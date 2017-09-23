R -7 - POLITICS - NBCNEWS

AUGUST 31 - 1 (57)

Abject Disappointment': Pittsburgh Voters Skewer Trump's Tone

A Pro-Trump Backlash? Midterm Elections Will Be the Test

Pittsburgh, Voters Express Disappointment in Trump

These Women Could Beat Trump in 2020, So Naturally They're Being Attacked Like Hillary Clinton

SaysSen. Dean Heller Distances Himself From Trump on Arpaio, DACA and Border Wall

Everyone's Running for President in 2020

Is Kid Rock Popular Enough in Michigan to Win?

Trump Defends Drastically Different Tones in Different Speeches

In New Book, Hillary Clinton Says 'My Skin Crawled' During Debate With Trump

Kasich on a 2020 Run With Dem Hickenlooper: 'The Answer Is No'

Trump Ally Roger Stone Sends Anti-McConnell Letter

House Speaker Ryan Disagrees With Trump's Pardon of Arpaio

Trump's Relationship With Hill Republicans Is Deteriorating Fast

The Trump Culture War and Why It Matters

Trump's Continued Attacks On Senate Republicans Hamper Party's Agenda

Democrats' 'Better Deal' Priorities Aren't Exactly New Ideas

Trump Returns to Campaign Mode — and Lashes Out

Trump's Visit to Arizona Complicates Jeff Flake's Election Chances

DNC Struggles to Cash In on Anti-Trump Fervor

Black Caucus Vows to 'Root Out Racism' in Federal Policy, White House

Former GOP Rep.: If Leaders Are Silent, 'They Wear The Cap'

Democrats Could Win 50 House Seats. Here's How

Trump More Isolated Than Ever After Worst Week Yet

Republican Senator Corker Says Trump Hasn't Shown Stability, Competence

Virginia Campaign Shaping Up as a Referendum on Confederate Monuments

Trump's Presidency Enters Uncharted Waters

Censure, Statues, Hearings: Congress Weighs Response to Trump Remarks

Sen. Ted Cruz Blasts White Nationalists in Charlottesville as 'Idiots'

White Nationalists Praise Trump as 'Most Honest President' Since Washington

Obama's Response to Charlottesville Shatters Twitter Record

He 'Went Rogue': President Trump's Staff Stunned After Latest Charlottesville Remarks

Democratic, Republican Lawmakers Decry Trump's Latest Charlottesville Remarks

Trump Must Confront Hate Groups His Political Rise Energized, Experts Say

GOP Lawmaker Regrets March Meeting With 'Unite the Right' Rally Organizer

Pence Defends Trump From Critics of Charlottesville Remarks

Republican Senators Defend McConnell After Trump Attacks

Trump Escalates Attacks on McConnell With Suggestion His Job Is at Risk

Trump's Spat With Mitch McConnell Widens GOP Divisions

Trump Fires Back at Mitch McConnell Over 'Expectations'

Trump Shakes Up Alabama Senate Race With Surprise Endorsement

'May You Die in Pain,' Voter Tells GOP Lawmaker

Why Trump's Poll Numbers Matter for the 2018 Midterms

Trump Says Blumenthal Lied About Vietnam (He Did) and Cried (He Didn't)

200 Days In, Trump Has Failed to Unite the GOP

VP Mike Pence Calls Report That He's Prepping for 2020 'Laughable and Absurd'

Political Parties Near Realignment After 20 Years of Sorting

Gov. Jerry Brown: Democrats Don't Have a Pelosi Problem

DNC Chief Rebuilds a Broken Party Organization

Congress Leaves Town Exhausted, Unsuccessful and Frustrated

No One Turns Out to Vote in Iowa Town's Special Election

Democrats Ready to War With Trump on Trade

Jeff Flake Takes On Trump and Puts His Political Future on the Line

Flake Takes on Trump, Warns GOP Is 'in Spasms of Dying'

Pro-Trump Super PACs Already Have Edge Over Liberals in 2018 Money

Politicon: Chelsea Handler Slams Trump's 'Lies,' While Tomi Lahren Calls Them 'Exaggerations'

JULY 31 - 1 (22)

Ryan Looks Past GOP Health Care Failure to Tax Reform

Boy Scouts Chief Apologizes for Trump Political Comments

Hillary Clinton's New Book 'What Happened' Examines 2016 Campaign

House Decisively Passes Sanctions Bill Curbing Trump's Power

Trump Torches the Political Landscape — and Gets Away With It

Trump Talks Politics. With the Boy Scouts

Can Democrats Win by Building a Better Trump?

Trump County Voters Aren't Downtrodden, but They Are Being Left Behind

Can Democrats Promise a 'Better Deal' With the Same Leaders?

The Most Important Elections You Haven't Heard About

GOP Legislative Agenda Stalled Amid Ideological Divides

Can the President Pardon Himself?

Will Republicans Draw a Red Line on Trump Powers?

GOP Civil War to Fill Jeff Sessions' Senate Seat

Al Gore: 'Our Country Is Going Through a Challenging Time' With Trump

Is It 2020? Bernie Sanders Returning to Iowa

Chris Christie Is Still Catching Heat for His Day at the Beach

Bernie Sanders Faces Feisty Democratic Challenger

N.J. Gov. Chris Christie Dismisses Criticism of Beach Trip Photos

It's a 'Crazy Train' Chaffetz Discusses Time in Congress

N.J. Gov. Chris Christie Pushes Back After Being Spotted on Beach Closed by Government Shutdown

Democratic Bill Lays the Groundwork to Remove Trump From Office

JUNE 30 - 1 (28)

Republicans Face a Daunting Summer Agenda

Koch Network 'Disappointed' in Health Care Bill, Targets Midterm Elections

Partisan Gerrymandering Has Benefited the GOP, Analysis Shows

Democrats Weigh Future After Another Election Loss

House Democrats, Looking Ahead to 2018, Pledge to Prioritize Voting Rights

Pelosi Strikes Back: 'I Think I'm Worth the Trouble'

First Read's Morning Clips: A 'Venting Session' In Iowa

Trump Inspires Scientist to Run for Congress to Fight Climate Change

Nancy Pelosi Faces Heat From Democrats After Georgia Loss

Trump to Hold First Re-Election Fundraiser At His DC Hotel

Angry Democrats in Blame Game After Georgia Defeat

Five Lessons From the Georgia Special Election

Republican Karen Handel Defeats Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia Special Election

Out-of-State Interests Spent $26.2 Million on Georgia Special Election

How a Referendum on Trump Became Most Expensive House Race Ever

Candidates in Georgia Special Election Brace for Final Weekend

After Shooting, Some in GOP Blame Incitement by Democrats

Democrats Start Out With Advantage in Virginia's General Election

Congressman's 'COVFEFE Act' Would Force President Trump to Save All His Tweets

California Gov. Jerry Brown: Congress 'Doesn't Believe in Science'

It's Trump Against the World — and the President Likes It That Way

First Read's Morning Clips: Fact-Checking Trump's Speech

Why Trump Is Seeing Red About the 'Green Climate Fund'

California and Other States Step Into the Climate Policy Void

Obama, Musk, Other World and Industry Leaders Call Paris Climate Deal Withdrawal a Mistake

Trump Climate Decision Endangers Human Health, Doctors Say

Trump's Guiding Principle So Far Has Been Undoing Obama's Agenda

Is New PAC Joe Biden's Last Act in Politics or First Step Toward 2020?

MAY 31 - 1 (43)

The Democratic National Committee Meets 'The Resistance'

The GOP Congressional Agenda Is Lagging Five Months In

Brexit Britain: EU Citizens Fear the Future Amid Questions, Backlash

Biden Slams Democrats for Silence on Middle-Class Struggles

Even Before Trump, America's Political Parties Were Changing

Scandal in the White House? Clinton Aides Know What That's Like

Hillary Clinton Attacks Donald Trump at Wellesley College Graduation

Despite Environment and Controversy, GOP Wins Another Race

Republican Charged With Assault Claims Win in Montana Special Election

What to Watch for in Montana's Election: Three Scenarios

First Read's Morning Clips: All Eyes on Montana

Ryan Calls On Gianforte to Apologize for Assault, Says Election up to Montana Voters

GOP Is Spending Big to Fend Off Democrats in Special Elections

Bernie Sanders Heads to Montana for High-Profile House Race

Here Are the Lawmakers Who've Mentioned Impeachment

Republican Carlos Curbelo Wants You to Know He Mentioned Impeachment First

Anthony Weiner Pleads Guilty in Teen Sexting Case, Wife Huma Abedin Files for Divorce

Dems Fear Their 'Get Trump' Frenzy Neglects Pocketbook Issues

Opinion: Latino Republicans are Silent in the Face of Authoritarianism

How Much Are Trump's Woes Hurting the GOP? Watch Montana and Georgia.

House Dems Smash Fundraising Records Ahead of Midterms

Here's What One Endangered Republican Said About Trump

The Ground Is Beginning to Shift for Capitol Hill Republicans

'Nowhere To Go But Up': Democrats Aim to Gain Ground in 2018 Governors' Races

Hillary Clinton Launches New Political Group Supporting Trump 'Resistance'

It's Early, but the GOP Is Already in the Midterm Danger Zone

Axios Sneak Peek: Here's What You Need to Know in Politics This Week

Democrats' Agenda: Win House in 2018, Investigate Donald Trump

Comey Controversy Threatens to Slow Down GOP Agenda on the Hill

Trump at Liberty University Bashes 'Critics' in First Commencement Address

Trump Starts to Lose Some Sway With Fellow Republicans

Jimmy Carter Reveals He Voted for Bernie Sanders Over Hillary Clinton

This Republican Is an Endangered Species

Utahns Puzzled by Rep. Chaffetz Decision to Quit Congress

Pro-Trump Super PACs Have Already Spent $1 Million on 2020 Election

Warren: After Trump, 'I Wonder If America Will Ever Be Ready for a Male President Again'

Activist Faces Jail Time for Laughing During Sessions Hearing

Trump: 'Good Shutdown' Needed to Fix Congress Mess

First Read's Morning Clips: Dems Flex Their Muscles

Trump on the Line in Special Election You Might Not Know About

Why Democrats' Chances of Winning the House Just Got Better

Trump's New Campaign Ad: What's True, Half True and Fake News

First Read's Morning Clips: Let's Make a Deal

APRIL 30 - 1 (30)

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, First Latina Woman Elected to Congress, Announces Retirement

Trump Again Derides Elizabeth Warren as 'Pocahontas'

Puerto Rico Officials Slam Trump for Tweets on Island 'Bailout'

New Jersey Town Shows How Democrats Are Resisting Trump

Obama to Focus Post-White House Work on Engaging Young People

Can Bernie Sanders Save the Democratic Party?

Obama Returns to Public Stage for First Time in University of Chicago Forum

Pelosi: 'Of Course' You Can Be a Democrat and Against Abortion

Inside Democrats' 'American Idol'-Style Campaign School

DNC Unity Tour Hits Speed Bump Over Candidate's Abortion Record

The Democrats' Path to a House Majority Runs Through the Sunbelt

Trump: It's 'Hollywood vs. Georgia' as Special House Race Goes to Runoff

Democrat Jon Ossoff Falls Short in Georgia Special Election, Race Goes to Runoff

Leader of 'Cal-Exit' Drops Bid for California to Secede, Instead Moves to Russia

De Blasio and Dems Mock Trump on Tax Day

Here's Why Trump Cares So Much About Tuesday's Election

Trump Rolls the Dice in Georgia's Special Election

Elizabeth Warren National Book Tour Ahead of 2020 Elections

Trump Rips Top Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia Special Election

The Top Democrats Who Could Challenge Trump in 2020

Trump Effect: Dems Shatter Fundraising Records

Thanks to Trump, Democrats Face Steep Odds in Special Elections

What We Learned From the Special Election in Kansas

Republican Wins Kansas Election Seen as Trump Test

Trump Jumps Into Kansas Election That Has GOP Nervous

Trump's Shadow Is Looming Over This Special Election

Senate Nursing a Disunity Hangover After Latest Bitter Fight

Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump and O'Reilly Should Be Arrested

DNC Chief Won't Apologize For Using Profanity to Slam GOP

The Nuclear Option: What It Is and Why It Matters

MARCH 31 - 1 (17)

Judge to Trump: No Protection for Campaign Rally Speech Inciting Violence

Trump Aide Dan Scavino Calls for 'Defeat' of GOP Rep. Justin Amash

Trump Vows to 'Fight' Republicans, Targets Specific Lawmakers

Here Comes the TV Ad Cavalry to Help Trump

Trump Says He'll Work With Democrats, But Will Democrats Work With Him?

Embattled DNC Asks All Staffers For Resignation Letters

Pelosi Tells Trump: 'We're Willing to Listen'

Gov. Jerry Brown to Trump: 'You Don't Want to Mess With California'

Democratic Party Boss 'Thrilled' That Trump Failed

Sen. Lindsey Graham Fights Back at Rowdy Town Hall: 'Bring It On'

'What Do You Have to Lose?': Trump Meets With Black Caucus

Thousands of Would-Be Democratic Candidates Flood States in Trump Backlash

Mexico Presidential Hopeful Lopez Obrador Dings Trump on Human Rights

Rep. Steve King Defends 'Somebody Else's Babies' Remarks

President Trump on Charm Offensive With Former Rivals Like Sens. Cruz and Rubio

Trump Address: Democrat, Republican Find Common Ground in Agenda, Tone

Democrats Wear Blue and Red Pins During Trump's Congress Speech

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (22)

DNC Race: Tom Perez Becomes DNC Chair in Close Election Victory

CPAC 2017: Activists Say Trump's Victory Solves Everything — For Now

Hillary To Trump Foes: Keep Up 'Resistance And Persistence'

Trump Takes a Victory Lap With Conservative Activists at CPAC

Republicans in Congress Are Still Looking for Direction from Trump

Trump Takes Over CPAC — But Will He Own the Conservative Movement Too?

Donald Trump Is CPAC's Conquering Hero, but Tensions Remain

Town Hall Protests Revive Art of Bird-Dogging Politicians

The GOP's Lack of Policy Specifics Is Making Its Town Hall Problem Worse

First Read's Morning Clips: A Winter of (Town Hall) Discontent

Despite Presidents Day, Protesters Give Trump No Respite

'We Won': In Trump's Backyard, a Lone Supporter Takes on an Army of Protesters

America Gives Trump an Earful at 'Not My President's Day' Rallies

#NotMyPresident's Day: Endless Protests Raise the Specter of 'Resistance Fatigue'

Black Lawmaker Calls Bannon 'Racist,' Says He's Not Invited to Trump Meeting

'Not My President's Day': Thousands Protest at Anti-Trump Rallies Across U.S.

Gallup: Trump One-Month Approval Rating Lower Than Other Presidents

Susan Rice Calls Donald Trump's Black Caucus Remarks 'Offensive'

Powerful Women Lead the Way in Taking Trump to Task

Trump Backlash Could Make 2018 a New 'Year of Women' at Ballot Box

Warren Silenced for Reading Coretta Scott King Letter at Sessions Debate

Protests Against Trump's Policies Erupt for Third Weekend in Cities Large and Small

JANUARY 31 - 4 (15)

Obama and His Movement Prepare to Challenge President Trump

John Lewis Urges More Love, Not Hate at MLK Day Breakfast

John Lewis Leads the Charge Against Donald Trump as U.S. Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Rep. Lewis: I Would Not Invite Trump to Selma

Trump Decries Civil Rights Icon John Lewis as 'No Action,' Sparking Backlash

Rep. John Lewis: 'I Don't See Trump as a Legitimate President'

Trump's a 'Pig,' But So Are Many Other Men, Says Female Trump Supporter

No Confidence: Warning Signs for the Health of Our Democracy

President Barack Obama Honors Joe Biden With Surprise Medal of Freedom

President Obama Urges Citizens to Fight the 'Challenges to Our Democracy' in Farewell Speech

Eight of the Biggest Takeaways From President Obama's Farewell Address

'Yes We Can': Obama Encourages Nation in Emotional Farewell

Sec. John Kerry To Andrea Mitchell: Trashing U.S. Intel 'Damaging'

Michelle Obama: The Historic Legacy of the Nation's First Black First Lady

Bernie Sanders Makes Big Statement With Oversized Trump Tweet