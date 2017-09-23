R - 3 - IMMIGRATION - NBCNEWS

HEADLINES COMMENTED ON FROM NBCNEWS.COM

IMMIGRATION , THE WALL, SECURITY, AND RELATED STORIES

105 HEADLINES

NEWEST TO OLDEST

AUGUST 31, 2017 - JAN 4, 2017

IMMIGRATION 2017

=====================

AUGUST 31 - 1 (17)

Trump Wall Moves Forward With Firms Tapped for Designs

Trump Likely to End DACA Immigrant Program

Trump's Policies on Immigrants and Tariffs Could Hurt Harvey Efforts

Federal Judge Blocks Texas' Tough 'Sanctuary Cities' Law

Latino Legal Group Urges Trump Not to Cave on DACA Immigrant Program Deadline

Syrian Students Search for Mexican Dream With Habesha Project

Trump Likely to End DACA Immigrant Program

DHS to Require Interviews for More Than 100,000 Visa Holders

Attorney General Sessions Slams Chicago Over 'Sanctuary City' Policies

Chicago Sues to Remain a 'Sanctuary City' and Avoid the Past

Spurred by Trump, States Battle Sanctuary Cities

Cities Baffled as Jeff Sessions Targets Them on Immigration

First Read's Morning Clips: Trump Pushes Immigration Plan

Trump Backs Slashing Legal Immigration With 'Merit-Based' System

Trump Administration Moves to Build Border Wall Around Environmental Regulations

What Happens to Foreign Human Trafficking Victims in the United States?

Daughter of Immigrants Finds Inspiration in Trump's Speech

=====================

JULY 31 - 1 (7)

House GOP Approves $1.6 Billion for Trump's Wall

Teen Who Died in Texas Smuggling Truck Was a DREAMer Raised in Virginia

Border Wall Push Creates Flap in House — and at the National Butterfly Center

Attorney General Sessions Raises Stakes for Sanctuary Cities

Federal Judge Blocks Mass Deportation of Iraqis

Trump Immigration Crackdown Straining Courts, Advocates Say

Truck Driver in Custody After 9 Suspected Migrants Are Found Dead in Parking Lot

=====================

JUNE 30 - 1 (9)

House Passes 'Kate's Law,' Votes to Defund Sanctuary Cities

Trump Highlights Crimes by Undocumented Immigrants

Fact Check: No Evidence Undocumented Immigrants Commit More Crimes

Feds Hope to Build Border Wall Prototypes by Late Summer

DOJ Sides With Texas in 'Sanctuary Cities' Lawsuit

Trump: Immigrants Should Not Get Welfare for at Least Five Years

Trump Administration Revokes Blocked Program to Protect Immigrant Parents

Trump Floats Idea of a 'Solar' Border Wall — and Proposals Are Already on the Table

History of Racism Against Mexican-Americans Clouds Texas Immigration Law

=====================

MAY 31 - 1 (9)

Federal Judge Calls Trump Deportation Order of Hawaiian Coffee Farmer 'Inhumane'

Hispanic Caucus Calls on DHS to Remove Immigration Hardliner as Ombudsman

Donald Trump's Border Wall: A 'Progress' Report

Trump's Border Wall May Divide Families' Land Settled Since the Spaniards

Lawyer Allegedly Told Rape Victim 'Trump Laws' Would Get Her Deported

Texas Border Town Sues State Over 'Sanctuary Cities' Ban

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Law Banning 'Sanctuary Cities'

Haitians in U.S. Hopeful as Trump Administration Weighs Sending Them Home

Refugees Are Fleeing Trump's America for This Tiny Canadian Town

=====================

APRIL 30 - 1 (23)

Mexico's 'Hillary Clinton' Rips Trump Over 'Useless' Wall

DHS Announces New Office to Aid Victims of Immigrant Crimes

Will Trump's Border Wall Prevent Human Trafficking? Experts Aren't Sure

Trump Lashes Out After Judge Blocks His Sanctuary Cities Order

Top Mexican Official Calls U.S. Border Wall a 'Hostile' Act

Court Blunts Trump's Sanctuary Cities Crackdown

GOP Drops Money for Trump's Border Wall From Government Funding Proposal

More Venezuelans Face Hardship in the U.S. as Their Country's Situation Deteriorates

Nancy Pelosi: Border Wall Is 'Immoral, Expensive, Unwise'

Trump's Border Wall 'Catastrophic' for Environment, Endangered Species: Activists

On the Ground With ICE: Where Marching Orders Meet Immigrant Reality

Judge Curiel, Once Criticized by Trump, Gets Deported 'Dreamer' Case

Deported 'Dreamer' Juan Manuel Montes Sues Trump Administration for Answers

Trump Blames Obama for MS-13's Growth, but the Gang's Roots Are Older

Trump's Executive Orders Aimed at Curbing Low Wage Foreign Hires

Hugo Castro, Missing American Activist, Found Alive in Mexico

Hugo Castro, American Who Aids Immigrants, Reported Missing in Mexico

Homeland Security Changing Enforcement of Crimes by Undocumented Immigrants, Secretary Kelly says

San Francisco Seeks Ban on Trump 'Sanctuary Cities' Order

DHS Draft Report Outlines Plans for Trump's Border Wall

Rev. Jesse Jackson: Latinos Building Border Wall is Like Blacks Building Slave Ships

DHS Head Kelly Says Border Wall Unlikely to Stretch 'From Sea to Shining Sea'

Trump's Immigration Policies May Give Rise to More Fraud, Experts and Advocates Warn

=====================

MARCH 31 - 1 (13)

Border Wall Bids Deadline Extended for Another Week

Seattle Files Lawsuit Over 'Sanctuary Cities' Funding Threat

'We Cannot Hide': Sanctuary Cities Join Forces in First Meeting of Its Kind

AG Sessions Threatens 'Sanctuary Cities,' Mayors Fight Back

Federal Government Solicits Design Proposals for Border Wall With Mexico

Democrats Grill DHS Secretary Kelly in Testy Meeting on Immigration

Stop 'Stalking' Local Courthouses, California's Top Judge Tells ICE

After Pre-Election Surge, Apprehensions at Southern Border Hit Five-Year Low

McConnell on Mexico Paying for Trump's Wall: 'Uh, No'

Trump Administration Rolls Out Revised Immigration Executive Order

Trump Administration Plans Expanded Immigrant Detention, Documents Say

'Dreamer' Applicant Arrested After Calling for Immigrant Protection

Mexico's Cemex Willing to Provide Cement for Border Wal

=====================

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (13)

Trump: I'm Open to Legal Status for Some Undocumented Immigrants

Homeland Security Puts Out Notice for Border Wall Design Pitches

Washington Governor Orders State Not to Make Arrests Over Immigration Status

DHS Chief Kelly Pledges 'No Mass Deportations' During Talks With Mexico's Leaders

Citizens Ready Their Cell Phones to Document Immigrant Arrests

Proposed Homeland Security Rule Asks Some Chinese Visitors for Social Media Accounts

Trump Enforcement Plan Has Immigrants Bracing for Raids, Deportations

DHS Outlines Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Widespread Anti-Trump Protests Take Place Across Mexico

Desperate Immigrants Risk Perilous Winter Trek to Canada

Which Side Is Donald Trump on in the Fight Over Legal Immigration?

U.S. Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide

Doctors and Scientists Denounce Trump's Immigration Order

=====================

JANUARY 31 - 4 (14)

Homeland Security Chief: We Knew Trump Entry Ban Was Coming

Economists to Trump: Paying for the Wall Is the Least of Your Worries

Trump Replaces Acting Director of Immigration Enforcement

Obama Rejects Trump Immigration Orders, Backs Protests

Kal Penn Raises Over $500,000 for Refugees After Being Told He Doesn't 'Belong' in U.S.

Trump Voters Shrug Off Global Uproar Over Immigration Ban

Officials Say Visas Were Being Revoked Prior to Trump's Executive Order

Advocacy, Aid Groups Condemn Trump Order as 'Muslim Ban'

Trump Signs Order Suspending Admission of Syrian Refugees

Mayor's Switch on Immigration Detention Protested in Miami-Dade

Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump on Border Wall and Unsubstantiated Voter Fraud Claims

Mexican President 'Rejects' Trump Orders, Vows to Protect Immigrants Inside U.S.

Trump Signs Executive Orders Aimed at Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration

Immigrant Groups Rally Around Country as Message to Trump