AUGUST 31 - 1 (59)

U.S. Shutters Russia's San Francisco Consulate in Retaliation

U.S. Warplanes Simulate Strikes Against North Korea's 'Core Facilities'

Trump's HIV Foreign Aid Cuts Could Cost 9 Million Years of Lost Life

Trump Warns North Korea: 'All Options Are on the Table

North Korea Fires 'Unidentified Ballistic Missile' Through Japanese Airspace, South Korean Official

ACLU Sues Trump Over Transgender Military Ban

Trump Administration Announces Strong Financial Sanctions On Venezuela

Can Trump's Ex-Lawyer Jason Greenblatt Achieve Middle East Peace?

U.S. Has Thousands More Troops in Afghanistan Than the Pentagon Admits

U.S. Commander: More Troops in Afghanistan 'Pretty Quickly'

Afghan Taliban 'Happy To Continue' War After Trump Vows Victory

Pence Endorses Trump's Afghanistan Plan, Warns Pakistan: 'We're Putting Them on Notice'

GOP Leaders Unite Behind Trump Afghanistan 'Doctrine'

'Attack We Will': Trump Vows Victory in Afghanistan, Stays Silent on Troop Levels

Navy Orders 'Operational Pause' After USS John S. McCain Collides With Tanker

U.S. Destroyer Collides With Tanker Off Singapore; 10 Missing

Trump to Address Nation on 'Path Forward' in Afghanistan on Monday Night

Vice President Pence's High-Wire Act Abroad

Should 10 Army Bases Named for Confederate Officers Be Changed?

South Korea's Moon Confident There'll Be No War With North

Military Joint Chiefs Denounce Charlottesville Racism

Trump's Latest Charlottesville Remarks Are Condemned Abroad

Mattis Defends Afghanistan Commander John Nicholson Following Trump Criticism

South Korean President Claims Veto Power Over Any Military Action on Peninsula

Trump Launches Review of China's Intellectual Property Policies

Trump May Roll Out Probe Into China and Intellectual Property Theft, Sources Say

Trump Says 'Military Option' Possibility in Venezuela

Trump Warns North Korea Leader 'Will Not Get Away With What He's Doing'

Trump on North Korea Feud: 'Fire and Fury' not Tough Enough

U.S.-North Korea Standoff: Miscommunication Is Biggest Threat

CIA, Other Spy Agencies Agree North Korea Can Fit Nuclear Weapon on Missile

Frustrated With White House, McCain Unveils Afghan Strategy

Has It Ever Been This Bad With North Korea? Yes, Actually

B-1 Bombers Key to a U.S. Plan to Strike North Korean Missile Sites

U.S. Speaking With 'One Voice' On North Korea, State Dept. Spox Says

Trump Vows to 'De-Nuke' World But Modernize US Arsenal First

Trump Draws a Red Line — and North Korea May Have Already Crossed It

North Korea Mulling Plan to Strike Guam, State Media Announces

Trump Vows North Korea Threat Will Be Met With 'Fire and Fury'

North Korea Can Put a Nuclear Weapon on a Missile, Officials Believe

Japan Warns North Korea Nuclear Threat Has Entered 'New Stage'

U.S. May Begin Airstrikes Against ISIS in Philippines

Migrants Return to Dunkirk and Calais 'Jungle' as France Tackles Human Tide

North Korea Ready to Teach U.S. 'Severe Lesson'

North Korea Sanctions: China Urges Dialogue With Pyongyang

North Korea Hits Out at U.S. Travel Ban

Trump Is Probably Right — The U.S. Is Losing in Afghanistan War

Russia: U.S. Sanctions Tantamount to 'Full-Fledged Economic War'

U.S. Urges Americans to Leave North Korea Before Ban Kicks In

Trump Says U.S. 'Losing' Afghan War in Tense Meeting With Generals

Donald Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill for 'Sake of National Unity'

U.S. Test-Launches ICBM Amid North Korea Tensions

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Trump Says War With North Korea an Option

Vice President Mike Pence: Russian 'Aggression' Makes NATO Necessary

Trump Awards First Medal of Honor to Vietnam Army Medic

Japan Backs Trump With 'Further Action' on North Korea, Pressure on China

Putin Orders U.S. to Cut 755 Diplomatic Employees in Russia

U.S. Conducts 'Successful' Test of THAAD Defense System With Ballistic Missile

U.S. Bombers Fly Over South Korea After North Korean ICBM Test

JULY 31 - 1 (44)

Joint Chiefs: No Transgender Policy Changes Until Trump Clarifies Tweets

Sanctions Bill Hits Hurdle in Senate Over North Korea Penalties

Trump's Tweets May Leave Transgender Service Members 'in Harm's Way'

Trump Bans Transgender People Serving in the Military

U.S. Navy Fires Warning Shots at Iranian Military Vessel in Persian Gulf

Did Trump Declassify a Secret CIA Program With a Tweet?

12 U.S. Paratroopers Hospitalized After Night Jump in Romania

Trump Calls Aircraft Carrier USS Gerald Ford Symbol of American Power

Hawaii to Begin Education Campaign for Possible North Korean Missile Launch

State Department Announces Ban on Tourist Travel to North Korea

Trump at Pentagon: ISIS Is 'Falling Fast'

Trump-Putin Meeting Raises Red Flags for National Security Experts

Trump, Putin Had Second, Previously Undisclosed Meeting at G-20 Summit

Russia Says It's Ready to Retaliate for U.S. Election Sanctions

Trump Says Iran Complying With Nuclear Deal But Remains Dangerous Threat

France's Macron Says His Charm Offensive May Soften Trump's Climate Stance

Trump Open to Putin White House Invitation 'at the Right Time'

Trump Tells French First Lady She's 'In Such Good Shape'

Parisians Resigned to Hosting President Donald Trump in France for Bastille Day

Trump Seeks Consensus With France's Macron Despite Differences

U.S. Soldier Arrested in Hawaii, Accused of Trying to Support ISIS

Europe Pushes Ahead Its Agenda Without Trump After G-20

Fmr. CIA Director Brennan Says Trump 'Ceded' Ground to Putin

G-20 Summit: Top Five Takeaways From Trump's Trip

G-20 Shut Trump out on Climate, Merkel Calls U.S. Policy 'Regrettable'

U.S. Bombers Carry Out Exercise in South Korea in Show of Force to North

Melania Trump Meets Putin After Being Trapped in Residence Amid G-20 Protests

Trump Pressed Putin on Election Hacking During G-20 Meeting, Tillerson Says

First Read's Morning Clips: Meeting and Greeting Putin

Trump Carries a Weak Hand Into Putin Meeting

Trump And Putin Share First Handshake at Germany G-20

Fact Check: Long Before Trump Took Credit, NATO Spending Was Up

U.S. Is Now Waiting Days to Announce Deaths In Afghanistan

Donald Trump in Poland Takes on North Korea, Russia

Trump Arrives in Poland Ahead of G-20 Summit

Nikki Haley: Chance for Diplomatic Solution on North Korea 'Quickly Closing'

North Korea Launched New Type of Missile, Pentagon Says

After North Korea Missile Test, What Does Kim Jong Un Really Want?

U.S. Troops Reassure Allies in Poland Ahead of Trump's G-20 Visit

State Department Gears Moving Slowly, Frustrating New Secretary

Trump Faces 'Uncomfortable Conversations' With World Leaders at G20 Summit

North Korea Tested Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, U.S. Officials Believe

To Welcome Trump, Poland Taps Old Communist Party Playbook

China Accuses U.S. Warship of 'Provocation' in South China Sea

JUNE 30 - 1 (39)

Trump Slams 'Brutal' North Korea, Says 'Era of Strategic Patience' Is Over

China Calls on U.S. to Halt $1.4 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan

In Move Likely to Anger China, U.S. to Sell $1.4 Billion in Arms to Taiwan

Trump to Meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday at G20 in Hamburg

Members of Iraqi Religious Minority Who Supported Trump Detained by ICE

Trump Compliments Reporter's 'Nice Smile' During Call With Irish Prime Minister

Trump Will Head to France For Bastille Day Celebration

Trump's Footloose Foreign Policy Keeps His Own Team Guessing

White House Warns Syria Against Chemical Attack 'Preparations'

Sergey Kislyak, Moscow's Top Diplomat in the U.S., Returning to Russia

Saudi Arabia Names Mohammed bin Salman as New Crown Prince

Will Otto Warmbier's Death Force Trump to Act on North Korea?

Russian Jet Comes Within Feet of U.S. Spy Plane

The Many Foreign Policies of Donald Trump

Russia Warns U.S. After Syrian Warplane Is Downed

Cuban Foreign Minister Hits Out at Trump for Hardening U.S. Stance

Cuba Blasts Trump's Policy Speech as 'Hostile Rhetoric' That 'Reverts' Progress

Trump Announces Changes to 'Completely One-Sided' Obama Cuba Policy

Trump Will Tighten, but Not Nix, Cuba Travel

ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi May Have Been Killed, Russia Says

Trump Seeks Limited Changes to Obama Cuba Policy

Otto Warmbier Has Extensive Brain Damage, Doctors Say

Otto Warmbier, American Released From North Korean Prison, Was 'Brutalized': Family

U.S. Navy Ships in 'Unsafe' Incident With Iranian Boat

Senate Strikes Deal on Russia Sanctions, Stripping Power From Trump

Pentagon Uses New Authority to Strike Somali Terrorist Outpost

Gabrielle Giffords Salutes Sailors as Warship Named for Her Commissioned

Is U.S.-U.K. Relationship Still 'Special' After Trump Spats, Shock Vote

Iran Sees Opening in Saudi-Qatar Feud, Offers Food, Airspace to Qatar

Qatar and Its Neighbors Have Been At Odds Since the Arab Spring

Trump Credits His Middle East Trip for Saudi-Led Diplomatic Break With Qatar

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Says Trump's U.K. Visit Should Be Canceled After Tweets

Top American Diplomat in China Resigns Over Trump's Paris Climate Agreement Pull-Out

Saudi Arabia Accuses Qatar of Backing Terrorism, Cuts Ties

John Kerry Blasts Trump Administration for Paris Move

A Climate Scientist Explains the Worst That Can Happen After Paris Withdrawal

Fact Checking Trump's Paris Agreement Speech

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Climate Agreement

Trump Considers Reversing Obama Policies on Cuba

MAY 31 - 1 (49)

Germany Doesn't Want U.S. Intelligence Help With Its Election, U.S. Official Says

U.S. Missile Defense Test Over Pacific Ocean a Key Milestone

Germany's Merkel Signals Deepening Rift With U.S. Under Trump

After Summits With Trump, Merkel Says Europe Must Take Fate Into Own Hands

Trump on Message During Overseas Trip, but Now He's Home

Trump at the End of First Foreign Trip Pledges 'Unwavering Support' of U.S. Military

Boehner: Trump's Term 'Disaster,' Aside From Foreign Affairs

Donald Trump and NATO: Why His Silence on Article 5 Is a Big Deal

Trump Pushes Montenegro's Prime Minister at NATO Summit

President Trump Throws His Weight Around at NATO Summit

Trump Needles NATO Allies on Debt, Raising Eyebrows at 9/11 Ceremony

Trump Visits 'Hellhole' Brussels and Locals Haven't Forgiven or Forgotten

'Not Welcome Here': Thousands March Against Trump in Belgium

Trump Praised Duterte's Drug Crackdown, Said U.S. Has Nuclear Subs Near N. Korea

First Read's Morning Clips: Trump Meets Pope Francis

Trump to Pope Francis After Vatican Meeting: I 'Won't Forget What You Said'

Trump Says Trip Shows Him Israel, Palestine 'Ready for Peace'

Trump Trip: President Meets With Palestinian President Abbas

Iranian President Calls U.S. Relations a 'Curvy Road'

Trump Becomes First Sitting U.S. President to Visit Western Wall

Trump, Netanyahu Vow to Pursue Mideast Peace, Confront Iran

Trump's Speech to Muslim World Earns Praise and Condemnation

Trump Trip: President Meets With Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait

Trump Tells Muslim Leaders: 'Drive Out' the Terrorists

Melania, Ivanka Trump Forgo Headscarves in Saudi Arabia — Despite Past Trump Criticism

U.S.-Saudi Arabia Sign More Than $110B Arms Deal Amid Trump Visit

Donald Trump Lands in Saudi Arabia on First Overseas Visit of Presidency

On Saudi Trip, Trump Tasked With Mending Relations

Trump to Make a Complicated Pitch to the Muslim World

Trump's Israel Visit: Major Security in Jerusalem, Bethlehem

Flynn Delayed Anti-ISIS Plan That Turkey Opposed

Sudan's President, Wanted for Genocide, Invited to Summit With Trump: Saudi Officials

Trump Administration Expands Anti-Abortion Foreign Aid Policy

Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith Breaks Cover With Tweet

President Trump, Secretary Tillerson to Meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at White House

Trump Approves Plan to Arm Syrian Kurds

Pyongyang University of Science and Technology: 2 U.S. Employees Detained

ISIS Infiltrates the Rukban Refugee Camp at Jordan-Syria Border

North Korea Accuses CIA of Failed Kim Jong Un Assassination Plot

Trump to Visit Israel, Saudi Arabia and Vatican in First Foreign Trip

Trump to Abbas: I'll Do 'Whatever Is Necessary' to Broker Middle East Peace

North Korea Crisis: How Events Have Unfolded Under Trump

Trump Meets Palestinian Leader Abbas and Wants Mideast Peace Deal

Trump and Putin Speak by Phone, Discuss Potential Personal Meeting

Trump's Soft Spot for Strongmen Harms U.S. Image, Say Critics

Hillary Clinton: Tweets Won't Solve Threat From North Korea

North Korea Warns Region Is 'Close to Nuclear War' Amid U.S. Drills

North Korea Speeds Up Missile Tests to Send Message to Trump

North Korea's Kim Jong Un: What to Know About the Hermit Kingdom's Dictator

APRIL 30 - 1 (89)

Trump on North Korea's Kim Jong Un: 'He's a Pretty Smart Cookie'

Trump Invites Philippine President Duterte to Washington: White House

Trump: 'I Will Not Be Happy' If North Korea Conducts Nuke Test

North Korea Test Fire of Ballistic Missile Fails, U.S. Officials Say

Sec. Tillerson to UN Security Council: 'Act Before North Korea Does'

The View From Abroad: Trump's 100 Days

North Korea the Focus as Rex Tillerson Chairs U.N. Security Council Meeting

Russian Navy Ship Sinks In Black Sea After Collision With Freighter

Senators Gather at White House for 'Sobering' North Korea Briefing

'Rise of China': Beijing Unveils New Aircraft Carrier to Much Fanfare

U.S.'s THAAD Missile Defense System Installed in South Korea as Tensions Rise

What Should You Do in Case of Nuclear Attack? 'Don't Run. Get Inside'

North Korea Holds Drill With Live Fire to Mark Military Anniversary: Seoul

Trump Promises: 'We Will Never Be Silent in the Face of Evil Again'

Ivanka Trump in Germany: First Daughter Leaves Some Women Scratching Their Heads

China Calls for Restraint on North Korea as USS Carl Vinson Arrives

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Makes Unannounced Trip to Afghanistan

President Trump to Host Unusual Meeting With UN Security Council

North Korea Threatens Australia With Nuclear Strike Over 'Toeing The Line' With U.S.

Trump Awards Purple Heart at 1st Visit to Walter Reed Military Hospital

Does the Trump Administration's Islam Rhetoric Make U.S. Less Safe?

Donald Trump Wins Turkish Friends by Cozying to Turkey's Erdogan

Pence Says U.S. Will Honor Australia Refugee Deal Trump Called 'Dumb'

North Korea: Experts Warn Only Way Forward May Be Diplomacy

Charity Worker Detained in Egypt for 3 Years Credits Trump for Release

White House Says FARC Deal Not Discussed at Secret Mar-a-Lago Run In

Trump Accuses Iran of Violating 'Spirit' of Nuclear Deal

U.S. Spy Planes Watching for Possible North Korea Nuke Test

Why Scrapping Nuclear Deal May Embolden Iran's Hardliners: Analysis

Tillerson: Iran Left 'Unchecked' Could Follow North Korea's Path

Russian Tu-95 Bombers Fly Near Alaskan Coast, Again

First Read's Morning Clips: About that U.S. Aircraft Carrier...

VP Mike Pence Warns North Korea: 'We Will Defeat Any Attack'

Trump Administration Orders Review of Iran Nuclear Deal Sanctions: Tillerson

U.S. May Not Be Able to Shoot Down North Korean Missiles, Say Experts

U.S. Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Bombers Flying Near Alaska

Pence Warns North Korea of Donald Trump's 'Resolve' on Nuclear Standoff

Vice President Mike Pence Visits Demilitarized Zone Between Koreas

McCain: North Korea Is First 'Real Test' of Trump's Presidency

North Korean Missile Launch Fails 'Almost Immediately,' U.S. Military Says

Senators Blame Washington for Restrictions on Food Aid for Famine Victims

North Korea Parades New Prototype Long-Range Missiles amid Nuclear Tensions: Experts

Meet the Americans on the Front Line If North Korea Goes to War

Panetta: Trump Is Risking Nuclear War With North Korea

Why America Dropped 'Mother of All Bombs' on ISIS in Afghanistan

Japan Weighs Plans for S. Korea Evacuation over Nuclear Crisis: Report

North Korean Nuclear Test Will Be When Leaders See Fit, Vice Minister Says

U.S. May Launch Strike If North Korea Reaches for Nuclear Trigger

U.S. Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' on ISIS Target in Afghanistan

Syria's Bashar Assad: Chemical Weapons Attack Is '100 Percent Fabrication'

Donald Trump Shares Chocolate Cake and 'Great Chemistry' With China's Xi

Trump Reverses on NATO: 'It Is No Longer Obsolete'

North Korea 'Primed and Ready' for Sixth Nuclear Test: Analysts

Tillerson Tells Putin That U.S.-Russia Relations 'At a Low Point'

In Major Reversal, Trump Says China 'Not Currency Manipulators'

Russia Blocks U.N. Security Council Condemnation of Syria Attack

U.S. Rhetoric is 'Primitive and Loutish': Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Trump: 'We're Not Going Into Syria' but 'Some of the Worst Tyrants' Didn't Use Gas

North Korea State Media Warns of Nuclear Strike if Provoked

White House Accuses Russia of Trying to 'Cover Up' Syrian Chemical Weapons Attack

Eric Trump Says Syria Strike Was Swayed By 'Heartbroken' Ivanka

North Korean Ships Head Home After China Orders Coal Returned

Trump to Sell High-Tech Planes to Nigeria to Fight Boko Haram

Team Trump Offers Mixed Messages on Syria

Russian Navy Activity in Europe Now at Cold-War Levels: Admiral

Amb. Nikki Haley: We Don't See Peace in Syria With Assad

U.S. to Move Carrier Strike Group Closer to Korean Peninsula

Trump's Syria Airstrike Sends a 'Critical Message': Ex-Pentagon Official

Supporters Back Trump After Syrian Strike, But Decision Rankles Some on Far-Right

Trump's Options for North Korea Include Placing Nukes in South Korea

Was the U.S. Missile Strike on Syria Legal?

Syrian Americans Offer Measured Praise on Airstrikes: 'It's Bittersweet

Syria Missile Strikes: What Can Trump Do Now?

Trump Reverses Policy on Syrian Airstrikes After Years of Tweeting Disapproval

Four Big Questions After Trump's Syria Strike

Trump Dines With China Leader: 'We Have Developed a Friendship'

Russia Calls U.S. Strike on Syria 'Act of Aggression', Suspends Deconfliction Deal

Trump: Why I Launched a Missile Strike on Syria

U.S. Launches Missiles at Syrian Base Over Chemical Weapons Attack

Defense Secretary Mattis Briefs Trump on Military Options in Syria

Trump: Syrian Chemical Attack an 'Affront to Humanity'

Nikki Haley After Syrian Gas Attack: How Many Children 'Have to Die Before Russia Cares?'

Trump: Syrian Chemical Attack an 'Affront to Humanity'

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Into Sea of Japan in Latest Test

Trump Pins Blame for Syrian Attack on Obama Administration

Blackwater Founder Repped Trump at Secret Meeting Overseas: Sources

Jared Kushner in Iraq With Joint Chiefs Chairman

North Korean Defector Tells Lester Holt 'World Should Be Ready'

Trump Says United States Can 'Solve' North Korea Without China

MARCH 31 - 1 (22)

Defense Sec. James Mattis: North Korea 'Has Got to Be Stopped

Rex Tillerson to Skip Key NATO Summit in April, Plans to Travel to Russia

Rezekne, Latvia, Frets About Trump NATO Stance, War With Russia

Germany Rejects Donald Trump's Claim That It 'Owes Vast Sums of Money' to NATO, U.S.

Here's a Place in Trump's America Where Refugees Are Welcomed

Tillerson's China Trip Ends With Warm Words From President Xi

Tillerson Says Military Options Against North Korea 'on the Table.' What Does That Mean?

Trump's Pentagon Presents ISIS Plan That Looks Much Like Obama's

Trump and Merkel to Meet, Attempt to Put Differences Aside

Rex Tillerson: Military Action Against North Korea Is 'on the Table'

North Korea Nuclear Program: 20 Years of Diplomacy Has Failed, Tillerson Says

Trump Admin Ups Drone Strikes, Tolerates More Civilian Deaths: U.S. Officials

Angela Merkel to Meet Donald Trump on Friday After Blizzard Delay

Trump Expected To Host Chinese President At Mar-a-Lago

UN Says World Faces Largest Humanitarian Crisis Since 1945

President Trump to Speak With Palestinian President Abbas

China Proposes Deal to Ease Tensions Over North Korean Missiles

China Premier Pledges: 'We Will Make Our Skies Blue Again'

China And Trump: Can Relations Thrive Under 'America First' Policy?

Some Military Experts Say Trump's Defense Budget Doesn't Add Up

China Brands Reports It Tortured Rights Lawyer as 'Fake News'

U.S. Launches Airstrikes in Yemen

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (21)

Yemen SEAL Raid Has Yielded No Significant Intelligence: Officials

White House to Propose $54 Billion Defense Spending Increase

Trump Budget Plan Boosts Defense Over Safety Net, Diplomacy

Iraq Air Force Bombs ISIS in Syria for First Time

Trump Wants to Make U.S. Nuclear Arsenal 'Top of the Pack'

Amnesty International Blames Trump, Others for Rights Rollback

Poll: Majority of Americans Worried About War, Feel Favorably Toward NATO

Trump Names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as New National Security Adviser

Russia Compiles Psychological Dossier on Trump for Putin

Donald Trump Explains Sweden Terror Comment That Baffled a Nation

Iran's Foreign Minister: Threats Do Not Work Against Iran, We Respond to Respect

Pence Tells Europe: US Backs NATO, Will Put ISIS on 'Ash-Heap'

Russian Aircraft Buzzed a U.S. Destroyer in Black Sea: Pentagon

Trump and Trudeau Tread Carefully on Differences on Refugees, Trade

Yemen Raid: Spicer Says McCain, Other Critics Owe Apology to Dead SEAL

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei: Donald Trump 'Shows Real Face of America'

'Torture Memos' Author, Former DOJ Attorney John Yoo, Says Trump Has Gone Too Far

Trump Could Give Momentum to Mexico's Leftist Presidential Candidate

U.S. Hits Iran With New Sanctions for Ballistic Missile Test, Terrorism Sponsorship

U.S. Prepares New Iran Sanctions for Testing Ballistic Missile

At First National Prayer Breakfast, Trump Slams 'Apprentice,' Says 'We Have to Be Tough' on World

JANUARY 31 - 4 (24)

Trump to Speak With Merkel After a Campaign's Worth of Criticism

Letters From 1700s Penned By Britain's 'Mad King' George: 'America is Lost!'

China Population Crisis: New Two-Child Policy Fails To Yield Major Gains

British PM Theresa May: U.K., U.S. 'United in Our Recognition of NATO'

Trump, Netanyahu Have 'Very Warm' Conversation, Don't Discuss Embassy Move

Donald Trump Is Getting the Nuclear Football

Obama's Afghanistan Legacy: What Trump Faces in America's Longest War\

As Trump Inauguration Approaches, Calls to Muslim Helplines Spike Beyond Capacity

China's Xi Lectures Trump on Globalization and Climate Change

Russia Sees Dialogue With Trump on Terrorism, Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov

Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump on Russia Threat

Trump's Plan to Quickly Recall Ambassadors Is 'Risky Move': Experts

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: 70 Diplomats Urge Renewed Mideast Peace Talks

Trump Open to Lifting Russia Sanctions, Not Committed to 'One China' Policy: Report

Analysis: Mexican Gas Price Hike, Fear of Trump Trigger Protests

White House: We Didn't Coordinate Flynn Call to Russian Ambassador

CIA Pick Pompeo Defies Trump, Says He Won't Waterboard

Trump Press Conference: World Reaction to President-Elect's Comments

Mexico: Trade, Security, Migration Issues with U.S. 'On the Table'

Putin Is Not America's Ally': European Ex-Leaders Beg Trump to Stand Up to Russia

U.S. Bombed Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia in 2016

300 U.S. Marines To Return to Afghanistan's Helmand Province

Mohammed Bin Salman, Saudi Arabian Prince, Pushes Rapid Change

Is Trump Right About China and North Korea's Nuclear Program?