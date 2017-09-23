R -14 - POLLS - NBCNEWS
August Proves to Be a Cruel Month for Trump
Poll: Most Oppose Trump's Pardon for Ex-Sheriff Arpaio, Booting 'Dreamers'
Poll Shows Many Republicans Have Doubts About Trump's Conduct
'Outside the Beltway' Voters Tell Trump: Stop Tweeting
Polls Show Trump Cratering? Not So Fast
New Polls Show Trump's Presidency Stands on Perilous Ground
Trump's Approval Rating Stands Below 40 Percent in Three Key Midwest States
Poll: 40 Percent Now Support Trump Impeachment
Early Iowa Tea Leaf Falls Against Trump
Poll: Trump Approval Hits New Low
Trump's Base Sticks With Him — Except in the South
NBC News/WSJ Poll: Voters in Trump Counties Like His Policies, Not His Style
NBC News/WSJ Poll: Just 12% in Key Trump Counties Back GOP Health Care Effort
NBC News Poll: American Fears of War Grow
Trump's Standing Takes a Hit, Even in Places He Won in 2016
Poll: Little Global Confidence in President Trump on Foreign Affairs
Poll: Democrats, Republicans Divided on Virginia Shooting Motivation
Poll: More Americans Believe Comey Over Trump
NBC/WSJ Poll: It's Trump's Base Against Everyone Else
Poll: Democrats Lead on Health Care, GOP on the Economy
Amid Controversy, Trump's Approval Remains Low But Steady
In Midwest, Some Concern About Russia, but Worries at Home Win Out
NBC/WSJ Poll: Just 29 Percent Approve of Trump's Firing of James Comey
Poll: Majority of Americans Think Comey's Dismissal Was Not Appropriate
Despite Trump's Low Numbers, Dem Surge Is No Guarantee
Trump Is Holding On to His Base — But He's Losing Nearly Everyone Else
Poll: A Record Number of Americans Say Government 'Should Do More'
Public Gives Trump Low Marks for First 100 Days: NBC News/WSJ Poll
New Poll Finds Majority of Americans Have Smoked Marijuana
Analysis: Trump's Low Poll Numbers Limit Influence Over Unruly Republicans
Poll: Republicans, Dems Agree — Their Parties Are Deeply Divided
