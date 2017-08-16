J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS

ALASKA ELECTION RESULTS FROM OFFICIAL STATE OF ALASKA DIVISION OF ELECTIONS

http://elections.alaska.gov/Core/voterregistrationstatistics.php

NOTE - 2012 DISTRICTS DIFFERENT FROM 2016

SEE ADDITIONAL NOTES BELOW

DISTRICT LISTINGS BELOW ARE FOR 2016

RESULTS FOR 2012 NOT COMPARABLE BECAUSE ALL THE DISTRICTS CHANGED MUNICIPAL MEMBERS

DISTRICS WON

TRUMP 27 CLINTON 13

ROMNEY 27 OBAMA 13

IMPOSSIBLE TO DETERMINE IF ANY DISTRICTS FLIPPED

IMPOSSIBLE TO DETERMINE IF

TRUMP HAD MORE OR LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY

CLINTON HAD MORE OR LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA

==========================================

2016-1

Trump 3180 Romney 5899

Clinton 2573 Obama 1518

01-446 Aurora 01-455 Fairbanks No. 1 01-465 Fairbanks No. 2 01-470 Fairbanks No. 3 01-475 Fairbanks No. 4 01-480 Fairbanks No. 5 01-485 Fairbanks No. 6 01-490 Fairbanks No. 7 01-495 Fairbanks No. 10 District 1 - Absentee District 1 - Question District 1 - Early Voting

============================================

2016- 2

Trump 3188 Romney 5509

Clinton 1585 Obama 3096

02-345 Badger No. 2 02-355 Fairbanks No. 8 02-365 Fairbanks No. 9 02-375 Fort Wainwright District 2 - Absentee District 2 - Question District 2 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 3

Trump 5403 Romney 3769

Clinton 1241 Obama 2034

03-130 Badger No. 1 03-135 Chena Lakes 03-165 Newby 03-175 North Pole 03-183 Plack District 3 - Absentee District 3 - Question District 3 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 4

Trump 4070 Romney 3586

Clinton 4162 Obama 2864

04-230 Ester 04-240 Farmers Loop 04-250 Goldstream No. 1 04-260 Goldstream No. 2 04-265 Steese East-Gilmore 04-270 Steese West 04-280 University Hills District 4 - Absentee District 4 - Question District 4 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 5

Trump 3683 Romney 4027

Clinton 3187 Obama 3644

05-580 Airport 05-582 Chena 05-586 Geist 05-587 Lakeview 05-588 Pike 05-590 Richardson 05-592 Shanly 05-594 University Campus 05-596 University West District 5 - Absentee District 5 - Question District 5 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 6

Trump 4929 Romney 5254

Clinton 2536 Obama 2145

06-005 Anderson 06-007 Arctic Village 06-010 Beaver 06-012 Cantwell 06-015 Central 06-020 Chistochina 06-023 Circle 06-024 Clear 06-025 Copper Center 06-026 Denali Park 06-027 Dot Lake 06-030 Eagle 06-033 Fort Yukon 06-035 Gakona 06-040 Healy 06-047 Kenny Lake 06-050 Manley Hot Springs 06-053 Mentasta 06-054 Minto 06-056 Nenana 06-060 Northway 06-070 Stevens Village 06-075 Tanacross 06-080 Tanana 06-085 Tetlin 06-090 Tok 06-095 Venetie 06-145 Eielson 06-150 Fox 06-155 Moose Creek 06-160 Salcha 06-170 Steele Creek 06-180 Two Rivers District 6 - Absentee District 6 - Question District 6 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 7

Trump 5935 Romney 5247

Clinton 1510 Obama 1962

07-100 Lakes No. 1 07-105 Pioneer Peak 07-110 Schrock 07-115 Wasilla Lake 07-120 Wasilla No. 1 07-125 Wasilla No. 2 07-130 Foothills District 7 - Absentee District 7 - Question District 7 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 8

Trump 6126 Romney 5826

Clinton 1218 Obama 2083

08-130 Meadow Lakes No. 1 08-135 Meadow Lakes No. 2 08-140 Knik Goose Bay No. 1 08-145 Knik Goose Bay No. 2 08-150 Knik Goose Bay No. 3 08-155 Big Lake District 8 - Absentee District 8 - Question District 8 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 9

Trump 6100 Romney 5432

Clinton 1843 Obama 1667

09-600 Big Delta 09-608 Delta Junction 09-622 Farm Loop 09-628 Fishhook 09-632 Glennallen 09-640 Sheep Mountain 09-645 Sutton 09-650 Valdez No. 1 09-655 Valdez No. 2 09-660 Valdez No. 3 09-665 Whittier District 9 - Absentee District 9 - Question District 9 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 10

Trump 6255 Romney 4928

Clinton 1808 Obama 1344

10-005 Kings Lake 10-010 Church 10-015 Tanaina 10-020 Houston 10-025 Meadow Lakes No. 3 10-030 Susitna 10-035 Talkeetna 10-040 Trapper Creek 10-045 Willow 10-050 Meadow Lakes No. 4 10-055 Lakes No. 2 District 10 - Absentee District 10 - Question District 10 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 11

Trump 6444 Romney 6057

Clinton 2142 Obama 2222

11-055 Walby 11-060 Greater Palmer 11-065 Mat-Su Campus 11-070 Palmer City No. 1 11-075 Palmer City No. 2 11-085 Trunk 11-090 Seward Meridian 11-095 Springer Loop 11-099 Lazy Mountain District 11 - Absentee District 11 - Question District 11 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 12

Trump 6629 Romney 4300

Clinton 1928 Obama 1901

12-200 Fairview No. 1 12-205 Fairview No. 2 12-210 Snowshoe 12-220 Butte 12-225 Eklutna 12-230 Peters Creek No. 1 12-233 Peters Creek No. 2 District 12 - Absentee District 12 - Question District 12 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 13

Trump 4028 Romney 3078

Clinton 1684 Obama 2425

13-235 Chugiak 13-240 Fire Lake 13-245 JBER No. 1 13-250 Downtown Eagle River No. 1 13-255 Chugach Park No. 1 13-260 Centennial Park District 13 - Absentee District 13 - Question District 13 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 14

Trump 5978 Romney 3453

Clinton 3043 Obama 3340

14-940 Downtown Eagle River No. 2 14-945 Meadow Creek No. 1 14-950 Meadow Creek No. 2 14-955 Eagle River No. 1 14-960 Eagle River No. 2 14-965 Chugach Park No. 2 14-970 Hiland District 14 - Absentee District 14 - Question District 14 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 15

Trump 2525 Romney 2875

Clinton 1828 Obama 3283

15-300 JBER No. 2 15-305 Creekside Park 15-310 Muldoon No. 1 15-315 Muldoon No. 2 15-320 North Muldoon District 15 - Absentee District 15 - Question District 15 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 16

Trump 3203 Romney 2876

Clinton 3294 Obama 4013

16-325 Russian Jack 16-330 Nunaka Valley 16-335 Northeast Anchorage 16-340 College Gate 16-345 Chester Valley 16-350 Reflection Lake 16-355 Wonder Park District 16 - Absentee District 16 - Question District 16 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 17

Trump 2618 Romney 1542

Clinton 3290 Obama 2853

17-400 Rogers Park 17-405 University No. 1 17-410 University No. 2 17-415 Far North Bicentennial 17-420 Tudor No. 1 17-425 Tudor No. 2 17-430 East Anchorage District 17 - Absentee District 17 - Question District 17 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 18

Trump 2684 Romney 2369

Clinton 3909 Obama 4247

18-435 West Anchorage No. 1 18-440 West Anchorage No. 2 18-445 Spenard 18-450 Willow Crest 18-455 West Anchorage No. 3 18-460 Fireweed No. 1 18-465 Fireweed No. 2 18-470 Fireweed No. 3 18-475 Midtown No. 1 18-480 Midtown No. 2 District 18 - Absentee District 18 - Question District 18 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 19

Trump 1636 Romney 3855

Clinton 2669 Obama 4126

19-500 North Mt View No. 1 19-505 North Mt View No. 2 19-510 South Mt View No. 1 19-515 South Mt View No. 2 19-520 Airport Heights No. 1 19-525 Airport Heights No. 2 District 19 - Absentee District 19 - Question District 19 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 20

Trump 2187 Romney 4544

Clinton 4151 Obama 3081

20-530 Government Hill 20-535 Merrill Field 20-540 Downtown Anch No. 1 20-545 Downtown Anch No. 2 20-550 Downtown Anch No. 3 20-555 Downtown Anch No. 4 20-560 Inlet View 20-565 Westchester 20-570 Fairview District 20 - Absentee District 20 - Question District 20 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 21

Trump 3479 Romney 5262

Clinton 4224 Obama 3316

21-600 Turnagain No. 1 21-605 Sand Lake No. 1 21-610 Sand Lake No. 2 21-615 Sand Lake No. 3 21-620 Lake Spenard 21-625 Lake Hood 21-630 Turnagain No. 2 21-635 Turnagain No. 3 District 21 - Absentee District 21 - Question District 21 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 22

Trump 4203 Romney 3445

Clinton 3270 Obama 2859

22-640 Dimond No. 1 22-645 Kincaid 22-650 Jewel Lake No. 1 22-655 Jewel Lake No. 2 22-660 Campbell Lake 22-665 Sand Lake No. 4 22-670 Sand Lake No. 5 District 22 - Absentee District 22 - Question District 22 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 23

Trump 3246 Romney 4926

Clinton 2894 Obama 3167

23-735 Northwood 23-740 Arctic 23-745 Midtown No. 3 23-750 Taku 23-755 Campbell Creek No. 1 23-760 Campbell Creek No. 2 23-765 Campbell Creek No. 3 23-770 Dimond No. 2 District 23 - Absentee District 23 - Question District 23 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 24

Trump 4709 Romney 3912

Clinton 3578 Obama 3128

24-700 Huffman No. 1 24-705 Huffman No. 2 24-710 Klatt 24-715 Southport 24-720 Ocean View No. 1 24-725 Ocean View No. 2 24-730 Bayshore District 24 - Absentee District 24 - Question District 24 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 25

Trump 3816 Romney 4569

Clinton 3378 Obama 3739

25-840 East Dowling No. 1 25-845 Elmore No. 1 25-850 Abbott No. 1 25-855 Lore No. 1 25-860 Lore No. 2 25-865 Abbott No. 2 25-870 East Dowling No. 2 District 25 - Absentee District 25 - Question District 25 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 26

Trump 4548 Romney 6968

Clinton 3374 Obama 3169

26-800 Independence Park No. 1 26-805 O'Malley No. 1 26-810 Huffman No. 3 26-815 Huffman No. 4 26-820 O'Malley No. 2 26-825 Independence Park No. 2 26-830 Elmore No. 2 26-835 O'Malley No. 3 District 26 - Absentee District 26 - Question District 26 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 27

Trump 4085 Romney 6015

Clinton 3729 Obama 4463

27-900 Cheney Lake 27-905 Muldoon No. 3 27-910 Muldoon No. 4 27-915 Chugach Ft. Hills No. 1 27-920 Chugach Ft. Hills No. 2 27-925 Scenic Park 27-930 Baxter 27-935 Stuckagain Heights District 27 - Absentee District 27 - Question District 27 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 28

Trump 5423 Romney 5882

Clinton 4749 Obama 2188

28-105 Rabbit Creek No. 1 28-110 Rabbit Creek No. 2 28-115 Huffman No. 6 28-120 Huffman No. 7 28-125 Bear Valley 28-130 Indian 28-135 Girdwood 28-140 Golden View 28-145 O'Malley No. 4 District 28 - Absentee District 28 - Question District 28 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 29

Trump 6347 Romney 5774

Clinton 2101 Obama 1933

29-100 Bear Creek 29-110 Cooper Landing 29-115 Funny River No. 1 29-120 Hope 29-130 Mackey Lake 29-140 Moose Pass 29-150 Nikiski 29-160 Salamatof 29-170 Seward-Lowell Point 29-180 Sterling No. 1 29-190 Sterling No. 2 District 29 - Absentee District 29 - Question District 29 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 30

Trump 6194 Romney 5492

Clinton 1816 Obama 3578

30-200 Central 30-210 K-Beach 30-220 Kenai No. 1 30-230 Kenai No. 2 30-240 Kenai No. 3 30-250 Soldotna District 30 - Absentee District 30 - Question District 30 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 31

Trump 5617 Romney 4219

Clinton 3466 Obama 4679

31-300 Anchor Point 31-310 Diamond Ridge 31-320 Fox River 31-340 Funny River No. 2 31-350 Homer No. 1 31-360 Homer No. 2 31-370 Kachemak/Fritz Creek 31-380 Kasilof 31-390 Ninilchik District 31 - Absentee District 31 - Question District 31 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 32

Trump 3764 Romney 3095

Clinton 2701 Obama 5930

32-800 Chiniak 32-805 Cordova 32-810 Flats 32-815 Kodiak Island South 32-820 Kodiak No. 1 32-825 Kodiak No. 2 32-830 Mission Road 32-835 Old Harbor 32-840 Ouzinkie 32-845 Port Lions 32-847 Seldovia/Kachemak Bay 32-850 Tatitlek 32-855 Tyonek 32-860 Yakutat District 32 - Absentee District 32 - Question District 32 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 33

Trump 2732 Romney 4289

Clinton 5978 Obama 2716

33-500 Douglas 33-505 Gustavus 33-510 Juneau No. 1 33-515 Juneau No. 2 33-520 Juneau No. 3 33-525 Lemon Creek 33-530 North Douglas 33-540 Skagway 33-545 Haines No. 1 33-550 Haines No. 2 33-555 Klukwan District 33 - Absentee District 33 - Question District 33 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 34

Trump 3955 Romney 3523

Clinton 4220 Obama 4662

34-400 Auke Bay 34-410 Juneau Airport 34-420 Lynn Canal 34-430 Mendenhall Valley No. 1 34-440 Mendenhall Valley No. 2 34-450 Mendenhall Valley No. 3 34-460 Mendenhall Valley No. 4 District 34 - Absentee District 34 - Question District 34 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 35

Trump 4105 Romney 3804

Clinton 3749 Obama 2830

35-700 Angoon 35-705 Craig 35-720 Hoonah 35-730 Kake 35-735 Kasaan 35-740 Klawock 35-745 North Prince of Wales 35-750 Pelican-Elfin Cove 35-755 Petersburg-Kupreanof 35-760 Port Alexander 35-765 Sitka No. 1 35-770 Sitka No. 2 35-775 Tenakee Springs 35-780 Thorne Bay District 35 - Absentee District 35 - Question District 35 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 36

Trump 4460 Romney 1386

Clinton 2693 Obama 3341

36-600 Ketchikan No. 1 36-610 Ketchikan No. 2 36-620 Ketchikan No. 3 36-640 North Tongass No. 1 36-650 North Tongass No. 2 36-660 Saxman 36-670 South Tongass 36-675 Hydaburg 36-680 Metlakatla 36-690 Wrangell District 36 - Absentee District 36 - Question District 36 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 37

Trump 1938 Romney 1517

Clinton 2421 Obama 2631

37-300 Anvik 37-302 Grayling 37-304 Holy Cross 37-306 McGrath 37-308 Nikolai 37-310 Shageluk 37-312 Takotna 37-700 Akutan 37-702 Aleknagik 37-704 Aleutians No. 1 37-706 Aleutians No. 2 37-708 Chignik 37-710 Clark's Point 37-712 Cold Bay 37-714 Dillingham 37-716 Egegik 37-718 Ekwok 37-720 King Cove 37-722 King Salmon 37-724 Koliganek 37-726 Lake Iliamna No. 1 37-728 Lake Iliamna No. 2 37-730 Levelock 37-732 Manokotak 37-734 Naknek 37-736 New Stuyahok 37-738 Nondalton 37-740 Pedro Bay 37-742 Port Heiden 37-744 Sand Point 37-746 Sleetmute 37-748 South Naknek 37-750 St. George Island 37-752 St. Paul Island 37-754 Togiak District 37 - Absentee District 37 - Question District 37 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 38

Trump 1143 Romney 2259

Clinton 2758 Obama 4101

38-800 Akiachak 38-802 Akiak 38-804 Aniak 38-806 Atmautluak 38-808 Bethel No. 1 38-810 Bethel No. 2 38-812 Chefornak 38-814 Chuathbaluk 38-816 Crooked Creek 38-818 Eek 38-820 Goodnews Bay 38-822 Kasigluk 38-824 Kipnuk 38-826 Kongiganak 38-828 Kwethluk 38-830 Kwigillingok 38-832 Lower Kalskag 38-834 Marshall 38-836 Mekoryuk 38-838 Napakiak 38-840 Napaskiak 38-842 Newtok 38-844 Nightmute 38-846 Nunapitchuk 38-848 Quinhagak 38-850 Russian Mission 38-852 Toksook Bay 38-854 Tuluksak 38-856 Tuntutuliak 38-858 Tununak 38-860 Upper Kalskag District 38 - Absentee District 38 - Question District 38 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 39

Trump 1405 Romney 2566

Clinton 3142 Obama 3645

39-314 Galena 39-316 Huslia 39-318 Kaltag 39-320 Koyukuk 39-322 Nulato 39-324 Ruby 39-900 Alakanuk 39-902 Brevig Mission 39-904 Chevak 39-906 Diomede 39-908 Elim 39-910 Emmonak 39-912 Gambell 39-914 Golovin 39-916 Hooper Bay 39-918 Kotlik 39-920 Koyuk 39-922 Mountain Village 39-924 Nome No. 1 39-926 Nome No. 2 39-928 Nunam Iqua 39-930 Pilot Station 39-932 Savoonga 39-934 Scammon Bay 39-936 Shaktoolik 39-938 Shishmaref 39-940 St. Mary's 39-942 St. Michael 39-944 Stebbins 39-946 Teller 39-948 Unalakleet 39-950 Wales 39-952 White Mountain District 39 - Absentee District 39 - Question District 39 - Early Voting

===========================================

2016- 40

Trump 1377 Romney 1347

Clinton 2338 Obama 2717

40-002 Ambler 40-004 Anaktuvuk Pass 40-006 Atqasuk 40-008 Barrow 40-010 Browerville 40-012 Buckland 40-014 Deering 40-016 Kaktovik 40-018 Kiana 40-020 Kivalina 40-022 Kobuk 40-024 Kotzebue 40-026 Noatak 40-028 Noorvik 40-030 Nuiqsut 40-032 Point Hope 40-034 Point Lay 40-036 Selawik 40-038 Shungnak 40-040 Wainwright 40-326 Allakaket 40-328 Bettles 40-330 Hughes District 40 - Absentee District 40 - Question District 40 - Early Voting

===========================================

===========================================

FEDERAL OVERSEAS ABSENTEE NOT INCLUDED

IN COUNTY DATA SHEETS

Trump 40 Romney NO COUNT

Clinton 274 Obama NO COUNT

HD99 Fed Overseas Absentee HD99 Fed Overseas Absentee

===========================================

===========================================

2012 STATE DISTRICS ARE ALL DIFFERENT AND MIXED COMPARED TO 2016

=

EXAMPLE - 2012 DISTRICTS 1 AND 2

DIFFERENT FROM 2016 1 AND 2 ABOVE

ALL 40 DISTRICTS ARE DIFFERENT

01-135 Chena Lakes 01-145 Eielson 01-155 Moose Creek 01-165 Newby 01-175 North Pole 01-183 Plack 01-195 Salcha No. 1 District 1 - Absentee District 1 - Question District 1 - Early Voting

=

02-235 Badger No. 1 02-245 Fox 02-255 Steele Creek/Gilmore 02-265 Steese East 02-270 Steese West 02-275 Two Rivers District 2 - Absentee District 2 - Question District 2 - Early Voting

===========================================

===========================================

EMAIL TO ALASKA DIVISION OF ELECTIONS AUGUST 13, 2017

Hello,

I hope someone there can help me.



I am reviewing the Alaska General Election Data Results for 2016 on the Official Web Site for an Election Study I am doing for my personal use.



I would like to know why the State Voting Districts in Alaska for 2016 are different from 2012.



For example District 1 in 2016 was



01-446 Aurora 01-455 Fairbanks No. 1 01-465 Fairbanks No. 2 01-470 Fairbanks No. 3 01-475 Fairbanks No. 4 01-480 Fairbanks No. 5 01-485 Fairbanks No. 6 01-490 Fairbanks No. 7 01-495 Fairbanks No. 10 District 1 - Absentee District 1 - Question District 1 - Early Voting



District 1 in 2012 was



01-135 Chena Lakes 01-145 Eielson 01-155 Moose Creek 01-165 Newby 01-175 North Pole 01-183 Plack 01-195 Salcha No. 1 District 1 - Absentee District 1 - Question District 1 - Early Voting



There is no exact match for District 1 in 2012 to any District in 2016.



This circumstance makes it impossible for me to compare the Results District by District for the 2 Elections, 2016 and 2012.



Impossible to Compare Trump to Romney and Clinton to Obama, District by District.



I am working on the comparisons for each State and each County.



I would like to put a note for Alaska as to why the comparison for Alaska is not being presented.



If possible please provide me an explanation.



Thank you

===========================================

===========================================