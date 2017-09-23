R -9 - MEDIA- NBCNEWS

AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017

=====================

AUGUST 31 - 1 (23)

Alec Baldwin's Trump Pops In on 'Weekend Update: Summer Edition' to Clear Some Things Up

ESPN's Robert Lee Won't Announce Virginia Game Because of His Name

President Trump Won't Attend Kennedy Center Honors Amid Planned Boycotts

Steve Bannon Returns to Breitbart News Hours After White House Exit

Fox's James Murdoch Slams Trump's Charlottesville Response

Tina Fey, an 'SNL' and UVA Alum, Urges Protesting With Cake on 'Weekend Update'

Has Trump Lost His Moral Authority for Good?

Do Trump's Tweets Speak Louder Than His Teleprompter Words?

Trump's Charlottesville Response Was a Failure of Presidential Leadership

Same as He Ever Was: Staff Shifts Don't Temper Trump's Rhetoric

CNN Fires Commentator Jeffrey Lord Over 'Sieg Heil' Tweet

Ex-Fox News Star Bill O'Reilly Launches Daily Online Show

Suspended Fox Host Eric Bolling Sues Reporter Over Lewd Text Report

David Letterman to Return to TV With New Netflix Series

Trump Promotes News Report Based on Anonymous Sources

Fake News? Trump Launches 'Real News' Series

Deputy AG Rosenstein Says Prosecutors Don't Intend to Go After Reporters

Fox News Host Eric Bolling Suspended After Lewd Photo Accusation

For Presidents, August Is the Cruelest Month

The White House's Credibility Problem Is Getting Worse — Not Better

Seth Rich Case: Fox News Made Fake News to Protect Trump, Lawsuit Alleges

Is Trump (Finally) Ready for a 'Pivot' to Presidential?

What Really Happened to Anthony Scaramucci

=====================

JULY 31 - 1 (5)

Despite Attacks on the Press, Public Supports Watchdog Role

Maine Gov. Paul LePage Suggests He Makes Up Fake Stories to Mislead Reporters

President Trump Tweets Wrestling Video of Himself Attacking 'CNN'

'Morning Joe' Hosts: White House Leveraged National Enquirer Article to Demand Apology

'Fellas, Easy' Trump Chides Press Jostling for Position

=====================

JUNE 30 - 1 (19)

'Morning Joe' Hosts Respond to Trump's Tweets: 'We're OK. The Country's Not'

Trump Twitter Attack on 'Morning Joe' Hosts

Motion Picture Academy Invites Largest Class Ever in Diversity Push

Reporter Scolds White House: Stop 'Bullying' the Media

Sarah Palin Sues New York Times Over Editorial Linking Her to Violence

CBC Declines Meeting With Trump: Our Concerns 'Fell on Deaf Ears'

Trump Lags Predecessors in Press Conferences

Trump Warned of Endless Clinton Investigations. Instead, the Focus Is on Him

Trump Blocks National Veteran Group on Twitter

How Donald Trump's Old Tweets Haunt Him Today

President's Twitter Account Should Not Block Users, First Amendment Lawyers Argue

Michael Moore Launches 'TrumpiLeaks' Site to Encourage Whistleblowers to Leak Information

Trump's Tweets 'Official Statements,' Spicer Says

Trump's Self-Inflicted Wounds Keep Coming, One Tweet at a Time

Tweeting and Fuming, Trump Spirals Further Into Crisis

Bill Maher Draws Backlash for Using the N-Word on 'Real Time'

Alan Alda: Empathy Can Save Science, Politics and Diplomacy

Johnny Depp Raises 'Last Time an Actor Assassinated a President'

Kathy Griffin Says She Feels Attacked by Trump, Blames Sexism

=====================

MAY 31 - 1 (22)

Kathy Griffin Fired by CNN Over Gruesome Photo of Trump

President Trump Scolds Kathy Griffin: She 'Should Be Ashamed'

'Covfefe': Donald Trump Invents New Word That Conquers Twitter

Back at Home, Trump Goes on Twitter Offensive Against Leaks, 'Fake News'

FCC Will Not Take Action Against 'Colbert' Show Over Trump-Putin Sex Joke

Trump Drama Imperils GOP Legislative Agenda

'SNL' Season Finale Pokes Fun at Tumult in the Trump White House

Bob Beckel Fired From Fox News' 'The Five' After Racist Remark

Internet Begs to Differ After Trump Says 'No Politician' Has Been Treated Worse

First Read's Morning Clips: Another Day, Another Bombshell

Trump Finds Himself — Again — on the Brink

Behind the Scenes as Another Crisis Hits the Trump White House

After Weeks of Missteps, Nervous Trump Aides Hope for a Reboot

Toughest Job in D.C.: Explaining President Trump

Bill O'Reilly Tells Glenn Beck His Firing From Fox News Was a Liberal 'Hit Job'

Fact Checking Donald Trump's Interview With NBC's Lester Holt

NBC News' Lester Holt to Interview President Trump

FCC to Investigate Stephen Colbert's Controversial Trump Joke: Chairman

With Australian PM for First Time Since 'Testy' Call, Trump Blames Media for 'Exaggerating'

Stephen Colbert Defends Donald Trump Jokes After Controversy Erupted

Trump's Still Breaking Norms at a Dizzying Pace (And Yes, It Still Matters)

Trump's Next 100 Days Won't Be Any Easier Than His First

=====================

APRIL 30 - 1 (36)

Axios Sneak Peek: 5 Things to Know This Week

Trump Touts First 100 Days Record, Slams the Press in Campaign-Style Rally

Greta Van Susteren's Advice for the Tweeter-in-Chief

Data Dive: @RealDonaldTrump Over 100 Days

Tracking President Trump's Flip-Flops

Fox News Host Jesse Watters Announces Vacation Amid Ivanka Trump Comments

Sound and Fury, But Not Much Action in Trump's Noisy First 100 Days

Promises, Promises: What Trump Said He Would Do But Hasn't

Fans Furious as ESPN Lays Off 100, Including Trent Dilfer and Other Big Names

First Read's Morning Clips: 100 Days of Controversy

Trump Won the Election. It's the Electorate He's Lost So Far

The Top Trump Controversies of The First 100 Days

100 Days: How Trump's Low Approval Ratings Compare to Past Presidents

In Their Own Words: Experts on Donald Trump's Presidency

Analysis: Trump's Nowhere on Half His Presidential Pledges

'Matrix' Director Lana Wachowski on Trump and the 'Power of a Crisis'

Bill O'Reilly Fans Left Stunned Over Fox News Host's Departure

Bill O'Reilly Severance: Fox News Host to Get $25 Million: Source

Fox News Cuts Ties With Bill O'Reilly, Closing Latest Chapter on Tumultuous TV Career

Bill O'Reilly Officially Out at Fox News Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

New Bill O'Reilly Sex-Harassment Accuser Announced as Protesters Hit Fox News HQ

Why Trump's Poor Start Matters

'SNL' Pokes Fun at Bannon, Kushner and Spicer Gaffes

Bill O'Reilly Will Take Vacation in Midst of Sexual-Harassment Controversy

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Apologizes After Causing Uproar With Hitler Gaffe

The Daily Show's Hasan Minhaj to Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

Spicer Seeks to Clarify 'Barrel Bomb' Remarks on Syria

'SNL' Returns With Alec Baldwin as Both Trump and O'Reilly

Steve Bannon 'Ain't Going Anywhere' Despite Negative Press: Sources

Sebastian Gorka Made Nazi-Linked Vitezi Rend 'Proud' by Wearing Its Medal

President Trump Defends Bill O'Reilly Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

Pepsi Pulls Controversial Kendall Jenner Ad After Outcry

Trump and His Allies Find Pain Relief — but No Cure Yet for What Ails Them

Advertisers Flee Fox's Bill O'Reilly Show Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuits

Theaters Across United States Protest Trump With Screening of '1984'

Trump Praises 'Fox & Friends,' Renews Old Feuds in Early Morning Tweet Series

=====================

MARCH 31 - 1 (20)

After Just Ten Weeks, Trump Teeters on the Brink

Spicer Tries to Mend Fences With White House Reporter April Ryan

'Stop Shaking Your Head': Sean Spicer Lashes Out at Reporter April Ryan

Unpopularity Contest: Trump Is Off to a Historically Poor Start

Trump Tweet Hyping 'Judge Jeanine' Show Wasn't Criticism of Paul Ryan, Aides Say

What's Next on the Trump Agenda?

Buckle Up: Trump Faces His Most Consequential Week Yet

The Global Stakes Are Higher Than Ever as Trump Faces Credibility Woes

Coming to a TV Near You: Trump's America

Spicer Fixes His Upside Down American Flag Pin

WikiLeaks Release Already Damaging U.S. Intelligence Efforts

Julian Assange Says WikiLeaks May Release More CIA Hacking Tools

WikiLeaks Mystery: How Were CIA Hacking Tools Stolen?

WikiLeaks Releases Alleged CIA Hacking Secrets

Analysis: The Quiet Response to President Trump's Explosive Claim

Trump Ratings in First Address to Congress Don't Beat Obama

Why President Donald Trump Changed His Tone

Stephen Hawking Fears He 'May Not Be Welcome' in the U.S.

Patrick Stewart: I'm Becoming an American to 'Fight' Trump

Oprah 2020? Winfrey Hints at Presidential Run Against Trump

=====================

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (20)

Trump Ally Under Fire for Tweet About Anti-Semitic Acts

Kellyanne Conway's Feet on Oval Office Couch Kick Off Debate

Choose Your News: How Viewers of Different News Outlets See Trump

First Read's Morning Clips: Record Low Job Approval

Diversity Wins at Oscars as Jabs at President Donald Trump Unite Academy

Trump's Job Approval Stands at Just 44 Percent as Partisan Splits Reign

Trump Will Be First POTUS to Skip White House Correspondents' Dinner in Over 30 Years

White House Excludes Several Outlets From Press Gaggle

Poll: More Than Half Disapprove of Donald Trump's Job Performance

It's Been One Month. How's the Trump Agenda Going?

Trump Has the Opportunity for a Reset. But Can He Seize It?

President Trump Officially Won't Be the Shortest-Serving U.S. President

Defense Secretary Mattis Has No Issues With Press, Unlike Trump

McCain Warns Suppressing Press 'Is How Dictators Get Started'

During Florida Rally, Trump Appears Make Up Terror-Related Incident in Sweden

Trump's First Month Has Been Anything But a 'Fine-Tuned Machine'

First Read: Trump Defeats Pile Up Three Weeks In

Trump's Attacks on the Media Undermine His Credibility

Meryl Streep Renews Harsh Criticism of Trump in Emotional Speech

Grammy Awards Producer Encourages Artists to Speak Their Mind

=====================

JANUARY 31 - 4 (10)

Alternativefacts.com Links to Magazine Story About Gaslighting

Some Experts Say Trump Team's Falsehoods Are Classic 'Gaslighting'

Opinion: Trump's Presidency Requires Our Vigilance

Analysis: Contrast Between Obama and Trump Is 'Unprecedented'

Wax Donald Trump Moves Into Oval Office at Madame Tussauds

Companies Are Recycling Their Old News to Avoid Being Blasted in a Trump Tweet

Trump Presser Leaves Big Questions on Ethics, Russia, Health Care

Donald Disrupts, But Can He Control the Backlash?

Meryl Streep Takes on Donald Trump at Golden Globes

A Hollywood Wary of Trump Readies for 74th Golden Globes