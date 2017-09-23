R -13 - RALLIES AND PROTESTS - NBCNEWS

AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017

2017

AUGUST 31 - 1 (14)

Unscripted Trump Heads to Tense Rally in Phoenix

'It Was Inevitable': Ian Reid's Photos of Charlottesville Chronicled Hate and Chaos

Boston Police Avoid Damage and Injuries During Rallies and Protests

Thousands March in Boston for Counter-Protest to 'Free Speech Rally'

Thousands Expected to Attend Boston Protests of Right-Wing Rally

White Nationalists Warn They Will Return to Charlottesville

Hundreds March Through University of Virginia to Protest Hate Groups

Phoenix Mayor Doesn't Want President Trump's Rally in His City Next Week

U.S. Cities Brace for Upcoming Right-Wing Rallies in Wake of Charlottesville

NYC Protesters to Trump After Charlottesville: 'You Have Blood on Your Hands'

Assaults Still Being Reported Following Deadly Weekend Rally, Charlottesville Police Say

Twitter Users Are Outing Charlottesville Protesters

Charlottesville Rally Turns Deadly: One Killed After Car Strikes Crowd

Trump Mocks Investigations: 'Are There Any Russians Here Tonight?'

JULY 31 - 1 (2)

G-20 Protests Turn Violent as Trump Arrives in Hamburg

Protesters Rally in Dozens of Cities to Call for Trump's Impeachment

JUNE 30 - 1 (4)

Forty Arrested Protesting Health Care on Capitol Hill

Protesters Rail Against GOP's Latest Obamacare Repeal Effort

ACT for America Stages Marches Against 'Sharia Law' Nationwide, Arrests Made

Trump Campaign Touts 'Pittsburgh Not Paris' Rally

MAY 31 - 1 (7)

Does the First Amendment Protect Alt-Right Parades in Portland?

After Portland Killings, Mayor Wants to Cancel 'Alt Right' Rallies

Paris Mayor Calls for 'Afro-Feminist' Nyansapo Festival to Be Banned

Dozens of Notre Dame Students Walk Out of VP Mike Pence Commencement Speech

White Nationalist Leads Torch-Bearing Protesters Against Removal of Confederate Statue

Protest Fatigue: Have Weeks of Protests Made an Impact?

Tens of Thousands Expected in May Day Protests Across U.S

APRIL 30 - 1 (12)

Anti-Trump Sentiment Drives Many to Dedicate Weekends to Protests

People's Climate March Spurs Thousands to Descend on the White House

March for Science Demonstrators Say They're the Real Patriots

Trump Will Hold Rally Instead of Attending White House Correspondents' Dinner

March for Science: Scientists Hit the Streets to Demand Respect, Funding

'Mother of All Marches' Turns Violent in Venezuela

First Read's Morning Clips: Trump Heads to Wisconsin

Trump Supporters, Counter-Protesters Clash in Berkeley, California

Trump Calls for Investigation Into Tax Day Protesters, Tweets 'Election Is Over!'

Tax Day Demonstrators Demand President Trump Produce Tax Returns

Tax Day Protests to Demand Trump's Returns

Black Lives Matter Activists Turn Attention to Statehouses

MARCH 31 - 1 (5)

Scuffles as Pro-Trump Rallies Held; 6 Arrested in California Clash

Protesters Plan April 15 March to Pressure Trump on Tax Returns

Months After Win, Trump Rips Clinton; Crowd Chants, 'Lock Her Up!'

Sen. Tim Kaine's Son Arrested During Anti-Trump Protest

'March 4 Trump' Supporters Gather in Cities Across the Nation

