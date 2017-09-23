R -15 - TERROR ATTACKS - NBCNEWS

AUGUST 31 - 1 (3)

Spain Terror Attacks Put Muslims in Catalonia Under Harsh Spotlight

Trump Resurrects Bloody War Myth in Wake of Barcelona Attack

Spain Terror: American Among 14 Killed in Van and Car Attacks

JULY 31 - 1 (0)

JUNE 30 - 1 (18)

London Mosque Van Attack: Worshippers in Finsbury Park Targeted

Congressional Baseball Gunman Had List of GOP Lawmakers' Names

Rep. DeSantis: Shooting Suspect Asked If 'Republicans or Democrats' on Field

James T. Hodgkinson: Illinois Man Identified as Suspected Gunman in Virginia Shooting

Trump Announces Gunman Dead, Credits 'Heroic Actions' of Police

Congressman Steve Scalise, Three Others Shot at Alexandria, Virginia, Baseball Field

Orlando's Latino Community Remembers, Rebuilds One Year After Pulse Shooting

Iran Parliament, Khomeini's Mausoleum Attacked; ISIS Claims Responsibility

Third London Attacker Named as 22-Year-Old From East London

London Bridge Attack: American Hit in Head by Police Bullet, Witness Says

Man Fleeing London Terrorist Attack With Beer Hailed as Unlikely Hero

London Bridge Attack: Brits Refuse to Be Intimidated by Violence

Britain's Right-Wing Party Doesn't Suspend Campaigning After Attack, Ramps Up Rhetoric

London Bridge Attack: Why Most U.K. Police Don't Carry Guns

Londoners Ran, Hid and Fought Attackers Amid Van and Stabbing Rampage

London Bridge Attack: 7 Killed, 48 Wounded; 3 Suspects Shot Dead by Police

London's Mayor Says 'We Will Never Let These Cowards Win,' Slams Trump Retort

London Bridge Attack: 12 Arrests as PM Theresa May Vows to Get Tough

MAY 31 - 1 (11)

Kabul Bomb: Explosion Near German Embassy Kills Dozens

Portland Stabbing Suspect Yells 'Free Speech or Die' in Court Appearance

Manchester Bombing: Trump Calls Alleged Intel Leaks 'Deeply Troubling'

Manchester Bombing: Vibrant City Shows Off 'Stiff Upper Lip'

Manchester Bomber Known to U.S. Authorities Before Attack; Father, Brother Arrested

Manchester Arena Suicide Bombing: Dr. Mounir Hakimi Says Victims Reminiscent of Syria

Manchester Bomb Suspect Said to Have Had Ties to al Qaeda, Terrorism Training Abroad

First Read's Morning Clips: Trump Blasts 'Evil Losers'

Manchester Arena Suicide Bombing: Trump Calls Terrorists 'Evil Losers'

Manchester Arena Suicide Bombing: Peter Hook's Daughter 'Home Safe'

Manchester Arena Suicide Bombing: 22 Die at Ariana Grande Concert

APRIL 30 - 1 (2)

Paris Shooting: One Police Officer Killed, Two Wounded in Champs-Elysees Attack

Stockholm 'Terrorist' Truck Attack Suspect ID'd As Uzbekistan Man: Cops

MARCH 31 - 1 (4)

London Parliament Attack: Media Coverage Triggers Criticism in Britain

London Terrorist Attack: 3 Killed Near British Parliament, Attacker Dead

Paris Orly Airport: Man Shot Dead After Seizing Soldier's Weapon

Jewish Community Centers in Kentucky, Connecticut Are Targets of Bomb Threats

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (0)

JANUARY 31 - 4 (0)