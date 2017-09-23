R -5 - DOMESTIC ISSUES - NBCNEWS

AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017

DOMESTIC ISSUES 2017

=====================

AUGUST 31 - 1 (47)

Trump Killed Obama's Equal Pay Rule. What it Means for Working Women

College President Under Fire for Criticizing Pro-Antifa Professor

Cobb County, Georgia Officer in Dashcam Footage: 'We Only Kill Black People'

Trump Reverses Obama Policy on Surplus Military Gear for Police

New Confederate Monument Goes Up in Alabama

Tillerson Says Trump 'Speaks for Himself' on Racial Issues

Antifa Violence Is Ethical? This Author Explains Why

Zinke Recommends Changes to National Monuments, But Leaves Public in the Dark

Trump Calls Opioid Crisis a National Emergency But Still Hasn't Made It Official

Christopher Columbus Statue in New York City Could Be Considered for Removal

School Petition Compares Classroom Pride Flag to Confederate Flag

Two Confederate Statues in Charlottesville Covered in Black in Mourning for Heather Heyer

Phoenix Mayor Calls on Trump to Apologize at Rally for Charlottesville Comments

University of Texas Removes Four Confederate Statues Overnight

Richmond Could Be Next Confederate Monument Battleground

6 Police Officers Shot in Florida and Pennsylvania, 2 Killed and 4 Wounded

Toppling of Confederate Statues Fuels Opposition to Other Markers

Charlottesville Mayor Changes Position, Agrees With Confederate Statue Removal

Mother of Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer Says She Won't Meet President Trump

President Trump Rails Against Removal Of 'Beautiful' Confederate Statues

Virginia Car Attack Possible 'Hate Crime,' Sessions Says

The Psychology of Hate Groups: What Drives Someone to Join One?

Baltimore 'Quietly' Takes Down Four Confederate Statues After Charlottesville

Trump Says 'Two Sides' Share Blame for Charlottesville Rally Violence

National Battle Over Confederate Monuments Renewed After Charlottesville Violence

Read President's Trump's Full Remarks Denouncing Hate Groups

Trump Condemns Hate Groups, Calls Racism 'Evil' Days After Charlottesville Violence

Charlottesville Suspect James Alex Fields Jr. Denied Bond at First Court Appearance

Sessions Says Dept. of Justice Will Defend Protesters Against 'Racism and Bigotry'

Charlottesville Violence: Governor McAuliffe Calls on Trump to Aid Unity

Opinion: This Is Us: Charlottesville Is the Ugly Wake-Up Call America Needed

'I Always Encouraged Her to Be Strong,' Says Mother of Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer

Charlottesville Mayor Chides Trump, Names Victim of Car Ramming at White Nationalist Rally

Mother of Charlottesville Suspect Says She Thought Rally Was About Trump, Not White Nationalism

NSA McMaster on Charlottesville: 'Of Course It Was Terrorism'

Anthony Scaramucci: Trump Should Have Been 'Much Harsher' in Charlottesville Remarks

Charlottesville Faces Its Own Past After Rally Turns Deadly

Federal Probe Into Charlottesville; Sessions Says 'Justice Will Prevail'

Trump Takes Heat for Blaming Charlottesville Violence on 'Many Sides'

Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally Violence Prompts State of Emergency

Trump Vows U.S. Will 'Win' Fight Against Opioid Crisis

Another Baltimore Police Body-Cam Video Shows Officers 'Plant' Drugs

Trump Calls New Hampshire a 'Drug-Infested Den,' Stoking Outrage

Sen. Cory Booker Wants to Make Marijuana Legal Across U.S. — Could That Curb Opioid Epidemic?

One in Three Americans Took Prescription Opioid Painkillers in 2015, Survey Says

=====================

JULY 31 - 1 (9)

NYPD Calls Trump's Police Quip About Use of Force 'Irresponsible'

Body Camera Video Allegedly Shows Baltimore Police 'Plant' Drugs

Jeff Sessions Removes Restrictions on Controversial Police Seizures

Under Sessions' Plan, Government Will Seize More People's Property

Jeff Sessions Tells 'Hate Group' DOJ Will Issue Religious Freedom Guidance

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Criticized for Speaking to 'Hate Group'

Fight Over Confederate Statues Personal for Daughter of CSA Soldier

Feds Suspect Russians Behind Cyber-Attacks on Power Plants

Schools Rethink Lunch Policies That Humiliate Kids

=====================

JUNE 30 - 1 (7)

Kentucky Gives Blessing to Bible Classes in Public Schools

Mental Health Problems Rising Among College Students

Florida's Billion-Dollar Drug Treatment Industry Is Plagued by Overdoses, Fraud

Police Searches Drop Dramatically in States that Legalized Marijuana

Respecting Diversity: 3 Qualities Your Young Adult Needs

Trump Hopes Shooting of Scalise Helps Bring 'Unity' to Country

GOP Lawmaker: I Will Be Carrying a Gun Now

=====================

MAY 31 - 1 (14)

Ben Carson Says 'Poverty Is a State of Mind'

Republican States Make the Case Against Trump's Drug Policy

Common Lead Test May Be Wrong, FDA and CDC Say

Fentanyl Crisis: Ohio Cop Accidentally Overdoses During Drug Call

Attorney General Sessions Charts Course Back to Long Drug Sentences

The Age of Trump Is Producing More Black Gun Owners

President Trump Tells Lester Holt He's 'Fighting Hard' for Legitimacy in 'Divided Country'

Citing 'Trump Effect,' Lawmakers Reintroduce Anti-Harassment Bill

Crucial for Americans to Resist 'Hate,' Obama Says in Rare Address

Death of Ferguson Protester Edward Crawford Highlights Struggle to Live Free

Civil Rights Groups Vow to Battle Trump's 'Religious Liberty' Order in Court

Trump Signs 'Religious Liberty' Executive Order Allowing for Broad Exemptions

National Urban League: Black America 'Strong and Resilient' but Vigilance Required

'Crude, Racially Insensitive': American University Finds Bananas Hanging in Nooses

=====================

APRIL 30 - 1 (15)

Analysis: Has Trump Improved Race Relations in the First 100 Days?

100 Days of Trump and the Police

Judge Lets White Alabama Town Secede From School District Despite 'Race' Being a Factor

Trump to NRA: 'Eight-Year Assault' on Gun Rights Is Over

Tamir Rice Shooting: Newly Released Interview Reveals Cop's Shifting Story

How Berkeley Became a New Battleground for Free Speech

Hillary Clinton Hits Trump on LGBT Rights, Warns Advances Under Threat

Most Millennials Are Finding It Hard to Transition Into Adulthood: Report

Epic Drug Lab Scandal Results in More Than 20,000 Convictions Dropped

Religious Leaders Walk a Careful Line on Politics at the Pulpit

Trump Signs Bill Allowing States to Block Some Planned Parenthood Money

Video Shows Cop Slam, Beat Black Pedestrian After Alleged Jaywalking

Colin Powell, Alma Powell: Confronting the State of Our Children

Florida Sheriff's Militarized Warning to Heroin Dealers Is Tone Deaf, Say Drug Policy Experts

New York Becomes Only State to Offer Free Four-Year College

=====================

MARCH 31 - 1 (14)

Chicago Trauma: Counting Broken Bodies, But Not Broken Spirits

Mike Pence Breaks Tie on Senate Measure Targeting Planned Parenthood Funding

U.S. Arrests Mexican Prosecutor in San Diego, Alleging Massive Drug Conspiracy

Reunited? Gov. Christie and President Trump to Work Together on Curbing Opioid Abuse

For Governor Christie, the Battle Against Opioid Addiction Is Personal

Heroin Use Spikes Fivefold in U.S.

'Stunning' Drug Lab Scandal Could Overturn 23,000 Convictions

Opioid Epidemic: Trump to Set Up Commission on Addiction Crisis

House Votes in Favor of Letting ISPs Sell Your Browsing History

Rogue East Cleveland Cops Framed Dozens of Drug Suspects

Trump Takes Another Jab at Ex-49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Meals on Wheels Sees Spike in Online Donations After Trump's Proposed Cuts

Biker Gang Beats Man in the Middle of Busy San Francisco Highway

Seven Baltimore Cops Indicted on Federal Racketeering Charges

=====================

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (14)

Trump Signs Executive Order to Begin Water Rule Rollback

Democrats Use Invited Guests to Protest Trump Policies

Analysis: Trayvon Martin's Death Still Fuels a Movement Five Years Later

Cheaper, Deadly Heroin Behind Spike in Overdoses in Last 5 Years

Caitlyn Jenner to Trump: 'Call Me' — Your Transgender Restroom Letter Is a 'Disaster'

Chicago School Principals Told Not to Let ICE Agents In

White House Reverses Obama-Era Transgender Bathroom Protections

Assault Weapons Not Protected by Second Amendment, Federal Appeals Court Rules

Trump at African-American History Museum Denounces Anti-Semitism and Racism: 'It Has to Stop'

Trump Always Calls Out Chicago, but City Closest to Mar-a-Lago Had Comparable Crime Rate in 2015

California Residents Allowed to Return Home After Dam Spurs Evacuation

Oroville Dam Spillway Failure: Nearly 190,000 Ordered to Evacuate

DeVos Backlash Sees Parents Threatening to Homeschool Kids

Can Trump Block Money as Punishment for UC Berkeley Protests?

=====================

JANUARY 31 - 4 (10)

Flint Residents Leery of Data Showing Decreased Lead Levels in Water

Trump to Chicago: 'Fix' Violent Crime or I'll 'Send in the Feds'

Analysis: Donald Trump Promises a Presidency Like No Other

Obama Says America Will Be 'OK' In Final Press Conference

Trump's Domestic Agenda Will be in This Week's Senate Spotlight

Noor Salman, Wife of Orlando Shooter Omar Mateen, Arrested

Baltimore Agrees to Court-Ordered Police Reforms In Wake of Freddie Gray Death

Gun Sales Might Slump Under Trump — But He Could Fire up the Industry

Wilkes-Barre Faces Heroin Scourge Turning It Into 'the Most Unhappy Place in America'

Obama Legacy on Race is About Representation, Respect