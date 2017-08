Z -D - CLINTON V OBAMA -SUMMARY Z-A, Z-B, Z-C

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

SUMMARY OF DATA SHEETS

Z-A-1, Z-A-2,

Z-B-1, Z-B-2,

Y-C-1, Y-C-2

SEE Y-A, Y-B, Y-C FOR STATE AND COUNTY DETAILED INFORMATION

SUMMARY OF ELECTION RESULTS BROKEN DOWN INTO 3 GROUPS OF STATES

A - ROMNEY 24 STATES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN

WY, WV, OK, ND, ID, SD, KY, AL, AR, TN, NE, KS

MT, LA, IN, UT, MS, MO, AK, SC, TX, GA, NC, AZ

B - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN / LOSS

IA, OH, FL, WI, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA

C - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN LOSS

NM, OR, DE, CT, NJ, RI, WA, IL, NY, VT, MD, MA, CA, HI, DC

COUNTIES

A - 1925

B 803

C 424

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA = 418

A - 225 WINS 61 LOSSES 164

B - 92 WINS 53 LOSSES 39

C - 101 WINS 80 LOSSES 21

CLINTON VOTES GAINED

IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA = 3,596,379

A - 1,233,695

B - 614,397

C -1,748,287

COUNTIES CLINTON LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA = 2734

A - 1700 WINS 146 LOSSES 1554

B - 711 WINS 85 LOSSES 626

C - 323 WINS 78 LOSSES 245

CLINTON VOTES LOST

IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA = 3,661,234

A - 1,194,374

B - 1,757,245

C - 709,615

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED

IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA

A - TEXAS 610,419, GEORGIA 162,540, ARIZONA 141,184

B - FLORIDA 327,422, VIRGINIA 109,195, PENNSYLVANIA 78,564

C - CALIFORNIA 916,447, NEW YORK 240,167, ILLINOIS 207,978

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST

IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA

A - MISSOURI 154,818, INDIANA 139,366, TENNESSEE 105,400

B - OHIO 442,766 , MICHIGAN 311,122 , WISCONSIN 241,531

C - NEW YORK 169,902, ILLINOIS 136,761, WASHINGTON 66,891

ANOMALOUS COUNTIES

COUNTIES WHERE CLINTON'S VOTES WENT HIGH ABOVE OBAMA'S FROM 2012, AND TRUMP'S VOTES DID NOT GO UP OR DOWN THAT MUCH.

A

El Paso TX

Fort Bend TX

Harris TX

Tarrant TX

Travis TX

Gwinnett GA

Maricopa AZ

B

Miami-Dade FL

Orange FL

Allegheny PA

C

Champaign IL

Cook IL

Alameda CA

Imperial CA

Los Angeles CA

San Bernardino CA

San Francisco CA

STATES WON

A - TRUMP 24, CLINTON 0

B - TRUMP 6 ME CD 2, CLINTON 6 ME CD 1

C - TRUMP 0, CLINTON 14 DC

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

A - TRUMP 206, CLINTON 0

B - TRUMP 100, CLINTON 45

C - TRUMP 0, CLINTON 187

NOTE

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

TOOK 2 AWAY FROM TRUMP AND 5 AWAY FROM CLINTON

COUNTIES WON

A - TRUMP 1718, CLINTON 207

B - TRUMP 665, CLINTON 138

C - TRUMP 266, CLINTON 158

