AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017
GOVERNMENT 2017
=====================
AUGUST 31 - 1 (36)
Trumka: I Can't Work With Racists, Wall Streeters in White House
Exorcised From Trump, Spicer Finally Meets the Pope
Trump Defends Controversial Arpaio Pardon by Pointing to Past Presidents
Trump's Arpaio Pardon Definitely Was Not by the Book
Trump Arpaio Pardon Was Early in Term but Not a Record
The Arpaio Pardon Fails Trump's 'Law and Order' Test
Sebastian Gorka Is Out as Trump Aide
President Trump Grants Pardon for Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Judge Approves Pared-Back Search Warrant for Visitors to Trump-Protest Website
Military Members on Pence Detail Reassigned for Bringing Women to Hotel
State Dept. Science Envoy Spells Out 'IMPEACH' In Resignation Letter
Trump Strongly Hints at Pardon for Ex-Sheriff Arpaio
Joe Arpaio Says He Has 'No Idea' Whether President Trump Will Pardon Him
Secret Service: Trump's Not Our Only Problem
Steve Bannon's Exit Prompts Backlash From Core Trump Backers
In Rebuke to Trump, President's Arts Committee Resigns En Masse
Steve Bannon Out as White House Chief Strategist
Trump Elevates Cyber Command, Eyes Spin-Off From NSA
Trump Dissolves Business Advisory Councils as CEOs Quit
FBI Agents Gave Comey High Marks in His Final Months on the Job
Trump Blasts 'Grandstanders' as Another Business Leader Quits Council
Merck CEO Quits Advisory Council Over Trump's Charlottesville Remarks
Retired Gen. Kelly 'Reviewing' White House Troops
Pence Hands Over AOL Emails From Time as Indiana Governor
Sessions Says Trump Administration Has Tripled Number of Leak Probes
Trump Touts Improvements to Mobile Health Care System for Veterans
New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly Makes His Mark
John Kelly Called Sessions to Reassure Him Position Is Safe, Source Says
Did White House Officials Just Fall for One of the Oldest Tricks in the Book?
Scaramucci Sets Record for Shortest Term as Communications Director
Scaramucci Out as Communications Director After Less Than a Week
Trump Hails Kelly as New Chief Joins Chaotic White House
Trump Tries to Stem Chaos With a New Chief of Staff. Can It Work?
Kellyanne Conway Won't Say Whether She and Scaramucci Report to New Chief of Staff John Kelly
Lewandowski: Failed Health Vote Was Last Straw for Priebus
Scaramucci Rising: Anti-Leak Crusader Curries Favor With Trump
=====================
JULY 31 - 1 (23)
John Kelly, Retired Four-Star General in Line With Trump
Trump Ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, Installs Ret. Gen. Kelly
AG Sessions: Trump Criticisms 'Kind of Hurtful'
'Holy Hell To Pay': Graham Warns Trump on Firing Sessions
War Inside the White House: Scaramucci Takes On Priebus Over 'Leaks'
Are the Wheels Coming Off Trump's 'Fine-Tuned Machine'?
Trump Claims Transgender Service Members Cost Too Much: But Is That True?
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Aide Arrested Trying to Flee the Country
Republican Senators Steamed Over Trump Attacks Back Sessions
Trump's Faint Praise for Sessions: 'Time Will Tell'
Sekulow, Scaramucci Say Trump Isn't Thinking About Pardoning Anybody
A New Veneer: Inside the White House Communications Shakeup
How Sean Spicer Went Horribly Wrong
Meet Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's New Communications Director
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Resigns After Trump Shakeup
Anthony Scaramucci Expected to Be Named White House Communications Director
Trump Still Has Confidence In Sessions, White House Says
First Read's Morning Clips: Donald Trump v. Jeff Sessions
Yes, Trump's Attacks on His Justice Department Are a Huge Problem
Trump Rages at Jeff Sessions in New York Times Interview
NASA Says Pence Was OK to Touch Hardware Despite Sign
Ivanka Works for Free, but Trump White House Can Pay Well
Trump's White House off to Slow Start With Spanish Speakers, Activists Say
=====================
JUNE 30 - 1 (18)
EPA Accused of Interfering With Top Science Adviser's Congressional Testimony
Alleged NSA Leaker Reality Winner Appears in Federal Court, Trial Date Set
CIA Chief Pompeo: Trump Is a 'Serious Consumer' of Intelligence
Trump Signs 'Historic' Bill to Transform Veterans Affairs
Trump Appointee Is Still a Saudi Government Lobbyist
Pentagon Accused of Wasting Up to $28M on 'Inappropriate' Afghan Soldier Uniforms
Civil Rights Commission Will Launch Two-Year Probe of Trump Administration
House Sends VA Accountability Bill to President Trump
HUD Secretary Ben Carson Stands By 'Poverty Is A State of Mind' Claim
Trump Administration Tosses Rule to Protect Endangered Whales and Sea Turtles
Fact Check: Trump Says He Passed More Bills Than Most Presidents
Trump Caps Infrastructure Week By Tossing Binders on Ground
Who Is Christopher Wray? Trump's Choice for FBI Director Was Once Willing to Resign in Protest
Christopher Wray: Trump to Nominate Former Assistant AG for FBI Director
Mom of Alleged NSA Leaker Reality Winner: 'She's Not a Threat'
Who Is Reality Winner, NSA Contractor Accused in Top Secret Leak?
How Did Accused NSA Leaker Reality Winner Get Security Clearance?
Trump Pushes Air Traffic Control Privatization
=====================
MAY 31 - 1 (8)
Kushner Scrutiny Keeps White House in Permanent Crisis Mode
Sec. John Kelly: Intelligence Leaks Are 'Darn Close To Treason'
Trump: Joe Lieberman Is Top Pick for FBI Director
Trump Told He Would Not Be Greeted Warmly at FBI: Officials
Trump Considering Former Rep. Mike Rogers for FBI Director
Did Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Threaten to Quit?
Five Names Being Considered to Fill In as Interim FBI Director
White House Parts Ways With First Female Chief Usher
=====================
APRIL 30 - 1 (11)
Trump Administration Eyes Loosening School Lunch Regulations
Trump Signs Executive Order Reviewing Federal Role in Education
Tougher Law Enforcement Marks Trump's First 100 Days
Trump to NASA Astronauts: 'Who's Ready to Go to Mars?'
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Replaced Under Trump Administration
Senators 'Deeply Troubled' by Trump's New Health Department Pick
Wisconsin Manhunt: Suspect's Letter to Trump Warned of System of Greed
Wisconsin Manhunt: Secret Service Analyzing Manifesto Mailed to Trump by Alleged Gun Thief, Cops Say
Twitter Sues Feds to Keep Anti-Trump Admin User 'ALT_USCIS' Anonymous
West Wing Battle Brews Between Nationalists and Globalists
Steve Bannon Removed From National Security Council
=====================
MARCH 31 - 1 (25)
Vast Wealth Held by Trump's Top Aides, Documents Show
Is Trump and Rice's Meeting a Thaw to a Previously Icy Relationship?
Ex-CIA Chief of Staff Jeremy Bash Says White House Is 'Runaway Train'
Ivanka Trump Named 'Assistant to the President' in New Role
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner: Rising Powers at the White House
First Read's Morning Clips: Kushner's New Role
Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner to Oversee Government Overhaul
OMB Director Mick Mulvaney: Washington's 'a Lot More Broken' Than Trump Thought
Susan Rice: Trump White House 'False Statements' Undermine National Security
Trump Adds to NASA Budget, Approves Crewed Mission to Mars
OMB Dir. Mulvaney Defends Budget Blueprint That Won't Balance
Secret Service Agent's Laptop Stolen in New York City
Drain the Swamp? Supporters Say Fired Prosecutor Bharara Was Doing It
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Says He Did Not Resign and Was Fired by DOJ
Intruder Arrested After Breaching White House Grounds: Secret Service
Trump Administration Tells Remaining U.S. Attorneys to Resign
Way in Which U.S. Attorneys Told to Resign Came as Surprise: Source
GOP Lawmaker Demands 'Purge' of Obama Holdovers
Jon Huntsman to Be Trump's Ambassador to Russia
Ben Carson Calls Slaves 'Immigrants' in First HUD Remarks
Can Trump Disclose Classified Information Whenever He Wants?
VP Mike Pence Tells News Media: 'We've All Got To Do Better'
Here's the List of Lawmakers Calling for Sessions' Resignation
'Total Confidence': Trump Backs Sessions Amid Calls for Recusal, Resignation
Dr. Ben Carson Confirmed as Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development
=====================
FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (6)
Billionaires, Corporations Helped Fund Trump Transition
NASA Announces Major Exoplanet Discovery
Veteran CIA Analyst Quits Agency Over Trump's Intel Moves, Criticism
Former CIA Director Panetta: Building Loyalty With Intel Can Help Stop Leaks
Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser
Trump's War With the Intelligence Community Is His Biggest Yet
=====================
JANUARY 31 - 4 (4)
Can the Rift Between Trump and the Intel Community Be Healed?
Anti-Vaccine Activist Says Trump Asked Him to Head Commission on Vaccine Safety
Dan Coats Announced as Trump's Pick for Director of National Intelligence
Trump, Intel Agencies Can't Even Agree on Timing of Meeting