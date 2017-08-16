M - 4 - CLINTON V OBAMA - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

12 UP FOR GRABS STATES = 145 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN / LOSS

IA, OH, FL, WI, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA

12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

COUNTIES = 803

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 665

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 138

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA = 92

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 53

CLINTON COUNTY LOSSES = 39

CLINTON VOTE GAINS = 614,397

COUNTIES CLINTON LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA = 711

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 85

CLINTON COUNTY LOSSES = 626

CLINTON VOTE LOSSES = 1,757245

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED

IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA

FLORIDA 327,422

VIRGINIA 109,195

PENNSYLVANIA 78,564

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST

IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA

OHIO 442,766

MICHIGAN 311,122

WISCONSIN 241,531

ANOMALOUS COUNTIES

Miami-Dade FL

Orange FL

Allegheny PA

STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP W-L

IOWA-------------------------WON BY 9.41%

COUNTY WINS OF 99 = TRUMP 93, CLINTON 6

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 653,669 Obama 822,544 Wins 6 Loss 93

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 99 Wins 6 Loss 93

Clinton 653,669 Obama 822,544 Votes lost 168,875

OHIO-------------------------WON BY 8.07%

COUNTY WINS OF 88 = TRUMP 80, CLINTON 8

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 2,394,169 Obama 2,827,709 Wins 8 Loss 80

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 3 Wins 1 Loss 2

Clinton 425,800 Obama 416,574 Votes gain 9226

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 85 Wins 7 Loss 78

Clinton 1,968,369 Obama 2,411,135 Votes lost 442,766

FLORIDA--------------------WON BY 1.18%

COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 58, CLINTON 9

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 4,504,975 Obama 4,237,756 Wins 9 Loss 58

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 28 Wins 8 Loss 20

Clinton 3,569,908 Obama 3,242,486 Votes gain 327,422

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 39 Wins 1 Loss 38

Clinton 935,067 Obama 995,270 Votes lost 60,203

WISCONSIN----------------WON BY 0.76%

COUNTY WINS OF 72 = TRUMP 60, CLINTON 12

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,382,536 Obama 1,620,985 Wins 12 Loss 60

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 3 Wins 1 Loss 2

Clinton 317,091 Obama 314,009 Votes gain 3082

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 69 Wins 11 Loss 58

Clinton 1,065,445 Obama 1,306,976 Votes lost 241,531

PENN-------------------------WON BY 0.72%

COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 56, CLINTON 11

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 2,926,441 Obama 2,990,274 Wins 11 Loss 56

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 11 Wins 7 Loss 4

Clinton 1,401,197 Obama 1,322,633 Votes gain 78,564

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 56 Wins 4 Loss 52

Clinton 1,525,244 Obama 1,667,641 Votes lost 142,397

MICHIGAN------------------WON BY 0.22%

COUNTY WINS OF 83 = TRUMP 75, CLINTON 8

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 2,268,839 Obama 2,564,569 Wins 8 Loss 75

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 5 Wins 1 Loss 4

Clinton 339,878 Obama 324,486 Votes gain 15,392

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 78 Wins 7 Loss 71

Clinton 1,928,961 Obama 2,240,083 Votes lost 311,122

NEW HAMPSHIRE -----LOST BY 0.37%

COUNTY WINS OF 10 = TRUMP 6, CLINTON 4

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 348,526 Obama 369,561 Wins 4 Loss 6

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 10 Wins 4 Loss 6

Clinton 348,526 Obama 369,561 Votes lost 21,035

MINNESOTA--------------LOST BY 1.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 87 = TRUMP 78, CLINTON 9

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,367,825 Obama 1,546,167 Wins 9 Loss 78

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 2 Wins 1 Loss 1

Clinton 450,796 Obama 444,727 Votes gain 6069

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 85 Wins 8 Loss 77

Clinton 917,029 Obama 1,101,440 Votes lost 184,411

NEVADA------------------- LOST BY 2.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 17 = TRUMP 15, CLINTON 2

16 COUNTIES PLUS IND. CARSON CITY

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 539,260 Obama 531,373 Wins 2 Loss 15

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 2 Wins 2 Loss 0

Clinton 499,606 Obama 485,345 Votes gain 14,261

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 15 Wins 0 Loss 15

Clinton 39,654 Obama 46,028 Votes lost 6374

MAINE ----------------------LOST BY 2.96%

COUNTY WINS OF 16 = TRUMP 9 = CLINTON 7

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 357,735 Obama 401,306 Wins 7 Loss 9

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 1 Wins 1 Loss 0

Clinton 102,981 Obama 101,950 Votes gain 1031

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 15 Wins 6 Loss 9

Clinton 254,754 Obama 299,356 Votes lost 44,602

COLORADO--------------LOST BY 4.91%

COUNTY WINS OF 64 = TRUMP 42, CLINTON 22

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,338,870 Obama 1,323,102 Wins 22 Loss 42

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 14 Wins 13 Loss 1

Clinton 939,986 Obama 889,831 Votes gain 50,155

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 50 Wins 9 Loss 41

Clinton 398,884 Obama 433,271 Votes lost 34,387

VIRGINIA-------------------LOST BY 5.32%

COUNTY WINS OF 133 = TRUMP 93, CLINTON 40

INCLUDES 38 INDEPENDANT CITIES

NOTE BEDFORD CITY INDEPENDENT IN 2012

IS PART OF BEDFORD COUNTY IN 2016 -

BEDFORD CITY LOW VOTE COUNT IN 2012

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,981,473 Obama 1,971,820 Wins 40 Loss 93

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 23 Wins 18 Loss 5

Clinton 1,158,560 Obama 1,049,365 Votes gain 109,195

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 110 Wins 22 Loss 88

Clinton 822,913 Obama 922,455 Votes lost 99,542