AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017
2017
=====================
AUGUST 31 - 1 (14)
Unscripted Trump Heads to Tense Rally in Phoenix
'It Was Inevitable': Ian Reid's Photos of Charlottesville Chronicled Hate and Chaos
Boston Police Avoid Damage and Injuries During Rallies and Protests
Thousands March in Boston for Counter-Protest to 'Free Speech Rally'
Thousands Expected to Attend Boston Protests of Right-Wing Rally
White Nationalists Warn They Will Return to Charlottesville
Hundreds March Through University of Virginia to Protest Hate Groups
Phoenix Mayor Doesn't Want President Trump's Rally in His City Next Week
U.S. Cities Brace for Upcoming Right-Wing Rallies in Wake of Charlottesville
NYC Protesters to Trump After Charlottesville: 'You Have Blood on Your Hands'
Assaults Still Being Reported Following Deadly Weekend Rally, Charlottesville Police Say
Twitter Users Are Outing Charlottesville Protesters
Charlottesville Rally Turns Deadly: One Killed After Car Strikes Crowd
Trump Mocks Investigations: 'Are There Any Russians Here Tonight?'
=====================
JULY 31 - 1 (2)
G-20 Protests Turn Violent as Trump Arrives in Hamburg
Protesters Rally in Dozens of Cities to Call for Trump's Impeachment
=====================
JUNE 30 - 1 (4)
Forty Arrested Protesting Health Care on Capitol Hill
Protesters Rail Against GOP's Latest Obamacare Repeal Effort
ACT for America Stages Marches Against 'Sharia Law' Nationwide, Arrests Made
Trump Campaign Touts 'Pittsburgh Not Paris' Rally
=====================
MAY 31 - 1 (7)
Does the First Amendment Protect Alt-Right Parades in Portland?
After Portland Killings, Mayor Wants to Cancel 'Alt Right' Rallies
Paris Mayor Calls for 'Afro-Feminist' Nyansapo Festival to Be Banned
Dozens of Notre Dame Students Walk Out of VP Mike Pence Commencement Speech
White Nationalist Leads Torch-Bearing Protesters Against Removal of Confederate Statue
Protest Fatigue: Have Weeks of Protests Made an Impact?
Tens of Thousands Expected in May Day Protests Across U.S
=====================
APRIL 30 - 1 (12)
Anti-Trump Sentiment Drives Many to Dedicate Weekends to Protests
People's Climate March Spurs Thousands to Descend on the White House
March for Science Demonstrators Say They're the Real Patriots
Trump Will Hold Rally Instead of Attending White House Correspondents' Dinner
March for Science: Scientists Hit the Streets to Demand Respect, Funding
'Mother of All Marches' Turns Violent in Venezuela
First Read's Morning Clips: Trump Heads to Wisconsin
Trump Supporters, Counter-Protesters Clash in Berkeley, California
Trump Calls for Investigation Into Tax Day Protesters, Tweets 'Election Is Over!'
Tax Day Demonstrators Demand President Trump Produce Tax Returns
Tax Day Protests to Demand Trump's Returns
Black Lives Matter Activists Turn Attention to Statehouses
=====================
MARCH 31 - 1 (5)
Scuffles as Pro-Trump Rallies Held; 6 Arrested in California Clash
Protesters Plan April 15 March to Pressure Trump on Tax Returns
Months After Win, Trump Rips Clinton; Crowd Chants, 'Lock Her Up!'
Sen. Tim Kaine's Son Arrested During Anti-Trump Protest
'March 4 Trump' Supporters Gather in Cities Across the Nation
=====================
FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (0)
=====================
JANUARY 31 - 4 (0)