N - 7 - TRUMP V ROMNEY - SUMMARY N-1 - N-6

SUMMARY OF DATA SHEETS

N - 1 , N - 2

N - 3 , N - 4

N- 5 , N - 6

SUMMARY OF ELECTION RESULTS BROKEN DOWN INTO 3 GROUPS OF STATES

A - ROMNEY 24 STATES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN

WY, WV, OK, ND, ID, SD, KY, AL, AR, TN, NE, KS

MT, LA, IN, UT, MS, MO, AK, SC, TX, GA, NC, AZ

B - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN / LOSS

IA, OH, FL, WI, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA

C - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN LOSS

NM, OR, DE, CT, NJ, RI, WA, IL, NY, VT, MD, MA, CA, HI, DC

COUNTIES

A - 1925

B 803

C 424

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 2551

A - 1545 == WINS 1471 LOSSES 74

B - 698 == WINS 628 LOSSES 69

C - 308 == WINS 235 LOSSES 73

TRUMP VOTES GAINED

IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 4,045,581

A - 1,520,090

B - 1,656,082

C - 869,409

COUNTIES TRUMP LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 601

A - 380 == WINS 247 LOSSES 133

B - 105 == WINS 36 LOSSES 69

C - 116 == WINS 31 LOSSES 85

TRUMP VOTES LOST

IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 1,994,854

A - 707,450

B - 424,955

C - 862,449

NOTE THE 4 TIES WERE COUNTED AS LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY, 3 IN GROUP A, 1 IN GROUP B

CARTER MONTANA

KENEDEY TEXAS

RANDOLPH GEORGIA

MINERAL COLORADO

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED

IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY

A

TEXAS 210,980

INDIANA 147,546

NORTH CAROLINA 145,497

B

FLORIDA 458,886

PENNSYLVANIA 313,420

OHIO 227,543

C

NEW YORK 366,310

NEW JERSEY 127,235

ILLINOIS 113,359

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST

IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY

A

UTAH 225,554

TEXAS 95,776

GEORGIA 81,270

B

VIRGINIA 122,841

MINNESOTA 82,364

WISCONSIN 74,584

C

CALIFORNIA 393,401

MASSACHUSETTS 118,322

ILLINOIS 102,560

NOTE

THE MAKE UP OF ALASKA'S 40 VOTING DISTRICTS CHANGED FROM 2012 TO 2016.

NOTE FOR ALASKA NO COUNTY DATA AVAILABLE

ALL TRUMP VOTE LOSS ASSIGNED TO

ALL 40 STATE VOTING DISTRICTS AT SAME 27-13 SPLIT

SEE

J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS

STATES WON

A - TRUMP 24, CLINTON 0

B - TRUMP 6 ME CD 2, CLINTON 6 ME CD 1

C - TRUMP 0, CLINTON 14 DC

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

A - TRUMP 206, CLINTON 0

B - TRUMP 100, CLINTON 45

C - TRUMP 0, CLINTON 187

NOTE

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

TOOK 2 AWAY FROM TRUMP AND 5 AWAY FROM CLINTON

COUNTIES WON

A - TRUMP 1718, CLINTON 207

B - TRUMP 665, CLINTON 138

C - TRUMP 266, CLINTON 158

