AUGUST 31 - 1 (47)
Trump Killed Obama's Equal Pay Rule. What it Means for Working Women
College President Under Fire for Criticizing Pro-Antifa Professor
Cobb County, Georgia Officer in Dashcam Footage: 'We Only Kill Black People'
Trump Reverses Obama Policy on Surplus Military Gear for Police
New Confederate Monument Goes Up in Alabama
Tillerson Says Trump 'Speaks for Himself' on Racial Issues
Antifa Violence Is Ethical? This Author Explains Why
Zinke Recommends Changes to National Monuments, But Leaves Public in the Dark
Trump Calls Opioid Crisis a National Emergency But Still Hasn't Made It Official
Christopher Columbus Statue in New York City Could Be Considered for Removal
School Petition Compares Classroom Pride Flag to Confederate Flag
Two Confederate Statues in Charlottesville Covered in Black in Mourning for Heather Heyer
Phoenix Mayor Calls on Trump to Apologize at Rally for Charlottesville Comments
University of Texas Removes Four Confederate Statues Overnight
Richmond Could Be Next Confederate Monument Battleground
6 Police Officers Shot in Florida and Pennsylvania, 2 Killed and 4 Wounded
Toppling of Confederate Statues Fuels Opposition to Other Markers
Charlottesville Mayor Changes Position, Agrees With Confederate Statue Removal
Mother of Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer Says She Won't Meet President Trump
President Trump Rails Against Removal Of 'Beautiful' Confederate Statues
Virginia Car Attack Possible 'Hate Crime,' Sessions Says
The Psychology of Hate Groups: What Drives Someone to Join One?
Baltimore 'Quietly' Takes Down Four Confederate Statues After Charlottesville
Trump Says 'Two Sides' Share Blame for Charlottesville Rally Violence
National Battle Over Confederate Monuments Renewed After Charlottesville Violence
Read President's Trump's Full Remarks Denouncing Hate Groups
Trump Condemns Hate Groups, Calls Racism 'Evil' Days After Charlottesville Violence
Charlottesville Suspect James Alex Fields Jr. Denied Bond at First Court Appearance
Sessions Says Dept. of Justice Will Defend Protesters Against 'Racism and Bigotry'
Charlottesville Violence: Governor McAuliffe Calls on Trump to Aid Unity
Opinion: This Is Us: Charlottesville Is the Ugly Wake-Up Call America Needed
'I Always Encouraged Her to Be Strong,' Says Mother of Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer
Charlottesville Mayor Chides Trump, Names Victim of Car Ramming at White Nationalist Rally
Mother of Charlottesville Suspect Says She Thought Rally Was About Trump, Not White Nationalism
NSA McMaster on Charlottesville: 'Of Course It Was Terrorism'
Anthony Scaramucci: Trump Should Have Been 'Much Harsher' in Charlottesville Remarks
Charlottesville Faces Its Own Past After Rally Turns Deadly
Federal Probe Into Charlottesville; Sessions Says 'Justice Will Prevail'
Trump Takes Heat for Blaming Charlottesville Violence on 'Many Sides'
Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally Violence Prompts State of Emergency
Trump Vows U.S. Will 'Win' Fight Against Opioid Crisis
Another Baltimore Police Body-Cam Video Shows Officers 'Plant' Drugs
Trump Calls New Hampshire a 'Drug-Infested Den,' Stoking Outrage
Sen. Cory Booker Wants to Make Marijuana Legal Across U.S. — Could That Curb Opioid Epidemic?
One in Three Americans Took Prescription Opioid Painkillers in 2015, Survey Says
JULY 31 - 1 (9)
NYPD Calls Trump's Police Quip About Use of Force 'Irresponsible'
Body Camera Video Allegedly Shows Baltimore Police 'Plant' Drugs
Jeff Sessions Removes Restrictions on Controversial Police Seizures
Under Sessions' Plan, Government Will Seize More People's Property
Jeff Sessions Tells 'Hate Group' DOJ Will Issue Religious Freedom Guidance
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Criticized for Speaking to 'Hate Group'
Fight Over Confederate Statues Personal for Daughter of CSA Soldier
Feds Suspect Russians Behind Cyber-Attacks on Power Plants
Schools Rethink Lunch Policies That Humiliate Kids
JUNE 30 - 1 (7)
Kentucky Gives Blessing to Bible Classes in Public Schools
Mental Health Problems Rising Among College Students
Florida's Billion-Dollar Drug Treatment Industry Is Plagued by Overdoses, Fraud
Police Searches Drop Dramatically in States that Legalized Marijuana
Respecting Diversity: 3 Qualities Your Young Adult Needs
Trump Hopes Shooting of Scalise Helps Bring 'Unity' to Country
GOP Lawmaker: I Will Be Carrying a Gun Now
MAY 31 - 1 (14)
Ben Carson Says 'Poverty Is a State of Mind'
Republican States Make the Case Against Trump's Drug Policy
Common Lead Test May Be Wrong, FDA and CDC Say
Fentanyl Crisis: Ohio Cop Accidentally Overdoses During Drug Call
Attorney General Sessions Charts Course Back to Long Drug Sentences
The Age of Trump Is Producing More Black Gun Owners
President Trump Tells Lester Holt He's 'Fighting Hard' for Legitimacy in 'Divided Country'
Citing 'Trump Effect,' Lawmakers Reintroduce Anti-Harassment Bill
Crucial for Americans to Resist 'Hate,' Obama Says in Rare Address
Death of Ferguson Protester Edward Crawford Highlights Struggle to Live Free
Civil Rights Groups Vow to Battle Trump's 'Religious Liberty' Order in Court
Trump Signs 'Religious Liberty' Executive Order Allowing for Broad Exemptions
National Urban League: Black America 'Strong and Resilient' but Vigilance Required
'Crude, Racially Insensitive': American University Finds Bananas Hanging in Nooses
APRIL 30 - 1 (15)
Analysis: Has Trump Improved Race Relations in the First 100 Days?
100 Days of Trump and the Police
Judge Lets White Alabama Town Secede From School District Despite 'Race' Being a Factor
Trump to NRA: 'Eight-Year Assault' on Gun Rights Is Over
Tamir Rice Shooting: Newly Released Interview Reveals Cop's Shifting Story
How Berkeley Became a New Battleground for Free Speech
Hillary Clinton Hits Trump on LGBT Rights, Warns Advances Under Threat
Most Millennials Are Finding It Hard to Transition Into Adulthood: Report
Epic Drug Lab Scandal Results in More Than 20,000 Convictions Dropped
Religious Leaders Walk a Careful Line on Politics at the Pulpit
Trump Signs Bill Allowing States to Block Some Planned Parenthood Money
Video Shows Cop Slam, Beat Black Pedestrian After Alleged Jaywalking
Colin Powell, Alma Powell: Confronting the State of Our Children
Florida Sheriff's Militarized Warning to Heroin Dealers Is Tone Deaf, Say Drug Policy Experts
New York Becomes Only State to Offer Free Four-Year College
MARCH 31 - 1 (14)
Chicago Trauma: Counting Broken Bodies, But Not Broken Spirits
Mike Pence Breaks Tie on Senate Measure Targeting Planned Parenthood Funding
U.S. Arrests Mexican Prosecutor in San Diego, Alleging Massive Drug Conspiracy
Reunited? Gov. Christie and President Trump to Work Together on Curbing Opioid Abuse
For Governor Christie, the Battle Against Opioid Addiction Is Personal
Heroin Use Spikes Fivefold in U.S.
'Stunning' Drug Lab Scandal Could Overturn 23,000 Convictions
Opioid Epidemic: Trump to Set Up Commission on Addiction Crisis
House Votes in Favor of Letting ISPs Sell Your Browsing History
Rogue East Cleveland Cops Framed Dozens of Drug Suspects
Trump Takes Another Jab at Ex-49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick
Meals on Wheels Sees Spike in Online Donations After Trump's Proposed Cuts
Biker Gang Beats Man in the Middle of Busy San Francisco Highway
Seven Baltimore Cops Indicted on Federal Racketeering Charges
FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (14)
Trump Signs Executive Order to Begin Water Rule Rollback
Democrats Use Invited Guests to Protest Trump Policies
Analysis: Trayvon Martin's Death Still Fuels a Movement Five Years Later
Cheaper, Deadly Heroin Behind Spike in Overdoses in Last 5 Years
Caitlyn Jenner to Trump: 'Call Me' — Your Transgender Restroom Letter Is a 'Disaster'
Chicago School Principals Told Not to Let ICE Agents In
White House Reverses Obama-Era Transgender Bathroom Protections
Assault Weapons Not Protected by Second Amendment, Federal Appeals Court Rules
Trump at African-American History Museum Denounces Anti-Semitism and Racism: 'It Has to Stop'
Trump Always Calls Out Chicago, but City Closest to Mar-a-Lago Had Comparable Crime Rate in 2015
California Residents Allowed to Return Home After Dam Spurs Evacuation
Oroville Dam Spillway Failure: Nearly 190,000 Ordered to Evacuate
DeVos Backlash Sees Parents Threatening to Homeschool Kids
Can Trump Block Money as Punishment for UC Berkeley Protests?
JANUARY 31 - 4 (10)
Flint Residents Leery of Data Showing Decreased Lead Levels in Water
Trump to Chicago: 'Fix' Violent Crime or I'll 'Send in the Feds'
Analysis: Donald Trump Promises a Presidency Like No Other
Obama Says America Will Be 'OK' In Final Press Conference
Trump's Domestic Agenda Will be in This Week's Senate Spotlight
Noor Salman, Wife of Orlando Shooter Omar Mateen, Arrested
Baltimore Agrees to Court-Ordered Police Reforms In Wake of Freddie Gray Death
Gun Sales Might Slump Under Trump — But He Could Fire up the Industry
Wilkes-Barre Faces Heroin Scourge Turning It Into 'the Most Unhappy Place in America'
Obama Legacy on Race is About Representation, Respect