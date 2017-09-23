R -10 - ENERGY AND ECONOMY- NBCNEWS

AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017

ENERGY AND ECONOMY, TRADE, TAXES, BUDGET 2017

AUGUST 31 - 1 (11)

Temp Work Now a Permanent Fixture, Creating Problems for 'Invisible' Workforce

Trump Sketches Plan for Tax Overhaul, but Gives No Specifics

California Lawmakers Begin Push for 100% Clean Energy by 2045

139 Countries Could Transition to 100% Renewable Energy Under New Plan

Steve Bannon Says U.S. in Economic War With China

Trump Accuses Amazon of Doing 'Great Damage' to Retailers

U.S. and China Trade Spat Roils Foil Imports

Fact Check: Experts Call Trump's Tax Claim False

U.S. Added 209,000 Jobs in July, Unemployment Holds at 4.3%

Trump's Embrace of Stock Market Records Could Come Back to Haunt Him

Dow Hits 22,000 in Another Record-Breaking Day for the Stock Market

JULY 31 - 1 (8)

Where Did Trump Dig Up 45,000 Mining Jobs?

'Made in America' Week Renews Focus on Trump Goods Manufactured Overseas

Trump Administration Allows 15,000 Temporary Worker Visas

Trump's Approval Stands at 50 Percent in the Counties That Fueled His Win

Trump Pledges Trade Deal With Post-Brexit Britain to Be Done 'Very Quickly'

America Is Hiring, but Does That Always Mean a Strong Economy?

The Latest Jobs Report Shows More People Are Hiring, but Wages Are Stubbornly Low

Federal Court Orders EPA to Move Ahead With Rule to Limit Methane

JUNE 30 - 1 (5)

For a Republican Mayor in Texas, Clean Energy Is a 'No Brainer'

Democrats Sour on Trump Infrastructure Proposals

Trump to Push for U.S. Infrastructure Overhaul of Roads, Bridges, Air Traffic

Lack of Job Gains Could Hamper Trump's 3 Percent Economic Growth Target

Even With Trump as Cheerleader, the Coal Industry Can Only Decline

MAY 31 - 1 (11)

ENERGY AND ECONOMY

What It Means That Trump Is Leaving the Paris Climate Agreement

Trump Leaning Toward Withdrawing U.S. From Landmark Paris Climate Deal

Trump Declines Endorsing Paris Climate Change Deal at G7 Summit, Will Make Decision Next Week

Dow Closes Down 372 Points as Markets Lose Confidence in Trump

After Latest White House Crisis, Are Markets Finally About to Crack?

Donald Trump Wants to Rebuild America? Here Are 8 Places to Start

U.S. Created 211,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment at Its Lowest Since 2007

A Graphic Guide to the Monthly Jobs Report

As Trump Promotes Manufacturing, It's Tech Jobs That Offer the Best Opportunity

Facebook Is Hiring 3,000 More People to Keep the Network in Check

Trump Is Considering Breaking Up Big Banks

MAY 31 - 1 (3)

TRADE

Trump Tariffs Could Trigger Job Losses in Trump Country

G-7 Summit: Leaders Brace for Clash With Trump on Trade, Climate

Trump Administration Wants to Start Process of Renegotiating NAFTA

MAY 31 - 1 (16)

BUDGET

Trump's Budget Would Allow Sale of Wild Horses for Slaughter

OMB Director Mulvaney Gets Earful From Lawmakers For 'Immoral' Trump Budget

Trump Team Stands by Budget's $2 Trillion Math Error

Poll: Millennials Down on Trump's Budget, Economic Priorities

Hillary Clinton: Trump Budget Shows 'Unimaginable' Cruelty

Donald Trump's Budget Breaks These 7 Campaign Promises

Trump's Budget Assumes 'Unrealistic' Economic Growth, Say Experts

Trump's Budget Would Hit These States the Hardest

Lawmakers Declare President Trump's Budget Proposal 'Dead on Arrival'

Trump's Own Voters Would Be Among Hardest Hit by His Budget

Trump Budget Would Cut Safety Net Programs, Boost Defense Spending

Even Families Making $100K Won't Be Better Off Under New Tax Plan

President Trump Claims Victory on Bipartisan Spending Bill

Energy, Alzheimer's and ISIS: What's in the New Budget Deal

Congress Defies Trump, Gives Big Raise to NIH Medical Research

Both Parties Claim Measure of Victory in Rare Bipartisan Budget Deal

APRIL 30 - 1 (3)

ENERGY AND ECONOMY

For Consumers, Trump a Mixed Bag of Gains and Fears

After 100 Days, Auto Industry Still Confused About Where Trump Is Heading

Dow Jumps 200 Points on Trump's Steel Comments, Mnuchin's Tax Remarks

APRIL 30 - 1 (3)

TRADE

White House: Trump Says U.S. Will Not Withdraw From NAFTA

Trump Blames Canada in Latest Trade Tiff

Trump Talks Trade, Vows to Keep 'America First' Ahead of Visit with Chinese President

=====================

APRIL 30 - 1 (6)

TAXES

Trump Tax Plan Could Save His Voters Money, but Cuts Will Follow

Pence: Tax Plan Could Increase Deficit 'Maybe in the Short Term'

President Trump's Tax Plan Is Going to Be a Long Slog

Seven Takeaways From the White House's 'Massive' Tax Plan

White House Unveils 'Biggest Tax Cut' in History

Four Roadblocks That Could Wreck Trump's Tax Plan

APRIL 30 - 1 (7)

BUDGET

Deal on Government Funding Reached, Averting Shutdown

House and Senate Vote to Keep Government Open One More Week

This City Is Counting on Trump to Spend Big on Infrastructure

Trump Signals Willingness to Drop Border Wall Funding in Budget Standoff

Congress Aims to Avoid Shutdown as Trump Presses for 100-Day Wins

White House Optimism on Shutdown Complicated by Trump Demands

Here's Why the Chances of a Government Shutdown Just Went Up

MARCH 31 - 1 (11)

ENERGY AND ECONOMY

As Trump Flaunts Ford's $1.2B Investment, Ford Says It Was Planned in 2015

White House Takes Aim at Obama Era Climate Policy in New Executive Order

Stocks Trim Losses As Investors Weigh Trump's Tax Reform

Health Care Defeat Rattles Markets in Sign of Loss of Confidence in Trump

The Trump Honeymoon Is Over: Markets Are Now Scared His Promises Won't Come True

Trump to Visit Detroit to Discuss Regulations, Manufacturing — Again

Trump's First Economic Report Card: A Strong 235,000 Jobs Added in February

How Many Fed Rate Hikes Should We Expect This Year?

EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Says Carbon Dioxide Is Not a 'Primary Contributor' to Global Warming

Trump's Trillion Dollar Pledge to Fix Bridges and Roads Could be Challenging

Fact Checking Donald Trump's Job Creation Claims

MARCH 31 - 1 (2)

TRADE

Trump to Sign Executive Order Aimed at Trade Cheats

Justin Trudeau Warns Trump About NAFTA Plan, Says Deal Is Good for U.S. Jobs

MARCH 31 - 1 (8)

BUDGET

Trump Promised Job Creation — but His Budget Axes Many Job Creation Programs

Trump Proposes Cutting Billions to Urban Areas He Vowed to Help

Trump's Budget: A Visual Guide to the Biggest Winners and Losers

Trump Budget Cuts to Scientific, Medical Research Would Have 'Devastating' Effect: Experts

Trump Budget Calls for Elimination of Dozens of Federal Programs

Trump's Budget — and Much of His Agenda — Is Still Stuck in the Mud

Trump's $1.1 Trillion Budget Makes Dramatic Cuts to Federal Government

White House Budget Slashes EPA, State Dept. Funding

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (7)

ENERGY AND ECONOMY

Will the Wall Street Bubble Burst When Trump Reveals His Policies?

Trump Signs Another Executive Order to Further Slash Regulations

Steve Bannon Touts Trump's 'Economic Nationalist Agenda'

No Trump Bump For CEOs' Stocks After Meeting

Execs Return to White House to Give Trump Their U.S. Job Ideas

Trump Visits Boeing to Tout Jobs, Manufacturing

Trump Promised to 'Open the Mines' — Here's Why That Is Unlikely

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (1)

TRADE

Trump's Rise Jumbles Partisan Views of Free Trad

JANUARY 31 - 4 (0)

ENERGY AND ECONOMY

JANUARY 31 - 4 (6)

TRADE

White House Floats 20 Percent Tax on Mexican Imports to Pay for Border Wall

Why Trump Killed TPP — And Why It Matters To You

Trump to Sign Executive Order on Plan to Renegotiate NAFTA With Mexico, Canada

Trump Threats Could Inadvertently Encourage More Mexican Auto Investments

Trump Now Threatening Automakers in Canada and Germany

Scrubbing NAFTA Could Cost More Than 30,000 U.S. Auto Jobs