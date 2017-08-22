N - 3 - TRUMP V ROMNEY- 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES
LIST OF COUNTIES TRUMP HAD LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY HAD IN 2012.
TRUMP W / L IN THE COUNTY
SEE ALSO
A - TABLE OF CONTENTS - 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOR LIST OF ADDITIONAL COUNTY DATA SHEETS
Data Compiled From
Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data
=====================================
=====================================
=====================================
12 UP FOR GRABS STATES = 145 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES
IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN / LOSS
IA, OH, FL, WI, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA
==
12 UP FOR GRABS STATES
COUNTIES = 803
TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 665
CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 138
==
COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 698
TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 629
TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 69
TRUMP VOTE GAINS = 1,656,082
==
COUNTIES TRUMP LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 105
TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 36
TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 69
TRUMP VOTE LOSSES = 424,955
NOTE THE 1 TIE COUNTED AS LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY
MINERAL COLORADO
==
3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED
IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY
FLORIDA 458,886
PENNSYLVANIA 313,420
OHIO 227,543
==
3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST
IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY
VIRGINIA 122,841
MINNESOTA 82,364
WISCONSIN 74,584
=====================================
=====================================
=====================================
STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP W-L
======================================================
======================================================
IOWA-------------------------WON BY 9.41%
COUNTY WINS OF 99 = TRUMP 93, CLINTON 6
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 4
Dallas W
Trump 19,339
Romney 20,988
==================
Johnson L
Trump 21,044
Romney 23,698
==================
Polk L
Trump 93,492
Romney 96,096
==================
Story L
Trump 19,458
Romney 19,668
======================================================
======================================================
OHIO-------------------------WON BY 8.07%
COUNTY WINS OF 88 = TRUMP 80, CLINTON 8
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 7
Cuyahoga L
Trump 184,212
Romney 190,660
==================
Delaware W
Trump 57,568
Romney 60,194
==================
Franklin L
Trump 199,331
Romney 215,997
==================
Geauga W
Trump 30,227
Romney 30,589
==================
Greene W
Trump 48,540
Romney 49,819
==================
Hamilton L
Trump 173,665
Romney 193,326
==================
Montgomery W FLIPPED COUNTY
Trump 123,909
Romney 124,841
======================================================
======================================================
FLORIDA--------------------WON BY 1.18%
COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 58, CLINTON 9
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 3
Alachua L
Trump 46,834
Romney 48,797
==================
Leon L
Trump 53,821
Romney 55,805
==================
Seminole W
Trump 109,443
Romney 109,943
======================================================
======================================================
WISCONSIN----------------WON BY 0.76%
COUNTY WINS OF 72 = TRUMP 60, CLINTON 12
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 9
Dane L
Trump 71,275
Romney 83,644
==================
Jefferson W
Trump 23,417
Romney 23,517
==================
Milwaukee L
Trump 126,069
Romney 154,924
==================
Ozaukee W
Trump 30,464
Romney 36,077
==================
Racine W FLIPPED COUNTY
Trump 46,681
Romney 49,347
==================
Sheboygan W
Trump 32,514
Romney 34,072
==================
Walworth W
Trump 28,863
Romney 29,006
==================
Washington W
Trump 51,740
Romney 54,765
==================
Waukesha L
Trump 142,543
Romney 162,798
======================================================
======================================================
PENN-------------------------WON BY 0.72%
COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 56, CLINTON 11
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 4
Allegheny L
Trump 259,480
Romney 262,039
==================
Chester L FLIPPED COUNTY
Trump 116,114
Romney 124,840
==================
Delaware L
Trump 110,667
Romney 110,853
==================
Montgomery L
Trump 162,731
Romney 174,381
======================================================
======================================================
MICHIGAN------------------WON BY 0.22%
COUNTY WINS OF 83 = TRUMP 75, CLINTON 8
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 7
Ingham L
Trump 43,868
Romney 45,306
==================
Kalamazoo L
Trump 51,034
Romney 52,662
==================
Kent W
Trump 148,180
Romney 155,925
==================
Leelanau W
Trump 7,239
Romney 7,483
==================
Midland W
Trump 23,846
Romney 23,919
==================
Oakland L
Trump 289,203
Romney 296,514
==================
Washtenaw L
Trump 50,631
Romney 56,412
======================================================
======================================================
NEW HAMPSHIRE -----LOST BY 0.37%
COUNTY WINS OF 10 = TRUMP 6, CLINTON 4
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 0
======================================================
======================================================
MINNESOTA--------------LOST BY 1.51%
COUNTY WINS OF 87 = TRUMP 78, CLINTON 9
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 9
Anoka W
Trump 93,339
Romney 93,430
==================
Carver W
Trump 29,056
Romney 31,155
==================
Cook L
Trump 1,156
Romney 1,221
==================
Dakota L
Trump 99,864
Romney 109,516
==================
Hennepin L
Trump 191,770
Romney 240,073
==================
Olmsted L
Trump 35,668
Romney 36,832
==================
Ramsey L
Trump 70,894
Romney 86,800
==================
Scott W
Trump 39,948
Romney 40,323
==================
Washington L
Trump 64,428
Romney 69,137
======================================================
======================================================
NEVADA------------------- LOST BY 2.42%
COUNTY WINS OF 17 = TRUMP 15, CLINTON 2
16 COUNTIES PLUS IND. CARSON CITY
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 1
Lincoln W
Trump 1,671
Romney 1,691
======================================================
======================================================
MAINE ----------------------LOST BY 2.96%
COUNTY WINS OF 16 = TRUMP 9 = CLINTON 7
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 1
Cumberland L
Trump 57,709
Romney 57,821
======================================================
======================================================
COLORADO--------------LOST BY 4.91%
COUNTY WINS OF 64 = TRUMP 42, CLINTON 22
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 15
Arapahoe L
Trump 117,053
Romney 125,588
==================
Boulder L
Trump 41,396
Romney 49,981
==================
Broomfield L
Trump 14,367
Romney 15,008
==================
Denver L
Trump 62,690
Romney 73,111
==================
Douglas W
Trump 102,573
Romney 104,397
==================
Eagle L
Trump 8,990
Romney 9,411
==================
Gunnison L
Trump 3,289
Romney 3,341
==================
Hinsdale W
Trump 339
Romney 353
==================
Jefferson L
Trump 138,177
Romney 144,197
==================
La Plata L
Trump 12,587
Romney 12,794
==================
Ouray L
Trump 1,351
Romney 1,481
==================
Pitkin L
Trump 2,550
Romney 3,024
==================
Routt L
Trump 5,230
Romney 5,469
==================
San Miguel L
Trump 1,033
Romney 1,154
==================
Summit L
Trump 5,100
Romney 5,571
===============
===============
TIE
Mineral W 344
======================================================
======================================================
VIRGINIA-------------------LOST BY 5.32%
COUNTY WINS OF 133 = TRUMP 93, CLINTON 40
INCLUDES 38 INDEPENDANT CITIES
NOTE BEDFORD CITY INDEPENDENT IN 2012
IS PART OF BEDFORD COUNTY IN 2016 -
BEDFORD CITY LOW VOTE COUNT IN 2012
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 44
Albemarle L
Trump 19,259
Romney 23,297
==================
Arlington L
Trump 20,186
Romney 34,474
==================
Chesterfield W
Trump 85,045
Romney 90,934
==================
Fairfax L
Trump 157,710
Romney 206,773
==================
Goochland W
Trump 8,384
Romney 8,448
==================
Greensville L
Trump 1,737
Romney 1,766
==================
Hanover W
Trump 39,630
Romney 39,940
==================
Henrico L
Trump 59,857
Romney 70,449
==================
James City W
Trump 21,306
Romney 22,843
==================
Lancaster W
Trump 3,523
Romney 3,753
==================
Loudoun L
Trump 69,949
Romney 75,292
==================
Montgomery L FLIPPED COUNTY
Trump 19,459
Romney 20,006
==================
Northumberland W
Trump 4,302
Romney 4,310
==================
Prince William L
Trump 71,721
Romney 74,458
==================
Roanoke W
Trump 31,408
Romney 31,624
==================
York W
Trump 18,837
Romney 20,204
==================
Alexandria L
Trump 13,285
Romney 20,249
==================
Buena Vista W
Trump 1,430
Romney 1,564
==================
Charlottesville L
Trump 2,960
Romney 4,844
==================
Colonial Heights W
Trump 5,681
Romney 5,941
==================
Danville L
Trump 7,303
Romney 7,763
==================
Emporia L
Trump 789
Romney 886
==================
Fairfax L
Trump 3,702
Romney 4,775
==================
Falls Church L
Trump 1,324
Romney 2,147
==================
Franklin L
Trump 1,421
Romney 1,496
==================
Fredericksburg L
Trump 3,744
Romney 4,060
==================
Hampton L
Trump 17,902
Romney 18,640
==================
Harrisonburg L
Trump 6,262
Romney 6,565
==================
Lexington L
Trump 766
Romney 1,146
==================
Lynchburg W
Trump 17,982
Romney 19,806
==================
Manassas L
Trump 5,953
Romney 6,463
==================
Martinsville L
Trump 2,149
Romney 2,312
==================
Newport News L
Trump 25,468
Romney 27,230
==================
Norfolk L
Trump 21,552
Romney 23,147
==================
Petersburg L
Trump 1,451
Romney 1,527
==================
Poquoson W
Trump 5,092
Romney 5,312
==================
Portsmouth L
Trump 12,795
Romney 12,858
==================
Richmond L
Trump 15,581
Romney 20,050
==================
Roanoke L
Trump 14,789
Romney 14,991
==================
Salem W
Trump 7,226
Romney 7,299
==================
Staunton L
Trump 5,133
Romney 5,272
==================
Virginia Beach W
Trump 98,224
Romney 99,291
==================
Williamsburg L
Trump 1,925
Romney 2,682
==================
Winchester L
Trump 4,790
Romney 4,946
======================================================
======================================================