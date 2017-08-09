Z -B -2 CLINTON V OBAMA - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES
SUMMARY OF Z -B -1
Data Compiled From
Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data
=====================================
=====================================
=====================================
12 UP FOR GRABS STATES = 145 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES
IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN / LOSS
IA, OH, FL, WI, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA
==
12 UP FOR GRABS STATES
COUNTIES = 803
TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 665
CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 138
==
COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA = 92
CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 53
CLINTON COUNTY LOSSES = 39
CLINTON VOTE GAINS = 614,397
==
COUNTIES CLINTON LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA = 711
CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 85
CLINTON COUNTY LOSSES = 626
CLINTON VOTE LOSSES = 1,757245
==
3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES GAINED
IN COUNTIES MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA
FLORIDA 327,422
VIRGINIA 109,195
PENNSYLVANIA 78,564
==
3 STATES HIGHEST VOTES LOST
IN COUNTIES LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA
OHIO 442,766
MICHIGAN 311,122
WISCONSIN 241,531
=
ANOMALOUS COUNTIES
Miami-Dade FL
Orange FL
Allegheny PA
=====================================
=====================================
=====================================
STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP W-L
======================================================
======================================================
IOWA-------------------------WON BY 9.41%
COUNTY WINS OF 99 = TRUMP 93, CLINTON 6
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 653,669 Obama 822,544 Wins 6 Loss 93
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0
Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 99 Wins 6 Loss 93
Clinton 653,669 Obama 822,544 Votes lost 168,875
======================================================
======================================================
OHIO-------------------------WON BY 8.07%
COUNTY WINS OF 88 = TRUMP 80, CLINTON 8
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 2,394,169 Obama 2,827,709 Wins 8 Loss 80
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 3 Wins 1 Loss 2
Clinton 425,800 Obama 416,574 Votes gain 9226
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 85 Wins 7 Loss 78
Clinton 1,968,369 Obama 2,411,135 Votes lost 442,766
======================================================
======================================================
FLORIDA--------------------WON BY 1.18%
COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 58, CLINTON 9
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 4,504,975 Obama 4,237,756 Wins 9 Loss 58
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 28 Wins 8 Loss 20
Clinton 3,569,908 Obama 3,242,486 Votes gain 327,422
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 39 Wins 1 Loss 38
Clinton 935,067 Obama 995,270 Votes lost 60,203
======================================================
======================================================
WISCONSIN----------------WON BY 0.76%
COUNTY WINS OF 72 = TRUMP 60, CLINTON 12
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 1,382,536 Obama 1,620,985 Wins 12 Loss 60
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 3 Wins 1 Loss 2
Clinton 317,091 Obama 314,009 Votes gain 3082
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 69 Wins 11 Loss 58
Clinton 1,065,445 Obama 1,306,976 Votes lost 241,531
======================================================
======================================================
PENN-------------------------WON BY 0.72%
COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 56, CLINTON 11
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 2,926,441 Obama 2,990,274 Wins 11 Loss 56
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 11 Wins 7 Loss 4
Clinton 1,401,197 Obama 1,322,633 Votes gain 78,564
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 56 Wins 4 Loss 52
Clinton 1,525,244 Obama 1,667,641 Votes lost 142,397
======================================================
======================================================
MICHIGAN------------------WON BY 0.22%
COUNTY WINS OF 83 = TRUMP 75, CLINTON 8
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 2,268,839 Obama 2,564,569 Wins 8 Loss 75
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 5 Wins 1 Loss 4
Clinton 339,878 Obama 324,486 Votes gain 15,392
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 78 Wins 7 Loss 71
Clinton 1,928,961 Obama 2,240,083 Votes lost 311,122
======================================================
======================================================
NEW HAMPSHIRE -----LOST BY 0.37%
COUNTY WINS OF 10 = TRUMP 6, CLINTON 4
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 348,526 Obama 369,561 Wins 4 Loss 6
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 0 Wins 0 Loss 0
Clinton 0 Obama 0 Votes gain 0
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 10 Wins 4 Loss 6
Clinton 348,526 Obama 369,561 Votes lost 21,035
======================================================
======================================================
MINNESOTA--------------LOST BY 1.51%
COUNTY WINS OF 87 = TRUMP 78, CLINTON 9
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 1,367,825 Obama 1,546,167 Wins 9 Loss 78
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 2 Wins 1 Loss 1
Clinton 450,796 Obama 444,727 Votes gain 6069
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 85 Wins 8 Loss 77
Clinton 917,029 Obama 1,101,440 Votes lost 184,411
======================================================
======================================================
NEVADA------------------- LOST BY 2.42%
COUNTY WINS OF 17 = TRUMP 15, CLINTON 2
16 COUNTIES PLUS IND. CARSON CITY
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 539,260 Obama 531,373 Wins 2 Loss 15
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 2 Wins 2 Loss 0
Clinton 499,606 Obama 485,345 Votes gain 14,261
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 15 Wins 0 Loss 15
Clinton 39,654 Obama 46,028 Votes lost 6374
======================================================
======================================================
MAINE ----------------------LOST BY 2.96%
COUNTY WINS OF 16 = TRUMP 9 = CLINTON 7
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 357,735 Obama 401,306 Wins 7 Loss 9
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 1 Wins 1 Loss 0
Clinton 102,981 Obama 101,950 Votes gain 1031
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 15 Wins 6 Loss 9
Clinton 254,754 Obama 299,356 Votes lost 44,602
======================================================
======================================================
COLORADO--------------LOST BY 4.91%
COUNTY WINS OF 64 = TRUMP 42, CLINTON 22
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 1,338,870 Obama 1,323,102 Wins 22 Loss 42
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 14 Wins 13 Loss 1
Clinton 939,986 Obama 889,831 Votes gain 50,155
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 50 Wins 9 Loss 41
Clinton 398,884 Obama 433,271 Votes lost 34,387
======================================================
======================================================
VIRGINIA-------------------LOST BY 5.32%
COUNTY WINS OF 133 = TRUMP 93, CLINTON 40
INCLUDES 38 INDEPENDANT CITIES
NOTE BEDFORD CITY INDEPENDENT IN 2012
IS PART OF BEDFORD COUNTY IN 2016 -
BEDFORD CITY LOW VOTE COUNT IN 2012
State Votes - Countins won - lost
Clinton 1,981,473 Obama 1,971,820 Wins 40 Loss 93
Counties Clinton higher Vote = 23 Wins 18 Loss 5
Clinton 1,158,560 Obama 1,049,365 Votes gain 109,195
Counties Clinton lower Vote = 110 Wins 22 Loss 88
Clinton 822,913 Obama 922,455 Votes lost 99,542