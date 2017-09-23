R -2 - FOREIGN POLICY AND MILITARY - NBCNEWS
U.S. Shutters Russia's San Francisco Consulate in Retaliation
U.S. Warplanes Simulate Strikes Against North Korea's 'Core Facilities'
Trump's HIV Foreign Aid Cuts Could Cost 9 Million Years of Lost Life
Trump Warns North Korea: 'All Options Are on the Table
North Korea Fires 'Unidentified Ballistic Missile' Through Japanese Airspace, South Korean Official
ACLU Sues Trump Over Transgender Military Ban
Trump Administration Announces Strong Financial Sanctions On Venezuela
Can Trump's Ex-Lawyer Jason Greenblatt Achieve Middle East Peace?
U.S. Has Thousands More Troops in Afghanistan Than the Pentagon Admits
U.S. Commander: More Troops in Afghanistan 'Pretty Quickly'
Afghan Taliban 'Happy To Continue' War After Trump Vows Victory
Pence Endorses Trump's Afghanistan Plan, Warns Pakistan: 'We're Putting Them on Notice'
GOP Leaders Unite Behind Trump Afghanistan 'Doctrine'
'Attack We Will': Trump Vows Victory in Afghanistan, Stays Silent on Troop Levels
Navy Orders 'Operational Pause' After USS John S. McCain Collides With Tanker
U.S. Destroyer Collides With Tanker Off Singapore; 10 Missing
Trump to Address Nation on 'Path Forward' in Afghanistan on Monday Night
Vice President Pence's High-Wire Act Abroad
Should 10 Army Bases Named for Confederate Officers Be Changed?
South Korea's Moon Confident There'll Be No War With North
Military Joint Chiefs Denounce Charlottesville Racism
Trump's Latest Charlottesville Remarks Are Condemned Abroad
Mattis Defends Afghanistan Commander John Nicholson Following Trump Criticism
South Korean President Claims Veto Power Over Any Military Action on Peninsula
Trump Launches Review of China's Intellectual Property Policies
Trump May Roll Out Probe Into China and Intellectual Property Theft, Sources Say
Trump Says 'Military Option' Possibility in Venezuela
Trump Warns North Korea Leader 'Will Not Get Away With What He's Doing'
Trump on North Korea Feud: 'Fire and Fury' not Tough Enough
U.S.-North Korea Standoff: Miscommunication Is Biggest Threat
CIA, Other Spy Agencies Agree North Korea Can Fit Nuclear Weapon on Missile
Frustrated With White House, McCain Unveils Afghan Strategy
Has It Ever Been This Bad With North Korea? Yes, Actually
B-1 Bombers Key to a U.S. Plan to Strike North Korean Missile Sites
U.S. Speaking With 'One Voice' On North Korea, State Dept. Spox Says
Trump Vows to 'De-Nuke' World But Modernize US Arsenal First
Trump Draws a Red Line — and North Korea May Have Already Crossed It
North Korea Mulling Plan to Strike Guam, State Media Announces
Trump Vows North Korea Threat Will Be Met With 'Fire and Fury'
North Korea Can Put a Nuclear Weapon on a Missile, Officials Believe
Japan Warns North Korea Nuclear Threat Has Entered 'New Stage'
U.S. May Begin Airstrikes Against ISIS in Philippines
Migrants Return to Dunkirk and Calais 'Jungle' as France Tackles Human Tide
North Korea Ready to Teach U.S. 'Severe Lesson'
North Korea Sanctions: China Urges Dialogue With Pyongyang
North Korea Hits Out at U.S. Travel Ban
Trump Is Probably Right — The U.S. Is Losing in Afghanistan War
Russia: U.S. Sanctions Tantamount to 'Full-Fledged Economic War'
U.S. Urges Americans to Leave North Korea Before Ban Kicks In
Trump Says U.S. 'Losing' Afghan War in Tense Meeting With Generals
Donald Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill for 'Sake of National Unity'
U.S. Test-Launches ICBM Amid North Korea Tensions
Sen. Lindsey Graham: Trump Says War With North Korea an Option
Vice President Mike Pence: Russian 'Aggression' Makes NATO Necessary
Trump Awards First Medal of Honor to Vietnam Army Medic
Japan Backs Trump With 'Further Action' on North Korea, Pressure on China
Putin Orders U.S. to Cut 755 Diplomatic Employees in Russia
U.S. Conducts 'Successful' Test of THAAD Defense System With Ballistic Missile
U.S. Bombers Fly Over South Korea After North Korean ICBM Test
Joint Chiefs: No Transgender Policy Changes Until Trump Clarifies Tweets
Sanctions Bill Hits Hurdle in Senate Over North Korea Penalties
Trump's Tweets May Leave Transgender Service Members 'in Harm's Way'
Trump Bans Transgender People Serving in the Military
U.S. Navy Fires Warning Shots at Iranian Military Vessel in Persian Gulf
Did Trump Declassify a Secret CIA Program With a Tweet?
12 U.S. Paratroopers Hospitalized After Night Jump in Romania
Trump Calls Aircraft Carrier USS Gerald Ford Symbol of American Power
Hawaii to Begin Education Campaign for Possible North Korean Missile Launch
State Department Announces Ban on Tourist Travel to North Korea
Trump at Pentagon: ISIS Is 'Falling Fast'
Trump-Putin Meeting Raises Red Flags for National Security Experts
Trump, Putin Had Second, Previously Undisclosed Meeting at G-20 Summit
Russia Says It's Ready to Retaliate for U.S. Election Sanctions
Trump Says Iran Complying With Nuclear Deal But Remains Dangerous Threat
France's Macron Says His Charm Offensive May Soften Trump's Climate Stance
Trump Open to Putin White House Invitation 'at the Right Time'
Trump Tells French First Lady She's 'In Such Good Shape'
Parisians Resigned to Hosting President Donald Trump in France for Bastille Day
Trump Seeks Consensus With France's Macron Despite Differences
U.S. Soldier Arrested in Hawaii, Accused of Trying to Support ISIS
Europe Pushes Ahead Its Agenda Without Trump After G-20
Fmr. CIA Director Brennan Says Trump 'Ceded' Ground to Putin
G-20 Summit: Top Five Takeaways From Trump's Trip
G-20 Shut Trump out on Climate, Merkel Calls U.S. Policy 'Regrettable'
U.S. Bombers Carry Out Exercise in South Korea in Show of Force to North
Melania Trump Meets Putin After Being Trapped in Residence Amid G-20 Protests
Trump Pressed Putin on Election Hacking During G-20 Meeting, Tillerson Says
First Read's Morning Clips: Meeting and Greeting Putin
Trump Carries a Weak Hand Into Putin Meeting
Trump And Putin Share First Handshake at Germany G-20
Fact Check: Long Before Trump Took Credit, NATO Spending Was Up
U.S. Is Now Waiting Days to Announce Deaths In Afghanistan
Donald Trump in Poland Takes on North Korea, Russia
Trump Arrives in Poland Ahead of G-20 Summit
Nikki Haley: Chance for Diplomatic Solution on North Korea 'Quickly Closing'
North Korea Launched New Type of Missile, Pentagon Says
After North Korea Missile Test, What Does Kim Jong Un Really Want?
U.S. Troops Reassure Allies in Poland Ahead of Trump's G-20 Visit
State Department Gears Moving Slowly, Frustrating New Secretary
Trump Faces 'Uncomfortable Conversations' With World Leaders at G20 Summit
North Korea Tested Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, U.S. Officials Believe
To Welcome Trump, Poland Taps Old Communist Party Playbook
China Accuses U.S. Warship of 'Provocation' in South China Sea
Trump Slams 'Brutal' North Korea, Says 'Era of Strategic Patience' Is Over
China Calls on U.S. to Halt $1.4 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan
In Move Likely to Anger China, U.S. to Sell $1.4 Billion in Arms to Taiwan
Trump to Meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday at G20 in Hamburg
Members of Iraqi Religious Minority Who Supported Trump Detained by ICE
Trump Compliments Reporter's 'Nice Smile' During Call With Irish Prime Minister
Trump Will Head to France For Bastille Day Celebration
Trump's Footloose Foreign Policy Keeps His Own Team Guessing
White House Warns Syria Against Chemical Attack 'Preparations'
Sergey Kislyak, Moscow's Top Diplomat in the U.S., Returning to Russia
Saudi Arabia Names Mohammed bin Salman as New Crown Prince
Will Otto Warmbier's Death Force Trump to Act on North Korea?
Russian Jet Comes Within Feet of U.S. Spy Plane
The Many Foreign Policies of Donald Trump
Russia Warns U.S. After Syrian Warplane Is Downed
Cuban Foreign Minister Hits Out at Trump for Hardening U.S. Stance
Cuba Blasts Trump's Policy Speech as 'Hostile Rhetoric' That 'Reverts' Progress
Trump Announces Changes to 'Completely One-Sided' Obama Cuba Policy
Trump Will Tighten, but Not Nix, Cuba Travel
ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi May Have Been Killed, Russia Says
Trump Seeks Limited Changes to Obama Cuba Policy
Otto Warmbier Has Extensive Brain Damage, Doctors Say
Otto Warmbier, American Released From North Korean Prison, Was 'Brutalized': Family
U.S. Navy Ships in 'Unsafe' Incident With Iranian Boat
Senate Strikes Deal on Russia Sanctions, Stripping Power From Trump
Pentagon Uses New Authority to Strike Somali Terrorist Outpost
Gabrielle Giffords Salutes Sailors as Warship Named for Her Commissioned
Is U.S.-U.K. Relationship Still 'Special' After Trump Spats, Shock Vote
Iran Sees Opening in Saudi-Qatar Feud, Offers Food, Airspace to Qatar
Qatar and Its Neighbors Have Been At Odds Since the Arab Spring
Trump Credits His Middle East Trip for Saudi-Led Diplomatic Break With Qatar
London Mayor Sadiq Khan Says Trump's U.K. Visit Should Be Canceled After Tweets
Top American Diplomat in China Resigns Over Trump's Paris Climate Agreement Pull-Out
Saudi Arabia Accuses Qatar of Backing Terrorism, Cuts Ties
John Kerry Blasts Trump Administration for Paris Move
A Climate Scientist Explains the Worst That Can Happen After Paris Withdrawal
Fact Checking Trump's Paris Agreement Speech
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Climate Agreement
Trump Considers Reversing Obama Policies on Cuba
Germany Doesn't Want U.S. Intelligence Help With Its Election, U.S. Official Says
U.S. Missile Defense Test Over Pacific Ocean a Key Milestone
Germany's Merkel Signals Deepening Rift With U.S. Under Trump
After Summits With Trump, Merkel Says Europe Must Take Fate Into Own Hands
Trump on Message During Overseas Trip, but Now He's Home
Trump at the End of First Foreign Trip Pledges 'Unwavering Support' of U.S. Military
Boehner: Trump's Term 'Disaster,' Aside From Foreign Affairs
Donald Trump and NATO: Why His Silence on Article 5 Is a Big Deal
Trump Pushes Montenegro's Prime Minister at NATO Summit
President Trump Throws His Weight Around at NATO Summit
Trump Needles NATO Allies on Debt, Raising Eyebrows at 9/11 Ceremony
Trump Visits 'Hellhole' Brussels and Locals Haven't Forgiven or Forgotten
'Not Welcome Here': Thousands March Against Trump in Belgium
Trump Praised Duterte's Drug Crackdown, Said U.S. Has Nuclear Subs Near N. Korea
First Read's Morning Clips: Trump Meets Pope Francis
Trump to Pope Francis After Vatican Meeting: I 'Won't Forget What You Said'
Trump Says Trip Shows Him Israel, Palestine 'Ready for Peace'
Trump Trip: President Meets With Palestinian President Abbas
Iranian President Calls U.S. Relations a 'Curvy Road'
Trump Becomes First Sitting U.S. President to Visit Western Wall
Trump, Netanyahu Vow to Pursue Mideast Peace, Confront Iran
Trump's Speech to Muslim World Earns Praise and Condemnation
Trump Trip: President Meets With Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait
Trump Tells Muslim Leaders: 'Drive Out' the Terrorists
Melania, Ivanka Trump Forgo Headscarves in Saudi Arabia — Despite Past Trump Criticism
U.S.-Saudi Arabia Sign More Than $110B Arms Deal Amid Trump Visit
Donald Trump Lands in Saudi Arabia on First Overseas Visit of Presidency
On Saudi Trip, Trump Tasked With Mending Relations
Trump to Make a Complicated Pitch to the Muslim World
Trump's Israel Visit: Major Security in Jerusalem, Bethlehem
Flynn Delayed Anti-ISIS Plan That Turkey Opposed
Sudan's President, Wanted for Genocide, Invited to Summit With Trump: Saudi Officials
Trump Administration Expands Anti-Abortion Foreign Aid Policy
Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith Breaks Cover With Tweet
President Trump, Secretary Tillerson to Meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at White House
Trump Approves Plan to Arm Syrian Kurds
Pyongyang University of Science and Technology: 2 U.S. Employees Detained
ISIS Infiltrates the Rukban Refugee Camp at Jordan-Syria Border
North Korea Accuses CIA of Failed Kim Jong Un Assassination Plot
Trump to Visit Israel, Saudi Arabia and Vatican in First Foreign Trip
Trump to Abbas: I'll Do 'Whatever Is Necessary' to Broker Middle East Peace
North Korea Crisis: How Events Have Unfolded Under Trump
Trump Meets Palestinian Leader Abbas and Wants Mideast Peace Deal
Trump and Putin Speak by Phone, Discuss Potential Personal Meeting
Trump's Soft Spot for Strongmen Harms U.S. Image, Say Critics
Hillary Clinton: Tweets Won't Solve Threat From North Korea
North Korea Warns Region Is 'Close to Nuclear War' Amid U.S. Drills
North Korea Speeds Up Missile Tests to Send Message to Trump
North Korea's Kim Jong Un: What to Know About the Hermit Kingdom's Dictator
Trump on North Korea's Kim Jong Un: 'He's a Pretty Smart Cookie'
Trump Invites Philippine President Duterte to Washington: White House
Trump: 'I Will Not Be Happy' If North Korea Conducts Nuke Test
North Korea Test Fire of Ballistic Missile Fails, U.S. Officials Say
Sec. Tillerson to UN Security Council: 'Act Before North Korea Does'
The View From Abroad: Trump's 100 Days
North Korea the Focus as Rex Tillerson Chairs U.N. Security Council Meeting
Russian Navy Ship Sinks In Black Sea After Collision With Freighter
Senators Gather at White House for 'Sobering' North Korea Briefing
'Rise of China': Beijing Unveils New Aircraft Carrier to Much Fanfare
U.S.'s THAAD Missile Defense System Installed in South Korea as Tensions Rise
What Should You Do in Case of Nuclear Attack? 'Don't Run. Get Inside'
North Korea Holds Drill With Live Fire to Mark Military Anniversary: Seoul
Trump Promises: 'We Will Never Be Silent in the Face of Evil Again'
Ivanka Trump in Germany: First Daughter Leaves Some Women Scratching Their Heads
China Calls for Restraint on North Korea as USS Carl Vinson Arrives
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Makes Unannounced Trip to Afghanistan
President Trump to Host Unusual Meeting With UN Security Council
North Korea Threatens Australia With Nuclear Strike Over 'Toeing The Line' With U.S.
Trump Awards Purple Heart at 1st Visit to Walter Reed Military Hospital
Does the Trump Administration's Islam Rhetoric Make U.S. Less Safe?
Donald Trump Wins Turkish Friends by Cozying to Turkey's Erdogan
Pence Says U.S. Will Honor Australia Refugee Deal Trump Called 'Dumb'
North Korea: Experts Warn Only Way Forward May Be Diplomacy
Charity Worker Detained in Egypt for 3 Years Credits Trump for Release
White House Says FARC Deal Not Discussed at Secret Mar-a-Lago Run In
Trump Accuses Iran of Violating 'Spirit' of Nuclear Deal
U.S. Spy Planes Watching for Possible North Korea Nuke Test
Why Scrapping Nuclear Deal May Embolden Iran's Hardliners: Analysis
Tillerson: Iran Left 'Unchecked' Could Follow North Korea's Path
Russian Tu-95 Bombers Fly Near Alaskan Coast, Again
First Read's Morning Clips: About that U.S. Aircraft Carrier...
VP Mike Pence Warns North Korea: 'We Will Defeat Any Attack'
Trump Administration Orders Review of Iran Nuclear Deal Sanctions: Tillerson
U.S. May Not Be Able to Shoot Down North Korean Missiles, Say Experts
U.S. Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Bombers Flying Near Alaska
Pence Warns North Korea of Donald Trump's 'Resolve' on Nuclear Standoff
Vice President Mike Pence Visits Demilitarized Zone Between Koreas
McCain: North Korea Is First 'Real Test' of Trump's Presidency
North Korean Missile Launch Fails 'Almost Immediately,' U.S. Military Says
Senators Blame Washington for Restrictions on Food Aid for Famine Victims
North Korea Parades New Prototype Long-Range Missiles amid Nuclear Tensions: Experts
Meet the Americans on the Front Line If North Korea Goes to War
Panetta: Trump Is Risking Nuclear War With North Korea
Why America Dropped 'Mother of All Bombs' on ISIS in Afghanistan
Japan Weighs Plans for S. Korea Evacuation over Nuclear Crisis: Report
North Korean Nuclear Test Will Be When Leaders See Fit, Vice Minister Says
U.S. May Launch Strike If North Korea Reaches for Nuclear Trigger
U.S. Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' on ISIS Target in Afghanistan
Syria's Bashar Assad: Chemical Weapons Attack Is '100 Percent Fabrication'
Donald Trump Shares Chocolate Cake and 'Great Chemistry' With China's Xi
Trump Reverses on NATO: 'It Is No Longer Obsolete'
North Korea 'Primed and Ready' for Sixth Nuclear Test: Analysts
Tillerson Tells Putin That U.S.-Russia Relations 'At a Low Point'
In Major Reversal, Trump Says China 'Not Currency Manipulators'
Russia Blocks U.N. Security Council Condemnation of Syria Attack
U.S. Rhetoric is 'Primitive and Loutish': Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Trump: 'We're Not Going Into Syria' but 'Some of the Worst Tyrants' Didn't Use Gas
North Korea State Media Warns of Nuclear Strike if Provoked
White House Accuses Russia of Trying to 'Cover Up' Syrian Chemical Weapons Attack
Eric Trump Says Syria Strike Was Swayed By 'Heartbroken' Ivanka
North Korean Ships Head Home After China Orders Coal Returned
Trump to Sell High-Tech Planes to Nigeria to Fight Boko Haram
Team Trump Offers Mixed Messages on Syria
Russian Navy Activity in Europe Now at Cold-War Levels: Admiral
Amb. Nikki Haley: We Don't See Peace in Syria With Assad
U.S. to Move Carrier Strike Group Closer to Korean Peninsula
Trump's Syria Airstrike Sends a 'Critical Message': Ex-Pentagon Official
Supporters Back Trump After Syrian Strike, But Decision Rankles Some on Far-Right
Trump's Options for North Korea Include Placing Nukes in South Korea
Was the U.S. Missile Strike on Syria Legal?
Syrian Americans Offer Measured Praise on Airstrikes: 'It's Bittersweet
Syria Missile Strikes: What Can Trump Do Now?
Trump Reverses Policy on Syrian Airstrikes After Years of Tweeting Disapproval
Four Big Questions After Trump's Syria Strike
Trump Dines With China Leader: 'We Have Developed a Friendship'
Russia Calls U.S. Strike on Syria 'Act of Aggression', Suspends Deconfliction Deal
Trump: Why I Launched a Missile Strike on Syria
U.S. Launches Missiles at Syrian Base Over Chemical Weapons Attack
Defense Secretary Mattis Briefs Trump on Military Options in Syria
Trump: Syrian Chemical Attack an 'Affront to Humanity'
Nikki Haley After Syrian Gas Attack: How Many Children 'Have to Die Before Russia Cares?'
Trump: Syrian Chemical Attack an 'Affront to Humanity'
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Into Sea of Japan in Latest Test
Trump Pins Blame for Syrian Attack on Obama Administration
Blackwater Founder Repped Trump at Secret Meeting Overseas: Sources
Jared Kushner in Iraq With Joint Chiefs Chairman
North Korean Defector Tells Lester Holt 'World Should Be Ready'
Trump Says United States Can 'Solve' North Korea Without China
Defense Sec. James Mattis: North Korea 'Has Got to Be Stopped
Rex Tillerson to Skip Key NATO Summit in April, Plans to Travel to Russia
Rezekne, Latvia, Frets About Trump NATO Stance, War With Russia
Germany Rejects Donald Trump's Claim That It 'Owes Vast Sums of Money' to NATO, U.S.
Here's a Place in Trump's America Where Refugees Are Welcomed
Tillerson's China Trip Ends With Warm Words From President Xi
Tillerson Says Military Options Against North Korea 'on the Table.' What Does That Mean?
Trump's Pentagon Presents ISIS Plan That Looks Much Like Obama's
Trump and Merkel to Meet, Attempt to Put Differences Aside
Rex Tillerson: Military Action Against North Korea Is 'on the Table'
North Korea Nuclear Program: 20 Years of Diplomacy Has Failed, Tillerson Says
Trump Admin Ups Drone Strikes, Tolerates More Civilian Deaths: U.S. Officials
Angela Merkel to Meet Donald Trump on Friday After Blizzard Delay
Trump Expected To Host Chinese President At Mar-a-Lago
UN Says World Faces Largest Humanitarian Crisis Since 1945
President Trump to Speak With Palestinian President Abbas
China Proposes Deal to Ease Tensions Over North Korean Missiles
China Premier Pledges: 'We Will Make Our Skies Blue Again'
China And Trump: Can Relations Thrive Under 'America First' Policy?
Some Military Experts Say Trump's Defense Budget Doesn't Add Up
China Brands Reports It Tortured Rights Lawyer as 'Fake News'
U.S. Launches Airstrikes in Yemen
Yemen SEAL Raid Has Yielded No Significant Intelligence: Officials
White House to Propose $54 Billion Defense Spending Increase
Trump Budget Plan Boosts Defense Over Safety Net, Diplomacy
Iraq Air Force Bombs ISIS in Syria for First Time
Trump Wants to Make U.S. Nuclear Arsenal 'Top of the Pack'
Amnesty International Blames Trump, Others for Rights Rollback
Poll: Majority of Americans Worried About War, Feel Favorably Toward NATO
Trump Names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as New National Security Adviser
Russia Compiles Psychological Dossier on Trump for Putin
Donald Trump Explains Sweden Terror Comment That Baffled a Nation
Iran's Foreign Minister: Threats Do Not Work Against Iran, We Respond to Respect
Pence Tells Europe: US Backs NATO, Will Put ISIS on 'Ash-Heap'
Russian Aircraft Buzzed a U.S. Destroyer in Black Sea: Pentagon
Trump and Trudeau Tread Carefully on Differences on Refugees, Trade
Yemen Raid: Spicer Says McCain, Other Critics Owe Apology to Dead SEAL
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei: Donald Trump 'Shows Real Face of America'
'Torture Memos' Author, Former DOJ Attorney John Yoo, Says Trump Has Gone Too Far
Trump Could Give Momentum to Mexico's Leftist Presidential Candidate
U.S. Hits Iran With New Sanctions for Ballistic Missile Test, Terrorism Sponsorship
U.S. Prepares New Iran Sanctions for Testing Ballistic Missile
At First National Prayer Breakfast, Trump Slams 'Apprentice,' Says 'We Have to Be Tough' on World
Trump to Speak With Merkel After a Campaign's Worth of Criticism
Letters From 1700s Penned By Britain's 'Mad King' George: 'America is Lost!'
China Population Crisis: New Two-Child Policy Fails To Yield Major Gains
British PM Theresa May: U.K., U.S. 'United in Our Recognition of NATO'
Trump, Netanyahu Have 'Very Warm' Conversation, Don't Discuss Embassy Move
Donald Trump Is Getting the Nuclear Football
Obama's Afghanistan Legacy: What Trump Faces in America's Longest War\
As Trump Inauguration Approaches, Calls to Muslim Helplines Spike Beyond Capacity
China's Xi Lectures Trump on Globalization and Climate Change
Russia Sees Dialogue With Trump on Terrorism, Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump on Russia Threat
Trump's Plan to Quickly Recall Ambassadors Is 'Risky Move': Experts
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: 70 Diplomats Urge Renewed Mideast Peace Talks
Trump Open to Lifting Russia Sanctions, Not Committed to 'One China' Policy: Report
Analysis: Mexican Gas Price Hike, Fear of Trump Trigger Protests
White House: We Didn't Coordinate Flynn Call to Russian Ambassador
CIA Pick Pompeo Defies Trump, Says He Won't Waterboard
Trump Press Conference: World Reaction to President-Elect's Comments
Mexico: Trade, Security, Migration Issues with U.S. 'On the Table'
Putin Is Not America's Ally': European Ex-Leaders Beg Trump to Stand Up to Russia
U.S. Bombed Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia in 2016
300 U.S. Marines To Return to Afghanistan's Helmand Province
Mohammed Bin Salman, Saudi Arabian Prince, Pushes Rapid Change
Is Trump Right About China and North Korea's Nuclear Program?