M - 2 - CLINTON V OBAMA - ROMNEY 24

SUMMARY OF M - 1 - CLINTON V OBAMA - ROMNEY 24

SEE ALSO

A - TABLE OF CONTENTS - 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

FOR LIST OF ADDITIONAL COUNTY DATA SHEETS

J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

ROMNEY 24 = 206 3LECTORAL CIOLLEGE VOTES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN

WY, WV, OK, ND, ID, SD, KY, AL, AR, TN, NE, KS

MT, LA, IN, UT, MS, MO, AK, SC, TX, GA, NC, AZ

==

ROMNEY 24 STATES

COUNTIES = 1925

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 1718

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 207

==

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA =225

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 61

CLINTON COUNTY LOSSES = 164

CLINTON VOTE GAINS = 1,233,695

==

COUNTIES CLINTON LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA = 1700

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 146

CLINTON COUNTY LOSSES = 1554

CLINTON VOTE LOSSES = 1,194,374

NOTE THE 2 TIES WERE COUNTED AS LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA

MILLARD UTAH

KING TEXAS

==

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED

IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA

TEXAS 610,419

GEORGIA 162,540

ARIZONA 141,184

==

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST

IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA

MISSOURI 154,818

INDIANA 139,366

TENNESSEE 105,400

==

NOTE

THE MAKE UP OF ALASKA'S 40 VOTING DISTRICTS CHANGED FROM 2012 TO 2016.

==

ANOMALOUS COUNTIES

El Paso TX

Fort Bend TX

Harris TX

Tarrant TX

Travis TX

Gwinnett GA

Maricopa AZ

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP WIN

======================================================

======================================================

WYOMING------------------WON BY 46.30%

COUNTY WINS OF 23 = TRUMP 22, CLINTON 1

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 55,973 Obama 69,286 Wins 1 Loss 22

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 1 Wins 1 Loss 0

Clinton 7,314 Obama 6,213 Votes gain 1101

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 22 Wins 0 Loss 22

Clinton 48,659 Obama 63,073 Votes lost 14,414

======================================================

======================================================

WEST VIRGINIA----------WON BY 41.68%

COUNTY WINS OF 55 = TRUMP 55, CLINTON 0

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 188,794 Obama 238,269 Wins 0 Loss 55

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 1 Wins 0 Loss 1

Clinton 14,699 Obama 13,826 Votes gain 873

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 54 Wins 0 Loss 54

Clinton 174,095 Obama 224,443 Votes lost 50,348

======================================================

======================================================

OKLAHOMA --------------WON BY 36.39%

COUNTY WINS OF 77 = TRUMP 77, CLINTON 0

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 420,375 Obama 443,547 Wins 0 Loss 77

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 4 Wins 0 Loss 4

Clinton 251,163 Obama 235,034 Votes gain 16,129

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 73 Wins 0 Loss 73

Clinton169,212 Obama 208,513 Votes lost 39,301

======================================================

======================================================

NORTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 35.73%

COUNTY WINS OF 53 = TRUMP 51, CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 93,758 Obama 124,827 Wins 2 Loss 51

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 53 Wins 2 Loss 51

Clinton 93,758 Obama 124,827 Votes lost 31,069

======================================================

======================================================

IDAHO------------------------WON BY 31.76%

COUNTY WINS OF 44 = TRUMP 42, CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 189,765 Obama 212,787 Wins2 Loss 42

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 4 Wins 1 Loss 3

Clinton 10,161 Obama 9075 Votes gain 1086

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 40 Wins 1 Loss 39

Clinton 179,604 Obama 203,712 Votes lost 24,108

======================================================

======================================================

SOUTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 29.79%

COUNTY WINS OF 66 = TRUMP 61, CLINTON 5

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 117,458 Obama 145,039 Wins 5 Loss 61

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 1 Wins 0 Loss 1

Clinton 8076 Obama 7982 Votes gain 94

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 65 Wins 5 Loss 60

Clinton 109,382 Obama 137,057 Votes lost 27,675

======================================================

======================================================

KENTUCKY----------------WON BY 29.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 120 = TRUMP 118, CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 628,854 Obama 679,370 Wins 2 Loss 118

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 9 Wins 2 Loss 7

Clinton 320,594 Obama 306,281 Votes gain 14,313

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 111 Wins 0 Loss 111

Clinton 309,260 Obama 373,089 Votes lost 64,829

======================================================

======================================================

ALABAMA------------------WON BY 27.73%

COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 54, CLINTON 13

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 729,547 Obama 795,696 Wins 13 Loss 54

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 3 Wins 0 Loss 3

Clinton 104,257 Obama 100,490 Votes gain 3767

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 64 Wins 13 Loss 51

Clinton 625,290 Obama 695,206 Votes lost 69,916

======================================================

======================================================

ARKANSAS----------------WON BY 26.92%

COUNTY WINS OF 75 = TRUMP 67, CLINTON 8

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 380,494 Obama 394,409 Wins 8 Loss 67

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 8 Wins 1 Loss 7

Clinton 196,107 Obama 181,804 Votes gain 14,303

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 67 Wins 7 Loss 60

Clinton 184,387 Obama 212,605 Votes lost 28,218

======================================================

======================================================

TENNESSEE--------------WON BY 26.01%

COUNTY WINS OF 95 = TRUMP 92, CLINTON 3

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 870,695 Obama 960,709 Wins 3 Loss 92

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 4 Wins 1 Loss 3

Clinton 279,461 Obama 264,075 Votes gain 15,386

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 91 Wins 2 Loss 89

Clinton 591,234 Obama 696,634 Votes lost 105,400

======================================================

======================================================

NEBRASKA----------------WON BY 25.05%

COUNTY WINS OF 93 = TRUMP 91, CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 284,494 Obama 302,081 Wins 2 Loss 91

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 3 Wins 1 Loss 2

Clinton 141,861 Obama 133,156 Votes gain 8705

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 90 Wins 1 Loss 89

Clinton 142,633 Obama 168,925 Votes lost 26,292

======================================================

======================================================

KANSAS--------------------WON BY 20.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 105 = TRUMP 103, CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 427,005 Obama 439,908 Wins 2 Loss 103

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 7 Wins 1 Loss 6

Clinton 175,941 Obama 153,635 Votes gain 22,306

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 98 Wins1 Loss 97

Clinton 251,064 Obama 286,273 Votes lost 35,209

======================================================

======================================================

MONTANA-----------------WON BY 20.23%

COUNTY WINS OF 56 = TRUMP 50, CLINTON 6

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 177,709 Obama 201,839 Wins 6 Loss 50

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 2 Wins 2 Loss 0

Clinton 27,367 Obama 24,885 Votes gain 2482

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 54 Wins 4 Loss 50

Clinton 150,342 Obama 176,954 Votes lost 26,612

======================================================

======================================================

LOUISIANA----------------WON BY 19.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 64 = TRUMP 54, CLINTON 10

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 780,154 Obama 809,141 Wins 10 Loss 54

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 5 Wins 2 Loss 3

Clinton 359,696 Obama 347,879 Votes gain 11,817

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 59 Wins 8 Loss 51

Clinton 420,458 Obama 461,262 Votes lost 40,804

======================================================

======================================================

INDIANA--------------------WON BY 19.01%

COUNTY WINS OF 92 = TRUMP 88, CLINTON 4

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,033,126 Obama 1,154,275 Wins 4 Loss 88

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 6 Wins 1 Loss 5

Clinton 168,860 Obama 150,643 Votes gain 18,217

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 86 Wins 3 Loss 83

Clinton 864,266 Obama 1,003,622 Votes lost 139,366

======================================================

======================================================

UTAH -----------------------WON BY 17.89%

COUNTY WINS OF 29 = TRUMP 27 = CLINTON 2

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 310,676 Obama 251,813 Wins 2 Loss 27

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 17 Wins 2 Loss 15

Clinton 302,345 Obama 242,374 Votes gain 59,971

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 12 Wins 0 Loss 12

Clinton 8331 Obama 9439 Votes lost 1108

======================================================

======================================================

MISSISSIPPI--------------WON BY 17.80%

COUNTY WINS OF 82 = TRUMP 55, CLINTON 27

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 485,131 Obama 562,949 Wins 27 Loss 55

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 82 Wins 27 Loss 55

Clinton 485,131 Obama 562,949 Votes lost 77,818

======================================================

======================================================

MISSOURI-----------------WON BY 16.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 115 = TRUMP 111, CLINTON 4

114 COUNTYS PLUS IND. ST LOUIS

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,071,068 Obama 1,223,796 Wins 4 Loss 111

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 2 Wins 1 Loss 1

Clinton 61,112 Obama 59,022 Votes gain 2090

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 113 Wins 3 Loss 110

Clinton 1,009,956 Obama 1,164,774 Votes lost 154,818

======================================================

======================================================

ALASKA--------------------WON BY 14.73%

STATE DISTRICT WINS OF 40

VOTES COUNTED BY STATE DISTRICT

NO DATA FOR THE 20 COUNTIES (BOROUGHS)

TRUMP 27

CLINTON 13

ROMNEY 27

ONAMA 13

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 116,454 Obama 122,640 Wins 13 Loss 27

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 40 Wins 13 Loss 27

Clinton 116,454 Obama 122,640 Votes lost 6186

NOTE FOR ALASKA NO COUNTY DATA AVAILABLE

ALL CLINTON VOTE LOSS ASSIGNED TO

ALL 40 STATE VOTING DISTRICTS AT SAME 27-13 SPLIT

NOTE

THE MAKE UP OF ALASKA'S 40 VOTING DISTRICTS CHANGED FROM 2012 TO 2016.

SEE

J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS

======================================================

======================================================

SOUTH CAR--------------WON BY 14.27%

COUNTY WINS OF 46 = TRUMP 31, CLINTON 15

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 855,373 Obama 865,941 Wins 15 Loss 31

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 12 Wins 3 Loss 9

Clinton 520,136 Obama 492,043 Votes gain 28,093

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 34 Wins 12 Loss 22

Clinton 335,237 Obama 373,898 Votes lost 38,661

======================================================

======================================================

TEXAS----------------------WON BY 8.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 254 = TRUMP 227, CLINTON 27

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 3,877,868 Obama 3,308,124 Wins 27 Loss 227

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 84 Wins 20 Loss 64

Clinton 3,543,723 Obama 2,933,304 Votes gain 610,419

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 170 Wins 7 Loss 163

Clinton 334,145 Obama 374,820 Votes lost 40,675

======================================================

======================================================

GEORGIA------------------WON BY 5.10%

COUNTY WINS OF 159 = TRUMP 128, CLINTON 31

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,877,963 Obama 1,773,827 Wins 31 Loss 128

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 29 Wins 10 Loss 19

Clinton 1,283,164 Obama 1,120,624 Votes gain 162,540

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 130 Wins 21 Loss 109

Clinton 594,799 Obama 653,203 Votes lost 58,404

======================================================

======================================================

NORTH CAR---------------WON BY 3.66%

COUNTY WINS OF 100 = TRUMP 76, CLINTON 24

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 2,189,316 Obama 2,178,391 Wins 24 Loss 76

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 16 Wins 9 Loss 7

Clinton 1,354,979 Obama 1,256,160 Votes gain 98,819

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 84 Wins 15 Loss 69

Clinton 834,337 Obama 922,231 Votes lost 87,894

======================================================

======================================================

ARIZONA--------------------WON BY 3.50%

COUNTY WINS OF 15 = TRUMP 11, CLINTON 4

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,161,167 Obama 1,025,232 Wins 4 Loss 11

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 7 Wins 3 Loss 4

Clinton 1,079,749 Obama 938,565 Votes gain 141,184

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 8 Wins 1 Loss 7

Clinton 81,418 Obama 86,667 Votes lost 5249

======================================================

======================================================