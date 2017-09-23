R -12 - PERSONAL AND ETHICS - NBCNEWS
HEADLINES COMMENTED ON FROM NBCNEWS.COM
TRUMP PERSONAL AND ETHICS AND RELATED STORIES
87 HEADLINES
NEWEST TO OLDEST
AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017
PERSONAL AND ETHICS 2017
=====================
AUGUST 31 - 1 (6)
PERSONAL
White House: Trump Will Donate $1 Million to Harvey Relief
Trump Retweets Meme of Himself 'Eclipsing' Obama in Twitter Frenzy
Trump Defends Drastically Different Tones in Different Speeches
Total Eclipse: Trump Ignores Pleas of 'Don't Look!' to Stare Directly at the Sun
Trump Retweets User Who Called Him a 'Fascist'
Trump Kicks Off 17-Day Stay at His New Jersey Golf Club
=====================
JULY 31 - 1
PERSONAL (7)
Trump Drawing of Skyline Goes Up for Auction, Experts Offer Mixed Reviews
Christie Denies Trump Scolded Him About Obama Election Call
Trump Must Release Mar-a-Lago Visitor Logs, Judge Rules
Trump Prays With Evangelical Leaders in Oval Office
President Trump Sued for Blocking Some of His Critics on Twitter
Trump Says Ivanka's Life Would Be Easier if She Weren't His Daughter
Trump Tweets Support for Terminally Sick Baby Charlie Gard
=====================
JULY 31 - 1
ETHICS (3)
Outgoing Ethics Director: Appearances Count on Trump Financial Conflicts
Tracking President Trump's Visits to Trump Properties
Office of Government Ethics Director Announces Resignation
=====================
JUNE 30 - 1
PERSONAL (6)
Time Asks Donald Trump's Golf Clubs to Remove Phony Magazine Cover
Trump Reports Hundreds of Millions in Financial Liabilities
First Lady Melania Trump, Son Barron, 11, Move Into the White House
Tracking President Trump's Visits to Trump Properties
Eric Trump: Father's Critics Are 'Not Even People'
Trump Toilet Paper? Mexican Businessman Takes a Swipe at President
=====================
JUNE 30 - 1
ETHICS (3)
What Is the Emoluments Clause and What Does It Mean for the President?
D.C., Maryland Officials Hit President Trump With Lawsuit
'Major Lawsuit' Against Trump Promised by D.C., Maryland Officials
=====================
MAY 31 - 1
PERSONAL (4)
Activists Missing Amid Probe of Ivanka Trump-Linked Shoe Factories
President Trump Pays Memorial Day Tribute at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Trump: 'Maybe I'll Release' Tax Returns After Leaving White House
Trump: Why Couldn't the Civil War Have Been Avoided?
=====================
MAY 31 - 1
ETHICS (2)
Trump Failing to Track Foreign Cash at His Hotels
Kushner Kin's China Sales Pitch 'Corruption, Pure and Simple': Expert
=====================
APRIL 30 - 1
PERSONAL (16)
Donald Trump Misses His Old Job, Admits: 'I Thought It Would Be Easier'
Workers at Chinese Factory for Ivanka Trump's Clothing Paid $62 a Week: Report
Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock Dine With Trump at White House
Ivanka Trump Has Huge Chinese Fan Club Worshiping 'Goddess Ivanka'
Tom Brady Pulls Out of Patriots' White House Ceremony, Trump Stays Mum on QB
White Nationalist Blames Trump in Campaign Rally Assault Suit
'Still Under Audit': Trump Returns Won't Be Seen on Tax Day
Trump Supporter Accused of Assaulting Woman at Campaign Rally Blames President
On Tax Day: What We Know and Don't About Trump's Returns
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Hit With 13 Health Violations in January
Daily Mail Pays Melania Trump Damages Over Modelling Article
Trump Product Endorsements Drive Consumers...Away
Trump's Made in America Slogan Doesn't Fit Ivanka's Clothing Line
Trump Donates First Salary to National Parks Service
White House Releases Melania Trump's First Official Portrait
Trump Building Plan: How One Public-Private Deal Hit a Bumpy Road
=====================
APRIL 30 - 1
ETHICS (4)
State Department Posts on Trump's Mar-a-Lago Raise Ethics Concern
First Read's Morning Clips: What Happens at Mar-a-Lago...
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Travel Triggers Cost and Ethics Concerns
Did Trump Aide Dan Scavino Violate Hatch Act With Tweet Calling for 'Defeat' of GOP Congressman?
=====================
MARCH 31 - 1
PERSONAL (10)
Ivanka Trump's D.C. Neighbors Say They're Irked by Security, Parking, Garbage
Who Is Leaking Donald Trump's Tax Returns?
Trump Paid $38 Million in 2005 Federal Income Tax, White House Says Before Report
After Pledging to Donate Salary, Trump Declines to Release Proof
Donald Trump Jr: At Fundraiser, President's Son Says 'Zero Contact' With Dad
Commander-in-Tweet: 50 Days of @RealDonaldTrump
China Approves 38 New Trump Trademarks for His Businesses
Trump Surprises First Batch of White House Visitors
Analysis: Does Obama Have Grounds to Sue Trump for Libel?
Trump on Schwarzenegger: 'He Was Fired' From 'Celebrity Apprentice'
=====================
MARCH 31 - 1
ETHICS (5)
Democrats Introduce 'MAR-A-LAGO' Act to Force Trump to Provide Visitor Logs
GSA Rules Trump's D.C. Hotel Lease Is in 'Full Compliance'
Trump's Lawyer Scrambled After Conway Plugged Trump Clothing, Emails Show
Ethics Office Fires Back at White House for Not Disciplining Conway
Wine Bar Sues Donald Trump for Unfair Competition Over D.C. Hotel
=====================
FEBRUARY 28 - 1
PERSONAL (3)
Ivanka Trump Visits the Supreme Court
Melania Trump Missing out on 'Multimillion-Dollar' Deals, Libel Lawsuit Says
Trump 101: He Is Definitely Not a Health Nut
=====================
FEBRUARY 28 - 1
ETHICS (3)
Donald Trump's Feud With Nordstrom Sparks Warnings From Ethics Experts
Did Kellyanne Conway's Ivanka Trump Fashion Line Plug Violate Ethics Rules?
Nordstrom Says It Told Ivanka Trump Last Month It Would Stop Carrying Her Line
=====================
JANUARY 31 - 4
PERSONAL (9)
In Trump's Twitter Presidency, Experts See Risks and Rewards
Electrical Contractor Suing Trump Hotel for Unpaid $2 Million Bill
Patriot-ism: President Trump's Many Reasons to Root for New England Buddies in Super Bowl
NBC/WSJ Poll: Nearly 70 Percent of Americans Give a Thumbs Down to Trump's Twitter Habit
Donald Trump Tweets at Wrong Ivanka, Who Then Tells Him to Use 'More Care on Twitter'
Trump: I Turned Down $2 Billion Deal With Dubai Friend
Local Cops: Trump, Clinton, Sanders Haven't Paid Security Bills
Legal Battle Over Paint Bill Lingers as Trump Preps for Presidency
Donald Trump Trolls 'The Celebrity Apprentice' and New Host Arnold Schwarzenegger
=====================
JANUARY 31 - 4
ETHICS (6)
Watchdog Group's Trump Suit Hinges on Risky Legal Argument
Donald Trump Will Not Release Tax Returns, White House Adviser Says
Ethics Lawyers to Sue Trump Over Continuing Business Interests
Biden: Trump Hasn't Done Enough to Address Ethics Concerns, 'May Sink in the Swamp'
Trump Addresses Russia, Ethics Concerns in Wide-Ranging Press Conference
U.S. Ethics Office Struggled to Gain Access to Trump Team, Emails Show