N - 2 - TRUMP V ROMNEY - ROMNEY 24

SUMMARY OF TRUMP V ROMNEY - ROMNEY 24

ROMNEY 24 = 206 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN

WY, WV, OK, ND, ID, SD, KY, AL, AR, TN, NE, KS

MT, LA, IN, UT, MS, MO, AK, SC, TX, GA, NC, AZ

ROMNEY 24 STATES

COUNTIES = 1925

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 1718

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 207

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 1545

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 1471

TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 74

TRUMP VOTE GAINS = 1,520,090

COUNTIES TRUMP LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 380

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 247

TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 133

TRUMP VOTE LOSSES = 707,450

NOTE THE 3 TIES WERE COUNTED AS LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY

CARTER MONTANA

KENEDEY TEXAS

RANDOLPH GEORGIA

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED

IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY

TEXAS 210,980

INDIANA 147,546

NORTH CAROLINA 145,497

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST

IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA

UTAH 225,554

TEXAS 95,776

GEORGIA 81,270

NOTE

THE MAKE UP OF ALASKA'S 40 VOTING DISTRICTS CHANGED FROM 2012 TO 2016.

NOTE FOR ALASKA NO COUNTY DATA AVAILABLE

ALL TRUMP VOTE LOSS ASSIGNED TO

ALL 40 STATE VOTING DISTRICTS AT SAME 27-13 SPLIT

STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP WIN

WYOMING------------------WON BY 46.30%

COUNTY WINS OF 23 = TRUMP 22, CLINTON 1

State Votes - Countins won - loss

Trump 174,419 Romney 170,962 Wins 22 Loss 1

Counties Trump higher Vote = 14 Wins 14 Loss 0

Trump 118,195 Romney 112,207 Votes gain 5988

Counties Trump lower Vote = 9 Wins 8 Loss 1

Trump 56,224 Romney 58,755 Votes lost 2531

WEST VIRGINIA----------WON BY 41.68%

COUNTY WINS OF 55 = TRUMP 55, CLINTON 0

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 489,371 Romney 417,655 Wins 55 Loss 0

Counties Trump higher Vote = 55 Wins 55 Loss 0

Trump 489,371 Romney 417,655 Votes gain 71,716

Counties Trump lower Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Trump 0 Romney 0 Votes lost 0

OKLAHOMA --------------WON BY 36.39%

COUNTY WINS OF 77 = TRUMP 77, CLINTON 0

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 949,136 Romney 891,325 Wins 77 Loss 0

Counties Trump higher Vote = 72 Wins 72 Loss 0

Trump 655,732 Romney 588,461 Votes gain 67,271

Counties Trump lower Vote = 5 Wins 5 Loss 0

Trump 293,404 Romney 302,864 Votes lost 9460

NORTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 35.73%

COUNTY WINS OF 53 = TRUMP 51, CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 216,794 Romney 188,163 Wins 51 Loss 2

Counties Trump higher Vote = 51 Wins 49 Loss 2

Trump 214,448 Romney 185,780 Votes gain 28,668

Counties Trump lower Vote = 2 Wins 2 Loss 0

Trump 2346 Romney 2383 Votes lost 37

IDAHO------------------------WON BY 31.76%

COUNTY WINS OF 44 = TRUMP 42, CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 409,055 Romney 420,911 Wins 42 Loss 2

Counties Trump higher Vote = 23 Wins 23 Loss 0

Trump 195,094 Romney 178,733 Votes gain 16,361

Counties Trump lower Vote = 21 Wins 19 Loss 2

Trump 213,961 Romney 242,178 Votes lost 28,217

SOUTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 29.79%

COUNTY WINS OF 66 = TRUMP 61, CLINTON 5

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 227,721 Romney 210,610 Wins 61 Loss 5

Counties Trump higher Vote = 59 Wins 56 Loss 3

Trump 216,176 Romney 198,768 Votes gain 17,408

Counties Trump lower Vote = 7 Wins 5 Loss 2

Trump 11,545 Romney 11,842 Votes lost 297

KENTUCKY----------------WON BY 29.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 120 = TRUMP 118, CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 1,202,971 Romney 1,087,190 Wins 118 Loss 2

Counties Trump higher Vote = 116 Wins 116 Loss 0

Trump 992,433 Romney 867,357 Votes gain 125,076

Counties Trump lower Vote = 4 Wins 2 Loss 2

Trump 210,538 Romney 219,833 Votes lost 9295

ALABAMA------------------WON BY 27.73%

COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 54, CLINTON 13

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 1,318,255 Romney 1,255,925 Wins 54 Loss 13

Counties Trump higher Vote = 51 Wins 47 Loss 4

Trump 1,007,176 Romney 930,432 Votes gain 76,744

Counties Trump lower Vote = 16 Wins 7 Loss 9

Trump 311,079 Romney 325,493 Votes lost 14,414

ARKANSAS----------------WON BY 26.92%

COUNTY WINS OF 75 = TRUMP 67, CLINTON 8

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 684,872 Romney 647,744 Wins 67 Loss 8

Counties Trump higher Vote = 62 Wins 60 Loss 2

Trump 543,317 Romney 496,670 Votes gain 46,647

Counties Trump lower Vote = 13 Wins 7 Loss 6

Trump 141,555 Romney 151,074 Votes lost 9519

TENNESSEE--------------WON BY 26.01%

COUNTY WINS OF 95 = TRUMP 92, CLINTON 3

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 1,522,925 Romney 1,462,330 Wins 92 Loss 3

Counties Trump higher Vote = 89 Wins 88 Loss 1

Trump 1,047,984 Romney 947,576 Votes gain 100,408

Counties Trump lower Vote = 6 Wins 4 Loss 2

Trump 474,941 Romney 514,754 Votes lost 39,813

NEBRASKA----------------WON BY 25.05%

COUNTY WINS OF 93 = TRUMP 91, CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 495,961 Romney 475,064 Wins 91 Loss 2

Counties Trump higher Vote = 87 Wins 87 Loss 0

Trump 320,164 Romney 293,076 Votes gain 27.088

Counties Trump lower Vote = 6 Wins 4 Loss 2

Trump 175,797 Romney 181,988 Votes lost 6191

KANSAS--------------------WON BY 20.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 105 = TRUMP 103, CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 671,018 Romney 689,809 Wins 103 Loss 2

Counties Trump higher Vote = 64 Wins 63 Loss 1

Trump 283,434 Romney 270,609 Votes gain 12,825

Counties Trump lower Vote = 41 Wins 40 Loss 1

Trump 387,584 Romney 419,200 Votes lost 31,616

MONTANA-----------------WON BY 20.23%

COUNTY WINS OF 56 = TRUMP 50, CLINTON 6

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 279,240 Romney 267,928 Wins 50 Loss 6

Counties Trump higher Vote = 50 Wins 46 Loss 4

Trump 229,403 Romney 217,040 Votes gain 12,363

Counties Trump lower Vote = 6 Wins 4 Loss 2

Trump 49,837 Romney 50,888 Votes lost 1051

CARTER COUNTY TIE WITH ROMNEY AND WIN FOR TRUMP

COUNTED AS LOWER VOTES FOR TRUMP

LOUISIANA----------------WON BY 19.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 64 = TRUMP 54, CLINTON 10

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 1,178,638 Romney 1,152,262 Wins 54 Loss 10

Counties Trump higher Vote = 50 Wins 48 Loss 2

Trump 881,346 Romney 837,025 Votes gain 44,321

Counties Trump lower Vote = 14 Wins 6 Loss 8

Trump 297,292 Romney 315,237 Votes lost 17,945

INDIANA--------------------WON BY 19.01%

COUNTY WINS OF 92 = TRUMP 88, CLINTON 4

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 1,557,286 Romney 1,422,872 Wins 88 Loss 4

Counties Trump higher Vote = 86 Wins 85 Loss 1

Trump 1,141,112 Romney 993,566 Votes gain 147,546

Counties Trump lower Vote = 6 Wins 3 Loss 3

Trump 416,174 Romney 429,306 Votes lost 13,132

UTAH -----------------------WON BY 17.89%

COUNTY WINS OF 29 = TRUMP 27 = CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 515,231 Romney 740,600 Wins 27 Loss 2

Counties Trump higher Vote = 1 Wins 1 Loss 0

Trump 5,275 Romney 5,090 Votes gain 185

Counties Trump lower Vote = 28 Wins 26 Loss 2

Trump 509,956 Romney 735,510 Votes lost 225,554

MISSISSIPPI--------------WON BY 17.80%

COUNTY WINS OF 82 = TRUMP 55, CLINTON 27

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 700,714 Romney 710,746 Wins 55 Loss 27

Counties Trump higher Vote = 23 Wins 21 Loss 2

Trump 204,348 Romney 195,029 Votes gain 9319

Counties Trump lower Vote = 59 Wins 34 Loss 25

Trump 496,366 Romney 515,717 Votes lost 19,351

MISSOURI-----------------WON BY 16.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 115 = TRUMP 111, CLINTON 4

114 COUNTYS PLUS IND. ST LOUIS

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 1,594,511 Romney 1,482,440 Wins 111 Loss 4

Counties Trump higher Vote = 111 Wins 111 Loss 0

Trump 1,218,834 Romney 1,074,643 Votes gain 144,191

Counties Trump lower Vote = 4 Wins 0 Loss 4

Trump 375,677 Romney 407,797 Votes lost 32,120

ALASKA--------------------WON BY 14.73%

STATE DISTRICT WINS OF 40

VOTES COUNTED BY STATE DISTRICT

NO DATA FOR THE 20 COUNTIES (BOROUGHS)

TRUMP 27

CLINTON 13

ROMNEY 27

ONAMA 13

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 163,387 Romney 164,676 Wins 27 Loss 13

Counties Trump higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Trump 0 Romney 0 Votes gain 0

Counties Trump lower Vote = 0 Wins 27 Loss 13

Trump 163,387 Romney 164,676 Votes lost 1289

NOTE FOR ALASKA NO COUNTY DATA AVAILABLE

ALL TRUMP VOTE LOSS ASSIGNED TO

ALL 40 STATE VOTING DISTRICTS AT SAME 27-13 SPLIT

NOTE

THE MAKE UP OF ALASKA'S 40 VOTING DISTRICTS CHANGED FROM 2012 TO 2016.

SEE

J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS

SOUTH CAR--------------WON BY 14.27%

COUNTY WINS OF 46 = TRUMP 31, CLINTON 15

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 1,155,389 Romney 1,071,645 Wins 31 Loss 15

Counties Trump higher Vote = 40 Wins 31 Loss 9

Trump 993,209 Romney 905,945 Votes gain 87,264

Counties Trump lower Vote = 6 Wins 0 Loss 6

Trump 162,180 Romney 165,700 Votes lost 3520

TEXAS----------------------WON BY 8.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 254 = TRUMP 227, CLINTON 27

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 4,685,047 Romney 4,569,843 Wins 227 Loss 27

Counties Trump higher Vote = 223 Wins 203 Loss 20

Trump 3,001,966 Romney 2,790,986 Votes gain 210,980

Counties Trump lower Vote = 31 Wins 24 Loss 7

Trump 1,683,081 Romney 1,778,857 Votes lost 95,776

KENEDEY COUNTY TIE WITH ROMNEY AND LOSS TO CLINTON

COUNTED AS LOWER VOTES FOR TRUMP

GEORGIA------------------WON BY 5.10%

COUNTY WINS OF 159 = TRUMP 128, CLINTON 31

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 2,089,104 Romney 2,078,688 Wins 128 Loss 31

Counties Trump higher Vote = 127 Wins 116 Loss 11

Trump 1,283,379 Romney 1,191,693 Votes gain 91,686

Counties Trump lower Vote = 32 Wins 12 Loss 20

Trump 805,725 Romney 886,995 Votes lost 81,270

RANDOLPH COUNTY TIE WITH ROMNEY AND LOSS TO CLINTON

COUNTED AS LOWER VOTES FOR TRUMP

NORTH CAR---------------WON BY 3.66%

COUNTY WINS OF 100 = TRUMP 76, CLINTON 24

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 2,362,631 Romney 2,270,395 Wins 76 Loss 24

Counties Trump higher Vote = 83 Wins 71 Loss 12

Trump 1,630,268 Romney 1,484,771 Votes gain 145,497

Counties Trump lower Vote = 17 Wins 5 Loss 12

Trump 732,363 Romney 785,624 Votes lost 53,261

ARIZONA--------------------WON BY 3.50%

COUNTY WINS OF 15 = TRUMP 11, CLINTON 4

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Trump 1,252,401 Romney 1,233,654 Wins 11 Loss 4

Counties Trump higher Vote = 8 Wins 8 Loss 0

Trump 268,250 Romney 237,712 Votes gain 30,538

Counties Trump lower Vote = 7 Wins 3 Loss 4

Trump 984,151 Romney 995,942 Votes lost 11,791

