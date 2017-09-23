R -1 - RUSSIA - NBCNEWS
AUGUST 31 - 1 (13)
Mueller, N.Y. Attorney General Joining Forces on Manafort Probe
Manafort Notes From Russian Meet Refer to Political Contributions
Presidential Pardons Might Not End Russia Prosecutions
Trump Still Can't Shake the Russia Story
Mueller Team Asking if Trump Tried to Hide Purpose of Trump Tower Meeting
Mueller Seeks Grand Jury Testimony from PR Execs Who Worked With Manafort
Trump Surprised by FBI Raid on Manafort Home: 'Pretty Tough Stuff'
FBI Agents Searched Paul Manafort's Home
Report: Trump Has Sent 'Greetings' to Robert Mueller
Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Not Discussing Firing Special Counsel Bob Mueller
Mueller Using Grand Juries in Va. and D.C. in Trump-Russia Probe
Report: Mueller Convenes Grand Jury in Russia Investigation
Trump 'Weighed In' on Son's Misleading Statement About Russia Meeting
JULY 31 - 1 (34)
Senate Joins House in Overwhelmingly Passing New Russian Sanctions
Kushner Returns to Capitol Hill for Second Day of Russia Questions
Here's Jared Kushner's Full Statement to Congress
The Legal Battle Behind the Trump Tower Meeting
Kushner: Questioning Trump's Win 'Ridicules' His Supporters
Kushner Faces Questions Monday on Russia Ties
Congress Reaches Deal on Russia Sanctions Bill to Punish Moscow
Intelligence Director Says Agencies Agree on Russian Meddling
Manafort, Trump Jr. to Be Interviewed, Won't Testify at Senate Hearing
Trump Shuffles Legal Team: Kasowitz No Longer Leading Outside Counsel
Russia's Lavrov Says Trump May Have Met Putin More Times
Jared Kushner to Be Interviewed by Senate Intelligence Staff
Ike Kaveladze Named as Eighth Person in Trump Meeting
Former Soviet Counterintelligence Officer at Meeting With Donald Trump Jr. and Russian Lawyer
Trump Defends Son's Meeting With Russian Lawyer
What's Next in the Trump-Russia Saga? Here's What We Know Now
Hottest Question on the Hill: Would You Meet With a Russian?
Trump Lawyer Says President Was Unaware of Son's Russia Emails, as Kremlin Denies Connection
Wray Says Russia Probe Not a 'Witch Hunt,' Pledges 'Independent' FBI
Four Essential Questions to Ask After the Trump Jr. Email Revelations
Did Trump Jr. Break Laws When He Met Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya?
First Read's Morning Clips: Yet Another Russia Bombshell
Trump Jr. Emails: 'I Love It' When Offered Russian Info on Clinton
Ten Times Trump Denied Collusion With Russia
Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya Says She Didn't Give Trump Jr. Info on Clinton
Trump Campaign Meeting Raises Question: Is Collusion Even a Crime?
Senate Intel Committee Wants to Talk to Donald Trump Jr., Source Says
Comey Friend Responds to Trump Tweet About 'Illegal' Leaks
First Read's Morning Clips: Another Trump-Russia Bombshell Story
Trump Son Met With Russian Lawyer Who Promised Info Helpful to Campaign
Graham Slams 'Disastrous Meeting' With Putin, Calls Russia Trump's 'Blind Spot'
Donald Trump Jr. and Kushner Met With Russian Lawyer During Campaign
Putin Says Trump Appeared to Agree Russia Did Not Interfere in 2016 Election
New York Prosecutor Joining Special Counsel Mueller's Team
JUNE 30 - 1 (66)
Former Trump Aide Manafort Registers as Foreign Agent for Ukraine Work
What Did Ex-Trump Aide Paul Manafort Really Do in Ukraine?
Trump Claims Obama 'Colluded' With Russia During 2016 Race
Trump Acknowledges Russian Election 'Meddling' in Tweet Criticizing Obama
White House Responds to Committee on 'Tapes' By Referring to Trump's Tweets
Trump Says Mueller's Friendship With Comey Is 'Very Bothersome'
Coats Tells House Investigators President Trump Seemed Obsessed with Russia Probe
Advisers Don't Want Trump Talking About Russia. But He Is
Trump: I Did Not Record Conversations With James Comey
Former DHS Chief Warns Russians Will Continue to Target U.S. Elections
Democrats Ask Why Jared Kushner Still Has a Security Clearance
Sen. Rubio: 'Full and Thorough' Russia Investigation Is 'The Best Thing That Can Happen'
Trump Attorney: The President Is Not Under Investigation
Trump Confirms FBI Probe, Blames 'Witch Hunt' on 'Man Who Told Me to Fire' Comey
Trump Lashes Out at Hillary Clinton as Russia Probe Turns to Him
Pence Hires Private Lawyer for Russia Investigation
First Read's Morning Clips: Obstruction of Justice?
Trump Decries 'Witch Hunt' After Report That Mueller Is Investigating Him
A Reported Investigation of Trump Would Have Widespread Legal Implications
Trump Being Investigated for Possible Obstruction of Justice
First Read's Morning Clips: Summing Up Sessions' Testimony
Democrats Fuming Over Sessions Refusal to Answer Questions
Jeff Sessions: 'Appalling and Detestable Lie' to Accuse Him of Colluding With Russians
Sessions Testimony: Senators Grill Attorney General on Russian Contacts
Deputy AG Rosenstein Says He's Seen No Reason to Fire Mueller
Trump Confidant Chris Ruddy Slams Spicer Over Mueller Flap
Why Is Trump Acting So Spooked Over the Russia Investigation?
Secret Service Says It Has 'No Records' of Trump White House Recordings
Sessions Set to Testify: What's at Stake in Russia Probe
Rumor That Trump May Fire Mueller Sets Washington Afire
Sessions Agrees to Testify About Russia in Public Hearing
President Trump Calls James Comey 'Very Cowardly'
Jeff Sessions to Appear Before Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday
Why Donald Trump's Attempt to Go After James Comey Could Backfire
Trump '100 Percent' Willing to Testify Under Oath on Comey Allegations
Comey's Hint at Jeff Sessions-Russia Problem Was Alleged Secret Meeting at Mayflower Hotel
Trump's Credibility Gap Hinders His Defense After Comey Hearing
Trump Lawyer to File Leak Complaint After Comey Testimony, Source Says
Trump Calls Comey 'a Leaker,' Says He's Vindicated After Senate Hearing
After Comey, Skittish Republicans Give Trump Benefit of the Doubt
Trump's Lawyer Takes on Comey, Fields No Questions
Experts: Trump's Comey Firing 'Possibly Lawful, But Awful'
Comey: White House Lied 'Plain and Simple' About Firing
James Comey's Senate Testimony on Trump: As It Happened
Here's Where Comey's Testimony Contradicts Trump
Comey Testimony: Trump Faces Cost of Listening to Bad Advice
Paul Ryan: 'Obviously' It's Not Appropriate for Trump to Ask for Comey's Loyalty
Read James Comey's Opening Statement Ahead of His Testimony
Comey to Testify He Assured Trump He Was Not Personally Under Investigation
Coats, Rogers Won't Discuss Talks With Trump About Russia Probe
James Clapper: Russia Allegations Are Worse Than Watergate
The Russia Controversy Shows That Trump's Executive Branch Is Broken
Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green to Start Process to Impeach Trump
Intelligence Director Coats Faces Senate Amid Swirl of New Claims of Trump Interference
First Read's Morning Clips: Trump Sours on Sessions
White House Prepares for James Comey's Testimony, but Without a 'War Room'
Feds Arrest NSA Contractor in Leak of Top Secret Russia Document
Trump Won't Use Executive Privilege to Stop Comey Testimony
Was Kushner Seeking a Russian Bailout for Manhattan Building? Congress Will Ask
Putin Interview: Did Russia Interfere in the Election, Collect Info on Trump?
Vladimir Putin on Dinner With Michael Flynn: 'I Didn't Even Really Talk to Him'
Vladimir Putin Tells Megyn Kelly: U.S. Hackers Could Have Framed Russia
Special Counsel Robert Mueller Taking Close Control of Russia Investigation
Vladimir Putin to Megyn Kelly: Even Children Could Hack an Election
Comey to Testify to Senate Next Thursday
Clinton: Russia Likely Had American Help to 'Weaponize' Campaign Leaks
MAY 31 - 1 (83)
House Subpoenas Flynn, Cohen and Unmasking Requests by Obama Trio
Comey 'Cleared for Takeoff' in Public Testimony Next Week
House Russia Probers Contact Former Trump Aide Boris Epshteyn
Trump Lawyer Cohen Says He'll Testify if Subpoenaed by Congress in Russia Probe
Kushner Asked to 'Lay Low' After Russia-Related Reports, Source Says
James Clapper on Trump-Russia Ties: 'My Dashboard Warning Light Was Clearly On'
Kushner Met With Russian Banker Who Is Putin Crony, Spy School Grad
First Read's Morning Clips: Kushner Under Scrutiny
Jared Kushner Under Scrutiny in Russia Probe, Officials Say
Evidence Mounts for Trump's Meddling in Russia Probe. But Is It Obstruction?
Trump to Retain Private Attorney Marc Kasowitz in Russia Investigation
Ex-CIA Chief: 'Interactions' Between Trump Campaign, Russia
Trump Asked Top Intel Officials to Push Back Publicly on Russia Probe
Flynn 'Lied to Investigators' About Russia Trip, Says Top House Dem
Flynn to Invoke Fifth Amendment Rights in Response to Senate Probe
Trump: I Never Said 'Israel' in Meeting With Russians
The White House Is Still Changing Its Story on Comey's Firing
Axios Sneak Peek: Here's What You Need to Know in Politics This Week
Conservative Media's Alternative Take on Trump and Russia
Former FBI Chief James Comey to Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee
Russia Probe Looking at Official in Trump White House
Slain DNC Staffer's Family Orders Blabbing Detective to 'Cease and Desist'
Here's What Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Told Congress About Comey
First Read's Morning Clips: Was Pence Kept in the Dark?
VP Mike Pence Was Never Informed About Flynn: Source
Rosenstein Tells Senate He Knew of Comey Firing Before He Wrote Memo
Who Is Robert Mueller? Special Counsel Hailed by Both Parties as Straight-Shooting Prosecutor
Obstruction of Justice: What It Is and Why Trump Should Care
Trump Says He Faces 'Witch Hunt,' Special Counsel 'Hurts the Country'
From Impeach to Wait And See, Dems Dance Around the 'I-Word'
Special Counsel Will Take Over FBI Russia Campaign Interference Investigation
LIVE BLOG: Trump on Defense Amid Comey Fallout
Trump Amid Comey Fallout: No Politician in History Treated Worse Than Me
Calls Grow in Congress for Comey to Testify
Trump Gave Russians Secrets News Orgs Are Being Asked to Withhold
Sally Yates: 'There Was Nothing Casual' About Mike Flynn Warning
House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz Demands All FBI Documents on Trump, Comey
Congress Rattled by Reports Trump Tried to End Flynn Probe
Comey Wrote Memo Saying Trump Urged Him to Drop Flynn Investigation: Sources
Trump to Make Historic Visit to Western Wall in Jerusalem
Israel Was Source of Intelligence Trump Shared With Russia: Sources
DNC Staffer's Murder Draws Fresh Conspiracy Theories
National Security Adviser McMaster: Trump's Revelations to Russians 'Wholly Appropriate'
Hill Republicans Want 'Less Drama' From Trump After Latest Controversy
First Read's Morning Clips: The Russia Bombshell
Trump Defends 'Right' to Share Info With Russia After Classified Intel Reports
Report: President Trump Revealed Classified Information to Russia
First Read's Morning Clips: Only 29% Approve of Comey Firing
Graham: Trump Needs to 'Back off' Russia Probe, Let Investigation Go Forward
'It's That Simple' — Untangling The Many Threads of the Comey Firing
Is Trump Taping Conversations in the Oval Office? Sean Spicer Won't Say
The White House's Explanation for Firing Comey Crumbles
My Dinner With Comey: Clapper, Others Dispute Trump Account of Meeting With FBI Director
Trump Taunts Comey Over 'Tapes' of Their Conversations
Comey Asked for More Prosecutor Resources for Russia Probe
Trump Defends Delay Firing Flynn
Experts: Trump's Alleged Conversations With Comey Improper
Trump Interview With Lester Holt: President Asked Comey If He Was Under Investigation
Acting FBI Dir.: 'No Effort to Impede' Russia Investigation
As Senate Democrats Turn up the Volume on Comey, GOP Hopes to Move On
Did AG Sessions Violate His Recusal by Advising on Comey Firing?
Senate Intel Committee Subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia Probe
Fired FBI Director Comey Tells Colleagues: 'It Is Done, and I Will Be Fine'
Trump's Firing of FBI's Comey Draws Comparison to 'Saturday Night Massacre'
Here Are Three Ways to Have an Independent Russia Inquiry
Comey Had Asked for More Money for FBI's Russia Investigation
Trump Defends Firing Comey as Democrats Call for Independent Probe
Here's President Trump's Letter Firing James Comey
Trump Wades Into Uncharted Waters With Comey Ouster
Trump Defends Comey Firing, Mocks Democrats for Playing 'So Sad'
What You Need to Know About Trump, Comey and the Russia Probe
Timeline: What Led to FBI Director James Comey's Firing
Pence Calls Comey Firing 'Right Decision' as Democrats Pounce
White House Skeptical of Yates' Heads Up on Flynn, Cited Partisan Motives
Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey Over Email Investigation
FBI Issues Clarification On Comey Testimony of Huma Abedin Emails
Four Reasons Why the Russia Story Isn't Fake News
Trump Weighs Sending as Many as 5,000 More Troops to Afghanistan
FBI Director Comey: Twitter Is Like 'Every Dive Bar in America'
Sally Yates, Acting Attorney General Fired by Trump, Testifies on Flynn Saga
Flynn Never Told DIA That Russians Paid Him, Say Officials
Obama Warned Trump Against Hiring Mike Flynn, Say Officials
Comey: 'Mildly Nauseous' FBI's Clinton Probe Could Have Impacted Election
APRIL 30 - 1 (14)
Trump Tries to Deflect Flynn Vetting Questions on Obama Administration
House Oversight Leaders: Flynn May Have Broken Law, Didn't Report Foreign Payments
Poll: 73% Back Independent Probe of Russian Election Interference
U.S. Eyes Russian Meddling in French Presidential Campaign
Top National Security Official Leaving Justice Department in Middle of Trump-Russia Investigation
Guess Who Came to Dinner With Flynn and Putin
Susan Rice Did Nothing Wrong, Say Both Dems and Republicans
Former Trump Adviser Slams Surveillance Following Reports of Warrant Probing Russian Ties
Cyberattacks During Election Made 40 Percent of Americans More Cautious About Email
House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to Step Aside From Russia Investigation
Susan Rice Speaks Out on 'Unmasking' Accusations: 'I Leaked Nothing to Nobody'
What Is Unmasking, and Did Susan Rice Do Anything Wrong?
First Read's Morning Clips: More Russia News
Trump Campaign Associate Carter Page Revealed as Target of Russian Spies
MARCH 31 - 1 (68)
Michael Flynn Initially Failed to Disclose Payments From Russia-Linked Firms, Docs Show
Lindsey Graham Jokes About Michael Flynn, Devin Nunes at Town Hall
Adam Schiff Views Intel Docs Shown to Devin Nunes Last Week
Obama Officials Made List of Russia Probe Documents to Keep Them Safe
Michael Flynn's Immunity Request Rejected By Senate Intelligence Committee
Flynn and Nunes Fallout Over Russia Probe Grows Ominous for Trump White House
Mike Flynn Willing to Be Interviewed About Russia in Return for Immunity
White House Officials Aided Nunes in Getting Intel: Reports
4 Unanswered Questions about Rep. Nunes and Russia
Senate Intelligence Heads Showcase Bipartisanship in Russian Probe
Ex-Trump Aide Manafort Bought New York Homes With Cash
How Can Congress Set up an Independent Commission to Investigate Russia?
White House Denies Claims That Former Attorney General Sally Yates' Testimony Was Blocked
Dick Cheney: Russian Election Interference Possibly 'Act of War'
House Intel Chair Nunes Dismisses Calls to Step Down From Russia Probe
Schiff Calls on GOP Intel Chair Nunes to Recuse Himself From Russia Probe
Nunes Had Secret White House Meeting Before Trump Monitoring Claim
Kushner to Appear Before Senate Intel Committee on Russia
Russia Probe Is 'Most Important Thing I've Ever Done,' Senate Intel Committee Vice Chair Warner Says
Nunes Backs Down From Assertion Trump Was Monitored
Lawmaker: Nunes Apologized for Surprise White House Visit
What Does It Mean That Trump May Have Been 'Incidentally' Surveilled?
McCain: 'Bizarre' Behavior by House Intel Committee Leaders
Schiff: 'More Than Circumstantial Evidence' Trump Associates Colluded With Russia
Trump Says He Feels 'Somewhat' Vindicated by House Intel Chairman's Disclosure on 'Incidental' Surveillance
Joe Biden Takes Jabs at Trump Administration's 'Romance' With Putin
First Read's Morning Clips: Manafort and Russia
Paul Manafort Once Worked to 'Benefit the Putin Government': Report
Comey Disclosures Leave Trump Alone on Island of Conspiracy Theories
White House on Comey Testimony Countering Trump's Wiretap Claim: 'Nothing Has Changed'
Analysis: Comey Delivers Political Gut Punch to President Trump
Comey: 'No Information' To Back Trump's Claim Obama Wiretapped Him
Trump and Rep. Schiff Battle on Twitter Over Russia and Wiretaps
Trump-Russia Investigation: A Former Dairy Farmer, Rep. Devin Nunes Leads Historic Probe
Rep. Schiff: 'Circumstantial Evidence of Collusion' Between Trump Campaign, Russia
DOJ Says It Complied With House Committee Request on Trump's 'Wiretap' Claim
Trump to Merkel on Wiretaps: 'At Least We Have Something in Common'
White House Fires Back After Bipartisan Congressional Intel Leaders Counter Trump's Wiretap Claims
Clinton Ally Says Smoke, But No Fire: No Russia-Trump Collusion
Russian Spies Charged in Massive Yahoo Email Hack
Kellyanne Conway Seems to Evade Wiretapping Questions
DOJ Asks for More Time After House Intel Committee Asks for Wiretap Evidence
Comey Talks Russian Meddling, Trump Tower With Lawmakers
Michael Flynn Discloses His Lobbying Might Have Helped Turkey
Source: Obama 'Rolled His Eyes' at Unsubstantiated Trump Wiretapping Claims
Jeff Sessions Defends Confirmation Testimony About Russia
FBI Director Comey Asked Justice Department to Reject Trump's Wiretap Claims
What Does It Take to Get a Legal Wiretap?
White House Asks Congress to Investigate, Offers No Evidence of Wiretapping
Former DNI James Clapper: 'I Can Deny' Wiretap of Trump Tower
Rubio: White House 'Will Have to Answer' to Trump's Wiretapping Accusations
Obama Spokesman Disputes Trump's Wiretapping Claim
Sessions Will Submit Amended Testimony, Address Senators' Questions
Trump Tweets Old Photo Of Schumer And Putin, Calls For Probe
Trump Cries 'Witch Hunt' as Russia Questions Pile Up
Trump's Russia Crisis: A Timeline
Jeff Sessions Had Strong Feelings on Lying Under Oath in 1999
As Sessions Sidelines Himself, What's Next in Russia Inquiries?
Trump Defends Sessions Over Russia Controversy, Lashes Out at Democrats
Meet Sergey Kislyak, the Shadowy Apparatchik at the Center of Trump's Russia Crisis
Sessions Chooses Recusal, Despite Trump's 'Total' Confidence
Sessions and Russia: What You Need to Know
Attorney General Sessions Recuses Himself From Probe of Russian Election Interference
Democrats to Jeff Sessions: Recusal Is Not Enough
The White House Now Has Three Options on Russia
Attorney General Jeff Sessions : 'I Will Recuse Myself' If Necessary
Democrats Demand Attorney General Jeff Sessions Resign Over Russian Meetings
Sessions Met With Russian Ambassador but Didn't Mislead Senate: Spokeswoman
FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (14)
White House, GOP Intel Committee Heads Push Back on Russia Reports
Cotton on Russia Inquiry: 'Getting Ahead of Ourselves' to Call for Special Prosecutor
GOP Rep. Darrell Issa Says Special Prosecutor Needed in Russia Probe
Majority of Americans Say Congress Should Probe Contact Between Trump, Russia: Poll
Trump Aide Reince Priebus Asked FBI to Knock Down Russia Stories
Trump Launches Attack on Unnamed Press Sources
Here's How Congress is Handling Russia Investigations
Trump Defends Mike Flynn, Blasts 'Fake News' and Leaks
Flynn's Resignation Could Thrust White House Into Legal Thicket
Trump Blames Russian Connection 'Conspiracy Theories' on Clinton Campaign 'Cover Up'
Clinton Officials Denounce Alleged Trump Campaign Officials' Contacts With Russia
Michael Flynn: A Timeline of His Rise and Fall and the Russia Call
Congressional Republicans Resist Calls for Independent Flynn Investigation
Michael Flynn Resigns, Hillary Clinton Delivers Wry Response
JANUARY 31 - 4 (10)
Christopher Steele, Trump Dossier Author, Is a Real-Life James Bond
Seth Meyers Confronts Kellyanne Conway Over Trump Russia Briefing Reports
Trump Wasn't Told About Russia Memo During Briefing, Official Says
Trump Briefing Materials Included Damaging Allegations of Russian Ties: Sources
Jeff Sessions, Trump's Pick for Attorney General, Says He'll Recuse Himself from Clinton Investigations
Report: Putin, Russia Tried to Help Trump By 'Discrediting' Clinton
Trump Says Russia Had Role in Hacks, Insists There Was No Election Impact
Trump Has Been Strikingly Consistent in Denying Russian Hacking Role
U.S. Has ID'd Russians Who Gave Hacked Emails to WikiLeaks
DNI Chief Clapper Takes Swipe at Trump, Assange as He Defends Russia Hack Intel