M - 6 - CLINTON V OBAMA - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC = 187 ELETORAL COLLEGE VOTES
IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN LOSS
NM, OR, DE, CT, NJ, RI, WA, IL, NY, VT, MD, MA, CA, HI, DC
CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC
COUNTIES = 424
TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 266
CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 158
COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA = 101
CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 80
CLINTON COUNTY LOSSES = 21
CLINTON VOTE GAINS = 1,748,287
COUNTIES CLINTON LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA = 323
CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 78
CLINTON COUNTY LOSSES = 245
CLINTON VOTE LOSSES = 709,615
3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED
IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA
CALIFORNIA 916,447
NEW YORK 240,167
ILLINOIS 207,978
3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST
IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA
NEW YORK 169,902
ILLINOIS 136,761
WASHINGTON 66,891
ANOMALOUS COUNTIES
Champaign IL
Cook IL
Alameda CA
Imperial CA
Los Angeles CA
San Bernardino CA
San Francisco CA
STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP LOSS
NEW MEXICO--------------LOST BY 8.21%
COUNTY WINS OF 33 = TRUMP 19 = CLINTON 14
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 385,234 Obama 415,335 Wins 14 Loss 19
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 3 Wins 3 Loss 0
Clinton 71,216 Obama 69,566 Votes gain 1650
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 30 Wins 11 Loss 19
Clinton 314,018 Obama 345,769 Votes lost 31,751
OREGON---------------------LOST BY 10.98%
COUNTY WINS OF 36 = TRUMP 28, CLINTON 8
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 1,002,106 Obama 970,488 Wins 8 Loss 28
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 10 Wins 6 Loss 4
Clinton 822,316 Obama 771,046 Votes gain 51,270
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 26 Wins 2 Loss 24
Clinton 179,790 Obama 199,442 Votes lost 19,652
DELAWARE----------------LOST BY 11.37%
COUNTY WINS OF 3 = TRUMP 2, CLINTON 1
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 235,603 Obama 242,584 Wins 1 Loss 2
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0
Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 3 Wins 1 Loss 2
Clinton 235,603 Obama 242,584 Votes lost 6981
CONNECTICUT-----------LOST BY 13.64%
COUNTY WINS OF 8 = TRUMP 2, CLINTON 6
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 897,572 Obama 905,109 Wins 6 Loss 2
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 1 Wins 1 Loss 0
Clinton 243,852 Obama 217,294 Votes gain 26,558
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 7 Wins 5 Loss 2
Clinton 653,720 Obama 687,815 Votes lost 34,095
NEW JERSEY--------------LOST BY 13.98%
COUNTY WINS OF 21 = TRUMP 9, CLINTON 12
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 2,148,278 Obama 2,126,610 Wins 12 Loss 9
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 11 Wins 8 Loss 3
Clinton 1,564,974 Obama 1,489,358 Votes gain 75,616
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 10 Wins 4 Loss 6
Clinton 583,304 Obama 637,252 Votes lost 53,948
RHODE ISLAND-----------LOST BY 15.51%
COUNTY WINS OF 5 = TRUMP 1, CLINTON 4
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 252,525 Obama 279,677 Wins 4 Loss 1
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0
Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 5 Wins 4 Loss 1
Clinton 252,525 Obama 279,677 Votes lost 27,152
WASHINGTON-------------LOST BY 15.71%
COUNTY WINS OF 39 = TRUMP 27, CLINTON 12
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 1,742,718 Obama 1,755,396 Wins 12 Loss 27
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 5 Wins 4 Loss 1
Clinton 802,866 Obama 748,653 Votes gain 54,213
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 34 Wins 8 Loss 26
Clinton 939,852 Obama 1,006,743 Votes lost 66,891
ILLINOIS----------------------LOST BY 16.89%
COUNTY WINS OF 102 = TRUMP 90, CLINTON 12
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 3,090,729 Obama 3,019,512 Wins 12 Loss 90
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 9 Wins 6 Loss 3
Clinton 2,439,275 Obama 2,231,297 Votes gain 207,978
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 93 Wins 6 Loss 87
Clinton 651,454 Obama 788,215 Votes lost 136,761
NEW YORK-----------------LOST BY 22.49%
COUNTY WINS OF 62 = TRUMP 45, CLINTON 17
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 4,556,142 Obama 4,485,877 Wins 17 Loss 45
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 8 Wins 8 Loss 0
Clinton 2,793,744 Obama 2,553,577 Votes gain 240,167
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 54 Wins 9 Loss 45
Clinton 1,762,398 Obama 1,932,300 Votes lost 169,902
VERMONT------------------LOST BY 26.41%
COUNTY WINS OF 14 = TRUMP 1, CLINTON 13
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 178,573 Obama 199,239 Wins 13 Loss 1
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 1 Wins 1 Loss 0
Clinton 54,814 Obama 53,626 Votes gain 1188
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 13 Wins 12 Loss 1
Clinton 123,759 Obama 145,613 Votes lost 21,854
MARYLAND----------------LOST BY 26.42%
COUNTY WINS OF 24 = TRUMP 17, CLINTON 7
INCLUDES IND CITY BALTIMORE
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 1,677,928 Obama 1,677,844 Wins 7 Loss 17
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 5 Wins 4 Loss 1
Clinton 694,716 Obama 645,348 Votes gain 49,368
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 19 Wins 3 Loss 16
Clinton 983,212 Obama 1,032,496 Votes lost 49,284
MASSACHUSETTS-----LOST BY 27.20%
COUNTY WINS OF 14 = TRUMP 0, CLINTON 14
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 1,995,196 Obama 1,921,761 Wins 14 Loss 0
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 9 Wins 9 Loss 0
Clinton 1,629,507 Obama 1,521,435 Votes gain 108,072
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 5 Wins 5 Loss 0
Clinton 365,689 Obama 400,326 Votes lost 34,637
CALIFORNIA---------------LOST BY 29.99%
COUNTY WINS OF 58 = TRUMP 25, CLINTON 33
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 8,753,792 Obama 7,854,285 Wins 33 Loss 25
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 38 Wins 29 Loss 9
Clinton 8,563,495 Obama 7,647,048 Votes gain 916,447
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 20 Wins 4 Loss 16
Clinton 190,297 Obama 207,237 Votes lost 16,940
HAWAII-----------------------LOST BY 32.18%
COUNTY WINS OF 4 = TRUMP 0, CLINTON 4
KALWAO NOT INCLUDED, POP. 88
NO VOTE COUNT
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 266,891 Obama 306,658 Wins 4 Loss 0
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0
Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 4 Wins 4 Loss 0
Clinton 266,891 Obama 306,658 Votes lost 39,767
WASH DC-------------------LOST BY 86.78%
TRUMP 0 , CLINTON 1
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 282,830 Obama 267,070 Wins 1 Loss 0
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 1 Wins 1 Loss 0
Clinton 282,830 Obama 267,070 Votes gain 15,760
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0
Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes lost 0