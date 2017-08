N - 4 - TRUMP V ROMNEY - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

SUMMARY OF N - 3 - TRUMP V ROMNEY - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

12 UP FOR GRABS STATES = 145 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN / LOSS

IA, OH, FL, WI, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA

12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

COUNTIES = 803

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 665

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 138

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 698

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 629

TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 69

TRUMP VOTE GAINS = 1,656,082

COUNTIES TRUMP LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 105

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 36

TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 69

TRUMP VOTE LOSSES = 424,955

NOTE THE 1 TIE COUNTED AS LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY

MINERAL COLORADO

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED

IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY

FLORIDA 458,886

PENNSYLVANIA 313,420

OHIO 227,543

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST

IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY

VIRGINIA 122,841

MINNESOTA 82,364

WISCONSIN 74,584

STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP W-L

IOWA-------------------------WON BY 9.41%

COUNTY WINS OF 99 = TRUMP 93, CLINTON 6

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 800,983 Romney 730,617 Wins 93 Loss 6

Counties Trump higher Vote = 95 Wins 92 Loss 3

Trump 647,650 Romney 570,167 Votes gain 77,483

Counties Trump lower Vote = 4 Wins 1 Loss 3

Trump 153,333 Romney 160,450 Votes lost 7117

OHIO-------------------------WON BY 8.07%

COUNTY WINS OF 88 = TRUMP 80, CLINTON 8

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 2,841,006 Romney 2,661,437 Wins 80 Loss 8

Counties Trump higher Vote = 81 Wins 76 Loss 5

Trump 2,023,554 Romney 1,796,011 Votes gain 227,543

Counties Trump lower Vote = 7 Wins 4 Loss 3

Trump 817,452 Romney 865,426 Votes lost 47,974

FLORIDA--------------------WON BY 1.18%

COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 58, CLINTON 9

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 4,617,886 Romney 4,163,447 Wins 58 Loss 9

Counties Trump higher Vote = 64 Wins 57 Loss 7

Trump 4,407,788 Romney 3,948,902 Votes gain 458,886

Counties Trump lower Vote = 3 Wins 1 Loss 2

Trump 210,098 Romney 214,545 Votes lost 4447

WISCONSIN----------------WON BY 0.76%

COUNTY WINS OF 72 = TRUMP 60, CLINTON 12

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 1,405,284 Romney 1,407,966 Wins 60 Loss 12

Counties Trump higher Vote = 63 Wins 54 Loss 9

Trump 851,718 Romney 779,816 Votes gain 71,902

Counties Trump lower Vote = 9 Wins 6 Loss 3

Trump 553,566 Romney 628,150 Votes lost 74,584

PENN-------------------------WON BY 0.72%

COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 56, CLINTON 11

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 2,970,733 Romney 2,680,434 Wins 56 Loss 11

Counties Trump higher Vote = 63 Wins 56 Loss 7

Trump 2,321,741 Romney 2,008,321 Votes gain 313,420

Counties Trump lower Vote = 4 Wins 0 Loss 4

Trump 648,992 Romney 672,113 Votes lost 23,121

MICHIGAN------------------WON BY 0.22%

COUNTY WINS OF 83 = TRUMP 75, CLINTON 8

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 2,279,543 Romney 2,115,256 Wins 75 Loss 8

Counties Trump higher Vote = 76 Wins 72 Loss 4

Trump 1,665,542 Romney 1,477,035 Votes gain 188,507

Counties Trump lower Vote = 7 Wins 3 Loss 4

Trump 614,001 Romney 638,221 Votes lost 24,220

NEW HAMPSHIRE -----LOST BY 0.37%

COUNTY WINS OF 10 = TRUMP 6, CLINTON 4

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 345,790 Romney 329,918 Wins 6 Loss 4

Counties Trump higher Vote = 10 Wins 6 Loss 4

Trump 345,790 Romney 329,918 Votes gain 15,872

Counties Trump lower Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Trump 0 Romney 0 Votes lost 0

MINNESOTA--------------LOST BY 1.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 87 = TRUMP 78, CLINTON 9

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 1,323,232 Romney 1,320,225 Wins 78 Loss 9

Counties Trump higher Vote = 78 Wins 75 Loss 3

Trump 697,109 Romney 611,738 Votes gain 85,371

Counties Trump lower Vote = 9 Wins 3 Loss 6

Trump 626,123 Romney 708,487 Votes lost 82,364

NEVADA------------------- LOST BY 2.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 17 = TRUMP 15, CLINTON 2

16 COUNTIES PLUS IND. CARSON CITY

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 512,058 Romney 463,567 Wins 15 Loss 2

Counties Trump higher Vote = 16 Wins 14 Loss 2

Trump 510,387 Romney 461,876 Votes gain 48,511

Counties Trump lower Vote = 1 Wins 1 Loss 0

Trump 1,671 Romney 1,691 Votes lost 20

MAINE ----------------------LOST BY 2.96%  

COUNTY WINS OF 16 = TRUMP 9 = CLINTON 7

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 335,593 Romney 292,276 Wins 9 Loss 7

Counties Trump higher Vote = 15 Wins 9 Loss 6

Trump 277,884 Romney 234,455 Votes gain 43,429

Counties Trump lower Vote = 1 Wins 0 Loss 1

Trump 57,709 Romney 57,821 Votes lost 112

COLORADO--------------LOST BY 4.91%

COUNTY WINS OF 64 = TRUMP 42, CLINTON 22

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 1,202,484 Romney 1,185,243 Wins 42 Loss 22

Counties Trump higher Vote = 48 Wins 39 Loss 9

Trump 685,415 Romney 630,019 Votes gain 55,396

Counties Trump lower Vote = 16 Wins 3 Loss 13

Trump 517,069 Romney 555,224 Votes lost 38,155

MINERAL COUNTY TIE WITH ROMNEY AND WIN FOR TRUMP

COUNTED AS LOWER VOTES FOR TRUMP

VIRGINIA-------------------LOST BY 5.32%

COUNTY WINS OF 133 = TRUMP 93, CLINTON 40

INCLUDES 38 INDEPENDANT CITIES

NOTE BEDFORD CITY INDEPENDENT IN 2012

IS PART OF BEDFORD COUNTY IN 2016 -

BEDFORD CITY LOW VOTE COUNT IN 2012

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 1,769,443 Romney 1,822,522 Wins 93 Loss 40

Counties Trump higher Vote = 89 Wins 79 Loss 10

Trump 830,451 Romney 760,689 Votes gain 69,762

Counties Trump lower Vote = 44 Wins 14 Loss 30

Trump 938,992 Romney 1,061,833 Votes lost 122,841