N - 1 - TRUMP V ROMNEY - ROMNEY 24
LIST OF COUNTIES TRUMP HAD LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY HAD IN 2012. TRUMP W / L IN THE COUNTY
SEE ALSO A - TABLE OF CONTENTS - 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION FOR LIST OF ADDITIONAL COUNTY DATA SHEETS
J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS
Data Compiled From Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data
===================================== ===================================== ===================================== ROMNEY 24 = 206 3LECTORAL CIOLLEGE VOTES IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN WY, WV, OK, ND, ID, SD, KY, AL, AR, TN, NE, KS MT, LA, IN, UT, MS, MO, AK, SC, TX, GA, NC, AZ
== ROMNEY 24 STATES COUNTIES = 1925 TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 1718 CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 207
== COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 1545 TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 1471 TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 74 TRUMP VOTE GAINS = 1,520,090
== COUNTIES TRUMP LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 380 TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 247 TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 133 TRUMP VOTE LOSSES = 707,450
NOTE THE 3 TIES WERE COUNTED AS LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY CARTER MONTANA KENEDEY TEXAS RANDOLPH GEORGIA
== 3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY TEXAS 210,980 INDIANA 147,546 NORTH CAROLINA 145,497
== 3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA UTAH 225,554 TEXAS 95,776 GEORGIA 81,270
== NOTE THE MAKE UP OF ALASKA'S 40 VOTING DISTRICTS CHANGED FROM 2012 TO 2016.
NOTE FOR ALASKA NO COUNTY DATA AVAILABLE ALL TRUMP VOTE LOSS ASSIGNED TO ALL 40 STATE VOTING DISTRICTS AT SAME 27-13 SPLIT
===================================== ===================================== =====================================
STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP WIN ====================================================== ====================================================== WYOMING------------------WON BY 46.30% COUNTY WINS OF 23 = TRUMP 22, CLINTON 1
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 9
Albany W Trump 7,602 Romney 7,866 ==================== Big Horn W Trump 4,067 Romney 4,285 ==================== Lincoln W Trump 6,779 Romney 7,144 ==================== Park W Trump 11,115 Romney 11,234 ==================== Sheridan W Trump 10,266 Romney 10,267 ==================== Sublette W Trump 3,409 Romney 3,472 ==================== Teton L Trump 3,921 Romney 4,858 ==================== Uinta W Trump 6,154 Romney 6,615 ==================== Washakie W Trump 2,911 Romney 3,014
====================================================== WEST VIRGINIA----------WON BY 41.68% COUNTY WINS OF 55 = TRUMP 55, CLINTON 0
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 0
====================================================== OKLAHOMA --------------WON BY 36.39% COUNTY WINS OF 77 = TRUMP 77, CLINTON 0
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 5
Beaver W Trump 1,993 Romney 2,062 ==================== Cimarron W Trump 963 Romney 1,082 =================== Oklahoma W Trump 141,569 Romney 149,728 =================== Texas W Trump 4,621 Romney 4,930 =================== Tulsa W Trump 144,258 Romney 145,062
====================================================== NORTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 35.73% COUNTY WINS OF 53 = TRUMP 51, CLINTON 2
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 2
Adams W Trump 909 Romney 918 =================== Pierce W Trump 1,437 Romney 1,465
====================================================== IDAHO------------------------WON BY 31.76% COUNTY WINS OF 44 = TRUMP 42, CLINTON 2
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 21
Ada W Trump 93,752 Romney 97,554
Bannock W Trump 17,180 Romney 21,010
Bear Lake W Trump 2,203 Romney 2,489
Bingham W Trump 10,907 Romney 13,440
Blaine L Trump 3,340 Romney 3,939
Bonneville W Trump 26,699 Romney 32,276
Butte W Trump 914 Romney 1,001
Caribou W Trump 2,275 Romney 2,608
Cassia W Trump 5,949 Romney 7,154
Clark W Trump 203 Romney 235
Franklin W Trump 3,901 Romney 5,195
Fremont W Trump 4,090 Romney 4,907
Jefferson W Trump 8,436 Romney 9,895
Jerome W Trump 4,644 Romney 4,804
Latah L Trump 7,265 Romney 7,589
Lemhi W Trump 3,011 Romney 3,029
Madison W Trump 8,941 Romney 13,445
Minidoka W Trump 4,887 Romney 5,442
Oneida W Trump 1,531 Romney 1,838
Power W Trump 1,666 Romney 1,870
Teton W Trump 2,167 Romney 2,458
====================================================== SOUTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 29.79% COUNTY WINS OF 66 = TRUMP 61, CLINTON 5
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 7
NOTE Oglala Lakota COUNTY IN 2016 IS SHANNON COUNTY IN 2012
Clay L Trump 2,109 Romney 2,147
Haakon W Trump 936 Romney 940
Hanson W Trump 1,497 Romney 1,627
Hughes W Trump 5,174 Romney 5,219
Jones W Trump 450 Romney 490
McPherson W Trump 892 Romney 921
Todd L Trump 487 Romney 498
====================================================== KENTUCKY----------------WON BY 29.64% COUNTY WINS OF 120 = TRUMP 118, CLINTON 2
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 4
Clay W Trump 5,861 Romney 6,176
Fayette L Trump 56,894 Romney 60,795
Jefferson L Trump 143,768 Romney 148,423
Leslie W Trump 4,015 Romney 4,439
====================================================== ALABAMA------------------WON BY 27.73% COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 54, CLINTON 13
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 16
Barbour W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 5,454 Romney 5,550
Bullock L Trump 1,140 Romney 1,251
Butler W Trump 4,901 Romney 5,087
Choctaw W Trump 4,106 Romney 4,152
Clarke W Trump 7,140 Romney 7,470
Conecuh W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 3,420 Romney 3,439
Dallas L Trump 5,789 Romney 6,288
Hale L Trump 3,173 Romney 3,210
Jefferson L Trump 134,768 Romney 141,683
Lowndes L Trump 1,751 Romney 1,756
Madison W Trump 89,520 Romney 90,884
Marengo L Trump 5,233 Romney 5,336
Montgomery L Trump 34,003 Romney 38,332
Perry L Trump 1,407 Romney 1,506
Pike W Trump 7,693 Romney 7,963
Sumter L Trump 1,581 Romney 1,586
====================================================== ARKANSAS----------------WON BY 26.92% COUNTY WINS OF 75 = TRUMP 67, CLINTON 8
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 13
Arkansas W Trump 3,826 Romney 3,897
Columbia W Trump 5,456 Romney 5,790
Crittenden L Trump 6,964 Romney 6,998
Dallas W Trump 1,509 Romney 1,665
Jefferson L Trump 9,250 Romney 9,520
Lee L Trump 1,229 Romney 1,280
Monroe W Trump 1,489 Romney 1,585
Ouachita W Trump 5,351 Romney 5,521
Phillips L Trump 2,446 Romney 2,598
Pulaski L Trump 61,257 Romney 68,984
St. Francis L Trump 3,195 Romney 3,368
Sebastian W Trump 29,127 Romney 29,169
Union W Trump 10,456 Romney 10,699
====================================================== TENNESSEE--------------WON BY 26.01% COUNTY WINS OF 95 = TRUMP 92, CLINTON 3
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 6
Davidson L Trump 84,550 Romney 97,622
Hamilton W Trump 78,733 Romney 79,933
Knox W Trump 105,767 Romney 109,707
Madison W Trump 21,335 Romney 21,993
Shelby L Trump 116,344 Romney 135,649
Williamson W Trump 68,212 Romney 69,850
====================================================== NEBRASKA----------------WON BY 25.05% COUNTY WINS OF 93 = TRUMP 91, CLINTON 2
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 6
Douglas L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 108,077 Romney 113,220
Hayes W Trump 472 Romney 476
Lancaster L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 61,588 Romney 62,434
Sioux W Trump 616 Romney 624
Thomas W Trump 344 Romney 360
York W Trump 4,700 Romney 4,874
====================================================== KANSAS--------------------WON BY 20.42% COUNTY WINS OF 105 = TRUMP 103, CLINTON 2
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 41
Chautauqua W Trump 1,236 Romney 1,304
Cloud W Trump 2,919 Romney 2,954
Comanche W Trump 715 Romney 767
Decatur W Trump 1,210 Romney 1,218
Douglas L Trump 14,688 Romney 17,401
Edwards W Trump 1,037 Romney 1,059
Elk W Trump 1,048 Romney 1,049
Ford W Trump 5,114 Romney 5,602
Geary W Trump 4,274 Romney 4,372
Gove W Trump 1,140 Romney 1,168
Graham W Trump 1,025 Romney 1,056
Grant W Trump 1,804 Romney 1,811
Greeley W Trump 534 Romney 543
Haskell W Trump 1,040 Romney 1,159
Hodgeman W Trump 855 Romney 868
Jewell W Trump 1,223 Romney 1,235
Johnson W Trump 137,490 Romney 158,401
Kearny W Trump 1,075 Romney 1,097
Kiowa W Trump 900 Romney 976
Lane W Trump 718 Romney 739
Meade W Trump 1,415 Romney 1,428
Mitchell W Trump 2,308 Romney 2,327
Morton W Trump 995 Romney 1,072
Norton W Trump 1,840 Romney 1,878
Osborne W Trump 1,460 Romney 1,479
Ottawa W Trump 2,283 Romney 2,295
Rawlins W Trump 1,220 Romney 1,223
Reno W Trump 15,513 Romney 15,718
Republic W Trump 2,024 Romney 2,134
Riley W Trump 10,107 Romney 11,507
Rooks W Trump 2,031 Romney 2,038
Saline W Trump 13,828 Romney 13,840
Sedgwick W Trump 104,353 Romney 106,506
Seward W Trump 3,159 Romney 3,617
Shawnee W Trump 35,934 Romney 37,782
Stanton W Trump 492 Romney 605
Stevens W Trump 1,599 Romney 1,749
Trego W Trump 1,227 Romney 1,261
Washington W Trump 2,194 Romney 2,316
Wichita W Trump 769 Romney 821
Wilson W Trump 2,788 Romney 2,825
====================================================== MONTANA-----------------WON BY 20.23% COUNTY WINS OF 56 = TRUMP 50, CLINTON 6
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 5
Chouteau W Trump 1,679 Romney 1,758
Daniels W Trump 730 Romney 740
Gallatin L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 23,802 Romney 24,358
Liberty W Trump 698 Romney 702
Missoula L Trump 22,250 Romney 22,652 =============== =============== TIE Carter W 678
====================================================== LOUISIANA----------------WON BY 19.64% COUNTY WINS OF 64 = TRUMP 54, CLINTON 10
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 14
Caddo L Trump 49,006 Romney 52,459
Cameron W Trump 3,256 Romney 3,260
Claiborne W Trump 3,585 Romney 3,649
East Baton Rouge L Trump 84,660 Romney 92,292
East Carroll Parish L Trump 1,059 Romney 1,508
Jefferson W Trump 100,398 Romney 102,536
Madison L Trump 1,927 Romney 2,000
Morehouse W Trump 6,502 Romney 6,591
Natchitoches W Trump 8,968 Romney 9,077
Orleans L Trump 24,292 Romney 28,003
Red River W Trump 2,391 Romney 2,483
St. Helena L Trump 2,497 Romney 2,529
St. John the Baptist L Trump 7,569 Romney 7,620
Tensas L Trump 1,182 Romney 1,230
====================================================== INDIANA--------------------WON BY 19.01% COUNTY WINS OF 92 = TRUMP 88, CLINTON 4
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 6
Allen W Trump 83,930 Romney 84,613
Elkhart W Trump 41,867 Romney 42,378
Hamilton W Trump 87,404 Romney 90,747
Marion L Trump 130,360 Romney 136,509
Monroe L Trump 20,592 Romney 22,481
St. Joseph L Trump 52,021 Romney 52,578
====================================================== UTAH -----------------------WON BY 17.89% COUNTY WINS OF 29 = TRUMP 27 = CLINTON 2
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 28
Beaver W Trump 1,838 Romney 2,174
Box Elder W Trump 12,230 Romney 17,101
Cache W Trump 21,139 Romney 35,039
Daggett W Trump 331 Romney 406
Davis W Trump 62,219 Romney 96,861
Duchesne W Trump 5,508 Romney 5,698
Emery W Trump 3,425 Romney 3,777
Garfield W Trump 1,606 Romney 1,832
Grand W Trump 1,975 Romney 1,996
Iron W Trump 11,561 Romney 14,200
Juab W Trump 2,827 Romney 3,448
Kane W Trump 2,265 Romney 2,522
Millard W Trump 3,860 Romney 4,478
Morgan W Trump 3,188 Romney 4,114
Piute W Trump 626 Romney 697
Rich W Trump 797 Romney 915
Salt Lake L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 138,043 Romney 223,811
San Juan W Trump 2,645 Romney 3,074
Sanpete W Trump 6,673 Romney 8,406
Sevier W Trump 6,740 Romney 7,207
Summit L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 7,333 Romney 8,884
Tooele W Trump 11,169 Romney 14,268
Uintah W Trump 9,810 Romney 10,421
Utah W Trump 102,182 Romney 156,950
Wasatch W Trump 6,115 Romney 7,220
Washington W Trump 42,650 Romney 44,698
Wayne W Trump 966 Romney 1,089
Weber W Trump 40,235 Romney 54,224
====================================================== MISSISSIPPI--------------WON BY 17.80% COUNTY WINS OF 82 = TRUMP 55, CLINTON 27
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 59
Adams L Trump 5,874 Romney 6,293
Amite W Trump 4,289 Romney 4,414
Attala W Trump 4,897 Romney 5,126
Bolivar L Trump 4,590 Romney 4,701
Calhoun W Trump 4,390 Romney 4,412
Carroll W Trump 3,799 Romney 3,960
Choctaw W Trump 2,788 Romney 2,812
Claiborne L Trump 540 Romney 625
Clay L Trump 4,150 Romney 4,291
Coahoma L Trump 2,426 Romney 2,712
Copiah L Trump 6,103 Romney 6,282
DeSoto W Trump 43,089 Romney 43,559
Forrest W Trump 15,461 Romney 16,574
Franklin W Trump 2,721 Romney 2,735
Greene W Trump 4,335 Romney 4,531
Grenada W Trump 5,970 Romney 5,986
Hinds L Trump 25,275 Romney 29,664
Holmes L Trump 1,309 Romney 1,435
Humphreys L Trump 1,151 Romney 1,293
Issaquena L Trump 298 Romney 302
Jackson W Trump 33,629 Romney 35,747
Jasper L Trump 4,038 Romney 4,193
Jefferson Davis L Trump 2,466 Romney 2,507
Jones W Trump 20,133 Romney 20,687
Kemper L Trump 1,778 Romney 1,789
Lafayette W Trump 10,872 Romney 11,075
Lamar W Trump 18,751 Romney 19,101
Lauderdale W Trump 17,741 Romney 18,700
Lawrence W Trump 4,091 Romney 4,192
Leake W Trump 4,782 Romney 4,863
Lee W Trump 22,220 Romney 22,415
Leflore L Trump 3,212 Romney 3,587
Lincoln W Trump 10,550 Romney 10,839
Lowndes W Trump 13,271 Romney 13,518
Madison W Trump 28,265 Romney 28,507
Marion W Trump 7,836 Romney 8,237
Montgomery W Trump 2,818 Romney 2,947
Neshoba W Trump 7,679 Romney 7,837
Noxubee L Trump 1,200 Romney 1,325
Oktibbeha L Trump 8,576 Romney 8,761
Panola W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 7,449 Romney 7,629
Perry W Trump 4,135 Romney 4,137
Pike L Trump 8,009 Romney 8,181
Quitman L Trump 1,001 Romney 1,116
Rankin W Trump 47,178 Romney 48,444
Sharkey L Trump 692 Romney 737
Simpson W Trump 7,393 Romney 7,424
Smith W Trump 5,928 Romney 6,049
Stone W Trump 5,306 Romney 5,420
Sunflower L Trump 2,794 Romney 2,929
Tallahatchie L Trump 2,462 Romney 2,499
Tunica L Trump 853 Romney 883
Warren W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 9,767 Romney 10,457
Washington L Trump 5,244 Romney 5,651
Wayne W Trump 5,990 Romney 6,111
Webster W Trump 3,976 Romney 3,992
Wilkinson L Trump 1,318 Romney 1,415
Winston W Trump 4,910 Romney 5,168
Yazoo L Trump 4,598 Romney 4,941
====================================================== MISSOURI-----------------WON BY 16.51% COUNTY WINS OF 115 = TRUMP 111, CLINTON 4 114 COUNTYS PLUS IND. ST LOUIS
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 4
Boone L Trump 36,200 Romney 37,404
Jackson L Trump 116,211 Romney 122,708
St. Louis L Trump 202,434 Romney 224,742
St. Louis L INDEPENDENT CITY Trump 20,832 Romney 22,943
====================================================== ALASKA--------------------WON BY 14.73% STATE DISTRICT WINS OF 40 VOTES COUNTED BY STATE DISTRICT NO DATA FOR THE 20 COUNTIES (BOROUGHS) TRUMP 27 CLINTON 13
ROMNEY 27 OBAMA 13
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = UNKNOWN
NOTE THE MAKE UP OF ALASKA'S 40 VOTING DISTRICTS CHANGED FROM 2012 TO 2016.
SEE - J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS
====================================================== SOUTH CAR--------------WON BY 14.27% COUNTY WINS OF 46 = TRUMP 31, CLINTON 15
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 6
Allendale L Trump 789 Romney 838
Charleston L Trump 75,443 Romney 77,629
Lee L Trump 2,803 Romney 2,832
Orangeburg L Trump 11,931 Romney 12,022
Richland L Trump 52,469 Romney 53,105
Sumter L Trump 18,745 Romney 19,274
====================================================== TEXAS----------------------WON BY 8.98% COUNTY WINS OF 254 = TRUMP 227, CLINTON 27
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 30
Baylor W Trump 1,267 Romney 1,297
Bexar L Trump 240,333 Romney 241,617
Castro W Trump 1,414 Romney 1,470
Cottle W Trump 506 Romney 555
Culberson L Trump 280 Romney 295
Dallas L Trump 262,945 Romney 295,813
Deaf Smith W Trump 2,911 Romney 3,042
Dickens W Trump 755 Romney 793
Donley W Trump 1,225 Romney 1,287
El Paso L Trump 55,512 Romney 57,150
Floyd W Trump 1,474 Romney 1,523
Garza W Trump 1,225 Romney 1,263
Hale W Trump 6,366 Romney 6,490
Hansford W Trump 1,730 Romney 1,788
Harris L Trump 545,955 Romney 586,073
Haskell W Trump 1,403 Romney 1,424
Irion W Trump 660 Romney 668
Jeff Davis W Trump 695 Romney 719
Jefferson W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 42,862 Romney 43,242
Knox W Trump 1,078 Romney 1,160
Ochiltree W Trump 2,628 Romney 2,719
Parmer W Trump 1,915 Romney 2,011
Pecos W Trump 2,468 Romney 2,512
Sherman W Trump 807 Romney 908
Sutton W Trump 1,075 Romney 1,110
Tarrant W Trump 345,921 Romney 348,920
Terrell W Trump 288 Romney 358
Terry W Trump 2,459 Romney 2,602
Travis L Trump 127,209 Romney 140,152
Wichita W Trump 27,631 Romney 29,812 =============== =============== TIE Kenedy L 84 FLIPPED COUNTY
====================================================== GEORGIA------------------WON BY 5.10% COUNTY WINS OF 159 = TRUMP 128, CLINTON 31
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 31
Atkinson W Trump 1,878 Romney 1,938
Baker W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 775 Romney 785
Bibb L Trump 24,043 Romney 25,623
Calhoun L Trump 830 Romney 883
Chatham L Trump 45,688 Romney 47,204
Clarke L Trump 12,717 Romney 13,815
Clayton L Trump 12,645 Romney 14,164
Cobb L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 152,912 Romney 171,722
DeKalb L Trump 51,468 Romney 64,392
Dodge W Trump 5,021 Romney 5,214
Dooly W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 1,951 Romney 1,985
Dougherty L Trump 10,232 Romney 11,449
Douglas L Trump 24,817 Romney 26,241
Early W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 2,552 Romney 2,557
Fayette W Trump 35,048 Romney 38,075
Fulton L Trump 117,783 Romney 137,124
Gwinnett L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 146,989 Romney 159,855
Henry L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 45,724 Romney 46,774
Lincoln W Trump 2,759 Romney 2,807
McDuffie W Trump 5,432 Romney 5,475
Macon L Trump 1,540 Romney 1,545
Miller W Trump 1,891 Romney 1,905
Muscogee L Trump 26,976 Romney 27,510
Newton L Trump 20,913 Romney 20,982
Pulaski W Trump 2,437 Romney 2,444
Richmond L Trump 24,461 Romney 25,845
Rockdale L Trump 13,478 Romney 15,716
Sumter L Trump 5,276 Romney 5,378
Talbot L Trump 1,196 Romney 1,202
Telfair W Trump 2,450 Romney 2,480
Wilkes W Trump 2,572 Romney 2,635 =============== =============== TIE Randolph L 1,271
====================================================== NORTH CAR---------------WON BY 3.66% COUNTY WINS OF 100 = TRUMP 76, CLINTON 24
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 17
Durham L Trump 28,350 Romney 33,769
Edgecombe L Trump 8,261 Romney 8,546
Forsyth L Trump 75,975 Romney 79,768
Greene W Trump 4,374 Romney 4,411
Guilford L Trump 98,062 Romney 104,789
Lenoir W Trump 13,613 Romney 13,980
Martin W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 5,897 Romney 5,995
Mecklenburg L Trump 155,518 Romney 171,668
Nash W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 23,319 Romney 23,842
Orange L Trump 18,557 Romney 21,539
Pitt L Trump 35,691 Romney 36,214
Vance L Trump 7,332 Romney 7,429
Wake L Trump 196,082 Romney 211,596
Washington L Trump 2,564 Romney 2,622
Watauga L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 13,697 Romney 13,861
Wayne W Trump 27,540 Romney 27,641
Wilson L Trump 17,531 Romney 17,954
====================================================== ARIZONA--------------------WON BY 3.50% COUNTY WINS OF 15 = TRUMP 11, CLINTON 4
COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 7
Apache L Trump 8,240 Romney 8,250
Cochise W Trump 28,092 Romney 29,497
Coconino L Trump 21,108 Romney 21,220
Graham W Trump 8,025 Romney 8,076
Maricopa W Trump 747,361 Romney 749,885
Pima L Trump 167,428 Romney 174,779
Santa Cruz L Trump 3,897 Romney 4,235
======================================================