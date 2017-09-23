R -9 - MEDIA- NBCNEWS
AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017
=====================
AUGUST 31 - 1 (23)
Alec Baldwin's Trump Pops In on 'Weekend Update: Summer Edition' to Clear Some Things Up
ESPN's Robert Lee Won't Announce Virginia Game Because of His Name
President Trump Won't Attend Kennedy Center Honors Amid Planned Boycotts
Steve Bannon Returns to Breitbart News Hours After White House Exit
Fox's James Murdoch Slams Trump's Charlottesville Response
Tina Fey, an 'SNL' and UVA Alum, Urges Protesting With Cake on 'Weekend Update'
Has Trump Lost His Moral Authority for Good?
Do Trump's Tweets Speak Louder Than His Teleprompter Words?
Trump's Charlottesville Response Was a Failure of Presidential Leadership
Same as He Ever Was: Staff Shifts Don't Temper Trump's Rhetoric
CNN Fires Commentator Jeffrey Lord Over 'Sieg Heil' Tweet
Ex-Fox News Star Bill O'Reilly Launches Daily Online Show
Suspended Fox Host Eric Bolling Sues Reporter Over Lewd Text Report
David Letterman to Return to TV With New Netflix Series
Trump Promotes News Report Based on Anonymous Sources
Fake News? Trump Launches 'Real News' Series
Deputy AG Rosenstein Says Prosecutors Don't Intend to Go After Reporters
Fox News Host Eric Bolling Suspended After Lewd Photo Accusation
For Presidents, August Is the Cruelest Month
The White House's Credibility Problem Is Getting Worse — Not Better
Seth Rich Case: Fox News Made Fake News to Protect Trump, Lawsuit Alleges
Is Trump (Finally) Ready for a 'Pivot' to Presidential?
What Really Happened to Anthony Scaramucci
=====================
JULY 31 - 1 (5)
Despite Attacks on the Press, Public Supports Watchdog Role
Maine Gov. Paul LePage Suggests He Makes Up Fake Stories to Mislead Reporters
President Trump Tweets Wrestling Video of Himself Attacking 'CNN'
'Morning Joe' Hosts: White House Leveraged National Enquirer Article to Demand Apology
'Fellas, Easy' Trump Chides Press Jostling for Position
=====================
JUNE 30 - 1 (19)
'Morning Joe' Hosts Respond to Trump's Tweets: 'We're OK. The Country's Not'
Trump Twitter Attack on 'Morning Joe' Hosts
Motion Picture Academy Invites Largest Class Ever in Diversity Push
Reporter Scolds White House: Stop 'Bullying' the Media
Sarah Palin Sues New York Times Over Editorial Linking Her to Violence
CBC Declines Meeting With Trump: Our Concerns 'Fell on Deaf Ears'
Trump Lags Predecessors in Press Conferences
Trump Warned of Endless Clinton Investigations. Instead, the Focus Is on Him
Trump Blocks National Veteran Group on Twitter
How Donald Trump's Old Tweets Haunt Him Today
President's Twitter Account Should Not Block Users, First Amendment Lawyers Argue
Michael Moore Launches 'TrumpiLeaks' Site to Encourage Whistleblowers to Leak Information
Trump's Tweets 'Official Statements,' Spicer Says
Trump's Self-Inflicted Wounds Keep Coming, One Tweet at a Time
Tweeting and Fuming, Trump Spirals Further Into Crisis
Bill Maher Draws Backlash for Using the N-Word on 'Real Time'
Alan Alda: Empathy Can Save Science, Politics and Diplomacy
Johnny Depp Raises 'Last Time an Actor Assassinated a President'
Kathy Griffin Says She Feels Attacked by Trump, Blames Sexism
=====================
MAY 31 - 1 (22)
Kathy Griffin Fired by CNN Over Gruesome Photo of Trump
President Trump Scolds Kathy Griffin: She 'Should Be Ashamed'
'Covfefe': Donald Trump Invents New Word That Conquers Twitter
Back at Home, Trump Goes on Twitter Offensive Against Leaks, 'Fake News'
FCC Will Not Take Action Against 'Colbert' Show Over Trump-Putin Sex Joke
Trump Drama Imperils GOP Legislative Agenda
'SNL' Season Finale Pokes Fun at Tumult in the Trump White House
Bob Beckel Fired From Fox News' 'The Five' After Racist Remark
Internet Begs to Differ After Trump Says 'No Politician' Has Been Treated Worse
First Read's Morning Clips: Another Day, Another Bombshell
Trump Finds Himself — Again — on the Brink
Behind the Scenes as Another Crisis Hits the Trump White House
After Weeks of Missteps, Nervous Trump Aides Hope for a Reboot
Toughest Job in D.C.: Explaining President Trump
Bill O'Reilly Tells Glenn Beck His Firing From Fox News Was a Liberal 'Hit Job'
Fact Checking Donald Trump's Interview With NBC's Lester Holt
NBC News' Lester Holt to Interview President Trump
FCC to Investigate Stephen Colbert's Controversial Trump Joke: Chairman
With Australian PM for First Time Since 'Testy' Call, Trump Blames Media for 'Exaggerating'
Stephen Colbert Defends Donald Trump Jokes After Controversy Erupted
Trump's Still Breaking Norms at a Dizzying Pace (And Yes, It Still Matters)
Trump's Next 100 Days Won't Be Any Easier Than His First
=====================
APRIL 30 - 1 (36)
Axios Sneak Peek: 5 Things to Know This Week
Trump Touts First 100 Days Record, Slams the Press in Campaign-Style Rally
Greta Van Susteren's Advice for the Tweeter-in-Chief
Data Dive: @RealDonaldTrump Over 100 Days
Tracking President Trump's Flip-Flops
Fox News Host Jesse Watters Announces Vacation Amid Ivanka Trump Comments
Sound and Fury, But Not Much Action in Trump's Noisy First 100 Days
Promises, Promises: What Trump Said He Would Do But Hasn't
Fans Furious as ESPN Lays Off 100, Including Trent Dilfer and Other Big Names
First Read's Morning Clips: 100 Days of Controversy
Trump Won the Election. It's the Electorate He's Lost So Far
The Top Trump Controversies of The First 100 Days
100 Days: How Trump's Low Approval Ratings Compare to Past Presidents
In Their Own Words: Experts on Donald Trump's Presidency
Analysis: Trump's Nowhere on Half His Presidential Pledges
'Matrix' Director Lana Wachowski on Trump and the 'Power of a Crisis'
Bill O'Reilly Fans Left Stunned Over Fox News Host's Departure
Bill O'Reilly Severance: Fox News Host to Get $25 Million: Source
Fox News Cuts Ties With Bill O'Reilly, Closing Latest Chapter on Tumultuous TV Career
Bill O'Reilly Officially Out at Fox News Amid Sexual Harassment Claims
New Bill O'Reilly Sex-Harassment Accuser Announced as Protesters Hit Fox News HQ
Why Trump's Poor Start Matters
'SNL' Pokes Fun at Bannon, Kushner and Spicer Gaffes
Bill O'Reilly Will Take Vacation in Midst of Sexual-Harassment Controversy
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Apologizes After Causing Uproar With Hitler Gaffe
The Daily Show's Hasan Minhaj to Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner
Spicer Seeks to Clarify 'Barrel Bomb' Remarks on Syria
'SNL' Returns With Alec Baldwin as Both Trump and O'Reilly
Steve Bannon 'Ain't Going Anywhere' Despite Negative Press: Sources
Sebastian Gorka Made Nazi-Linked Vitezi Rend 'Proud' by Wearing Its Medal
President Trump Defends Bill O'Reilly Amid Sexual Harassment Claims
Pepsi Pulls Controversial Kendall Jenner Ad After Outcry
Trump and His Allies Find Pain Relief — but No Cure Yet for What Ails Them
Advertisers Flee Fox's Bill O'Reilly Show Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuits
Theaters Across United States Protest Trump With Screening of '1984'
Trump Praises 'Fox & Friends,' Renews Old Feuds in Early Morning Tweet Series
=====================
MARCH 31 - 1 (20)
After Just Ten Weeks, Trump Teeters on the Brink
Spicer Tries to Mend Fences With White House Reporter April Ryan
'Stop Shaking Your Head': Sean Spicer Lashes Out at Reporter April Ryan
Unpopularity Contest: Trump Is Off to a Historically Poor Start
Trump Tweet Hyping 'Judge Jeanine' Show Wasn't Criticism of Paul Ryan, Aides Say
What's Next on the Trump Agenda?
Buckle Up: Trump Faces His Most Consequential Week Yet
The Global Stakes Are Higher Than Ever as Trump Faces Credibility Woes
Coming to a TV Near You: Trump's America
Spicer Fixes His Upside Down American Flag Pin
WikiLeaks Release Already Damaging U.S. Intelligence Efforts
Julian Assange Says WikiLeaks May Release More CIA Hacking Tools
WikiLeaks Mystery: How Were CIA Hacking Tools Stolen?
WikiLeaks Releases Alleged CIA Hacking Secrets
Analysis: The Quiet Response to President Trump's Explosive Claim
Trump Ratings in First Address to Congress Don't Beat Obama
Why President Donald Trump Changed His Tone
Stephen Hawking Fears He 'May Not Be Welcome' in the U.S.
Patrick Stewart: I'm Becoming an American to 'Fight' Trump
Oprah 2020? Winfrey Hints at Presidential Run Against Trump
=====================
FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (20)
Trump Ally Under Fire for Tweet About Anti-Semitic Acts
Kellyanne Conway's Feet on Oval Office Couch Kick Off Debate
Choose Your News: How Viewers of Different News Outlets See Trump
First Read's Morning Clips: Record Low Job Approval
Diversity Wins at Oscars as Jabs at President Donald Trump Unite Academy
Trump's Job Approval Stands at Just 44 Percent as Partisan Splits Reign
Trump Will Be First POTUS to Skip White House Correspondents' Dinner in Over 30 Years
White House Excludes Several Outlets From Press Gaggle
Poll: More Than Half Disapprove of Donald Trump's Job Performance
It's Been One Month. How's the Trump Agenda Going?
Trump Has the Opportunity for a Reset. But Can He Seize It?
President Trump Officially Won't Be the Shortest-Serving U.S. President
Defense Secretary Mattis Has No Issues With Press, Unlike Trump
McCain Warns Suppressing Press 'Is How Dictators Get Started'
During Florida Rally, Trump Appears Make Up Terror-Related Incident in Sweden
Trump's First Month Has Been Anything But a 'Fine-Tuned Machine'
First Read: Trump Defeats Pile Up Three Weeks In
Trump's Attacks on the Media Undermine His Credibility
Meryl Streep Renews Harsh Criticism of Trump in Emotional Speech
Grammy Awards Producer Encourages Artists to Speak Their Mind
=====================
JANUARY 31 - 4 (10)
Alternativefacts.com Links to Magazine Story About Gaslighting
Some Experts Say Trump Team's Falsehoods Are Classic 'Gaslighting'
Opinion: Trump's Presidency Requires Our Vigilance
Analysis: Contrast Between Obama and Trump Is 'Unprecedented'
Wax Donald Trump Moves Into Oval Office at Madame Tussauds
Companies Are Recycling Their Old News to Avoid Being Blasted in a Trump Tweet
Trump Presser Leaves Big Questions on Ethics, Russia, Health Care
Donald Disrupts, But Can He Control the Backlash?
Meryl Streep Takes on Donald Trump at Golden Globes
A Hollywood Wary of Trump Readies for 74th Golden Globes