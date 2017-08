O - 50 STATES - COUNTIES IMPROVED VOTES IN 2016

NUMBER OF COUNTIES IN EACH STATE TRUMP AND CLINTON HAD MORE VOTES THAN THEIR PARTY'S PREVIOUS CANDIDATE

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

TOTAL COUNTIES, INDEPENDENT CITIES, ALASJKA VOTING DISTRICTS

= 3152

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 2551

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA = 418

STATES IN ORDER OF STATE PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP WIN / LOSS

WYOMING 23 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 14

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 1

WEST VIRGINIA 55 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 55

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 1

OKLAHOMA 77 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 72

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 4

NORTH DAKOTA 53 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 51

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 0

IDAHO 44 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 23

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 4

SOUTH DAKOTA 66 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 59

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 1

KENTUCKY 120 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 116

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 9

ALABAMA 67 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 51

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 3

ARKANSAS 75 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 62

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 8

TENNESSEE 95 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 89

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 4

NEBRASKA 93 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 87

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 3

KANSAS 105 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 64

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 7

MONTANA 56 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 50

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 2

LOUISIANA 64 COUNTIES (PARISHES)

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 50

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 5

INDIANA 92 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 86

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 6

UTAH 29 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 1

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 17

MISSISSIPPI 82 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 23

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 0

MISSOURI 115 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 111

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 2

ALASKA 40 STATE DISTRICTS

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY UNKNOWN-NONE

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA UNKNOWN-NONE

SOUTH CAROLINA 46 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 40

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 12

IOWA 99 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 95

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 0

TEXAS 254 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 223

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 84

OHIO 88 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 81

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 3

GEORGIA 159 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 127

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 29

NORTH CAROLINA 100 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 83

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 16

ARIZONA 15 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 8

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 7

FLORIDA 67 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 64

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 28

WISCONSIN 72 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 63

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 3

PENNSYLVANIA 67 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 63

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 11

MICHIGAN 83 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 76

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 5

NEW HAMPSHIRE 10 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 10

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 0

MINNESOTA 87 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 78

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 2

NEVADA 17 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 16

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 2

MAINE 16 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 15

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 1

COLORADO 64 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 48

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 14

VIRGINIA 133 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 89

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 23

NEW MEXICO 33 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 13

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 3

OREGON 36 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 31

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 10

DELAWARE 3 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 3

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 0

CONNECTICUT 8 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 7

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 1

NEW JERSEY 21 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 17

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 11

RHODE ISLAND-5 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 3

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 0

WASHINGTON 39 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 18

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 5

ILLINOIS 102 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 94

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 9

NEW YORK 62 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 59

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 8

VERMONT 14 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 12

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 1

MARYLAND 24 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 17

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 5

MASSACHUSETTS 14 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 5

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 9

CALIFORNIA 58 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 25

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 38

HAWAII 4 COUNTIES

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 4

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 0

WASHINGTON DC

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 0

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA 1