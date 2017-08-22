N - 1 - TRUMP V ROMNEY - ROMNEY 24

LIST OF COUNTIES TRUMP HAD LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY HAD IN 2012. TRUMP W / L IN THE COUNTY

SEE ALSO A - TABLE OF CONTENTS - 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION FOR LIST OF ADDITIONAL COUNTY DATA SHEETS

J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS

ROMNEY 24 = 206 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN WY, WV, OK, ND, ID, SD, KY, AL, AR, TN, NE, KS MT, LA, IN, UT, MS, MO, AK, SC, TX, GA, NC, AZ

== ROMNEY 24 STATES COUNTIES = 1925 TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 1718 CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 207

== COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 1545 TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 1471 TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 74 TRUMP VOTE GAINS = 1,520,090

== COUNTIES TRUMP LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 380 TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 247 TRUMP COUNTY LOSSES = 133 TRUMP VOTE LOSSES = 707,450

NOTE THE 3 TIES WERE COUNTED AS LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY CARTER MONTANA KENEDEY TEXAS RANDOLPH GEORGIA

== 3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY TEXAS 210,980 INDIANA 147,546 NORTH CAROLINA 145,497

== 3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA UTAH 225,554 TEXAS 95,776 GEORGIA 81,270

== NOTE THE MAKE UP OF ALASKA'S 40 VOTING DISTRICTS CHANGED FROM 2012 TO 2016.

NOTE FOR ALASKA NO COUNTY DATA AVAILABLE ALL TRUMP VOTE LOSS ASSIGNED TO ALL 40 STATE VOTING DISTRICTS AT SAME 27-13 SPLIT

===================================== ===================================== =====================================

STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP WIN ====================================================== ====================================================== WYOMING------------------WON BY 46.30% COUNTY WINS OF 23 = TRUMP 22, CLINTON 1

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 9

Albany W Trump 7,602 Romney 7,866 ==================== Big Horn W Trump 4,067 Romney 4,285 ==================== Lincoln W Trump 6,779 Romney 7,144 ==================== Park W Trump 11,115 Romney 11,234 ==================== Sheridan W Trump 10,266 Romney 10,267 ==================== Sublette W Trump 3,409 Romney 3,472 ==================== Teton L Trump 3,921 Romney 4,858 ==================== Uinta W Trump 6,154 Romney 6,615 ==================== Washakie W Trump 2,911 Romney 3,014

====================================================== WEST VIRGINIA----------WON BY 41.68% COUNTY WINS OF 55 = TRUMP 55, CLINTON 0

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 0

====================================================== OKLAHOMA --------------WON BY 36.39% COUNTY WINS OF 77 = TRUMP 77, CLINTON 0

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 5

Beaver W Trump 1,993 Romney 2,062 ==================== Cimarron W Trump 963 Romney 1,082 =================== Oklahoma W Trump 141,569 Romney 149,728 =================== Texas W Trump 4,621 Romney 4,930 =================== Tulsa W Trump 144,258 Romney 145,062

====================================================== NORTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 35.73% COUNTY WINS OF 53 = TRUMP 51, CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 2

Adams W Trump 909 Romney 918 =================== Pierce W Trump 1,437 Romney 1,465

====================================================== IDAHO------------------------WON BY 31.76% COUNTY WINS OF 44 = TRUMP 42, CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 21

Ada W Trump 93,752 Romney 97,554

Bannock W Trump 17,180 Romney 21,010

Bear Lake W Trump 2,203 Romney 2,489

Bingham W Trump 10,907 Romney 13,440

Blaine L Trump 3,340 Romney 3,939

Bonneville W Trump 26,699 Romney 32,276

Butte W Trump 914 Romney 1,001

Caribou W Trump 2,275 Romney 2,608

Cassia W Trump 5,949 Romney 7,154

Clark W Trump 203 Romney 235

Franklin W Trump 3,901 Romney 5,195

Fremont W Trump 4,090 Romney 4,907

Jefferson W Trump 8,436 Romney 9,895

Jerome W Trump 4,644 Romney 4,804

Latah L Trump 7,265 Romney 7,589

Lemhi W Trump 3,011 Romney 3,029

Madison W Trump 8,941 Romney 13,445

Minidoka W Trump 4,887 Romney 5,442

Oneida W Trump 1,531 Romney 1,838

Power W Trump 1,666 Romney 1,870

Teton W Trump 2,167 Romney 2,458

====================================================== SOUTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 29.79% COUNTY WINS OF 66 = TRUMP 61, CLINTON 5

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 7

NOTE Oglala Lakota COUNTY IN 2016 IS SHANNON COUNTY IN 2012

Clay L Trump 2,109 Romney 2,147

Haakon W Trump 936 Romney 940

Hanson W Trump 1,497 Romney 1,627

Hughes W Trump 5,174 Romney 5,219

Jones W Trump 450 Romney 490

McPherson W Trump 892 Romney 921

Todd L Trump 487 Romney 498

====================================================== KENTUCKY----------------WON BY 29.64% COUNTY WINS OF 120 = TRUMP 118, CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 4

Clay W Trump 5,861 Romney 6,176

Fayette L Trump 56,894 Romney 60,795

Jefferson L Trump 143,768 Romney 148,423

Leslie W Trump 4,015 Romney 4,439

====================================================== ALABAMA------------------WON BY 27.73% COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 54, CLINTON 13

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 16

Barbour W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 5,454 Romney 5,550

Bullock L Trump 1,140 Romney 1,251

Butler W Trump 4,901 Romney 5,087

Choctaw W Trump 4,106 Romney 4,152

Clarke W Trump 7,140 Romney 7,470

Conecuh W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 3,420 Romney 3,439

Dallas L Trump 5,789 Romney 6,288

Hale L Trump 3,173 Romney 3,210

Jefferson L Trump 134,768 Romney 141,683

Lowndes L Trump 1,751 Romney 1,756

Madison W Trump 89,520 Romney 90,884

Marengo L Trump 5,233 Romney 5,336

Montgomery L Trump 34,003 Romney 38,332

Perry L Trump 1,407 Romney 1,506

Pike W Trump 7,693 Romney 7,963

Sumter L Trump 1,581 Romney 1,586

====================================================== ARKANSAS----------------WON BY 26.92% COUNTY WINS OF 75 = TRUMP 67, CLINTON 8

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 13

Arkansas W Trump 3,826 Romney 3,897

Columbia W Trump 5,456 Romney 5,790

Crittenden L Trump 6,964 Romney 6,998

Dallas W Trump 1,509 Romney 1,665

Jefferson L Trump 9,250 Romney 9,520

Lee L Trump 1,229 Romney 1,280

Monroe W Trump 1,489 Romney 1,585

Ouachita W Trump 5,351 Romney 5,521

Phillips L Trump 2,446 Romney 2,598

Pulaski L Trump 61,257 Romney 68,984

St. Francis L Trump 3,195 Romney 3,368

Sebastian W Trump 29,127 Romney 29,169

Union W Trump 10,456 Romney 10,699

====================================================== TENNESSEE--------------WON BY 26.01% COUNTY WINS OF 95 = TRUMP 92, CLINTON 3

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 6

Davidson L Trump 84,550 Romney 97,622

Hamilton W Trump 78,733 Romney 79,933

Knox W Trump 105,767 Romney 109,707

Madison W Trump 21,335 Romney 21,993

Shelby L Trump 116,344 Romney 135,649

Williamson W Trump 68,212 Romney 69,850

====================================================== NEBRASKA----------------WON BY 25.05% COUNTY WINS OF 93 = TRUMP 91, CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 6

Douglas L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 108,077 Romney 113,220

Hayes W Trump 472 Romney 476

Lancaster L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 61,588 Romney 62,434

Sioux W Trump 616 Romney 624

Thomas W Trump 344 Romney 360

York W Trump 4,700 Romney 4,874

====================================================== KANSAS--------------------WON BY 20.42% COUNTY WINS OF 105 = TRUMP 103, CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 41

Chautauqua W Trump 1,236 Romney 1,304

Cloud W Trump 2,919 Romney 2,954

Comanche W Trump 715 Romney 767

Decatur W Trump 1,210 Romney 1,218

Douglas L Trump 14,688 Romney 17,401

Edwards W Trump 1,037 Romney 1,059

Elk W Trump 1,048 Romney 1,049

Ford W Trump 5,114 Romney 5,602

Geary W Trump 4,274 Romney 4,372

Gove W Trump 1,140 Romney 1,168

Graham W Trump 1,025 Romney 1,056

Grant W Trump 1,804 Romney 1,811

Greeley W Trump 534 Romney 543

Haskell W Trump 1,040 Romney 1,159

Hodgeman W Trump 855 Romney 868

Jewell W Trump 1,223 Romney 1,235

Johnson W Trump 137,490 Romney 158,401

Kearny W Trump 1,075 Romney 1,097

Kiowa W Trump 900 Romney 976

Lane W Trump 718 Romney 739

Meade W Trump 1,415 Romney 1,428

Mitchell W Trump 2,308 Romney 2,327

Morton W Trump 995 Romney 1,072

Norton W Trump 1,840 Romney 1,878

Osborne W Trump 1,460 Romney 1,479

Ottawa W Trump 2,283 Romney 2,295

Rawlins W Trump 1,220 Romney 1,223

Reno W Trump 15,513 Romney 15,718

Republic W Trump 2,024 Romney 2,134

Riley W Trump 10,107 Romney 11,507

Rooks W Trump 2,031 Romney 2,038

Saline W Trump 13,828 Romney 13,840

Sedgwick W Trump 104,353 Romney 106,506

Seward W Trump 3,159 Romney 3,617

Shawnee W Trump 35,934 Romney 37,782

Stanton W Trump 492 Romney 605

Stevens W Trump 1,599 Romney 1,749

Trego W Trump 1,227 Romney 1,261

Washington W Trump 2,194 Romney 2,316

Wichita W Trump 769 Romney 821

Wilson W Trump 2,788 Romney 2,825

====================================================== MONTANA-----------------WON BY 20.23% COUNTY WINS OF 56 = TRUMP 50, CLINTON 6

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 5

Chouteau W Trump 1,679 Romney 1,758

Daniels W Trump 730 Romney 740

Gallatin L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 23,802 Romney 24,358

Liberty W Trump 698 Romney 702

Missoula L Trump 22,250 Romney 22,652 =============== =============== TIE Carter W 678

====================================================== LOUISIANA----------------WON BY 19.64% COUNTY WINS OF 64 = TRUMP 54, CLINTON 10

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 14

Caddo L Trump 49,006 Romney 52,459

Cameron W Trump 3,256 Romney 3,260

Claiborne W Trump 3,585 Romney 3,649

East Baton Rouge L Trump 84,660 Romney 92,292

East Carroll Parish L Trump 1,059 Romney 1,508

Jefferson W Trump 100,398 Romney 102,536

Madison L Trump 1,927 Romney 2,000

Morehouse W Trump 6,502 Romney 6,591

Natchitoches W Trump 8,968 Romney 9,077

Orleans L Trump 24,292 Romney 28,003

Red River W Trump 2,391 Romney 2,483

St. Helena L Trump 2,497 Romney 2,529

St. John the Baptist L Trump 7,569 Romney 7,620

Tensas L Trump 1,182 Romney 1,230

====================================================== INDIANA--------------------WON BY 19.01% COUNTY WINS OF 92 = TRUMP 88, CLINTON 4

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 6

Allen W Trump 83,930 Romney 84,613

Elkhart W Trump 41,867 Romney 42,378

Hamilton W Trump 87,404 Romney 90,747

Marion L Trump 130,360 Romney 136,509

Monroe L Trump 20,592 Romney 22,481

St. Joseph L Trump 52,021 Romney 52,578

====================================================== UTAH -----------------------WON BY 17.89% COUNTY WINS OF 29 = TRUMP 27 = CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 28

Beaver W Trump 1,838 Romney 2,174

Box Elder W Trump 12,230 Romney 17,101

Cache W Trump 21,139 Romney 35,039

Daggett W Trump 331 Romney 406

Davis W Trump 62,219 Romney 96,861

Duchesne W Trump 5,508 Romney 5,698

Emery W Trump 3,425 Romney 3,777

Garfield W Trump 1,606 Romney 1,832

Grand W Trump 1,975 Romney 1,996

Iron W Trump 11,561 Romney 14,200

Juab W Trump 2,827 Romney 3,448

Kane W Trump 2,265 Romney 2,522

Millard W Trump 3,860 Romney 4,478

Morgan W Trump 3,188 Romney 4,114

Piute W Trump 626 Romney 697

Rich W Trump 797 Romney 915

Salt Lake L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 138,043 Romney 223,811

San Juan W Trump 2,645 Romney 3,074

Sanpete W Trump 6,673 Romney 8,406

Sevier W Trump 6,740 Romney 7,207

Summit L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 7,333 Romney 8,884

Tooele W Trump 11,169 Romney 14,268

Uintah W Trump 9,810 Romney 10,421

Utah W Trump 102,182 Romney 156,950

Wasatch W Trump 6,115 Romney 7,220

Washington W Trump 42,650 Romney 44,698

Wayne W Trump 966 Romney 1,089

Weber W Trump 40,235 Romney 54,224

====================================================== MISSISSIPPI--------------WON BY 17.80% COUNTY WINS OF 82 = TRUMP 55, CLINTON 27

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 59

Adams L Trump 5,874 Romney 6,293

Amite W Trump 4,289 Romney 4,414

Attala W Trump 4,897 Romney 5,126

Bolivar L Trump 4,590 Romney 4,701

Calhoun W Trump 4,390 Romney 4,412

Carroll W Trump 3,799 Romney 3,960

Choctaw W Trump 2,788 Romney 2,812

Claiborne L Trump 540 Romney 625

Clay L Trump 4,150 Romney 4,291

Coahoma L Trump 2,426 Romney 2,712

Copiah L Trump 6,103 Romney 6,282

DeSoto W Trump 43,089 Romney 43,559

Forrest W Trump 15,461 Romney 16,574

Franklin W Trump 2,721 Romney 2,735

Greene W Trump 4,335 Romney 4,531

Grenada W Trump 5,970 Romney 5,986

Hinds L Trump 25,275 Romney 29,664

Holmes L Trump 1,309 Romney 1,435

Humphreys L Trump 1,151 Romney 1,293

Issaquena L Trump 298 Romney 302

Jackson W Trump 33,629 Romney 35,747

Jasper L Trump 4,038 Romney 4,193

Jefferson Davis L Trump 2,466 Romney 2,507

Jones W Trump 20,133 Romney 20,687

Kemper L Trump 1,778 Romney 1,789

Lafayette W Trump 10,872 Romney 11,075

Lamar W Trump 18,751 Romney 19,101

Lauderdale W Trump 17,741 Romney 18,700

Lawrence W Trump 4,091 Romney 4,192

Leake W Trump 4,782 Romney 4,863

Lee W Trump 22,220 Romney 22,415

Leflore L Trump 3,212 Romney 3,587

Lincoln W Trump 10,550 Romney 10,839

Lowndes W Trump 13,271 Romney 13,518

Madison W Trump 28,265 Romney 28,507

Marion W Trump 7,836 Romney 8,237

Montgomery W Trump 2,818 Romney 2,947

Neshoba W Trump 7,679 Romney 7,837

Noxubee L Trump 1,200 Romney 1,325

Oktibbeha L Trump 8,576 Romney 8,761

Panola W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 7,449 Romney 7,629

Perry W Trump 4,135 Romney 4,137

Pike L Trump 8,009 Romney 8,181

Quitman L Trump 1,001 Romney 1,116

Rankin W Trump 47,178 Romney 48,444

Sharkey L Trump 692 Romney 737

Simpson W Trump 7,393 Romney 7,424

Smith W Trump 5,928 Romney 6,049

Stone W Trump 5,306 Romney 5,420

Sunflower L Trump 2,794 Romney 2,929

Tallahatchie L Trump 2,462 Romney 2,499

Tunica L Trump 853 Romney 883

Warren W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 9,767 Romney 10,457

Washington L Trump 5,244 Romney 5,651

Wayne W Trump 5,990 Romney 6,111

Webster W Trump 3,976 Romney 3,992

Wilkinson L Trump 1,318 Romney 1,415

Winston W Trump 4,910 Romney 5,168

Yazoo L Trump 4,598 Romney 4,941

====================================================== MISSOURI-----------------WON BY 16.51% COUNTY WINS OF 115 = TRUMP 111, CLINTON 4 114 COUNTYS PLUS IND. ST LOUIS

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 4

Boone L Trump 36,200 Romney 37,404

Jackson L Trump 116,211 Romney 122,708

St. Louis L Trump 202,434 Romney 224,742

St. Louis L INDEPENDENT CITY Trump 20,832 Romney 22,943

====================================================== ALASKA--------------------WON BY 14.73% STATE DISTRICT WINS OF 40 VOTES COUNTED BY STATE DISTRICT NO DATA FOR THE 20 COUNTIES (BOROUGHS) TRUMP 27 CLINTON 13

ROMNEY 27 OBAMA 13

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = UNKNOWN

NOTE THE MAKE UP OF ALASKA'S 40 VOTING DISTRICTS CHANGED FROM 2012 TO 2016.

SEE - J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS

====================================================== SOUTH CAR--------------WON BY 14.27% COUNTY WINS OF 46 = TRUMP 31, CLINTON 15

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 6

Allendale L Trump 789 Romney 838

Charleston L Trump 75,443 Romney 77,629

Lee L Trump 2,803 Romney 2,832

Orangeburg L Trump 11,931 Romney 12,022

Richland L Trump 52,469 Romney 53,105

Sumter L Trump 18,745 Romney 19,274

====================================================== TEXAS----------------------WON BY 8.98% COUNTY WINS OF 254 = TRUMP 227, CLINTON 27

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 30

Baylor W Trump 1,267 Romney 1,297

Bexar L Trump 240,333 Romney 241,617

Castro W Trump 1,414 Romney 1,470

Cottle W Trump 506 Romney 555

Culberson L Trump 280 Romney 295

Dallas L Trump 262,945 Romney 295,813

Deaf Smith W Trump 2,911 Romney 3,042

Dickens W Trump 755 Romney 793

Donley W Trump 1,225 Romney 1,287

El Paso L Trump 55,512 Romney 57,150

Floyd W Trump 1,474 Romney 1,523

Garza W Trump 1,225 Romney 1,263

Hale W Trump 6,366 Romney 6,490

Hansford W Trump 1,730 Romney 1,788

Harris L Trump 545,955 Romney 586,073

Haskell W Trump 1,403 Romney 1,424

Irion W Trump 660 Romney 668

Jeff Davis W Trump 695 Romney 719

Jefferson W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 42,862 Romney 43,242

Knox W Trump 1,078 Romney 1,160

Ochiltree W Trump 2,628 Romney 2,719

Parmer W Trump 1,915 Romney 2,011

Pecos W Trump 2,468 Romney 2,512

Sherman W Trump 807 Romney 908

Sutton W Trump 1,075 Romney 1,110

Tarrant W Trump 345,921 Romney 348,920

Terrell W Trump 288 Romney 358

Terry W Trump 2,459 Romney 2,602

Travis L Trump 127,209 Romney 140,152

Wichita W Trump 27,631 Romney 29,812 =============== =============== TIE Kenedy L 84 FLIPPED COUNTY

====================================================== GEORGIA------------------WON BY 5.10% COUNTY WINS OF 159 = TRUMP 128, CLINTON 31

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 31

Atkinson W Trump 1,878 Romney 1,938

Baker W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 775 Romney 785

Bibb L Trump 24,043 Romney 25,623

Calhoun L Trump 830 Romney 883

Chatham L Trump 45,688 Romney 47,204

Clarke L Trump 12,717 Romney 13,815

Clayton L Trump 12,645 Romney 14,164

Cobb L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 152,912 Romney 171,722

DeKalb L Trump 51,468 Romney 64,392

Dodge W Trump 5,021 Romney 5,214

Dooly W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 1,951 Romney 1,985

Dougherty L Trump 10,232 Romney 11,449

Douglas L Trump 24,817 Romney 26,241

Early W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 2,552 Romney 2,557

Fayette W Trump 35,048 Romney 38,075

Fulton L Trump 117,783 Romney 137,124

Gwinnett L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 146,989 Romney 159,855

Henry L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 45,724 Romney 46,774

Lincoln W Trump 2,759 Romney 2,807

McDuffie W Trump 5,432 Romney 5,475

Macon L Trump 1,540 Romney 1,545

Miller W Trump 1,891 Romney 1,905

Muscogee L Trump 26,976 Romney 27,510

Newton L Trump 20,913 Romney 20,982

Pulaski W Trump 2,437 Romney 2,444

Richmond L Trump 24,461 Romney 25,845

Rockdale L Trump 13,478 Romney 15,716

Sumter L Trump 5,276 Romney 5,378

Talbot L Trump 1,196 Romney 1,202

Telfair W Trump 2,450 Romney 2,480

Wilkes W Trump 2,572 Romney 2,635 =============== =============== TIE Randolph L 1,271

====================================================== NORTH CAR---------------WON BY 3.66% COUNTY WINS OF 100 = TRUMP 76, CLINTON 24

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 17

Durham L Trump 28,350 Romney 33,769

Edgecombe L Trump 8,261 Romney 8,546

Forsyth L Trump 75,975 Romney 79,768

Greene W Trump 4,374 Romney 4,411

Guilford L Trump 98,062 Romney 104,789

Lenoir W Trump 13,613 Romney 13,980

Martin W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 5,897 Romney 5,995

Mecklenburg L Trump 155,518 Romney 171,668

Nash W FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 23,319 Romney 23,842

Orange L Trump 18,557 Romney 21,539

Pitt L Trump 35,691 Romney 36,214

Vance L Trump 7,332 Romney 7,429

Wake L Trump 196,082 Romney 211,596

Washington L Trump 2,564 Romney 2,622

Watauga L FLIPPED COUNTY Trump 13,697 Romney 13,861

Wayne W Trump 27,540 Romney 27,641

Wilson L Trump 17,531 Romney 17,954

====================================================== ARIZONA--------------------WON BY 3.50% COUNTY WINS OF 15 = TRUMP 11, CLINTON 4

COUNTIES TRUMP LOWER VOTE TOTAL THAN ROMNEY = 7

Apache L Trump 8,240 Romney 8,250

Cochise W Trump 28,092 Romney 29,497

Coconino L Trump 21,108 Romney 21,220

Graham W Trump 8,025 Romney 8,076

Maricopa W Trump 747,361 Romney 749,885

Pima L Trump 167,428 Romney 174,779

Santa Cruz L Trump 3,897 Romney 4,235

======================================================