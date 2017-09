R -11 - TRAVEL BAN- NBCNEWS

AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017

=====================

AUGUST 31 - 1 (2)

Appeals Court Skeptical of Expanding Trump Travel Ban

Halfway Through, Trump Coming Up Empty on Travel Ban

=====================

JULY 31 - 1 (7)

Supreme Court Allows Broader Family Exceptions to Trump Travel Ban

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Referee Travel Ban Exemptions

15 States Join Hawaii's Challenge to Travel Ban Enforcement

Appeals Court Declines Hawaii's Request on Trump's 'Travel Ban'

Judge Denies Hawaii's Motion on 'Travel Ban,' Says Supreme Court Right Venue

Ruling Expected Any Day Now on Limits to Trump Travel Ban

Trump Administration Urges Court Not to Broaden Travel Ban Exceptions

=====================

JUNE 30 - 1 (12)

Hawaii Challenges Enforcement of Trump Travel Order

Lawyers, Activists Gear Up for Travel Ban Airport Issues

As Trump Travel Ban Takes Effect Thursday, Many Questions Still Up in Air

Who Will Be Affected by the Supreme Court's Travel Ban Ruling?

Supreme Court Reinstates Much of Trump's Travel Ban, Will Hear Case in Fall

On the Supreme Court's Last Day, Waiting for Trump Travel Ban Ruling

Trump's Revised Travel Ban Blocked by Federal Appeals Court

Trump's Tweets Complicate Task of Defending Travel Ban

Trump Tweets in Favor of 'Original' Travel Ban, Not the 'Watered Down Version'

On Twitter, Trump Advocates for 'Travel Ban' Amid London Bridge Reports

Supreme Court Is Trump's Best Hope for Reviving Travel Ban

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Let Travel Ban Take Effect

=====================

MAY 31 - 1 (4)

Appeals Court Upholds Ban on Enforcing Trump Travel Restrictions

Travel Ban Judges Scrutinize Trump's Muslim Statements

Appeals Court Skeptical of Trump Administration's Defense of Executive Order Restricting Travel

Appeals Court to Take Up Revised Trump Travel Restrictions

=====================

APRIL 30 - 1 (2)

17 Attorneys General Say Trump Travel Ban Harms Universities, Medical Institutions, Tourism

Lawyers in Travel Ban Case Seek Emails, Subpoena

=====================

MARCH 31 - 1 (8)

Hawaii Judge Extends Order Blocking Trump 'Travel Ban'

Judge in Washington Won't Extend Order on Trump's Revised Travel Ban

Trump's Second Travel Ban Blocked by Hawaii Judge Derrick Watson

Is Trump's New Executive Order on Travel 'New' Enough?

Trump Travel Order Raises Specter of 'Superior Race': Hawaii Attorney General

Washington State Wants Restraining Order Applied to Trump's New Travel Ban

Trump Administration Previews Defense of New Travel Order

Entry Ban Could Cause Doctor Shortages in Trump Territory, New Research Finds

=====================

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (12)

Trump Travel Ban Highlights Divide in Michigan's Immigrant Communities

Judge Rules States' Case Against Trump Travel Order Can Proceed

Analysis: Here are Three Potential Fixes to the Travel Ban Order

White House Rewriting Trump's Controversial Travel Ban Order: Sources

Appeals Court Refuses to Reinstate Trump Travel Order

Trump Dismisses Arguments Against Travel Ban as 'Disgraceful' During Sheriffs Conference

Fate of Travel Order With Appeals Court After Judge Questions Whether Ban Is Anti-Muslim

Trump's 'Vetting' Order Wouldn't Have Prevented Majority of Past Attacks

Yemeni Brothers at Center of Immigration Lawsuit Finally Allowed to Enter U.S.

Trump Travel Ban Makes America Less Safe: Ex-Top Security, State Officials

Appeals Court Rejects Bid to Quickly Restore Trump Travel Ban

Homeland Security Suspends Implementation of President Trump's Travel Ban

=====================

JANUARY 31 - 4 (0)