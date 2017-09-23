R -6 - GOVERNMENT - NBCNEWS

AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017

AUGUST 31 - 1 (36)

Trumka: I Can't Work With Racists, Wall Streeters in White House

Exorcised From Trump, Spicer Finally Meets the Pope

Trump Defends Controversial Arpaio Pardon by Pointing to Past Presidents

Trump's Arpaio Pardon Definitely Was Not by the Book

Trump Arpaio Pardon Was Early in Term but Not a Record

The Arpaio Pardon Fails Trump's 'Law and Order' Test

Sebastian Gorka Is Out as Trump Aide

President Trump Grants Pardon for Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Judge Approves Pared-Back Search Warrant for Visitors to Trump-Protest Website

Military Members on Pence Detail Reassigned for Bringing Women to Hotel

State Dept. Science Envoy Spells Out 'IMPEACH' In Resignation Letter

Trump Strongly Hints at Pardon for Ex-Sheriff Arpaio

Joe Arpaio Says He Has 'No Idea' Whether President Trump Will Pardon Him

Secret Service: Trump's Not Our Only Problem

Steve Bannon's Exit Prompts Backlash From Core Trump Backers

In Rebuke to Trump, President's Arts Committee Resigns En Masse

Steve Bannon Out as White House Chief Strategist

Trump Elevates Cyber Command, Eyes Spin-Off From NSA

Trump Dissolves Business Advisory Councils as CEOs Quit

FBI Agents Gave Comey High Marks in His Final Months on the Job

Trump Blasts 'Grandstanders' as Another Business Leader Quits Council

Merck CEO Quits Advisory Council Over Trump's Charlottesville Remarks

Retired Gen. Kelly 'Reviewing' White House Troops

Pence Hands Over AOL Emails From Time as Indiana Governor

Sessions Says Trump Administration Has Tripled Number of Leak Probes

Trump Touts Improvements to Mobile Health Care System for Veterans

New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly Makes His Mark

John Kelly Called Sessions to Reassure Him Position Is Safe, Source Says

Did White House Officials Just Fall for One of the Oldest Tricks in the Book?

Scaramucci Sets Record for Shortest Term as Communications Director

Scaramucci Out as Communications Director After Less Than a Week

Trump Hails Kelly as New Chief Joins Chaotic White House

Trump Tries to Stem Chaos With a New Chief of Staff. Can It Work?

Kellyanne Conway Won't Say Whether She and Scaramucci Report to New Chief of Staff John Kelly

Lewandowski: Failed Health Vote Was Last Straw for Priebus

Scaramucci Rising: Anti-Leak Crusader Curries Favor With Trump

JULY 31 - 1 (23)

John Kelly, Retired Four-Star General in Line With Trump

Trump Ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, Installs Ret. Gen. Kelly

AG Sessions: Trump Criticisms 'Kind of Hurtful'

'Holy Hell To Pay': Graham Warns Trump on Firing Sessions

War Inside the White House: Scaramucci Takes On Priebus Over 'Leaks'

Are the Wheels Coming Off Trump's 'Fine-Tuned Machine'?

Trump Claims Transgender Service Members Cost Too Much: But Is That True?

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Aide Arrested Trying to Flee the Country

Republican Senators Steamed Over Trump Attacks Back Sessions

Trump's Faint Praise for Sessions: 'Time Will Tell'

Sekulow, Scaramucci Say Trump Isn't Thinking About Pardoning Anybody

A New Veneer: Inside the White House Communications Shakeup

How Sean Spicer Went Horribly Wrong

Meet Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's New Communications Director

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Resigns After Trump Shakeup

Anthony Scaramucci Expected to Be Named White House Communications Director

Trump Still Has Confidence In Sessions, White House Says

First Read's Morning Clips: Donald Trump v. Jeff Sessions

Yes, Trump's Attacks on His Justice Department Are a Huge Problem

Trump Rages at Jeff Sessions in New York Times Interview

NASA Says Pence Was OK to Touch Hardware Despite Sign

Ivanka Works for Free, but Trump White House Can Pay Well

Trump's White House off to Slow Start With Spanish Speakers, Activists Say

JUNE 30 - 1 (18)

EPA Accused of Interfering With Top Science Adviser's Congressional Testimony

Alleged NSA Leaker Reality Winner Appears in Federal Court, Trial Date Set

CIA Chief Pompeo: Trump Is a 'Serious Consumer' of Intelligence

Trump Signs 'Historic' Bill to Transform Veterans Affairs

Trump Appointee Is Still a Saudi Government Lobbyist

Pentagon Accused of Wasting Up to $28M on 'Inappropriate' Afghan Soldier Uniforms

Civil Rights Commission Will Launch Two-Year Probe of Trump Administration

House Sends VA Accountability Bill to President Trump

HUD Secretary Ben Carson Stands By 'Poverty Is A State of Mind' Claim

Trump Administration Tosses Rule to Protect Endangered Whales and Sea Turtles

Fact Check: Trump Says He Passed More Bills Than Most Presidents

Trump Caps Infrastructure Week By Tossing Binders on Ground

Who Is Christopher Wray? Trump's Choice for FBI Director Was Once Willing to Resign in Protest

Christopher Wray: Trump to Nominate Former Assistant AG for FBI Director

Mom of Alleged NSA Leaker Reality Winner: 'She's Not a Threat'

Who Is Reality Winner, NSA Contractor Accused in Top Secret Leak?

How Did Accused NSA Leaker Reality Winner Get Security Clearance?

Trump Pushes Air Traffic Control Privatization

MAY 31 - 1 (8)

Kushner Scrutiny Keeps White House in Permanent Crisis Mode

Sec. John Kelly: Intelligence Leaks Are 'Darn Close To Treason'

Trump: Joe Lieberman Is Top Pick for FBI Director

Trump Told He Would Not Be Greeted Warmly at FBI: Officials

Trump Considering Former Rep. Mike Rogers for FBI Director

Did Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Threaten to Quit?

Five Names Being Considered to Fill In as Interim FBI Director

White House Parts Ways With First Female Chief Usher

APRIL 30 - 1 (11)

Trump Administration Eyes Loosening School Lunch Regulations

Trump Signs Executive Order Reviewing Federal Role in Education

Tougher Law Enforcement Marks Trump's First 100 Days

Trump to NASA Astronauts: 'Who's Ready to Go to Mars?'

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Replaced Under Trump Administration

Senators 'Deeply Troubled' by Trump's New Health Department Pick

Wisconsin Manhunt: Suspect's Letter to Trump Warned of System of Greed

Wisconsin Manhunt: Secret Service Analyzing Manifesto Mailed to Trump by Alleged Gun Thief, Cops Say

Twitter Sues Feds to Keep Anti-Trump Admin User 'ALT_USCIS' Anonymous

West Wing Battle Brews Between Nationalists and Globalists

Steve Bannon Removed From National Security Council

MARCH 31 - 1 (25)

Vast Wealth Held by Trump's Top Aides, Documents Show

Is Trump and Rice's Meeting a Thaw to a Previously Icy Relationship?

Ex-CIA Chief of Staff Jeremy Bash Says White House Is 'Runaway Train'

Ivanka Trump Named 'Assistant to the President' in New Role

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner: Rising Powers at the White House

First Read's Morning Clips: Kushner's New Role

Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner to Oversee Government Overhaul

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney: Washington's 'a Lot More Broken' Than Trump Thought

Susan Rice: Trump White House 'False Statements' Undermine National Security

Trump Adds to NASA Budget, Approves Crewed Mission to Mars

OMB Dir. Mulvaney Defends Budget Blueprint That Won't Balance

Secret Service Agent's Laptop Stolen in New York City

Drain the Swamp? Supporters Say Fired Prosecutor Bharara Was Doing It

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Says He Did Not Resign and Was Fired by DOJ

Intruder Arrested After Breaching White House Grounds: Secret Service

Trump Administration Tells Remaining U.S. Attorneys to Resign

Way in Which U.S. Attorneys Told to Resign Came as Surprise: Source

GOP Lawmaker Demands 'Purge' of Obama Holdovers

Jon Huntsman to Be Trump's Ambassador to Russia

Ben Carson Calls Slaves 'Immigrants' in First HUD Remarks

Can Trump Disclose Classified Information Whenever He Wants?

VP Mike Pence Tells News Media: 'We've All Got To Do Better'

Here's the List of Lawmakers Calling for Sessions' Resignation

'Total Confidence': Trump Backs Sessions Amid Calls for Recusal, Resignation

Dr. Ben Carson Confirmed as Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (6)

Billionaires, Corporations Helped Fund Trump Transition

NASA Announces Major Exoplanet Discovery

Veteran CIA Analyst Quits Agency Over Trump's Intel Moves, Criticism

Former CIA Director Panetta: Building Loyalty With Intel Can Help Stop Leaks

Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser

Trump's War With the Intelligence Community Is His Biggest Yet

JANUARY 31 - 4 (4)

Can the Rift Between Trump and the Intel Community Be Healed?

Anti-Vaccine Activist Says Trump Asked Him to Head Commission on Vaccine Safety

Dan Coats Announced as Trump's Pick for Director of National Intelligence

Trump, Intel Agencies Can't Even Agree on Timing of Meeting