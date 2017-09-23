R - 3 - IMMIGRATION - NBCNEWS
AUGUST 31 - 1 (17)
Trump Wall Moves Forward With Firms Tapped for Designs
Trump Likely to End DACA Immigrant Program
Trump's Policies on Immigrants and Tariffs Could Hurt Harvey Efforts
Federal Judge Blocks Texas' Tough 'Sanctuary Cities' Law
Latino Legal Group Urges Trump Not to Cave on DACA Immigrant Program Deadline
Syrian Students Search for Mexican Dream With Habesha Project
DHS to Require Interviews for More Than 100,000 Visa Holders
Attorney General Sessions Slams Chicago Over 'Sanctuary City' Policies
Chicago Sues to Remain a 'Sanctuary City' and Avoid the Past
Spurred by Trump, States Battle Sanctuary Cities
Cities Baffled as Jeff Sessions Targets Them on Immigration
First Read's Morning Clips: Trump Pushes Immigration Plan
Trump Backs Slashing Legal Immigration With 'Merit-Based' System
Trump Administration Moves to Build Border Wall Around Environmental Regulations
What Happens to Foreign Human Trafficking Victims in the United States?
Daughter of Immigrants Finds Inspiration in Trump's Speech
JULY 31 - 1 (7)
House GOP Approves $1.6 Billion for Trump's Wall
Teen Who Died in Texas Smuggling Truck Was a DREAMer Raised in Virginia
Border Wall Push Creates Flap in House — and at the National Butterfly Center
Attorney General Sessions Raises Stakes for Sanctuary Cities
Federal Judge Blocks Mass Deportation of Iraqis
Trump Immigration Crackdown Straining Courts, Advocates Say
Truck Driver in Custody After 9 Suspected Migrants Are Found Dead in Parking Lot
JUNE 30 - 1 (9)
House Passes 'Kate's Law,' Votes to Defund Sanctuary Cities
Trump Highlights Crimes by Undocumented Immigrants
Fact Check: No Evidence Undocumented Immigrants Commit More Crimes
Feds Hope to Build Border Wall Prototypes by Late Summer
DOJ Sides With Texas in 'Sanctuary Cities' Lawsuit
Trump: Immigrants Should Not Get Welfare for at Least Five Years
Trump Administration Revokes Blocked Program to Protect Immigrant Parents
Trump Floats Idea of a 'Solar' Border Wall — and Proposals Are Already on the Table
History of Racism Against Mexican-Americans Clouds Texas Immigration Law
MAY 31 - 1 (9)
Federal Judge Calls Trump Deportation Order of Hawaiian Coffee Farmer 'Inhumane'
Hispanic Caucus Calls on DHS to Remove Immigration Hardliner as Ombudsman
Donald Trump's Border Wall: A 'Progress' Report
Trump's Border Wall May Divide Families' Land Settled Since the Spaniards
Lawyer Allegedly Told Rape Victim 'Trump Laws' Would Get Her Deported
Texas Border Town Sues State Over 'Sanctuary Cities' Ban
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Law Banning 'Sanctuary Cities'
Haitians in U.S. Hopeful as Trump Administration Weighs Sending Them Home
Refugees Are Fleeing Trump's America for This Tiny Canadian Town
APRIL 30 - 1 (23)
Mexico's 'Hillary Clinton' Rips Trump Over 'Useless' Wall
DHS Announces New Office to Aid Victims of Immigrant Crimes
Will Trump's Border Wall Prevent Human Trafficking? Experts Aren't Sure
Trump Lashes Out After Judge Blocks His Sanctuary Cities Order
Top Mexican Official Calls U.S. Border Wall a 'Hostile' Act
Court Blunts Trump's Sanctuary Cities Crackdown
GOP Drops Money for Trump's Border Wall From Government Funding Proposal
More Venezuelans Face Hardship in the U.S. as Their Country's Situation Deteriorates
Nancy Pelosi: Border Wall Is 'Immoral, Expensive, Unwise'
Trump's Border Wall 'Catastrophic' for Environment, Endangered Species: Activists
On the Ground With ICE: Where Marching Orders Meet Immigrant Reality
Judge Curiel, Once Criticized by Trump, Gets Deported 'Dreamer' Case
Deported 'Dreamer' Juan Manuel Montes Sues Trump Administration for Answers
Trump Blames Obama for MS-13's Growth, but the Gang's Roots Are Older
Trump's Executive Orders Aimed at Curbing Low Wage Foreign Hires
Hugo Castro, Missing American Activist, Found Alive in Mexico
Hugo Castro, American Who Aids Immigrants, Reported Missing in Mexico
Homeland Security Changing Enforcement of Crimes by Undocumented Immigrants, Secretary Kelly says
San Francisco Seeks Ban on Trump 'Sanctuary Cities' Order
DHS Draft Report Outlines Plans for Trump's Border Wall
Rev. Jesse Jackson: Latinos Building Border Wall is Like Blacks Building Slave Ships
DHS Head Kelly Says Border Wall Unlikely to Stretch 'From Sea to Shining Sea'
Trump's Immigration Policies May Give Rise to More Fraud, Experts and Advocates Warn
MARCH 31 - 1 (13)
Border Wall Bids Deadline Extended for Another Week
Seattle Files Lawsuit Over 'Sanctuary Cities' Funding Threat
'We Cannot Hide': Sanctuary Cities Join Forces in First Meeting of Its Kind
AG Sessions Threatens 'Sanctuary Cities,' Mayors Fight Back
Federal Government Solicits Design Proposals for Border Wall With Mexico
Democrats Grill DHS Secretary Kelly in Testy Meeting on Immigration
Stop 'Stalking' Local Courthouses, California's Top Judge Tells ICE
After Pre-Election Surge, Apprehensions at Southern Border Hit Five-Year Low
McConnell on Mexico Paying for Trump's Wall: 'Uh, No'
Trump Administration Rolls Out Revised Immigration Executive Order
Trump Administration Plans Expanded Immigrant Detention, Documents Say
'Dreamer' Applicant Arrested After Calling for Immigrant Protection
Mexico's Cemex Willing to Provide Cement for Border Wal
FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (13)
Trump: I'm Open to Legal Status for Some Undocumented Immigrants
Homeland Security Puts Out Notice for Border Wall Design Pitches
Washington Governor Orders State Not to Make Arrests Over Immigration Status
DHS Chief Kelly Pledges 'No Mass Deportations' During Talks With Mexico's Leaders
Citizens Ready Their Cell Phones to Document Immigrant Arrests
Proposed Homeland Security Rule Asks Some Chinese Visitors for Social Media Accounts
Trump Enforcement Plan Has Immigrants Bracing for Raids, Deportations
DHS Outlines Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Widespread Anti-Trump Protests Take Place Across Mexico
Desperate Immigrants Risk Perilous Winter Trek to Canada
Which Side Is Donald Trump on in the Fight Over Legal Immigration?
U.S. Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide
Doctors and Scientists Denounce Trump's Immigration Order
JANUARY 31 - 4 (14)
Homeland Security Chief: We Knew Trump Entry Ban Was Coming
Economists to Trump: Paying for the Wall Is the Least of Your Worries
Trump Replaces Acting Director of Immigration Enforcement
Obama Rejects Trump Immigration Orders, Backs Protests
Kal Penn Raises Over $500,000 for Refugees After Being Told He Doesn't 'Belong' in U.S.
Trump Voters Shrug Off Global Uproar Over Immigration Ban
Officials Say Visas Were Being Revoked Prior to Trump's Executive Order
Advocacy, Aid Groups Condemn Trump Order as 'Muslim Ban'
Trump Signs Order Suspending Admission of Syrian Refugees
Mayor's Switch on Immigration Detention Protested in Miami-Dade
Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump on Border Wall and Unsubstantiated Voter Fraud Claims
Mexican President 'Rejects' Trump Orders, Vows to Protect Immigrants Inside U.S.
Trump Signs Executive Orders Aimed at Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration
Immigrant Groups Rally Around Country as Message to Trump