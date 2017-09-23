R -8 - VOTING AND ELECTION- NBCNEWS
AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017
VOTING AND ELECTION 2017
=====================
AUGUST 31 - 1 (11)
Federal Judge Scolds Trump Vote Fraud Panel For Lack of Transparency
Vote Fraud Crusader J. Christian Adams Sparks Outrage
Texas' Revised Voter ID Law Still Discriminatory, Federal Judge Rules
Many County Election Officials Still Lack Cybersecurity Training
12 Days That Stunned a Nation: How Hillary Clinton Lost
This System Catches Vote Fraud and the Wrath of Critics
Justice Department Reverses Position in Ohio Voting Rights Case
Model City: Denver Cleaned Up Its Voter Rolls and Boosted Turnout, Too
Trump Administration Stirs Alarm Over Voter Purges
Grandmother Deported for Voter Fraud Leaves U.S. in Tears
Trump Vote Fraud Commission Could Not Be More Divided
=====================
JULY 31 - 1 (13)
Facing Backlash, Vote Fraud Panel Promises to Protect Data
Illegal Voting? Not Much in Kobach's Home State
Vote Fraud Panel Head Casts Doubt on 2016 Election Tally
Trump Raises Vote Fraud but Drops Past Claim of Millions
Democrats Call on Trump Vote Fraud Panel Co-Chair to Step Down
Trump Panel Prompts Thousands of Voters to Unregister
Bipartisan Group That Shares Voter Data Shames Trump Panel
'You Are Evil': Voters Blast Trump Election Fraud Panel
States Push New Voter Requirements, Fueled by Trump
Public Voter Info for Election Fraud Panel Chairs Pence, Kobach
Trump Downplays Russian Election Meddling Yet Again
Forty-five States Refuse to Give Voter Data to Trump Panel
Backlash at Trump Commission Request for 'Confidential' Voter Data
=====================
JUNE 30 - 1 (3)
Gerrymandering Vs. Geometry: Math Takes On Partisan Districts
Trump's Diatribes Against the Press Are Producing a Backlash
Trump White House Has Taken Little Action To Stop Next Election Hack
=====================
MAY 31 - 1 (2)
Supreme Court Won't Hear Appeal on Controversial N.C. Voter ID Law
Trump Establishes Voter Fraud Commission
=====================
APRIL 30 - 1 (5)
This County Flipped From Obama to Trump. How Do Voters Feel Now?
She's Back: Hillary Clinton's Last 100 Days
Top U.S. Election Official: There Is No Voting Fraud 'Epidemic'
Judge Again Finds Discrimination in Texas' Voter ID Law
Hillary Clinton Explains Why She Really Lost to Trump
=====================
MARCH 31 - 1 (6)
Marco Rubio Says Hackers Targeted His Campaign Aides
See How Your Neighborhood Voted in 2016
Federal Election Commission May Face First Oversight Hearing In Years
Chaffetz: House Oversight Committee Won't Investigate Trump's Voter Fraud Claims
Opinion: Democrats Can't Drop the Ball on Automatic Voter Registration
Clinton On What She'd Do Differently: 'I'd win'
=====================
FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (1)
Trump's Electoral College Win Was Not the Biggest Since Reagan
=====================
JANUARY 31 - 4 (5)
President Trump Says He Will Ask for 'Major Investigation' Into Unsubstantiated Allegations of Voter Fraud
Lindsey Graham to Trump: Stop Claiming 'Illegals' Cost You Popular Vote
White House Press Secretary Doubles Down on Trump's Illegal Voter Claim
Top Senate Democrat Says Russian Hacks, Disinformation Influenced Election Outcome
Despite Objections, Congress Certifies Donald Trump's Election