AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017
Crosby, Texas, Chemical Plant Explodes Twice, Arkema Group Says
Hurricane Harvey: How Many Billions of Dollars in Damage Will Historic Storm Cost?
ICE Stands Down in Houston Area
Chris Christie: 'Reprehensible Lies' From 'Disgraceful' Cruz on Storm Aid
Flash Floods Hit Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, After Harvey Makes Landfall
Convention Center, Houston Survivors Ponder Life After Storm
Professor Fired for Blaming Harvey on Texas Voting GOP
Harvey Makes Landfall Again, Lashes Louisiana and Texas
Trump Waves Texas Flag: 'We Love You. You Are Special'
Joel Osteen Defends Not Opening Lakewood Church in Houston to Harvey Victims
Harvey, Already a 'Landmark Event,' Threatens Round Two
Hurricane Harvey May Leave Behind Health Hazards in Water
Ted Cruz Says He 'Enthusiastically' Backed Sandy Storm Aid. But He Voted 'No'
Houston Officials Defend Not Ordering Hurricane Harvey Evacuation
Trump Praises 'Incredible' Texas Response to Hurricane Harvey
Flooded Houston Braces for More Rain as Harvey Rescues Continue
Houston Hit by 'Catastrophic Flooding' From Hurricane Harvey, Hundreds Rescued
Harvey's Wrath Leaves at Least One Dead, a Dozen Injured
Trump Faces Natural Disaster Test in Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey Strengthens to Category 4, Hurtles Toward Texas
Supreme Court Rules States Cannot Refuse All Financial Aid to Churches
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Appeal in Same-Sex Couple Wedding Cake Case
Supreme Court to Take Up Privacy of Cell Phone Tracking
Fearing Trump's Next Move, Liberals Urge Justice Kennedy to Stay
Senate Investigates Loretta Lynch's Conduct During Clinton Email Probe
Supreme Court Likely to Rule Against Missouri in Church-State Battle
U.S. Supreme Court Denies Arkansas Request to Begin Executions
Trump Supreme Court Pick Neil Gorsuch Takes Place On High Court Bench
Supreme Court Scheduled to Hear Important Freedom of Religion Dispute
Neil Gorsuch Sworn In as Supreme Court Justice
Neil Gorsuch Confirmed to Supreme Court After Senate Uses 'Nuclear Option'
Republicans Use 'Nuclear Option' to Clear the Way for Gorsuch Confirmation
Gorsuch Showdown: Senate on the Verge of Triggering Historic 'Nuclear Option'
Gorsuch: Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley Spoke for More Than 15 Hours to Block SCOTUS Pick
Neither Side Budging on Gorsuch as Clock Ticks Toward 'Nuclear' Option
Senate Republicans Appear Ready to Go 'Nuclear' Over Gorsuch Confirmation
Dems Hit Gorsuch Filibuster Threshold, Moving GOP Closer to 'Nuclear Option'
Supreme Court Battle Puts the Senate at DEFCON 1
SCOTUS Fight: Senate Barrels Toward 'Nuclear' Showdown Over Gorsuch
Sen. Schumer Says It's Unlikely Gorsuch Will Reach 60 Votes
These Are the Democrats Voting Against Neil Gorsuch
Democrats Delay Vote on Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
Democrats Accuse Gorsuch of Skirting Major Legal Questions at SCOTUS Confirmation
Gorsuch: Trump Attacks on Federal Judges 'Disheartening,' 'Demoralizing'
Follow Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing LIVE
First Read's Morning Clips: Previewing the Gorsuch Hearing
Confirmation Hearings to Begin for Trump Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
Senate Confirms Scott Pruitt to Head Environmental Protection Agency
Labor Secretary Nominee Andy Puzder Withdraws Nomination
In Trump's Address to Congress, New Tone But the Same Substance
Donald Trump's First Speech to Congress: 12 Highlights at a Glance
Trump Address: President Lays Out Bold Agenda With Softer Tone
Trump Speech: Republican Agenda in Congress Makes Slower Progress Than Promised
Trump's Big Promises Come Due In Major Congress Address
Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Own Supreme Court Pick, Calls President's Attacks on Judiciary 'Demoralizing'
What Is the Johnson Amendment That Trump Wants to 'Destroy'?
First Read's Morning Clips: The Crowd Size Fight Goes On (and On, and On)
Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial
Women's March Brings Flood of Pink Hats, Fiery Rhetoric to Washington
'They Don't Have the Right': Driver of Limo Torched During Inauguration Protests Recalls Ordeal
More Than 200 Arrested in D.C. Protests on Inauguration Day
Read President Donald Trump's Full Inaugural Address
In Inaugural Address, Trump Pledges to Keep 'America First'
Dozens Arrested in Anti-Trump Protests Around Inauguration
Familiar Transfer of Power Ushers in a Different Kind of President
Here Are the Major Protests and Rallies for Donald Trump's Inauguration
Obama's Last Full Day On Job Filled With Nostalgia and Thank You Calls
Trump Inauguration Spotlights New Ways to Protect Crowds From Attack Drones
Analysis: Did Democrats Miss the Boat on the Women's March?
DC's 'March for Life' to Highlight Gains by Abortion Opponents
The Perks of Donating Big to Trump's Inauguration: Access to the New Administration
Here's Why Democrats Say They're Skipping Trump's Inauguration
Girl Scouts Defend Their Involvement in Donald Trump Inauguration
All the Performers Confirmed for Donald Trump's Inauguration
D.C. Braces for Tens of Thousands of Protesters During Trump's Inauguration Week
These Democratic Lawmakers Won't Attend Trump's Inauguration
Why Trump's Attack on John Lewis Came at a Particularly Bad Time
Obama Administration to End 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
Alabama Band to March at Inauguration, Igniting Controversy
Energy Department Sec. Nominee Rick Perry: 'I Regret' Calls to Nix Agency
Trump's Treasury Secretary Pick Grilled Over Ties to Foreclosures, Wall Street\
Donald Trump Taps Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as Secretary of Agriculture
Five Takeaways From the Week's Confirmation Hearings So Far
First Read's Morning Clips: Perdue is Trump's Ag Pick
Price Hearings Could Be Contentious With Obamacare in the Balance
Ambitious Democrats Seize Spotlight During Trump Cabinet Hearings
Rep. John Lewis, Black Lawmakers Slam Sen. Jeff Sessions' Civil Rights Record
Donald Trump Picks David Shulkin, Current Obama Appointee, to Lead Veterans Affairs
After Prodding, Republicans Slowing Down Cabinet Confirmation Process
Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. John Lewis to Testify Against Jeff Sessions for Attorney General
Trump HHS Pick is Friend to Campaign Donors
For New Presidents, Contentious Cabinet Votes Have Been Rare but Nasty
Neil Gorsuch and the Making of SCOTUS — a Donald Trump Production
Roe v. Wade Attorney: Trump Is Biggest Threat Yet to Reproductive Rights
First Read's Morning Clips: Comey Under Review
Clinton Emails: DOJ Inspector General to Review FBI, Comey Actions
Chaffetz Vows to Continue Investigation Into Clinton Emails