AUGUST 31 - 1 (10)

McConnell: Next Steps on Obamacare are 'Somewhat Murky'

CBO: Trump Threat to Cut Obamacare Payments Would Spike Premiums

Senator Suggests McCain's Brain Cancer May Have Clouded Health Care Vote

Health Care: President Trump's Triple Threat

Health Care Collapse Not a Viable Option for Congressional Republicans

Republicans and Democrats Suddenly Want to Fix Obamacare

Health Secy. Price Maintains HHS Will Continue to 'Follow the Law'

Government-Run Health Care: Democrats' New Litmus Test

Murkowski and Collins: The Two Women Who Helped Sink Obamacare Repeal

Trump Says Repeal and Replace Is Not Dead, Unless GOP Are 'Quitters'

JULY 31 - 1 (44)

What's Going to Happen to Obamacare?

After Health Care Defeat, Trump Pushes Obamacare Implosion

Moderate Senators Seek Bipartisan Path Forward on Health Care

Here's the Man Who Predicted the GOP's Obamacare Mess

Obama Credits Supporters for Thwarting Health Care Repeal

How John McCain Saved Senate Republicans From Themselves

Trump Says Health Care Bill Defeat 'Let the American People Down'

Obamacare Repeal Fails: Three GOP Senators Rebel in 49-51 Vote

GOP Senators Inch Closer to Agreement on 'Skinny' Health Care Bill

GOP Health Care Bill Foes Have Spent $15 Million (and Counting) on TV Ads

What's Next: Health Care 'Vote-a-Rama' and the End Game

Senate Rejects Straight Repeal of Obamacare

Trump Persists in the Fight for a Health Care Win at Any Cost

Here's the Lowdown on 'Skinny Repeal' of Obamacare

Senate Opens Debate on Health Care, Votes Down Repeal and Replace

Fact Checking Trump's Remarks on Health Care

Trump: 'Obamacare is Death'

They Voted Trump and Need Health Care. A Democrat-Doctor Volunteers

Confusion Grips Senate GOP Ahead of Expected Health Care Vote

CBO: 17 Million Fewer Insured Under Republican Obamacare Repeal

Senate Republicans Try to Revive Health Care Bill Following Trump Lunch

Dearth of a Salesman: Trump Failed to Persuade on GOP Health Bill

What's Next for Health Care If GOP Can't Repeal Obamacare

Insurers Fear Latest Chaos Over Health Care

GOP Support Erodes for McConnell's Obamacare Repeal Plan

GOP Health Care Repeal Looks Poised to Go Down With a Thud

Trump: 'Let Obamacare Fail...I'm Not Going to Own It'

McConnell Pulls Plug on GOP Health Care Bill, Will Seek Obamacare Repeal

Opponents of GOP Health Care Bill Use Delay to Increase Their Efforts

Senate Will Vote on Health Care Bill After McCain Recovers From Surgery, Cornyn Says

McConnell Delays Health Care Vote As McCain Recovers From Surgery

Governors 'High Degree of Anxiety' Over Health Care Bill

GOP Weighs Nearly Unprecedented Move to Pass Health Care Bill

GOP Leaders Hope Last-Minute Favors Can Push Health Care Bill to Passage

Senate Health Care Bill No Fix for Opioid Epidemic, Experts Say

Major Health Care Changes in the Senate GOP Bill

Latest GOP Health Care Bill Sees Immediate Defections from Republicans

GOP Still Struggles to Sell Health Care, Heading Into Critical Week

McConnell Downplays Prospect of Passing Health Care Bill

For Colorado Mother, Battle Over Medicaid Spending Is Deeply Personal

Health Chief on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'

Health Care in Rural Communities Uncertain as Medicaid Cuts Loom

Senate Majority Leader McConnell Rejects Trump's Call to Repeal and Delay Obamacare

Here's How the Wealthy Gain From GOP Health Care Bill

JUNE 30 - 1 (47)

Trump Endorses Repeal-First Strategy if Health Care Deal Not Reached

New CBO Report Finds Deep Medicaid Cuts in GOP Bill

Senate Republicans Consider Keeping Some Health Care Taxes on the Wealthy

Are Democrats Really Ready to Negotiate on Health Care?

First Read's Morning Clips: Is the GOP Health Care Bill Dead? No.

Democrats Split on Joining GOP for Health Care Fix

What's Next For the Senate GOP Health Care Bill?

First Read's Morning Clips: Back to the Drawing Board

Is It Time to Find a Bipartisan Solution to Health Care?

74 Percent. Your Health Care Premium Could Go Up That Much

Paul Ryan Explains Why 22 Million Will Be Uninsured, and He's Got a Point

GOP Delays Health Care Vote Amid Defections, Disagreement

Momentum Sputters for Senate GOP Health Care Plan

First Read's Morning Clips: 'Apprehension' Over the Senate Bill

CBO Report Complicates GOP Support for Health Care Bill

The Senate Health Care Bill Would Do Almost Everything Trump Promised It Wouldn't

Here's What Happens If the GOP Health Care Bill Becomes Law

Senate GOP Adds New Penalty for Uninsured to Health Care Bill

Republicans Face Climactic Week for Health Care

President Trump: 'I Think We're Going to Get There' on Health Care Bill

GOP Health Bill Breaks Trump's Promise to Lower Deductibles

Sens. Johnson, Sanders: No Way Vote Should Happen on Health Care Bill This Week

Dean Heller Becomes the Fifth GOP Senator to Oppose Health Care Bill

Just About Every Major Medical Group Hates the GOP Health Care Plans

Inside the Health Care Bill: Trump Wanted 'Heart.' He Didn't Get It

Premiums Could Spike for Middle Class Under Senate Health Bill

Four Senate Republicans Say They Can't Support Health Care Bill Yet

NBC News/WSJ Poll: Public Overwhelmingly Disapproves of House Health Care Bill

Senate Health Care Bill Includes Deep Medicaid Cuts

What To Expect in the Senate Health Care Bill

Here's What to Look For In the Senate Health Care Bill

First Read's Morning Clips: All Eyes on the Senate Health Care Rollout

Obamacare Architect: Healthcare Law's Mistakes are Still Fixable

Republican Senators to Get Their Health Care Bill This Week

First Read's Morning Clips: Senate GOP Health Care Plan Is Coming

Once Champions of Sunlight, GOP Pens Health Care Plan In the Dark

Republicans Prepare for a Vote on Health Care Next Week

A Guide: Understanding Congressional Confusion on Health Care

How Health Care Is Playing in Georgia's Special Election

Health Care: Democrats Can't Hit What They Can't See

GOP Health Care Law Could Cost Nearly 1 Million Jobs, Report Finds

Trump Called House Health Care Bill 'Mean' in Meeting with Senators

Trump Pivots to Health Care, Infrastructure on Eve of Comey Hearing

Senate GOP Pushes Forward on an Uncertain Health Care Bill

Anthem Exits Ohio Obamacare Exchange, Raising Health Care Stakes

Major Insurance Company's Payment Decision Angers ER Doctors

GOP's Burr Says Senate Health Care Passage 'Unlikely' This Year

MAY 31 - 1 (28)

This Blame Game Is Driving Up Health Insurance Costs

Senate GOP at Impasse on Health Care, but Will Push Forward Anyway

Here's What the GOP Bill Does to Obamacare's 'Essential Health Benefits'

Health Care Bill Impact on Premiums, Uninsured, Pre-Existing Conditions

After CBO Report, Senate Republicans Aim for Better Health Care Bill

Uh-Oh: The House May Need to Vote on Health Care (Again!)

Obamacare Premiums Are Going Up. Whose Fault Is It?

6 Million With Pre-Existing Conditions Could Be Hit Hard Under GOP Plan: Report

Billionaire Investor Buffett Says 'Guys Like Me' Benefit Most From Trumpcare

The GOP's Health Care Claims Don't Hold Up

Fiorina: Americans Need to Be Told What's in Health Care Bill

Idaho Republican Labrador Booed Over 'Nobody Dies' Comment on Health Care

HHS Secretary Tom Price Firmly Defends Pre-Existing Condition Coverage in New Health Care Bill

Obamacare Uncertainty May Mean Higher Insurance Premiums, Experts Say

Deep Medicaid Cuts Drive Backlash to House Health Care Bill

GOP Faces Three Challenges as Health Care Heads to the Senate

Senators Turn to Health Care Bill, and They Have Issues

What Are Pre-Existing Conditions and What Would the GOP Bill Do?

Trump, GOP Leaders Take Victory Lap After House Passes 'Trumpcare'

House Narrowly Passes GOP Health Care Bill

Here's What You Need to Know About the Health Care BillHouse Republicans Are on the Cusp of Passing Their Health Care Bill

House Republicans to Vote on Health Care on Thursday

First Read's Morning Clips: GOP Battles Uphill on Health Care

GOP Health Care Bill Gains Support of Two Critical Members After More Changes

Inside Republicans' Uphill Battle to Pass Health Care

Republicans Have No Room for Error in Latest Health Care Push

GOP Health Care Bill: A Running Count of Republicans Voting No on Round Three

Asked about health care, Trump trips over...

APRIL 30 - 1 (8)

No Obamacare Repeal Likely Before Donald Trump's 100th Day

Trump Drops Opposition to Obamacare Payments to Avoid Government Shutdown

GOP Health Care Plan Gets Backing From Freedom Caucus After Changes

Poll: 50 Percent Have Little to No Confidence in GOP Health-Care Push

House GOP Moves Forward on a New Compromise Addition to Health Care

Health Care Compromise Circulates As Congress Prepares to Return

House Prepares to Leave for Recess Without Health Care Deal

Trump Administration Floats Compromise on Health Care

MARCH 31 - 1 (50)

Medicaid Expansion Becomes Trendy With Death of GOP Health Bill

Ryan, Trump Pile on the Freedom Caucus After Health Care Failure

Democrats Ask HHS Chief: Do You Plan to Sabotage Obamacare?

Trump Vows Deal on Health Care, House GOP Says Let's Try

After Health Care Loss, What's Next for a Divided Republican Congress?

Seven Ways the Trump Administration Could Make Obamacare 'Explode'

Give It to Me Straight, Doc: Is Obamacare Dying?

After Health Care Defeat, Trump's Two Options Are Bad and Worse

Health Care Debacle: Trump Attacks Conservatives Over Health Care Failure

Health Care Loss Caps a Bad Week for Trump, With One Silver Lining

House Dems Hit GOP With First Attack Ads On Health Care

How Trump the Dealmaker Failed on Health Care

Trump Blames Dems After Bill Pulled, Says Obamacare 'Will Explode'

Republicans Pull Health Care Bill From House Floor

Trump's Gamble: Does He Want to Win on Health Care or Pull the Plug?

Health Care Vote Showdown: Republicans Look to Go Big or Go Home

Poll: Majority Disapproves of GOP Health Care Plan

Four Reasons the Health Care Bill Might Pass — and 7 Reasons It Might Not

Obama Praises His Health Care Law as Congress Is Set to Dismantle Obamacare

GOP Health Care Bill: A Visual Guide to Republican Opposition

Trump Ultimatum: Vote on Health Care Friday or Obamacare Stays

Trump Tantrum Looms on Wall Street If Health Care Plan Fails

Republican Health Care Vote: Everything You Need to Know

Trump, House Freedom Caucus Negotiating Last-Minute Changes to Health Care Bill

Trump's Hard Sell on Health Care Hasn't Worked — At Least Not Yet

These Republicans Doomed The GOP Health Care Bill

Trump Warns: GOP Will Lose Seats by Opposing Health Care Bill

It's Do-or-Die Time on Health Care for Trump, GOP

Employer-Backed Insurance Could Take a Huge Hit from GOP Health Care Plan

Trump Says He'll Have More on 'Wiretapping' Claim Soon

Trump's Backing a Healthcare Plan That Breaks His Promises

CBO: 24 Million More Without Health Insurance Under GOP Plan

Team Trump Makes Health Care Promises It Probably Can't Keep

This Federal Agency Could Blow Up the Health Care Debate

HHS Sec. Tom Price: 'Nobody Will Be Worse Off Financially' Under GOP Health Plan

The GOP Wants More Health Care Choices. Is That Really a Good Idea?

Five Things to Know About the New GOP Health Care Bill

Conservative Health Care Gripes Now Include Paul Ryan

Why Medicaid Is So Hard for Republicans

Democrats Rev Up Health Care Offensive as Bill Clears Committees

What's In a Name? Republicans Struggle With 'Trumpcare' Label

First Read's Morning Clips: Winners and Losers in the GOP Health Care Bill

Law Aims to Protect Medicare Patients from Surprise Hospital Bill

Obamacare Creators Tell GOP: We Told You So

GOP Rep. Introduces 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan'

American Medical Association Opposes GOP Health Care Plan

Experts: The GOP Health Care Plan Just Won't Work

GOP's Obamacare Replacement Plan Faces Four Big Obstacles

Obamacare Lite? New GOP Health Care Bill Has Host of Critics

Republicans Unveil Obamacare Replacement Bill That Would Scrap Individual Mandate

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (4)

Key House Republican Opposes Current Draft of GOP Health Care Bill

Pence to CPAC: Obamacare Will Fall Despite 'Liberal Activists'

Former Speaker Boehner: Obamacare Repeal and Replace Won't Happen

Trump Voters Stand to Suffer Most From Obamacare Repeal and a Trade War

JANUARY 31 - 4 (14)

Trump Signs Executive Order on Obamacare on Inauguration Day

Obamacare Repeal Would Leave 18 Million Uninsured, Send Premiums Soaring: Report

As GOP Pushes Repeal, Obamacare Has Never Been More Popular: NBC News/WSJ poll

Trump Signals 'Insurance for Everybody' in Health Care Replacement

Congressional GOP Complete First Step of Obamacare Repeal

Congress Moves Closer to Obamacare Repeal

Trump's Call For 'Quick' Obamacare Replacement Complicates GOP Efforts

An Obamacare Repeal Could Affect Your Workday — and Your Retirement

Many Insured by Obamacare Voted for Trump: Inside the Numbers

Tough Choices Loom on Long Road to Replacing Obamacare

Will Obamacare Repeal Cost Millions of Jobs?

Trump's Obamacare Journey: From Total Repeal to 'Be Careful'

Pence and Obama Kick Off Obamacare Battle on Capitol Hill

President Obama Rallies Democrats to Defend Affordable Care Act