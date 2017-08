N - 6 - TRUMP V ROMNEY - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

SUMMARY OF N - 5 - TRUMP V ROMNEY - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

SEE ALSO

A - TABLE OF CONTENTS - 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

FOR LIST OF ADDITIONAL COUNTY DATA SHEETS

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC = 187 ELETORAL COLLEGE VOTES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN LOSS

NM, OR, DE, CT, NJ, RI, WA, IL, NY, VT, MD, MA, CA, HI, DC

==

CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

COUNTIES = 424

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 266

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 158

==

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 308

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 235

TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 73

TRUMP VOTE GAINS = 869,409

==

COUNTIES TRUMP LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 116

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 31

TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 85

TRUMP VOTE LOSSES = 862,449

==

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED

IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY

NEW YORK 366,310

NEW JERSEY 127,235

ILLINOIS 113,359

==

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST

IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY

CALIFORNIA 393,401

MASSACHUSETTS 118,322

ILLINOIS 102,560

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP LOSS

======================================================

======================================================

NEW MEXICO--------------LOST BY 8.21%

COUNTY WINS OF 33 = TRUMP 19 = CLINTON 14

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 319,667 Romney 335,788 Wins 19 Loss 14

Counties Trump higher Vote = 13 Wins 7 Loss 6

Trump 73,100 Romney 69,789 Votes gain 3311

Counties Trump lower Vote = 20 Wins 12 Loss 8

Trump 246,567 Romney 265,999 Votes lost 19,432

======================================================

======================================================

OREGON---------------------LOST BY 10.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 36 = TRUMP 28, CLINTON 8

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 782,403 Romney 754,175 Wins 28 Loss 8

Counties Trump higher Vote = 31 Wins 28 Loss 3

Trump 526,143 Romney 477,887 Votes gain 48,256

Counties Trump lower Vote = 5 Wins 0 Loss 5

Trump 256,260 Romney 276,288 Votes lost 20,028

======================================================

======================================================

DELAWARE----------------LOST BY 11.37%

COUNTY WINS OF 3 = TRUMP 2, CLINTON 1

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 185,127 Romney 165,484 Wins 2 Loss 1

Counties Trump higher Vote = 3 Wins 2 Loss 1

Trump 185,127 Romney 165,484 Votes gain 19,643

Counties Trump lower Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Trump 0 Romney 0 Votes lost 0

======================================================

======================================================

CONNECTICUT-----------LOST BY  13.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 8 = TRUMP 2, CLINTON 6

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 673,215 Romney 634,899 Wins 2 Loss 6

Counties Trump higher Vote = 7 Wins 2 Loss 5

Trump 513,138 Romney 459,731 Votes gain 53,407

Counties Trump lower Vote = 1 Wins 0 Loss 1

Trump 160,077 Romney 175,168 Votes lost 15,091

======================================================

======================================================

NEW JERSEY--------------LOST BY 13.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 21 = TRUMP 9, CLINTON 12

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 1,601,933 Romney 1,478,749 Wins 9 Loss 12

Counties Trump higher Vote = 17 Wins 9 Loss 8

Trum 1,358,945 Romney 1,231,710 Votes gain 127,235

Counties Trump lower Vote = 4 Wins 0 Loss 4

Trump 242,988 Romney 247,039 Votes lost 4051

======================================================

======================================================

RHODE ISLAND-----------LOST BY 15.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 5 = TRUMP 1, CLINTON 4

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 180,543 Romney 157,204 Wins 1 Loss 4

Counties Trump higher Vote = 3 Wins 1 Loss 2

Trump 156,501 Romney 132,771 Votes gain 23,730

Counties Trump lower Vote = 2 Wins 0 Loss 2

Trump 24,042 Romney 24,433 Votes lost 391

======================================================

======================================================

WASHINGTON-------------LOST BY 15.71%

COUNTY WINS OF 39 = TRUMP 27, CLINTON 12

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 1,221,747 Romney 1,290,670 Wins 27 Loss 12

Counties Trump higher Vote = 18 Wins 18 Loss 0

Trump 187,552 Romney 173,566 Votes gain 13,986

Counties Trump lower Vote = 21 Wins 9 Loss 12

Trump 1,034,195 Romney 1,117,104 Votes lost 82,909

======================================================

======================================================

ILLINOIS----------------------LOST BY 16.89%

COUNTY WINS OF 102 = TRUMP 90, CLINTON 12

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 2,146,015 Romney 2,135,216 Wins 90 Loss 12

Counties Trump higher Vote = 94 Wins 88 Loss 6

Trump 1,177,630 Romney 1,064,271 Votes gain 113,359

Counties Trump lower Vote = 8 Wins 2 Loss 6

Trump 968,385 Romney 1,070,945 Votes lost 102,560

======================================================

======================================================

NEW YORK-----------------LOST BY 22.49%

COUNTY WINS OF 62 = TRUMP 45, CLINTON 17

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 2,819,557 Romney 2,490,496 Wins 45 Loss 17

Counties Trump higher Vote = 59 Wins 45 Loss 14

Trump 2,613,018 Romney 2,246,708 Votes gain 366,310

Counties Trump lower Vote = 3 Wins 0 Loss 3

Trump 206,539 Romney 243,788 Votes lost 37,249

======================================================

======================================================

VERMONT------------------LOST BY 26.41%

COUNTY WINS OF 14 = TRUMP 1, CLINTON 13

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 95,369 Romney 92,698 Wins 1 Loss 13

Counties Trump higher Vote = 12 Wins 1 Loss 11

Trump 68,775 Romney 63,034 Votes gain 5741

Counties Trump lower Vote = 2 Wins 0 Loss 2

Trump 26,594 Romney 29,664 Votes lost 3070

======================================================

======================================================

MARYLAND----------------LOST BY 26.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 24 = TRUMP 17, CLINTON 7

INCLUDES IND CITY BALTIMORE

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 943,169 Romney 971,869 Wins 17 Loss 7

Counties Trump higher Vote = 17 Wins 16 Loss 1

Trump 462,361 Romney 433,774 Votes gain 28,587

Counties Trump lower Vote = 7 Wins 1 Loss 6

Trump 480,808 Romney 538,095 Votes lost 57,287

======================================================

======================================================

MASSACHUSETTS-----LOST BY 27.20%

COUNTY WINS OF 14 = TRUMP 0, CLINTON 14

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 1,090,893 Romney 1,188,460 Wins 0 Loss 14

Counties Trump higher Vote = 5 Wins 0 Loss 5

Trump 233,121 Romney 212,366 Votes gain 20,755

Counties Trump lower Vote = 9 Wins 0 Loss 9

Trump 857,772 Romney 976,094 Votes lost 118,322

======================================================

======================================================

CALIFORNIA---------------LOST BY 29.99%

COUNTY WINS OF 58 = TRUMP 25, CLINTON 33

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 4,483,814 Romney 4,839,958 Wins 25 Loss 33

Counties Trump higher Vote = 25 Wins 18 Loss 7

Trump 946,203 Romney 908,946 Votes gain 37,257

Counties Trump lower Vote = 33 Wins 7 Loss 26

Trump 3,537,611 Romney 3,931,012 Votes lost 393,401

======================================================

======================================================

HAWAII-----------------------LOST BY 32.18%

COUNTY WINS OF 4 = TRUMP 0, CLINTON 4

KALWAO NOT INCLUDED, POP. 88

NO VOTE COUNT

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 128,847 Romney 121,015 Wins 0 Loss 4

Counties Trump higher Vote = 4 Wins 0 Loss 4

Trump 128,847 Romney 121,015 Votes gain 7832

Counties Trump lower Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Trump 0 Romney 0 Votes lost 0

======================================================

======================================================

WASH DC-------------------LOST BY 86.78%

TRUMP 0 , CLINTON 1

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 12,723 Romney 21,381 Wins 0 Loss 1

Counties Trump higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Trump 0 Romney 0 Votes gain 0

Counties Trump lower Vote = 1 Wins 0 Loss 1

Trump 12,723 Romney 21,381 Votes lost 8658