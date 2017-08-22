N - 3 - TRUMP V ROMNEY- 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

LIST OF COUNTIES TRUMP HAD LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY HAD IN 2012.

TRUMP W / L IN THE COUNTY

12 UP FOR GRABS STATES = 145 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN / LOSS

IA, OH, FL, WI, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA

12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

COUNTIES = 803

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 665

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 138

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 698

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 629

TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 69

TRUMP VOTE GAINS = 1,656,082

COUNTIES TRUMP LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 105

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 36

TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 69

TRUMP VOTE LOSSES = 424,955

NOTE THE 1 TIE COUNTED AS LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY

MINERAL COLORADO

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED

IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY

FLORIDA 458,886

PENNSYLVANIA 313,420

OHIO 227,543

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST

IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY

VIRGINIA 122,841

MINNESOTA 82,364

WISCONSIN 74,584

STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP W-L

IOWA-------------------------WON BY 9.41%

COUNTY WINS OF 99 = TRUMP 93, CLINTON 6

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 4

Dallas W

Trump 19,339

Romney 20,988

Johnson L

Trump 21,044

Romney 23,698

Polk L

Trump 93,492

Romney 96,096

Story L

Trump 19,458

Romney 19,668

OHIO-------------------------WON BY 8.07%

COUNTY WINS OF 88 = TRUMP 80, CLINTON 8

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 7

Cuyahoga L

Trump 184,212

Romney 190,660

Delaware W

Trump 57,568

Romney 60,194

==================

Franklin L

Trump 199,331

Romney 215,997

Geauga W

Trump 30,227

Romney 30,589

Greene W

Trump 48,540

Romney 49,819

Hamilton L

Trump 173,665

Romney 193,326

Montgomery W FLIPPED COUNTY

Trump 123,909

Romney 124,841

FLORIDA--------------------WON BY 1.18%

COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 58, CLINTON 9

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 3

Alachua L

Trump 46,834

Romney 48,797

Leon L

Trump 53,821

Romney 55,805

Seminole W

Trump 109,443

Romney 109,943

WISCONSIN----------------WON BY 0.76%

COUNTY WINS OF 72 = TRUMP 60, CLINTON 12

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 9

Dane L

Trump 71,275

Romney 83,644

Jefferson W

Trump 23,417

Romney 23,517

Milwaukee L

Trump 126,069

Romney 154,924

Ozaukee W

Trump 30,464

Romney 36,077

Racine W FLIPPED COUNTY

Trump 46,681

Romney 49,347

Sheboygan W

Trump 32,514

Romney 34,072

Walworth W

Trump 28,863

Romney 29,006

Washington W

Trump 51,740

Romney 54,765

Waukesha L

Trump 142,543

Romney 162,798

PENN-------------------------WON BY 0.72%

COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 56, CLINTON 11

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 4

Allegheny L

Trump 259,480

Romney 262,039

Chester L FLIPPED COUNTY

Trump 116,114

Romney 124,840

Delaware L

Trump 110,667

Romney 110,853

Montgomery L

Trump 162,731

Romney 174,381

MICHIGAN------------------WON BY 0.22%

COUNTY WINS OF 83 = TRUMP 75, CLINTON 8

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 7

Ingham L

Trump 43,868

Romney 45,306

Kalamazoo L

Trump 51,034

Romney 52,662

Kent W

Trump 148,180

Romney 155,925

Leelanau W

Trump 7,239

Romney 7,483

Midland W

Trump 23,846

Romney 23,919

Oakland L

Trump 289,203

Romney 296,514

Washtenaw L

Trump 50,631

Romney 56,412

NEW HAMPSHIRE -----LOST BY 0.37%

COUNTY WINS OF 10 = TRUMP 6, CLINTON 4

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 0

MINNESOTA--------------LOST BY 1.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 87 = TRUMP 78, CLINTON 9

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 9

Anoka W

Trump 93,339

Romney 93,430

Carver W

Trump 29,056

Romney 31,155

Cook L

Trump 1,156

Romney 1,221

Dakota L

Trump 99,864

Romney 109,516

Hennepin L

Trump 191,770

Romney 240,073

Olmsted L

Trump 35,668

Romney 36,832

Ramsey L

Trump 70,894

Romney 86,800

Scott W

Trump 39,948

Romney 40,323

Washington L

Trump 64,428

Romney 69,137

NEVADA------------------- LOST BY 2.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 17 = TRUMP 15, CLINTON 2

16 COUNTIES PLUS IND. CARSON CITY

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 1

Lincoln W

Trump 1,671

Romney 1,691

MAINE ----------------------LOST BY 2.96%

COUNTY WINS OF 16 = TRUMP 9 = CLINTON 7

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 1

Cumberland L

Trump 57,709

Romney 57,821

COLORADO--------------LOST BY 4.91%

COUNTY WINS OF 64 = TRUMP 42, CLINTON 22

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 15

Arapahoe L

Trump 117,053

Romney 125,588

Boulder L

Trump 41,396

Romney 49,981

Broomfield L

Trump 14,367

Romney 15,008

Denver L

Trump 62,690

Romney 73,111

Douglas W

Trump 102,573

Romney 104,397

Eagle L

Trump 8,990

Romney 9,411

Gunnison L

Trump 3,289

Romney 3,341

Hinsdale W

Trump 339

Romney 353

Jefferson L

Trump 138,177

Romney 144,197

La Plata L

Trump 12,587

Romney 12,794

Ouray L

Trump 1,351

Romney 1,481

Pitkin L

Trump 2,550

Romney 3,024

Routt L

Trump 5,230

Romney 5,469

San Miguel L

Trump 1,033

Romney 1,154

Summit L

Trump 5,100

Romney 5,571

TIE

Mineral W 344

VIRGINIA-------------------LOST BY 5.32%

COUNTY WINS OF 133 = TRUMP 93, CLINTON 40

INCLUDES 38 INDEPENDANT CITIES

NOTE BEDFORD CITY INDEPENDENT IN 2012

IS PART OF BEDFORD COUNTY IN 2016 -

BEDFORD CITY LOW VOTE COUNT IN 2012

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 44

Albemarle L

Trump 19,259

Romney 23,297

Arlington L

Trump 20,186

Romney 34,474

Chesterfield W

Trump 85,045

Romney 90,934

Fairfax L

Trump 157,710

Romney 206,773

Goochland W

Trump 8,384

Romney 8,448

Greensville L

Trump 1,737

Romney 1,766

Hanover W

Trump 39,630

Romney 39,940

Henrico L

Trump 59,857

Romney 70,449

James City W

Trump 21,306

Romney 22,843

Lancaster W

Trump 3,523

Romney 3,753

Loudoun L

Trump 69,949

Romney 75,292

Montgomery L FLIPPED COUNTY

Trump 19,459

Romney 20,006

Northumberland W

Trump 4,302

Romney 4,310

Prince William L

Trump 71,721

Romney 74,458

Roanoke W

Trump 31,408

Romney 31,624

York W

Trump 18,837

Romney 20,204

Alexandria L

Trump 13,285

Romney 20,249

Buena Vista W

Trump 1,430

Romney 1,564

Charlottesville L

Trump 2,960

Romney 4,844

Colonial Heights W

Trump 5,681

Romney 5,941

Danville L

Trump 7,303

Romney 7,763

Emporia L

Trump 789

Romney 886

Fairfax L

Trump 3,702

Romney 4,775

Falls Church L

Trump 1,324

Romney 2,147

Franklin L

Trump 1,421

Romney 1,496

Fredericksburg L

Trump 3,744

Romney 4,060

Hampton L

Trump 17,902

Romney 18,640

Harrisonburg L

Trump 6,262

Romney 6,565

Lexington L

Trump 766

Romney 1,146

Lynchburg W

Trump 17,982

Romney 19,806

Manassas L

Trump 5,953

Romney 6,463

Martinsville L

Trump 2,149

Romney 2,312

Newport News L

Trump 25,468

Romney 27,230

Norfolk L

Trump 21,552

Romney 23,147

Petersburg L

Trump 1,451

Romney 1,527

Poquoson W

Trump 5,092

Romney 5,312

Portsmouth L

Trump 12,795

Romney 12,858

Richmond L

Trump 15,581

Romney 20,050

Roanoke L

Trump 14,789

Romney 14,991

Salem W

Trump 7,226

Romney 7,299

Staunton L

Trump 5,133

Romney 5,272

Virginia Beach W

Trump 98,224

Romney 99,291

Williamsburg L

Trump 1,925

Romney 2,682

Winchester L

Trump 4,790

Romney 4,946

