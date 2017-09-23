R -1 - RUSSIA - NBCNEWS

=====================

AUGUST 31 - 1 (13)

Mueller, N.Y. Attorney General Joining Forces on Manafort Probe

Manafort Notes From Russian Meet Refer to Political Contributions

Presidential Pardons Might Not End Russia Prosecutions

Trump Still Can't Shake the Russia Story

Mueller Team Asking if Trump Tried to Hide Purpose of Trump Tower Meeting

Mueller Seeks Grand Jury Testimony from PR Execs Who Worked With Manafort

Trump Surprised by FBI Raid on Manafort Home: 'Pretty Tough Stuff'

FBI Agents Searched Paul Manafort's Home

Report: Trump Has Sent 'Greetings' to Robert Mueller

Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Not Discussing Firing Special Counsel Bob Mueller

Mueller Using Grand Juries in Va. and D.C. in Trump-Russia Probe

Report: Mueller Convenes Grand Jury in Russia Investigation

Trump 'Weighed In' on Son's Misleading Statement About Russia Meeting

=====================

JULY 31 - 1 (34)

Senate Joins House in Overwhelmingly Passing New Russian Sanctions

Kushner Returns to Capitol Hill for Second Day of Russia Questions

Here's Jared Kushner's Full Statement to Congress

The Legal Battle Behind the Trump Tower Meeting

Kushner: Questioning Trump's Win 'Ridicules' His Supporters

Kushner Faces Questions Monday on Russia Ties

Congress Reaches Deal on Russia Sanctions Bill to Punish Moscow

Intelligence Director Says Agencies Agree on Russian Meddling

Manafort, Trump Jr. to Be Interviewed, Won't Testify at Senate Hearing

Trump Shuffles Legal Team: Kasowitz No Longer Leading Outside Counsel

Russia's Lavrov Says Trump May Have Met Putin More Times

Jared Kushner to Be Interviewed by Senate Intelligence Staff

Ike Kaveladze Named as Eighth Person in Trump Meeting

Former Soviet Counterintelligence Officer at Meeting With Donald Trump Jr. and Russian Lawyer

Trump Defends Son's Meeting With Russian Lawyer

What's Next in the Trump-Russia Saga? Here's What We Know Now

Hottest Question on the Hill: Would You Meet With a Russian?

Trump Lawyer Says President Was Unaware of Son's Russia Emails, as Kremlin Denies Connection

Wray Says Russia Probe Not a 'Witch Hunt,' Pledges 'Independent' FBI

Four Essential Questions to Ask After the Trump Jr. Email Revelations

Did Trump Jr. Break Laws When He Met Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya?

First Read's Morning Clips: Yet Another Russia Bombshell

Trump Jr. Emails: 'I Love It' When Offered Russian Info on Clinton

Ten Times Trump Denied Collusion With Russia

Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya Says She Didn't Give Trump Jr. Info on Clinton

Trump Campaign Meeting Raises Question: Is Collusion Even a Crime?

Senate Intel Committee Wants to Talk to Donald Trump Jr., Source Says

Comey Friend Responds to Trump Tweet About 'Illegal' Leaks

First Read's Morning Clips: Another Trump-Russia Bombshell Story

Trump Son Met With Russian Lawyer Who Promised Info Helpful to Campaign

Graham Slams 'Disastrous Meeting' With Putin, Calls Russia Trump's 'Blind Spot'

Donald Trump Jr. and Kushner Met With Russian Lawyer During Campaign

Putin Says Trump Appeared to Agree Russia Did Not Interfere in 2016 Election

New York Prosecutor Joining Special Counsel Mueller's Team

=====================

JUNE 30 - 1 (66)

Former Trump Aide Manafort Registers as Foreign Agent for Ukraine Work

What Did Ex-Trump Aide Paul Manafort Really Do in Ukraine?

Trump Claims Obama 'Colluded' With Russia During 2016 Race

Trump Acknowledges Russian Election 'Meddling' in Tweet Criticizing Obama

White House Responds to Committee on 'Tapes' By Referring to Trump's Tweets

Trump Says Mueller's Friendship With Comey Is 'Very Bothersome'

Coats Tells House Investigators President Trump Seemed Obsessed with Russia Probe

Advisers Don't Want Trump Talking About Russia. But He Is

Trump: I Did Not Record Conversations With James Comey

Former DHS Chief Warns Russians Will Continue to Target U.S. Elections

Democrats Ask Why Jared Kushner Still Has a Security Clearance

Sen. Rubio: 'Full and Thorough' Russia Investigation Is 'The Best Thing That Can Happen'

Trump Attorney: The President Is Not Under Investigation

Trump Confirms FBI Probe, Blames 'Witch Hunt' on 'Man Who Told Me to Fire' Comey

Trump Lashes Out at Hillary Clinton as Russia Probe Turns to Him

Pence Hires Private Lawyer for Russia Investigation

First Read's Morning Clips: Obstruction of Justice?

Trump Decries 'Witch Hunt' After Report That Mueller Is Investigating Him

A Reported Investigation of Trump Would Have Widespread Legal Implications

Trump Being Investigated for Possible Obstruction of Justice

First Read's Morning Clips: Summing Up Sessions' Testimony

Democrats Fuming Over Sessions Refusal to Answer Questions

Jeff Sessions: 'Appalling and Detestable Lie' to Accuse Him of Colluding With Russians

Sessions Testimony: Senators Grill Attorney General on Russian Contacts

Deputy AG Rosenstein Says He's Seen No Reason to Fire Mueller

Trump Confidant Chris Ruddy Slams Spicer Over Mueller Flap

Why Is Trump Acting So Spooked Over the Russia Investigation?

Secret Service Says It Has 'No Records' of Trump White House Recordings

Sessions Set to Testify: What's at Stake in Russia Probe

Rumor That Trump May Fire Mueller Sets Washington Afire

Sessions Agrees to Testify About Russia in Public Hearing

President Trump Calls James Comey 'Very Cowardly'

Jeff Sessions to Appear Before Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday

Why Donald Trump's Attempt to Go After James Comey Could Backfire

Trump '100 Percent' Willing to Testify Under Oath on Comey Allegations

Comey's Hint at Jeff Sessions-Russia Problem Was Alleged Secret Meeting at Mayflower Hotel

Trump's Credibility Gap Hinders His Defense After Comey Hearing

Trump Lawyer to File Leak Complaint After Comey Testimony, Source Says

Trump Calls Comey 'a Leaker,' Says He's Vindicated After Senate Hearing

After Comey, Skittish Republicans Give Trump Benefit of the Doubt

Trump's Lawyer Takes on Comey, Fields No Questions

Experts: Trump's Comey Firing 'Possibly Lawful, But Awful'

Comey: White House Lied 'Plain and Simple' About Firing

James Comey's Senate Testimony on Trump: As It Happened

Here's Where Comey's Testimony Contradicts Trump

Comey Testimony: Trump Faces Cost of Listening to Bad Advice

Paul Ryan: 'Obviously' It's Not Appropriate for Trump to Ask for Comey's Loyalty

Read James Comey's Opening Statement Ahead of His Testimony

Comey to Testify He Assured Trump He Was Not Personally Under Investigation

Coats, Rogers Won't Discuss Talks With Trump About Russia Probe

James Clapper: Russia Allegations Are Worse Than Watergate

The Russia Controversy Shows That Trump's Executive Branch Is Broken

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green to Start Process to Impeach Trump

Intelligence Director Coats Faces Senate Amid Swirl of New Claims of Trump Interference

First Read's Morning Clips: Trump Sours on Sessions

White House Prepares for James Comey's Testimony, but Without a 'War Room'

Feds Arrest NSA Contractor in Leak of Top Secret Russia Document

Trump Won't Use Executive Privilege to Stop Comey Testimony

Was Kushner Seeking a Russian Bailout for Manhattan Building? Congress Will Ask

Putin Interview: Did Russia Interfere in the Election, Collect Info on Trump?

Vladimir Putin on Dinner With Michael Flynn: 'I Didn't Even Really Talk to Him'

Vladimir Putin Tells Megyn Kelly: U.S. Hackers Could Have Framed Russia

Special Counsel Robert Mueller Taking Close Control of Russia Investigation

Vladimir Putin to Megyn Kelly: Even Children Could Hack an Election

Comey to Testify to Senate Next Thursday

Clinton: Russia Likely Had American Help to 'Weaponize' Campaign Leaks

=====================

MAY 31 - 1 (83)

House Subpoenas Flynn, Cohen and Unmasking Requests by Obama Trio

Comey 'Cleared for Takeoff' in Public Testimony Next Week

House Russia Probers Contact Former Trump Aide Boris Epshteyn

Trump Lawyer Cohen Says He'll Testify if Subpoenaed by Congress in Russia Probe

Kushner Asked to 'Lay Low' After Russia-Related Reports, Source Says

James Clapper on Trump-Russia Ties: 'My Dashboard Warning Light Was Clearly On'

Kushner Met With Russian Banker Who Is Putin Crony, Spy School Grad

First Read's Morning Clips: Kushner Under Scrutiny

Jared Kushner Under Scrutiny in Russia Probe, Officials Say

Evidence Mounts for Trump's Meddling in Russia Probe. But Is It Obstruction?

Trump to Retain Private Attorney Marc Kasowitz in Russia Investigation

Ex-CIA Chief: 'Interactions' Between Trump Campaign, Russia

Trump Asked Top Intel Officials to Push Back Publicly on Russia Probe

Flynn 'Lied to Investigators' About Russia Trip, Says Top House Dem

Flynn to Invoke Fifth Amendment Rights in Response to Senate Probe

Trump: I Never Said 'Israel' in Meeting With Russians

The White House Is Still Changing Its Story on Comey's Firing

Axios Sneak Peek: Here's What You Need to Know in Politics This Week

Conservative Media's Alternative Take on Trump and Russia

Former FBI Chief James Comey to Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Russia Probe Looking at Official in Trump White House

Slain DNC Staffer's Family Orders Blabbing Detective to 'Cease and Desist'

Here's What Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Told Congress About Comey

First Read's Morning Clips: Was Pence Kept in the Dark?

VP Mike Pence Was Never Informed About Flynn: Source

Rosenstein Tells Senate He Knew of Comey Firing Before He Wrote Memo

Who Is Robert Mueller? Special Counsel Hailed by Both Parties as Straight-Shooting Prosecutor

Obstruction of Justice: What It Is and Why Trump Should Care

Trump Says He Faces 'Witch Hunt,' Special Counsel 'Hurts the Country'

From Impeach to Wait And See, Dems Dance Around the 'I-Word'

Special Counsel Will Take Over FBI Russia Campaign Interference Investigation

LIVE BLOG: Trump on Defense Amid Comey Fallout

Trump Amid Comey Fallout: No Politician in History Treated Worse Than Me

Calls Grow in Congress for Comey to Testify

Trump Gave Russians Secrets News Orgs Are Being Asked to Withhold

Sally Yates: 'There Was Nothing Casual' About Mike Flynn Warning

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz Demands All FBI Documents on Trump, Comey

Congress Rattled by Reports Trump Tried to End Flynn Probe

Comey Wrote Memo Saying Trump Urged Him to Drop Flynn Investigation: Sources

Trump to Make Historic Visit to Western Wall in Jerusalem

Israel Was Source of Intelligence Trump Shared With Russia: Sources

DNC Staffer's Murder Draws Fresh Conspiracy Theories

National Security Adviser McMaster: Trump's Revelations to Russians 'Wholly Appropriate'

Hill Republicans Want 'Less Drama' From Trump After Latest Controversy

First Read's Morning Clips: The Russia Bombshell

Trump Defends 'Right' to Share Info With Russia After Classified Intel Reports

Report: President Trump Revealed Classified Information to Russia

First Read's Morning Clips: Only 29% Approve of Comey Firing

Graham: Trump Needs to 'Back off' Russia Probe, Let Investigation Go Forward

'It's That Simple' — Untangling The Many Threads of the Comey Firing

Is Trump Taping Conversations in the Oval Office? Sean Spicer Won't Say

The White House's Explanation for Firing Comey Crumbles

My Dinner With Comey: Clapper, Others Dispute Trump Account of Meeting With FBI Director

Trump Taunts Comey Over 'Tapes' of Their Conversations

Comey Asked for More Prosecutor Resources for Russia Probe

Trump Defends Delay Firing Flynn

Experts: Trump's Alleged Conversations With Comey Improper

Trump Interview With Lester Holt: President Asked Comey If He Was Under Investigation

Acting FBI Dir.: 'No Effort to Impede' Russia Investigation

As Senate Democrats Turn up the Volume on Comey, GOP Hopes to Move On

Did AG Sessions Violate His Recusal by Advising on Comey Firing?

Senate Intel Committee Subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia Probe

Fired FBI Director Comey Tells Colleagues: 'It Is Done, and I Will Be Fine'

Trump's Firing of FBI's Comey Draws Comparison to 'Saturday Night Massacre'

Here Are Three Ways to Have an Independent Russia Inquiry

Comey Had Asked for More Money for FBI's Russia Investigation

Trump Defends Firing Comey as Democrats Call for Independent Probe

Here's President Trump's Letter Firing James Comey

Trump Wades Into Uncharted Waters With Comey Ouster

Trump Defends Comey Firing, Mocks Democrats for Playing 'So Sad'

What You Need to Know About Trump, Comey and the Russia Probe

Timeline: What Led to FBI Director James Comey's Firing

Pence Calls Comey Firing 'Right Decision' as Democrats Pounce

White House Skeptical of Yates' Heads Up on Flynn, Cited Partisan Motives

Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey Over Email Investigation

FBI Issues Clarification On Comey Testimony of Huma Abedin Emails

Four Reasons Why the Russia Story Isn't Fake News

Trump Weighs Sending as Many as 5,000 More Troops to Afghanistan

FBI Director Comey: Twitter Is Like 'Every Dive Bar in America'

Sally Yates, Acting Attorney General Fired by Trump, Testifies on Flynn Saga

Flynn Never Told DIA That Russians Paid Him, Say Officials

Obama Warned Trump Against Hiring Mike Flynn, Say Officials

Comey: 'Mildly Nauseous' FBI's Clinton Probe Could Have Impacted Election

=====================

APRIL 30 - 1 (14)

Trump Tries to Deflect Flynn Vetting Questions on Obama Administration

House Oversight Leaders: Flynn May Have Broken Law, Didn't Report Foreign Payments

Poll: 73% Back Independent Probe of Russian Election Interference

U.S. Eyes Russian Meddling in French Presidential Campaign

Top National Security Official Leaving Justice Department in Middle of Trump-Russia Investigation

Guess Who Came to Dinner With Flynn and Putin

Susan Rice Did Nothing Wrong, Say Both Dems and Republicans

Former Trump Adviser Slams Surveillance Following Reports of Warrant Probing Russian Ties

Cyberattacks During Election Made 40 Percent of Americans More Cautious About Email

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to Step Aside From Russia Investigation

Susan Rice Speaks Out on 'Unmasking' Accusations: 'I Leaked Nothing to Nobody'

What Is Unmasking, and Did Susan Rice Do Anything Wrong?

First Read's Morning Clips: More Russia News

Trump Campaign Associate Carter Page Revealed as Target of Russian Spies

=====================

MARCH 31 - 1 (68)

Michael Flynn Initially Failed to Disclose Payments From Russia-Linked Firms, Docs Show

Lindsey Graham Jokes About Michael Flynn, Devin Nunes at Town Hall

Adam Schiff Views Intel Docs Shown to Devin Nunes Last Week

Obama Officials Made List of Russia Probe Documents to Keep Them Safe

Michael Flynn's Immunity Request Rejected By Senate Intelligence Committee

Flynn and Nunes Fallout Over Russia Probe Grows Ominous for Trump White House

Mike Flynn Willing to Be Interviewed About Russia in Return for Immunity

White House Officials Aided Nunes in Getting Intel: Reports

4 Unanswered Questions about Rep. Nunes and Russia

Senate Intelligence Heads Showcase Bipartisanship in Russian Probe

Ex-Trump Aide Manafort Bought New York Homes With Cash

How Can Congress Set up an Independent Commission to Investigate Russia?

White House Denies Claims That Former Attorney General Sally Yates' Testimony Was Blocked

Dick Cheney: Russian Election Interference Possibly 'Act of War'

House Intel Chair Nunes Dismisses Calls to Step Down From Russia Probe

Schiff Calls on GOP Intel Chair Nunes to Recuse Himself From Russia Probe

Nunes Had Secret White House Meeting Before Trump Monitoring Claim

Kushner to Appear Before Senate Intel Committee on Russia

Russia Probe Is 'Most Important Thing I've Ever Done,' Senate Intel Committee Vice Chair Warner Says

Nunes Backs Down From Assertion Trump Was Monitored

Lawmaker: Nunes Apologized for Surprise White House Visit

What Does It Mean That Trump May Have Been 'Incidentally' Surveilled?

McCain: 'Bizarre' Behavior by House Intel Committee Leaders

Schiff: 'More Than Circumstantial Evidence' Trump Associates Colluded With Russia

Trump Says He Feels 'Somewhat' Vindicated by House Intel Chairman's Disclosure on 'Incidental' Surveillance

Joe Biden Takes Jabs at Trump Administration's 'Romance' With Putin

First Read's Morning Clips: Manafort and Russia

Paul Manafort Once Worked to 'Benefit the Putin Government': Report

Comey Disclosures Leave Trump Alone on Island of Conspiracy Theories

White House on Comey Testimony Countering Trump's Wiretap Claim: 'Nothing Has Changed'

Analysis: Comey Delivers Political Gut Punch to President Trump

Comey: 'No Information' To Back Trump's Claim Obama Wiretapped Him

Trump and Rep. Schiff Battle on Twitter Over Russia and Wiretaps

Trump-Russia Investigation: A Former Dairy Farmer, Rep. Devin Nunes Leads Historic Probe

Rep. Schiff: 'Circumstantial Evidence of Collusion' Between Trump Campaign, Russia

DOJ Says It Complied With House Committee Request on Trump's 'Wiretap' Claim

Trump to Merkel on Wiretaps: 'At Least We Have Something in Common'

White House Fires Back After Bipartisan Congressional Intel Leaders Counter Trump's Wiretap Claims

Clinton Ally Says Smoke, But No Fire: No Russia-Trump Collusion

Russian Spies Charged in Massive Yahoo Email Hack

Kellyanne Conway Seems to Evade Wiretapping Questions

DOJ Asks for More Time After House Intel Committee Asks for Wiretap Evidence

Comey Talks Russian Meddling, Trump Tower With Lawmakers

Michael Flynn Discloses His Lobbying Might Have Helped Turkey

Source: Obama 'Rolled His Eyes' at Unsubstantiated Trump Wiretapping Claims

Jeff Sessions Defends Confirmation Testimony About Russia

FBI Director Comey Asked Justice Department to Reject Trump's Wiretap Claims

What Does It Take to Get a Legal Wiretap?

White House Asks Congress to Investigate, Offers No Evidence of Wiretapping

Former DNI James Clapper: 'I Can Deny' Wiretap of Trump Tower

Rubio: White House 'Will Have to Answer' to Trump's Wiretapping Accusations

Obama Spokesman Disputes Trump's Wiretapping Claim

Sessions Will Submit Amended Testimony, Address Senators' Questions

Trump Tweets Old Photo Of Schumer And Putin, Calls For Probe

Trump Cries 'Witch Hunt' as Russia Questions Pile Up

Trump's Russia Crisis: A Timeline

Jeff Sessions Had Strong Feelings on Lying Under Oath in 1999

As Sessions Sidelines Himself, What's Next in Russia Inquiries?

Trump Defends Sessions Over Russia Controversy, Lashes Out at Democrats

Meet Sergey Kislyak, the Shadowy Apparatchik at the Center of Trump's Russia Crisis

Sessions Chooses Recusal, Despite Trump's 'Total' Confidence

Sessions and Russia: What You Need to Know

Attorney General Sessions Recuses Himself From Probe of Russian Election Interference

Democrats to Jeff Sessions: Recusal Is Not Enough

The White House Now Has Three Options on Russia

Attorney General Jeff Sessions : 'I Will Recuse Myself' If Necessary

Democrats Demand Attorney General Jeff Sessions Resign Over Russian Meetings

Sessions Met With Russian Ambassador but Didn't Mislead Senate: Spokeswoman

=====================

FEBRUARY 28 - 1 (14)

White House, GOP Intel Committee Heads Push Back on Russia Reports

Cotton on Russia Inquiry: 'Getting Ahead of Ourselves' to Call for Special Prosecutor

GOP Rep. Darrell Issa Says Special Prosecutor Needed in Russia Probe

Majority of Americans Say Congress Should Probe Contact Between Trump, Russia: Poll

Trump Aide Reince Priebus Asked FBI to Knock Down Russia Stories

Trump Launches Attack on Unnamed Press Sources

Here's How Congress is Handling Russia Investigations

Trump Defends Mike Flynn, Blasts 'Fake News' and Leaks

Flynn's Resignation Could Thrust White House Into Legal Thicket

Trump Blames Russian Connection 'Conspiracy Theories' on Clinton Campaign 'Cover Up'

Clinton Officials Denounce Alleged Trump Campaign Officials' Contacts With Russia

Michael Flynn: A Timeline of His Rise and Fall and the Russia Call

Congressional Republicans Resist Calls for Independent Flynn Investigation

Michael Flynn Resigns, Hillary Clinton Delivers Wry Response

=====================

JANUARY 31 - 4 (10)

Christopher Steele, Trump Dossier Author, Is a Real-Life James Bond

Seth Meyers Confronts Kellyanne Conway Over Trump Russia Briefing Reports

Trump Wasn't Told About Russia Memo During Briefing, Official Says

Trump Briefing Materials Included Damaging Allegations of Russian Ties: Sources

Jeff Sessions, Trump's Pick for Attorney General, Says He'll Recuse Himself from Clinton Investigations

Report: Putin, Russia Tried to Help Trump By 'Discrediting' Clinton

Trump Says Russia Had Role in Hacks, Insists There Was No Election Impact

Trump Has Been Strikingly Consistent in Denying Russian Hacking Role

U.S. Has ID'd Russians Who Gave Hacked Emails to WikiLeaks

DNI Chief Clapper Takes Swipe at Trump, Assange as He Defends Russia Hack Intel