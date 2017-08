H - 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION BY CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

2018 CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION ANALYSIS

2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION BY CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

=

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT DATA COMPILED FROM

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1VfkHtzBTP5gf4jAu8tcVQgsBJ1IDvXEHjuMqYlOgYbA/edit#gid=0

=

HERE IS THE ELECTION MAP OF THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION BY CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT. THE MAP SHOWS RED AND BLUE WHO THE CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS VOTED FOR, FOR PRESIDENT.

CLICK ON THE FIRST MAP IN THE TOP ROW FOR TRUMP VS CLINTON BY CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

http://search.aol.com/aol/image?q=2016+ELECTORAL+COLLEGE+MAP+BY+CONGRESSIONAL+DISTYRICT&s_it=img-ans&imgId=3EAF8C3D261A4CACC82FF2F3385C63CE52590E84&v_t=client97_searchbox

=

TRUMP WON 230 OF 435 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS

TRUMP WON 2649 OUT OF 3152 COUNTIES

SEE = J - COUNTY WINS BY STATE

TRUMP WON 30 OF 50 STATES

=

CURRENT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

AS OF JUNE 20, 2017

REPUBLICAN 241

DEMOCRAT 194

=

REPUBLICANS CAN LOSE A NET OF 23 SEATS ON NOVEMBER 6, 2018 AND RETAIN CONTROL OF THE HOUSE 218-217

=

TRUMP WON 230 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS

=

20 OF THE 230 WINS WERE BY LESS THAN 5.00 PERCENT MARGIN.

8 OF THOSE 20 WINS ARE IN DISTRICTS HELD BY A DEMOCRAT.

3 OF THOSE 8 CHANGED FROM R TO D IN 2016 ELECTION

4 OF THE 230 WINS WERE IN DISTRICTS HELD BY DEMOCRATS BEFORE AND AFTER THE ELECTION, AND TRUMP WON BY MORE THAN 5.00 PERCENT.

=

2016 ELECTION AND SPECIAL ELECTIONS

REPUBLICANS FLIPPED 3 FROM D TO R

DEMOCRATS FLIPPED 9 FROM R TO D

DEMOCRATS NET GAIN OF 6 SEATS

FROM 114TH HOUSE TO CURRENT 115TH HOUSE

=

CLINTON WON 23 DISTRICTS THE REPUBLICAN WON THE SEAT

TRUMP WION 12 DISTRICTS THE DEMOCRAT WON THE SEAT

=

BOTTOM LINES

SEATS NEEDED FOR CONTROL OF HOUSE =218

REPUBLICAN CURRENT SEATS = 241

DISTRICTS TRUMP WON = 230

CURRENT R DISTRICTS TRUMP WON = 218

=

IF THE REPUBLICANS CAN HOLD THE 218 CURRENT R DISTRICTS TRUMP WON THE REPUBLICANS WILL CONTINE TO CONTROL THE HOUSE THROUGH TRUMP'S ENTIRE FIRST 4 YEARS AS PRESIDENT.

============================================

============================================

20 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS TRUMP WON BY LESS THAN 5.00 PERCENT.

CURRENT SEAT JUNE 27, 2017

AZ 1 TRUMP 47.7 CLINTON 46.6 D SEAT

FL 25 TRUMP 49.6 CLINTON 47.9 R SEAT

GA 6 TRUMP 48.3 CLINTON 46.8 R SEAT

IA 1 TRUMP 48.7 CLINTON 45.2 R SEAT

IA 2 TRUMP 49.1 CLINTON 45.0 D SEAT

IA 3 TRUMP 48.5 CLINTON 45.0 R SEAT

IL 14 TRUMP 48.7 CLINTON 44.8 R SEAT

IL 17 TRUMP 47.4 CLINTON 46.7 D SEAT

MI 11 TRUMP 49.7 CLINTON 45.3 R SEAT

MN 2 TRUMP 46.5 CLINTON 45.3 R SEAT

NE 2 TRUMP 48.2 CLINTON 46.0 R SEAT WAS D

NH 1 TRUMP 48.2 CLINTON 46.6 D SEAT WAS R

NJ 2 TRUMP 50.6 CLINTON 46.0 R SEAT

NJ 5 TRUMP 48.8 CLINTON 47.6 D SEAT WAS R

NJ 11 TRUMP 48.8 CLINTON 47.9 R SEAT

NV 3 TRUMP 47.5 CLINTON 46.5 D SEAT WAS R

NY 18 TRUMP 49.0 CLINTON 47.1 D SEAT

PA 8 TRUMP 48.2 CLINTON 48.0 R SEAT

VA 2 TRUMP 48.8 CLINTON 45.4 R SEAT

WI 3 TRUMP 49.3 CLINTON 44.8 D SEAT

=====================================

4 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS CONTROLED BY DEMOCRATS BEFORE AND AFTER THE ELECTION THAT TRUMP WON BY MORE THAN 5.00 PERCENT

MN 1 TRUMP 53.3 CLINTON 38.4 D SEAT

MN 7 TRUMP 61.8 CLINTON 31.0 D SEAT

MN 8 TRUMP 54.2 CLINTON 38.6 D SEAT

PA 17 TRUMP 53.4 CLINTON 43.3 D SEAT

============================================

============================================

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS FLIPPED IN NOV 2016

FL 2 D TO R TRUMP WON

FL 18 D TO R TRUMP WON

NE 2 D TO R TRUMP WON

FL 7 R TO D CLINTON WON

FL 10 R TO D CLINTON WON

FL 13 R TO D CLINTON WON

IL 10 R TO D CLINTON WON

NV 3 R TO D TRUMP WON

NV 4 R TO D CLINTON WON

NH 1 R TO D TRUMP WON

NJ 5 R TO D TRUMP WON

VA 4 R TO D CLINTON WON

============================================

============================================

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT DATA COMPILED FROM

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1VfkHtzBTP5gf4jAu8tcVQgsBJ1IDvXEHjuMqYlOgYbA/edit#gid=0

===========================================

NUMBER OF CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS TRUMP WON IN EACH STATE

TRUMP WON 230

CLINTON WON 205

TOTAL CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS 435

=========

ALASKA 1 OF 1

ALABAMA 6 OF 7

ARKANSAS 4 OF 4

ARIZONA 5 OF 9

CALIFORNIA 7 OF 53

COLORADO 3 OF 7

CONNECTICUT 0 OF 5

DELAWARE 0 OF 1

FLORIDA 14 OF 27

GEORGIA 10 OF 14

HAWAII 0 OF 2

IOWA 4 OF 4

IDAHO 2 OF 2

ILLINOIS 7 OF 18

INDIANA 7 OF 9

KANSAS 3 OF 4

KENTUCKY 5 OF 6

LOUISIANA 5 OF 6

MASS. 0 OF 9

MARYLAND 1 OF 8

MAINE 1 OF 2

MICHIGAN 9 OF 14

MINNESOTA 5 OF 8

MISSOURI 6 OF 8

MISSISSIPPI 3 OF 4

MONTANA 1 OF 1

NORTH CAR 10 OF 13

NORTH DAKO 1 OF 1

NEBRASKA 3 OF 3

NEW HAMP 1 OF 2

NEW JERSEY 5 OF 12

NEW MEXICO 1 OF 3

NEVADA 2 OF 4

NEW YORK 9 OF 27

OHIO 12 OF 16

OKLAHOMA 5 OF 5

OREGON 1 OF 5

PENNSYLVANIA 12 OF 18

RHODE ISLAND 0 OF 2

SOUTH CARO. 6 OF 7

SOUTH DAKO 1 OF 1

TENNESSEE 7 OF 9

TEXAS 22 OF 36

UTAH 4 OF 4

VIRGINIA 6 OF 11

VERMONT 0 OF 1

WASH STATE 3 OF 10

WISCONSIN 6 OF 8

WEST VIRGINIA 3 OF 3

WYOMING 1 OF 1