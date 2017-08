K - 1 - COUNTY WINS BY STATE

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

TOTAL COUNTIES = 3152

INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING

SEE NOTES BELOW

COUNTIES =3070

STATE DISTRICTS = 40

INDEPENDENT CITIES = 41

WASHINGTON DC = 1

TOTAL COUNTIES = 3152

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 2649

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 503

TOTAL COUNTIES IN 30 STATES TRUMP WON = 2401

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 2140

CLINTON COUNTY WINS =261

TOTAL COUNTIES IN 20 STATES CLINTON WON = 751

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 509

CLINTON COUNTY WINS =242

MAJORITY OF COUNTIES WON IN STATES

TRUMP = 43

CLINTON = 7

COUNTIES OVER 100,000 VOTES CAST = 292

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 110

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 182

COUNTIES UNDER 100,000 VOTES CAST = 2860

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 2539

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 321

COUNTIES IN 30 STATES TRUMP WON

OVER 100,000 VOTES CAST = 156 COUNTIES

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 82

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 74

COUNTIES IN 20 STATES CLINTON WON

OVER 100,000 VOTES CAST = 136 COUNTIES

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 28

CLINTON COUNTY WINS == 108

TOTAL COUNTIES FLIPPED IN 2016 FROM 2012 = 236

NUMBER OF COUNTIES FLIPPED IN FAVOR OF CANDIDATE

TRUMP 219

CLINTON 17

TRUMP FLIPPED COUNTIES IN 36 STATES

CLINTON FLIPPED COUNTIES IN 11 STATES

NOTES

1) COUNTIES IN LOUISIANA ARE CALLED PARISHES

2) ALASKA COUNTS VOTES BY 40 STATE DISTRICTS

NO DATA FOR THE 20 COUNTIES CALLED BOROUGHS.

3) ST LOUIS CITY, MISSOURI IS AN INDEPENDENT CITY COUNTED SEPARATELY FROM ST LOUIS COUNTY, 114 PLUS 1 = 115

4) CARSON CITY, NEVADA IS AN INDEPENDENT CITY. COUNTED SEPARATELY FROM THE COUNTIES. 16 PLUS 1 = 17

5) BALTIMORE CITY, MARYLAND IS AN INDEPENDENT CITY COUNTED SEPARATELY FROM BALTIMORE COUNTY. 23 PLUS 1 = 24

6) VIRGINIA HAS 95 COUNTIES AND 38 INDEPENENT CITIES COUNTED SEPERATLEY FROM THE COUNTIES.

95 PLUS 38 = 133

7) HAWAII HAS 5 COUNTIES. KALAWAO COUNTY POPULATION 88 HAS NO VOTE COUNT. NOT INCLUDED.

TOTAL OF 4 IN HAWAII

IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP W-L

WYOMING------------------WON BY 46.30%

COUNTY WINS OF 23

TRUMP 22

CLINTON 1

WEST VIRGINIA----------WON BY 41.68%

COUNTY WINS OF 55

TRUMP 55

CLINTON 0

OKLAHOMA --------------WON BY 36.39%

COUNTY WINS OF 77

TRUMP 77

CLINTON 0

NORTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 35.73%

COUNTY WINS OF 53

TRUMP 51

CLINTON 2

IDAHO------------------------WON BY 31.76%

COUNTY WINS OF 44

TRUMP 42

CLINTON 2

SOUTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 29.79%

COUNTY WINS OF 66

TRUMP 61

CLINTON 5

KENTUCKY----------------WON BY 29.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 120

TRUMP 118

CLINTON 2

ALABAMA------------------WON BY 27.73%

COUNTY WINS OF 67

TRUMP 54

CLINTON 13

ARKANSAS----------------WON BY 26.92%

COUNTY WINS OF 75

TRUMP 67

CLINTON 8

TENNESSEE--------------WON BY 26.01%

COUNTY WINS OF 95

TRUMP 92

CLINTON 3

NEBRASKA----------------WON BY 25.05%

COUNTY WINS OF 93

TRUMP 91

CLINTON 2

KANSAS--------------------WON BY 20.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 105

TRUMP 103

CLINTON 2

MONTANA-----------------WON BY 20.23%

COUNTY WINS OF 56

TRUMP 50

CLINTON 6

LOUISIANA----------------WON BY 19.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 64

(PARISHES)

TRUMP 54

CLINTON 10

INDIANA--------------------WON BY 19.01%

COUNTY WINS OF 92

TRUMP 88

CLINTON 4

UTAH -----------------------WON BY 17.89%

COUNTY WINS OF 29

TRUMP 27

CLINTON 2

MISSISSIPPI--------------WON BY 17.80%

COUNTY WINS OF 82

TRUMP 55

CLINTON 27

MISSOURI-----------------WON BY 16.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 115

114 COUNTYS PLUS IND. ST LOUIS

TRUMP 111

CLINTON 4

ALASKA--------------------WON BY 14.73%

STATE DISTRICT WINS OF 40

VOTES COUNTED BY STATE DISTRICT

NO DATA FOR THE 40 COUNTIES (BOROUGHS)

SEE - J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS

TRUMP 27

CLINTON 13

SOUTH CAR--------------WON BY 14.27%

COUNTY WINS OF 46

TRUMP 31

CLINTON 15

IOWA-------------------------WON BY 9.41%

COUNTY WINS OF 99

TRUMP 93

CLINTON 6

TEXAS----------------------WON BY 8.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 254

TRUMP 227

CLINTON 27

OHIO-------------------------WON BY 8.07%

COUNTY WINS OF 88

TRUMP 80

CLINTON 8

GEORGIA------------------WON BY 5.10%

COUNTY WINS OF 159

TRUMP 128

CLINTON 31

NORTH CAR---------------WON BY 3.66%

COUNTY WINS OF 100

TRUMP 76

CLINTON 24

ARIZONA--------------------WON BY 3.50%

COUNTY WINS OF 15

TRUMP 11

CLINTON 4

FLORIDA--------------------WON BY 1.18%

COUNTY WINS OF 67

TRUMP 58

CLINTON 9

WISCONSIN----------------WON BY 0.76%

COUNTY WINS OF 72

TRUMP 60

CLINTON 12

PENN-------------------------WON BY 0.72%

COUNTY WINS OF 67

TRUMP 56

CLINTON 11

MICHIGAN------------------WON BY 0.22%

COUNTY WINS OF 83

TRUMP 75

CLINTON 8

NEW HAMPSHIRE -----LOST BY 0.37%

COUNTY WINS OF 10

TRUMP 6

CLINTON 4

MINNESOTA--------------LOST BY 1.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 87

TRUMP 78

CLINTON 9

NEVADA------------------- LOST BY 2.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 17

16 COUNTIES PLUS IND. CARSON CITY

TRUMP 15

CLINTON 2

MAINE ----------------------LOST BY 2.96%

COUNTY WINS OF 16

TRUMP 9

CLINTON 7

COLORADO--------------LOST BY 4.91%

COUNTY WINS OF 64

TRUMP 42

CLINTON 22

VIRGINIA-------------------LOST BY 5.32%

COUNTY WINS OF 133

INCLUDES 38 INDEPENDANT CITIES

TRUMP 93

CLINTON 40

NEW MEXICO--------------LOST BY 8.21%

COUNTY WINS OF 33

TRUMP 19

CLINTON 14

OREGON---------------------LOST BY 10.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 36

TRUMP 28

CLINTON 8

DELAWARE----------------LOST BY 11.37%

COUNTY WINS OF 3

TRUMP 2

CLINTON 1

CONNECTICUT-----------LOST BY 13.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 8

TRUMP 2

CLINTON 6

NEW JERSEY--------------LOST BY 13.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 21

TRUMP 9

CLINTON 12

RHODE ISLAND-----------LOST BY 15.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 5

TRUMP 1

CLINTON 4

WASHINGTON-------------LOST BY 15.71%

COUNTY WINS OF 39

TRUMP 27

CLINTON 12

ILLINOIS----------------------LOST BY 16.89%

COUNTY WINS OF 102

TRUMP 90

CLINTON 12

NEW YORK-----------------LOST BY 22.49%

COUNTY WINS OF 62

TRUMP 45

CLINTON 17

VERMONT------------------LOST BY 26.41%

COUNTY WINS OF 14

TRUMP 1

CLINTON 13

MARYLAND----------------LOST BY 26.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 24

INCLUDES IND CITY BALTIMORE

TRUMP 17

CLINTON 7

MASSACHUSETTS-----LOST BY 27.20%

COUNTY WINS OF 14

TRUMP 0

CLINTON 14

CALIFORNIA---------------LOST BY 29.99%

COUNTY WINS OF 58

TRUMP 25

CLINTON 33

HAWAII-----------------------LOST BY 32.18%

COUNTY WINS OF 4

KALWAO NOT INCLUDED, POP. 88

NO VOTE COUNT

TRUMP 0

CLINTON 4

WASH DC-------------------LOST BY 86.78%

TRUMP 0

CLINTON 1

