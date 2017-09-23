R -16 - ADDITIONAL NEWS - NBCNEWS

HEADLINES COMMENTED ON FROM NBCNEWS.COM

INAUGURATION (24)

CABINET (15)

STATE OF UNION SPEECH (5)

SUPREME COURT (30)

CLINTON EMAIL (4)

HURRICANES (22)

100 TOTAL HEADLINES

NEWEST TO OLDEST

AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017

AUGUST 31 - 1

HURRICANES (22)

Crosby, Texas, Chemical Plant Explodes Twice, Arkema Group Says

Hurricane Harvey: How Many Billions of Dollars in Damage Will Historic Storm Cost?

ICE Stands Down in Houston Area

Chris Christie: 'Reprehensible Lies' From 'Disgraceful' Cruz on Storm Aid

Flash Floods Hit Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, After Harvey Makes Landfall

Convention Center, Houston Survivors Ponder Life After Storm

Professor Fired for Blaming Harvey on Texas Voting GOP

Harvey Makes Landfall Again, Lashes Louisiana and Texas

Trump Waves Texas Flag: 'We Love You. You Are Special'

Joel Osteen Defends Not Opening Lakewood Church in Houston to Harvey Victims

Harvey, Already a 'Landmark Event,' Threatens Round Two

Hurricane Harvey May Leave Behind Health Hazards in Water

Ted Cruz Says He 'Enthusiastically' Backed Sandy Storm Aid. But He Voted 'No'

Houston Officials Defend Not Ordering Hurricane Harvey Evacuation

Trump Praises 'Incredible' Texas Response to Hurricane Harvey

Flooded Houston Braces for More Rain as Harvey Rescues Continue

Houston Hit by 'Catastrophic Flooding' From Hurricane Harvey, Hundreds Rescued

Harvey's Wrath Leaves at Least One Dead, a Dozen Injured

Trump Faces Natural Disaster Test in Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey Strengthens to Category 4, Hurtles Toward Texas

JULY 31 - 1 (0)

JUNE 30 - 1

SUPREME COURT (4)

Supreme Court Rules States Cannot Refuse All Financial Aid to Churches

Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Appeal in Same-Sex Couple Wedding Cake Case

Supreme Court to Take Up Privacy of Cell Phone Tracking

Fearing Trump's Next Move, Liberals Urge Justice Kennedy to Stay

JUNE 30 - 1

CLINTON EMAIL (1)

Senate Investigates Loretta Lynch's Conduct During Clinton Email Probe

MAY 31 - 1 (0)

APRIL 30 - 1

SUPREME COURT (14)

Supreme Court Likely to Rule Against Missouri in Church-State Battle

U.S. Supreme Court Denies Arkansas Request to Begin Executions

Trump Supreme Court Pick Neil Gorsuch Takes Place On High Court Bench

Supreme Court Scheduled to Hear Important Freedom of Religion Dispute

Neil Gorsuch Sworn In as Supreme Court Justice

Neil Gorsuch Confirmed to Supreme Court After Senate Uses 'Nuclear Option'

Republicans Use 'Nuclear Option' to Clear the Way for Gorsuch Confirmation

Gorsuch Showdown: Senate on the Verge of Triggering Historic 'Nuclear Option'

Gorsuch: Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley Spoke for More Than 15 Hours to Block SCOTUS Pick

Neither Side Budging on Gorsuch as Clock Ticks Toward 'Nuclear' Option

Senate Republicans Appear Ready to Go 'Nuclear' Over Gorsuch Confirmation

Dems Hit Gorsuch Filibuster Threshold, Moving GOP Closer to 'Nuclear Option'

Supreme Court Battle Puts the Senate at DEFCON 1

SCOTUS Fight: Senate Barrels Toward 'Nuclear' Showdown Over Gorsuch

MARCH 31 - 1

US SUPREME COURT (8)

Sen. Schumer Says It's Unlikely Gorsuch Will Reach 60 Votes

These Are the Democrats Voting Against Neil Gorsuch

Democrats Delay Vote on Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

Democrats Accuse Gorsuch of Skirting Major Legal Questions at SCOTUS Confirmation

Gorsuch: Trump Attacks on Federal Judges 'Disheartening,' 'Demoralizing'

Follow Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing LIVE

First Read's Morning Clips: Previewing the Gorsuch Hearing

Confirmation Hearings to Begin for Trump Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

FEBRUARY 28 - 1

CABINET (2)

Senate Confirms Scott Pruitt to Head Environmental Protection Agency

Labor Secretary Nominee Andy Puzder Withdraws Nomination

FEBRUARY 28 - 1

STATE OF UNION SPEECH (5)

In Trump's Address to Congress, New Tone But the Same Substance

Donald Trump's First Speech to Congress: 12 Highlights at a Glance

Trump Address: President Lays Out Bold Agenda With Softer Tone

Trump Speech: Republican Agenda in Congress Makes Slower Progress Than Promised

Trump's Big Promises Come Due In Major Congress Address

FEBRUARY 28 - 1

SUPREME COURT (2)

Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Own Supreme Court Pick, Calls President's Attacks on Judiciary 'Demoralizing'

What Is the Johnson Amendment That Trump Wants to 'Destroy'?

JANUARY 31 - 4

INAUGURATION (24)

First Read's Morning Clips: The Crowd Size Fight Goes On (and On, and On)

Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

Women's March Brings Flood of Pink Hats, Fiery Rhetoric to Washington

'They Don't Have the Right': Driver of Limo Torched During Inauguration Protests Recalls Ordeal

More Than 200 Arrested in D.C. Protests on Inauguration Day

Read President Donald Trump's Full Inaugural Address

In Inaugural Address, Trump Pledges to Keep 'America First'

Dozens Arrested in Anti-Trump Protests Around Inauguration

Familiar Transfer of Power Ushers in a Different Kind of President

Here Are the Major Protests and Rallies for Donald Trump's Inauguration

Obama's Last Full Day On Job Filled With Nostalgia and Thank You Calls

Trump Inauguration Spotlights New Ways to Protect Crowds From Attack Drones

Analysis: Did Democrats Miss the Boat on the Women's March?

DC's 'March for Life' to Highlight Gains by Abortion Opponents

The Perks of Donating Big to Trump's Inauguration: Access to the New Administration

Here's Why Democrats Say They're Skipping Trump's Inauguration

Girl Scouts Defend Their Involvement in Donald Trump Inauguration

All the Performers Confirmed for Donald Trump's Inauguration

D.C. Braces for Tens of Thousands of Protesters During Trump's Inauguration Week

These Democratic Lawmakers Won't Attend Trump's Inauguration

Why Trump's Attack on John Lewis Came at a Particularly Bad Time

Alabama Band to March at Inauguration, Igniting Controversy

JANUARY 31 - 4

CABINET (13)

Energy Department Sec. Nominee Rick Perry: 'I Regret' Calls to Nix Agency

Trump's Treasury Secretary Pick Grilled Over Ties to Foreclosures, Wall Street\

Donald Trump Taps Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as Secretary of Agriculture

Five Takeaways From the Week's Confirmation Hearings So Far

First Read's Morning Clips: Perdue is Trump's Ag Pick

Price Hearings Could Be Contentious With Obamacare in the Balance

Ambitious Democrats Seize Spotlight During Trump Cabinet Hearings

Rep. John Lewis, Black Lawmakers Slam Sen. Jeff Sessions' Civil Rights Record

Donald Trump Picks David Shulkin, Current Obama Appointee, to Lead Veterans Affairs

After Prodding, Republicans Slowing Down Cabinet Confirmation Process

Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. John Lewis to Testify Against Jeff Sessions for Attorney General

Trump HHS Pick is Friend to Campaign Donors

For New Presidents, Contentious Cabinet Votes Have Been Rare but Nasty

JANUARY 31 - 4

SUPREME COURT (2)

Neil Gorsuch and the Making of SCOTUS — a Donald Trump Production

Roe v. Wade Attorney: Trump Is Biggest Threat Yet to Reproductive Rights

JANUARY 31 - 4

CLINTON EMAIL (3)

First Read's Morning Clips: Comey Under Review

Clinton Emails: DOJ Inspector General to Review FBI, Comey Actions

Chaffetz Vows to Continue Investigation Into Clinton Emails