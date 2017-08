K - 2 - COUNTIES IN STATES TRUMP WON 100,000 PLUS VOTES CAST

TOTAL COUNTIES IN 30 STATES TRUMP WON = 2401

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 2140

CLINTON COUNTY WINS =261

COUNTIES IN 30 STATES TRUMP WON

OVER 100,000 VOTES CAST = 156 COUNTIES

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 82

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 74

COUNTIES IN 30 STATES TRUMP WON

UN DER 100,000 VOTES CAST = 2245 COUNTIES

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 2058

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 187

STATES IN ORDER OF STATE PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP WIN

WYOMING COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

NONE

====

WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

NONE

====

OKLAHOMA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =0 TRUMP WINS =3

CLEVELAND TRUMP 62,538 = CLINTON 38,829

OKLAHOMA TRUMP 141,569 = CLINTON 112,813

TULSA TRUMP 144,258 = CLINTON 87,847

====

NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

NONE

====

IDAHO COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =0 TRUMP WINS =1

ADA TRUMP 93,752 = CLINTON 75,677

====

SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

NONE

====

KENTUCKY COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =2 TRUMP WINS =0

FAYETTE TRUMP 56,894 = CLINTON 69,778

JEFFERSON TRUMP 143,768 = CLINTON 190,836

====

ALABAMA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =1 TRUMP WINS =3

### = third party votes put count over 100,l000

JEFFERSON TRUMP 134,768 = CLINTON 156,873

MADISON TRUMP 89,520 = CLINTON 62,822

MOBILE TRUMP 95,116 = CLINTON 72,186

SHELBY### TRUMP 73,020 = CLINTON 22,977

====

ARKANSAS COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =1 TRUMP WINS =0

PULASKI TRUMP 61,257 = CLINTON 89,574

====

TENNESSEE COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =2 TRUMP WINS =4

### = third party votes put count over 100,l000

DAVIDSON TRUMP 84,550 = CLINTON 148,864

SHELBY TRUMP 116,344 = CLINTON 208,992

HAMILTON TRUMP 78,733 = CLINTON 55,316

KNOX TRUMP 105,767 = CLINTON 62,878

RUTHERFORD TRUMP 64,515 = CLINTON 36,706

WILLIAMSON### TRUMP 68,212 = CLINTON 31,013

====

NEBRASKA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =2 TRUMP WINS =0

DOUGLAS TRUMP 108,077 = CLINTON 113,798

LANCASTER TRUMP 61,588 = CLINTON 61,898

====

KANSAS COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS = 0 TRUMP WINS =2

JOHNSON TRUMP 137,490 = CLINTON 129,852

SEDGWICK TRUMP 104,353 = CLINTON 69,627

====

MONTANA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

NONE

====

LOUISIANA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =3 TRUMP WINS =3

CADDO TRUMP 49,006 = CLINTON 53,483

E. BATON ROUGE TRUMP 84,660 = CLINTON 102,828

ORLEANS TRUMP 24,292 = CLINTON 133,996

JEFFERSON TRUMP 100,398 = CLINTON 73,670

LAFAYETTE TRUMP 68,195 = CLINTON 32,726

ST TAMMANY TRUMP 90,915 = CLINTON 27,717

====

INDIANA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =3 TRUMP WINS =2

LAKE TRUMP 75,625 = CLINTON 116,935

MARION TRUMP 130,360 = CLINTON 212,899

ST JOSEPH TRUMP 52,021 = CLINTON 52,252

ALLEN TRUMP 83,930 = CLINTON 55,382

HAMILTON TRUMP 87,404 = CLINTON 57,263

====

UTAH COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =1 TRUMP WINS =2

### = third party votes put count over 100,l000

SALT LAKE TRUMP 138,043 = CLINTON 175,863

DAVIS### TRUMP 62,219 = CLINTON 28,776

UTAH TRUMP 102,182 = CLINTON 28,522

====

MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

NONE

====

MISSOURI COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =3 TRUMP WINS =4

## = independent city

JACKSON TRUMP 116,211 = CLINTON 168,972

ST LOUIS TRUMP 202,434 = CLINTON 286,704

ST LOUIS## TRUMP 20,832 = CLINTON 104,235

CLAY TRUMP 57,476 = CLINTON 45,304

GREENE TRUMP 78,035 = CLINTON 42,728

JEFFERSON TRUMP 69,036 = CLINTON 31,568

ST CHARLES TRUMP 121,650 = CLINTON 68,626

====

ALASKA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

NONE

====

SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =2 TRUMP WINS =5

CHARLESTON TRUMP 75,443 = CLINTON 89,299

RICHLAND TRUMP 52,469 = CLINTON 108,000

GREENVILLE TRUMP 127,832 = CLINTON 74,483

HORRY TRUMP 89,288 = CLINTON 39,410

LEXINGTON TRUMP 80,026 = CLINTON 35,230

SPARTANBERG TRUMP 76,277 = CLINTON 39,997

YORK COUNTY TRUMP 66,754 = CLINTON 41,593

====

IOWA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS = 2 TRUMP WINS =0

LINN TRUMP 48,390 = CLINTON 58,935

POLK TRUMP 93,492 = CLINTON 119,804

====

TEXAS COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =7 TRUMP WINS =8

BEXAR TRUMP 240,333 = CLINTON 319,550

DALLAS TRUMP 262,945 = CLINTON 461,080

EL PASO TRUMP 55,512 = CLINTON 147,843

FORT BEND TRUMP 117,291 = CLINTON 134,686

HARRIS TRUMP 545,955 = CLINTON 707,914

HIDALGO TRUMP 48,642 = CLINTON 118,809

TRAVIN TRUMP 127,209 = CLINTON 308,260

BRAZORIA TRUMP 72,791 = CLINTON 43,200

COLLIN TRUMP 201,014 = CLINTON 140,624

DENTON TRUMP 170,603 = CLINTON 110,890

GALVESTON TRUMP 73,757 = CLINTON 43,658

MONTGOMERY TRUMP 150,314 = CLINTON 45,835

NUECES TRUMP 50,766 = CLINTON 49,198

TARRANT TRUMP 345,921 = CLINTON 288,392

WILLIAMSON TRUMP 104,175 = CLINTON 84,468

====

OHIO COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =7 TRUMP WINS =6

### = third party votes put count over 100,l000

CUYAHOGA TRUMP 184,212 = CLINTON 398,276

FRANKLIN TRUMP 199,331 = CLINTON 351,198

HAMILTON TRUMP 173,665 = CLINTON 215,719

LORAIN TRUMP 66,818 = CLINTON 66,949

LUCAS TRUMP 75,698 = CLINTON 110,833

MAHONING TRUMP 53,616 = CLINTON 57,381

SUMMIT TRUMP 112,026 = CLINTON 134,256

BUTLER TRUMP 106,976 = CLINTON 58,642

DELAWARE### TRUMP 57,568 = CLINTON 40,872

LAKE COUNTY TRUMP 64,255 = CLINTON 46,397

MONTGOMERY TRUMP 123,909 = CLINTON 122,016

STARK TRUMP 98,388 = CLINTON 68,146

WARREN TRUMP 77,643 = CLINTON 33,730

====

GEORGIA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS = 5 TRUMP WINS =1

CHATHAM TRUMP 45,688 = CLINTON 62,290

COBB TRUMP 152,912 = CLINTON 160,121

DEKALB TRUMP 51,468 = CLINTON 251,370

FULTON TRUMP 117,783 = CLINTON 297,051

GWINNETT TRUMP 146,989 = CLINTON 166,153

CHEROKEE TRUMP 80,649 = CLINTON 25,231

====

NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =7 TRUMP WINS =2

BUMCOMBE TRUMP 55,716 = CLINTON 75,452

CUMBERLAND TRUMP 51,265 = CLINTON 71,605

DURHAM TRUMP 28,350 = CLINTON 121,250

FORSYTH TRUMP 75,975 = CLINTON 94,464

GUILFORD TRUMP 98,062 = CLINTON 149,248

MECKLENBURG TRUMP 155,518 = CLINTON 294,562

WAKE TRUMP 196,082 = CLINTON 302,736

NEW HANOVER TRUMP 55,344 = CLINTON 50,979

UNION TRUMP 34,337 = CLINTON 66,707

====

ARIZONA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =1 TRUMP WINS =3

PIMA TRUMP 167,428 = CLINTON 224,661

MARICOPA TRUMP 747,361 = CLINTON 702,907

PINAL TRUMP 72,819 = CLINTON 47,892

YAVAPAI TRUMP 71,330 = CLINTON 35,590

====

FLORIDA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =8 TRUMP WINS =18

### = third party votes put count over 100,l000

ALACHUA TRUMP 46,834 = CLINTON 75,820

BROWARD TRUMP 260,951 = CLINTON 553,320

HILLSBOROUGH TRUMP 266,870 = CLINTON 307,896

LEON TRUMP 53,821 = CLINTON 92,068

MIAMI DADE TRUMP 333,999 = CLINTON 624,146

ORANGE TRUMP 195,216 = CLINTON 329,894

OSCELOA TRUMP 50,301 = CLINTON 85,458

PALM BEACH TRUMP 272,402 = CLINTON 374,673

BREVARD TRUMP 181,848 = CLINTON 119,679

CLAY TRUMP 74,963 = CLINTON 27,822

COLLIER TRUMP 105,423 = CLINTON 61,085

DUVAL TRUMP 211,672 = CLINTON 205,704

ESCAMBIA TRUMP 88,808 = CLINTON 57,461

LAKE TRUMP 102,188 = CLINTON 62,838

LEE TRUMP 191,551 = CLINTON 124,908

MANATEE TRUMP 101,944 = CLINTON 71,224

MARION TRUMP 107,833 = CLINTON 62,041

OKALOOSA### TRUMP 71,893 = CLINTON 23,780

PASCO TRUMP 142,101 = CLINTON 90,142

PINELLAS TRUMP 239,201 = CLINTON 233,701

POLK TRUMP 157,430 = CLINTON 117,433

ST JOHNS TRUMP 88,684 = CLINTON 43,099

ST LUCIE TRUMP 70,289 = CLINTON 66,881

SARASOTA TRUMP 124,438 = CLINTON 97,870

SEMINOLE TRUMP 109,443 = CLINTON 105,914

VOLUSIA TRUMP 143,007 = CLINTON 109,091

====

WISCONSIN COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =2 TRUMP WINS =2

DANE TRUMP 71,275 = CLINTON 217,697

MILWAUKEE TRUMP 126,069 = CLINTON 288,822

BROWN TRUMP 67,210 = CLINTON 53,382

WAUKESHA TRUMP 142,543 = CLINTON 79,224

====

PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =9 TRUMP WINS =9

### = third party votes put count over 100,l000

ALLEGHENY TRUMP 259,480 = CLINTON 367,617

BUCKS TRUMP 164,361 = CLINTON 167,060

CHESTER TRUMP 116,114 = CLINTON 141,682

DAUPHIN TRUMP 60,863 = CLINTON 64,706

DELAWARE TRUMP 110,667 = CLINTON 177,402

LACKAWANNA TRUMP 48,384 = CLINTON 51,983

LEHIGH TRUMP 73,690 = CLINTON 81,324

MONTGOMERY TRUMP 162,731 = CLINTON 256,082

PHILADELPHIA TRUMP 108,748 = CLINTON 584,025

BERKS TRUMP 96,626 = CLINTON 78,437

CUMBERLAND TRUMP 69,076 = CLINTON 47,085

ERIE TRUMP 60,069 = CLINTON 58,112

LANCASTER TRUMP 137,914 = CLINTON 91,093

LUZERNE TRUMP 78,688 = CLINTON 52,451

NORTHAMPTON TRUMP 71,736 = CLINTON 66,272

WASHINGTON### TRUMP 61,386 = CLINTON 36,322

WESTMORELAND TRUMP 116,522 = CLINTON 59,669

YORK TRUMP 128,528 = CLINTON 68,524

====

MICHIGAN COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =6 TRUMP WINS =4

GENESEE TRUMP 84,175 = CLINTON 102,751

INGHAM TRUMP 43,868 = CLINTON 79,110

KALAMAZOO TRUMP 51,034 = CLINTON 67,148

OAKLAND TRUMP 289,203 = CLINTON 343,070

WASHTENAW TRUMP 50,631 = CLINTON 128,483

WAYNE TRUMP 228,993 = CLINTON 519,444

KENT TRUMP 148,180 = CLINTON 138,683

LIVINGSTON TRUMP 65,680 = CLINTON 34,384

MACOMB TRUMP 224,665 = CLINTON 176,317

OTTAWA TRUMP 88,467 = CLINTON 44,973