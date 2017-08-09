Z -C - 2 CLINTON V OBAMA - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

SUMMARY OF Z -C -1

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC = 187 ELETORAL COLLEGE VOTES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN LOSS

NM, OR, DE, CT, NJ, RI, WA, IL, NY, VT, MD, MA, CA, HI, DC

CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

COUNTIES = 424

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 266

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 158

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA = 101

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 80

CLINTON COUNTY LOSSES = 21

CLINTON VOTE GAINS = 1,748,287

COUNTIES CLINTON LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA = 323

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 78

CLINTON COUNTY LOSSES = 245

CLINTON VOTE LOSSES = 709,615

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED

IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA

CALIFORNIA 916,447

NEW YORK 240,167

ILLINOIS 207,978

3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST

IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA

NEW YORK 169,902

ILLINOIS 136,761

WASHINGTON 66,891

ANOMALOUS COUNTIES

Champaign IL

Cook IL

Alameda CA

Imperial CA

Los Angeles CA

San Bernardino CA

San Francisco CA

STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP LOSS

NEW MEXICO--------------LOST BY 8.21%

COUNTY WINS OF 33 = TRUMP 19 = CLINTON 14

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 385,234 Obama 415,335 Wins 14 Loss 19

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 3 Wins 3 Loss 0

Clinton 71,216 Obama 69,566 Votes gain 1650

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 30 Wins 11 Loss 19

Clinton 314,018 Obama 345,769 Votes lost 31,751

OREGON---------------------LOST BY 10.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 36 = TRUMP 28, CLINTON 8

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,002,106 Obama 970,488 Wins 8 Loss 28

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 10 Wins 6 Loss 4

Clinton 822,316 Obama 771,046 Votes gain 51,270

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 26 Wins 2 Loss 24

Clinton 179,790 Obama 199,442 Votes lost 19,652

DELAWARE----------------LOST BY 11.37%

COUNTY WINS OF 3 = TRUMP 2, CLINTON 1

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 235,603 Obama 242,584 Wins 1 Loss 2

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 3 Wins 1 Loss 2

Clinton 235,603 Obama 242,584 Votes lost 6981

CONNECTICUT-----------LOST BY 13.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 8 = TRUMP 2, CLINTON 6

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 897,572 Obama 905,109 Wins 6 Loss 2

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 1 Wins 1 Loss 0

Clinton 243,852 Obama 217,294 Votes gain 26,558

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 7 Wins 5 Loss 2

Clinton 653,720 Obama 687,815 Votes lost 34,095

NEW JERSEY--------------LOST BY 13.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 21 = TRUMP 9, CLINTON 12

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 2,148,278 Obama 2,126,610 Wins 12 Loss 9

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 11 Wins 8 Loss 3

Clinton 1,564,974 Obama 1,489,358 Votes gain 75,616

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 10 Wins 4 Loss 6

Clinton 583,304 Obama 637,252 Votes lost 53,948

RHODE ISLAND-----------LOST BY 15.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 5 = TRUMP 1, CLINTON 4

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 252,525 Obama 279,677 Wins 4 Loss 1

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 5 Wins 4 Loss 1

Clinton 252,525 Obama 279,677 Votes lost 27,152

WASHINGTON-------------LOST BY 15.71%

COUNTY WINS OF 39 = TRUMP 27, CLINTON 12

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,742,718 Obama 1,755,396 Wins 12 Loss 27

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 5 Wins 4 Loss 1

Clinton 802,866 Obama 748,653 Votes gain 54,213

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 34 Wins 8 Loss 26

Clinton 939,852 Obama 1,006,743 Votes lost 66,891

ILLINOIS----------------------LOST BY 16.89%

COUNTY WINS OF 102 = TRUMP 90, CLINTON 12

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 3,090,729 Obama 3,019,512 Wins 12 Loss 90

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 9 Wins 6 Loss 3

Clinton 2,439,275 Obama 2,231,297 Votes gain 207,978

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 93 Wins 6 Loss 87

Clinton 651,454 Obama 788,215 Votes lost 136,761

NEW YORK-----------------LOST BY 22.49%

COUNTY WINS OF 62 = TRUMP 45, CLINTON 17

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 4,556,142 Obama 4,485,877 Wins 17 Loss 45

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 8 Wins 8 Loss 0

Clinton 2,793,744 Obama 2,553,577 Votes gain 240,167

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 54 Wins 9 Loss 45

Clinton 1,762,398 Obama 1,932,300 Votes lost 169,902

VERMONT------------------LOST BY 26.41%

COUNTY WINS OF 14 = TRUMP 1, CLINTON 13

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 178,573 Obama 199,239 Wins 13 Loss 1

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 1 Wins 1 Loss 0

Clinton 54,814 Obama 53,626 Votes gain 1188

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 13 Wins 12 Loss 1

Clinton 123,759 Obama 145,613 Votes lost 21,854

MARYLAND----------------LOST BY 26.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 24 = TRUMP 17, CLINTON 7

INCLUDES IND CITY BALTIMORE

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,677,928 Obama 1,677,844 Wins 7 Loss 17

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 5 Wins 4 Loss 1

Clinton 694,716 Obama 645,348 Votes gain 49,368

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 19 Wins 3 Loss 16

Clinton 983,212 Obama 1,032,496 Votes lost 49,284

MASSACHUSETTS-----LOST BY 27.20%

COUNTY WINS OF 14 = TRUMP 0, CLINTON 14

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 1,995,196 Obama 1,921,761 Wins 14 Loss 0

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 9 Wins 9 Loss 0

Clinton 1,629,507 Obama 1,521,435 Votes gain 108,072

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 5 Wins 5 Loss 0

Clinton 365,689 Obama 400,326 Votes lost 34,637

CALIFORNIA---------------LOST BY 29.99%

COUNTY WINS OF 58 = TRUMP 25, CLINTON 33

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 8,753,792 Obama 7,854,285 Wins 33 Loss 25

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 38 Wins 29 Loss 9

Clinton 8,563,495 Obama 7,647,048 Votes gain 916,447

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 20 Wins 4 Loss 16

Clinton 190,297 Obama 207,237 Votes lost 16,940

HAWAII-----------------------LOST BY 32.18%

COUNTY WINS OF 4 = TRUMP 0, CLINTON 4

KALWAO NOT INCLUDED, POP. 88

NO VOTE COUNT

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 266,891 Obama 306,658 Wins 4 Loss 0

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 4 Wins 4 Loss 0

Clinton 266,891 Obama 306,658 Votes lost 39,767

WASH DC-------------------LOST BY 86.78%

TRUMP 0 , CLINTON 1

State Votes - Countins won - lost

Clinton 282,830 Obama 267,070 Wins 1 Loss 0

Counties Clinton higher Vote = 1 Wins 1 Loss 0

Clinton 282,830 Obama 267,070 Votes gain 15,760

Counties Clinton lower Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0

Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes lost 0