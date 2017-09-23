R -4 - HEALTHCARE - NBCNEWS
HEADLINES COMMENTED ON FROM NBCNEWS.COM
HEALTHCARE, OBAMACARE, AND RELATED STORIES
205 HEADLINES
NEWEST TO OLDEST
AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017
HEALTHCARE 2017
AUGUST 31 - 1 (10)
McConnell: Next Steps on Obamacare are 'Somewhat Murky'
CBO: Trump Threat to Cut Obamacare Payments Would Spike Premiums
Senator Suggests McCain's Brain Cancer May Have Clouded Health Care Vote
Health Care: President Trump's Triple Threat
Health Care Collapse Not a Viable Option for Congressional Republicans
Republicans and Democrats Suddenly Want to Fix Obamacare
Health Secy. Price Maintains HHS Will Continue to 'Follow the Law'
Government-Run Health Care: Democrats' New Litmus Test
Murkowski and Collins: The Two Women Who Helped Sink Obamacare Repeal
Trump Says Repeal and Replace Is Not Dead, Unless GOP Are 'Quitters'
JULY 31 - 1 (44)
What's Going to Happen to Obamacare?
After Health Care Defeat, Trump Pushes Obamacare Implosion
Moderate Senators Seek Bipartisan Path Forward on Health Care
Here's the Man Who Predicted the GOP's Obamacare Mess
Obama Credits Supporters for Thwarting Health Care Repeal
How John McCain Saved Senate Republicans From Themselves
Trump Says Health Care Bill Defeat 'Let the American People Down'
Obamacare Repeal Fails: Three GOP Senators Rebel in 49-51 Vote
GOP Senators Inch Closer to Agreement on 'Skinny' Health Care Bill
GOP Health Care Bill Foes Have Spent $15 Million (and Counting) on TV Ads
What's Next: Health Care 'Vote-a-Rama' and the End Game
Senate Rejects Straight Repeal of Obamacare
Trump Persists in the Fight for a Health Care Win at Any Cost
Here's the Lowdown on 'Skinny Repeal' of Obamacare
Senate Opens Debate on Health Care, Votes Down Repeal and Replace
Fact Checking Trump's Remarks on Health Care
Trump: 'Obamacare is Death'
They Voted Trump and Need Health Care. A Democrat-Doctor Volunteers
Confusion Grips Senate GOP Ahead of Expected Health Care Vote
CBO: 17 Million Fewer Insured Under Republican Obamacare Repeal
Senate Republicans Try to Revive Health Care Bill Following Trump Lunch
Dearth of a Salesman: Trump Failed to Persuade on GOP Health Bill
What's Next for Health Care If GOP Can't Repeal Obamacare
Insurers Fear Latest Chaos Over Health Care
GOP Support Erodes for McConnell's Obamacare Repeal Plan
GOP Health Care Repeal Looks Poised to Go Down With a Thud
Trump: 'Let Obamacare Fail...I'm Not Going to Own It'
McConnell Pulls Plug on GOP Health Care Bill, Will Seek Obamacare Repeal
Opponents of GOP Health Care Bill Use Delay to Increase Their Efforts
Senate Will Vote on Health Care Bill After McCain Recovers From Surgery, Cornyn Says
McConnell Delays Health Care Vote As McCain Recovers From Surgery
Governors 'High Degree of Anxiety' Over Health Care Bill
GOP Weighs Nearly Unprecedented Move to Pass Health Care Bill
GOP Leaders Hope Last-Minute Favors Can Push Health Care Bill to Passage
Senate Health Care Bill No Fix for Opioid Epidemic, Experts Say
Major Health Care Changes in the Senate GOP Bill
Latest GOP Health Care Bill Sees Immediate Defections from Republicans
GOP Still Struggles to Sell Health Care, Heading Into Critical Week
McConnell Downplays Prospect of Passing Health Care Bill
For Colorado Mother, Battle Over Medicaid Spending Is Deeply Personal
Health Chief on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'
Health Care in Rural Communities Uncertain as Medicaid Cuts Loom
Senate Majority Leader McConnell Rejects Trump's Call to Repeal and Delay Obamacare
Here's How the Wealthy Gain From GOP Health Care Bill
JUNE 30 - 1 (47)
Trump Endorses Repeal-First Strategy if Health Care Deal Not Reached
New CBO Report Finds Deep Medicaid Cuts in GOP Bill
Senate Republicans Consider Keeping Some Health Care Taxes on the Wealthy
Are Democrats Really Ready to Negotiate on Health Care?
First Read's Morning Clips: Is the GOP Health Care Bill Dead? No.
Democrats Split on Joining GOP for Health Care Fix
What's Next For the Senate GOP Health Care Bill?
First Read's Morning Clips: Back to the Drawing Board
Is It Time to Find a Bipartisan Solution to Health Care?
74 Percent. Your Health Care Premium Could Go Up That Much
Paul Ryan Explains Why 22 Million Will Be Uninsured, and He's Got a Point
GOP Delays Health Care Vote Amid Defections, Disagreement
Momentum Sputters for Senate GOP Health Care Plan
First Read's Morning Clips: 'Apprehension' Over the Senate Bill
CBO Report Complicates GOP Support for Health Care Bill
The Senate Health Care Bill Would Do Almost Everything Trump Promised It Wouldn't
Here's What Happens If the GOP Health Care Bill Becomes Law
Senate GOP Adds New Penalty for Uninsured to Health Care Bill
Republicans Face Climactic Week for Health Care
President Trump: 'I Think We're Going to Get There' on Health Care Bill
GOP Health Bill Breaks Trump's Promise to Lower Deductibles
Sens. Johnson, Sanders: No Way Vote Should Happen on Health Care Bill This Week
Dean Heller Becomes the Fifth GOP Senator to Oppose Health Care Bill
Just About Every Major Medical Group Hates the GOP Health Care Plans
Inside the Health Care Bill: Trump Wanted 'Heart.' He Didn't Get It
Premiums Could Spike for Middle Class Under Senate Health Bill
Four Senate Republicans Say They Can't Support Health Care Bill Yet
NBC News/WSJ Poll: Public Overwhelmingly Disapproves of House Health Care Bill
Senate Health Care Bill Includes Deep Medicaid Cuts
What To Expect in the Senate Health Care Bill
Here's What to Look For In the Senate Health Care Bill
First Read's Morning Clips: All Eyes on the Senate Health Care Rollout
Obamacare Architect: Healthcare Law's Mistakes are Still Fixable
Republican Senators to Get Their Health Care Bill This Week
First Read's Morning Clips: Senate GOP Health Care Plan Is Coming
Once Champions of Sunlight, GOP Pens Health Care Plan In the Dark
Republicans Prepare for a Vote on Health Care Next Week
A Guide: Understanding Congressional Confusion on Health Care
How Health Care Is Playing in Georgia's Special Election
Health Care: Democrats Can't Hit What They Can't See
GOP Health Care Law Could Cost Nearly 1 Million Jobs, Report Finds
Trump Called House Health Care Bill 'Mean' in Meeting with Senators
Trump Pivots to Health Care, Infrastructure on Eve of Comey Hearing
Senate GOP Pushes Forward on an Uncertain Health Care Bill
Anthem Exits Ohio Obamacare Exchange, Raising Health Care Stakes
Major Insurance Company's Payment Decision Angers ER Doctors
GOP's Burr Says Senate Health Care Passage 'Unlikely' This Year
MAY 31 - 1 (28)
This Blame Game Is Driving Up Health Insurance Costs
Senate GOP at Impasse on Health Care, but Will Push Forward Anyway
Here's What the GOP Bill Does to Obamacare's 'Essential Health Benefits'
Health Care Bill Impact on Premiums, Uninsured, Pre-Existing Conditions
After CBO Report, Senate Republicans Aim for Better Health Care Bill
Uh-Oh: The House May Need to Vote on Health Care (Again!)
Obamacare Premiums Are Going Up. Whose Fault Is It?
6 Million With Pre-Existing Conditions Could Be Hit Hard Under GOP Plan: Report
Billionaire Investor Buffett Says 'Guys Like Me' Benefit Most From Trumpcare
The GOP's Health Care Claims Don't Hold Up
Fiorina: Americans Need to Be Told What's in Health Care Bill
Idaho Republican Labrador Booed Over 'Nobody Dies' Comment on Health Care
HHS Secretary Tom Price Firmly Defends Pre-Existing Condition Coverage in New Health Care Bill
Obamacare Uncertainty May Mean Higher Insurance Premiums, Experts Say
Deep Medicaid Cuts Drive Backlash to House Health Care Bill
GOP Faces Three Challenges as Health Care Heads to the Senate
Senators Turn to Health Care Bill, and They Have Issues
What Are Pre-Existing Conditions and What Would the GOP Bill Do?
Trump, GOP Leaders Take Victory Lap After House Passes 'Trumpcare'
House Narrowly Passes GOP Health Care Bill
Here's What You Need to Know About the Health Care BillHouse Republicans Are on the Cusp of Passing Their Health Care Bill
House Republicans to Vote on Health Care on Thursday
First Read's Morning Clips: GOP Battles Uphill on Health Care
GOP Health Care Bill Gains Support of Two Critical Members After More Changes
Inside Republicans' Uphill Battle to Pass Health Care
Republicans Have No Room for Error in Latest Health Care Push
GOP Health Care Bill: A Running Count of Republicans Voting No on Round Three
Asked about health care, Trump trips over...
APRIL 30 - 1 (8)
No Obamacare Repeal Likely Before Donald Trump's 100th Day
Trump Drops Opposition to Obamacare Payments to Avoid Government Shutdown
GOP Health Care Plan Gets Backing From Freedom Caucus After Changes
Poll: 50 Percent Have Little to No Confidence in GOP Health-Care Push
House GOP Moves Forward on a New Compromise Addition to Health Care
Health Care Compromise Circulates As Congress Prepares to Return
House Prepares to Leave for Recess Without Health Care Deal
Trump Administration Floats Compromise on Health Care
MARCH 31 - 1 (50)
Medicaid Expansion Becomes Trendy With Death of GOP Health Bill
Ryan, Trump Pile on the Freedom Caucus After Health Care Failure
Democrats Ask HHS Chief: Do You Plan to Sabotage Obamacare?
Trump Vows Deal on Health Care, House GOP Says Let's Try
After Health Care Loss, What's Next for a Divided Republican Congress?
Seven Ways the Trump Administration Could Make Obamacare 'Explode'
Give It to Me Straight, Doc: Is Obamacare Dying?
After Health Care Defeat, Trump's Two Options Are Bad and Worse
Health Care Debacle: Trump Attacks Conservatives Over Health Care Failure
Health Care Loss Caps a Bad Week for Trump, With One Silver Lining
House Dems Hit GOP With First Attack Ads On Health Care
How Trump the Dealmaker Failed on Health Care
Trump Blames Dems After Bill Pulled, Says Obamacare 'Will Explode'
Republicans Pull Health Care Bill From House Floor
Trump's Gamble: Does He Want to Win on Health Care or Pull the Plug?
Health Care Vote Showdown: Republicans Look to Go Big or Go Home
Poll: Majority Disapproves of GOP Health Care Plan
Four Reasons the Health Care Bill Might Pass — and 7 Reasons It Might Not
Obama Praises His Health Care Law as Congress Is Set to Dismantle Obamacare
GOP Health Care Bill: A Visual Guide to Republican Opposition
Trump Ultimatum: Vote on Health Care Friday or Obamacare Stays
Trump Tantrum Looms on Wall Street If Health Care Plan Fails
Republican Health Care Vote: Everything You Need to Know
Trump, House Freedom Caucus Negotiating Last-Minute Changes to Health Care Bill
Trump's Hard Sell on Health Care Hasn't Worked — At Least Not Yet
These Republicans Doomed The GOP Health Care Bill
Trump Warns: GOP Will Lose Seats by Opposing Health Care Bill
It's Do-or-Die Time on Health Care for Trump, GOP
Employer-Backed Insurance Could Take a Huge Hit from GOP Health Care Plan
Trump Says He'll Have More on 'Wiretapping' Claim Soon
Trump's Backing a Healthcare Plan That Breaks His Promises
CBO: 24 Million More Without Health Insurance Under GOP Plan
Team Trump Makes Health Care Promises It Probably Can't Keep
This Federal Agency Could Blow Up the Health Care Debate
HHS Sec. Tom Price: 'Nobody Will Be Worse Off Financially' Under GOP Health Plan
The GOP Wants More Health Care Choices. Is That Really a Good Idea?
Five Things to Know About the New GOP Health Care Bill
Conservative Health Care Gripes Now Include Paul Ryan
Why Medicaid Is So Hard for Republicans
Democrats Rev Up Health Care Offensive as Bill Clears Committees
What's In a Name? Republicans Struggle With 'Trumpcare' Label
First Read's Morning Clips: Winners and Losers in the GOP Health Care Bill
Law Aims to Protect Medicare Patients from Surprise Hospital Bill
Obamacare Creators Tell GOP: We Told You So
GOP Rep. Introduces 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan'
American Medical Association Opposes GOP Health Care Plan
Experts: The GOP Health Care Plan Just Won't Work
GOP's Obamacare Replacement Plan Faces Four Big Obstacles
Obamacare Lite? New GOP Health Care Bill Has Host of Critics
Republicans Unveil Obamacare Replacement Bill That Would Scrap Individual Mandate
FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (4)
Key House Republican Opposes Current Draft of GOP Health Care Bill
Pence to CPAC: Obamacare Will Fall Despite 'Liberal Activists'
Former Speaker Boehner: Obamacare Repeal and Replace Won't Happen
Trump Voters Stand to Suffer Most From Obamacare Repeal and a Trade War
JANUARY 31 - 4 (14)
Trump Signs Executive Order on Obamacare on Inauguration Day
Obamacare Repeal Would Leave 18 Million Uninsured, Send Premiums Soaring: Report
As GOP Pushes Repeal, Obamacare Has Never Been More Popular: NBC News/WSJ poll
Trump Signals 'Insurance for Everybody' in Health Care Replacement
Congressional GOP Complete First Step of Obamacare Repeal
Congress Moves Closer to Obamacare Repeal
Trump's Call For 'Quick' Obamacare Replacement Complicates GOP Efforts
An Obamacare Repeal Could Affect Your Workday — and Your Retirement
Many Insured by Obamacare Voted for Trump: Inside the Numbers
Tough Choices Loom on Long Road to Replacing Obamacare
Will Obamacare Repeal Cost Millions of Jobs?
Trump's Obamacare Journey: From Total Repeal to 'Be Careful'
Pence and Obama Kick Off Obamacare Battle on Capitol Hill
President Obama Rallies Democrats to Defend Affordable Care Act