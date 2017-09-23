R -8 - VOTING AND ELECTION- NBCNEWS

AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017

AUGUST 31 - 1 (11)

Federal Judge Scolds Trump Vote Fraud Panel For Lack of Transparency

Vote Fraud Crusader J. Christian Adams Sparks Outrage

Texas' Revised Voter ID Law Still Discriminatory, Federal Judge Rules

Many County Election Officials Still Lack Cybersecurity Training

12 Days That Stunned a Nation: How Hillary Clinton Lost

This System Catches Vote Fraud and the Wrath of Critics

Justice Department Reverses Position in Ohio Voting Rights Case

Model City: Denver Cleaned Up Its Voter Rolls and Boosted Turnout, Too

Trump Administration Stirs Alarm Over Voter Purges

Grandmother Deported for Voter Fraud Leaves U.S. in Tears

Trump Vote Fraud Commission Could Not Be More Divided

JULY 31 - 1 (13)

Facing Backlash, Vote Fraud Panel Promises to Protect Data

Illegal Voting? Not Much in Kobach's Home State

Vote Fraud Panel Head Casts Doubt on 2016 Election Tally

Trump Raises Vote Fraud but Drops Past Claim of Millions

Democrats Call on Trump Vote Fraud Panel Co-Chair to Step Down

Trump Panel Prompts Thousands of Voters to Unregister

Bipartisan Group That Shares Voter Data Shames Trump Panel

'You Are Evil': Voters Blast Trump Election Fraud Panel

States Push New Voter Requirements, Fueled by Trump

Public Voter Info for Election Fraud Panel Chairs Pence, Kobach

Trump Downplays Russian Election Meddling Yet Again

Forty-five States Refuse to Give Voter Data to Trump Panel

Backlash at Trump Commission Request for 'Confidential' Voter Data

JUNE 30 - 1 (3)

Gerrymandering Vs. Geometry: Math Takes On Partisan Districts

Trump's Diatribes Against the Press Are Producing a Backlash

Trump White House Has Taken Little Action To Stop Next Election Hack

MAY 31 - 1 (2)

Supreme Court Won't Hear Appeal on Controversial N.C. Voter ID Law

Trump Establishes Voter Fraud Commission

APRIL 30 - 1 (5)

This County Flipped From Obama to Trump. How Do Voters Feel Now?

She's Back: Hillary Clinton's Last 100 Days

Top U.S. Election Official: There Is No Voting Fraud 'Epidemic'

Judge Again Finds Discrimination in Texas' Voter ID Law

Hillary Clinton Explains Why She Really Lost to Trump

MARCH 31 - 1 (6)

Marco Rubio Says Hackers Targeted His Campaign Aides

See How Your Neighborhood Voted in 2016

Federal Election Commission May Face First Oversight Hearing In Years

Chaffetz: House Oversight Committee Won't Investigate Trump's Voter Fraud Claims

Opinion: Democrats Can't Drop the Ball on Automatic Voter Registration

Clinton On What She'd Do Differently: 'I'd win'

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (1)

Trump's Electoral College Win Was Not the Biggest Since Reagan

JANUARY 31 - 4 (5)

President Trump Says He Will Ask for 'Major Investigation' Into Unsubstantiated Allegations of Voter Fraud

Lindsey Graham to Trump: Stop Claiming 'Illegals' Cost You Popular Vote

White House Press Secretary Doubles Down on Trump's Illegal Voter Claim

Top Senate Democrat Says Russian Hacks, Disinformation Influenced Election Outcome

Despite Objections, Congress Certifies Donald Trump's Election