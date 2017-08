Y -D SUMMARY RESULTS Y-A, Y-B, Y-C STATE-COUNTY MARGINS

SUMMARY OF DATA SHEETS Y-A, Y-B, AND Y-C

SEE Y-A, Y-B, Y-C FOR STATE AND COUNTY DETAILED INFORMATION

SUMMARY OF ELECTION RESULTS BROKEN DOWN INTO 3 GROUPS OF STATES

A - ROMNEY 24 STATES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN

WY, WV, OK, ND, ID, SD, KY, AL, AR, TN, NE, KS

MT, LA, IN, UT, MS, MO, AK, SC, TX, GA, NC, AZ

B - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN / LOSS

IA, OH, FL, WI, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA

C - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN LOSS

NM, OR, DE, CT, NJ, RI, WA, IL, NY, VT, MD, MA, CA, HI, DC

STATES WON

A - TRUMP 24, CLINTON 0

B - TRUMP 6 ME CD 2, CLINTON 6 ME CD 1

C - TRUMP 0, CLINTON 14 DC

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

A - TRUMP 206, CLINTON 0

B - TRUMP 100, CLINTON 45

C - TRUMP 0, CLINTON 187

NOTE

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

TOOK 2 AWAY FROM TRUMP AND 5 AWAY FROM CLINTON

COUNTIES WON

A - TRUMP 1718, CLINTON 207

B - TRUMP 665, CLINTON 138

C - TRUMP 266, CLINTON 158

COUNTIES FLIPPED IN FAVOR OF CANDIDATE FROM 2012

A - TRUMP 46, CLINTON 11

B - TRUMP 125, CLINTON 2

C - TRUMP 46, CLINTON 4

NUMBER OF STATES CANDIDATE FLIPPED COUNTIES

A - TRUMP 14, CLINTON 6

B - TRUMP 11, CLINTON 2

C - TRUMP 11, CLINTON 3

TRUMP NET MARGIN INCREASE / DECREASE COMPARED TO ROMNEY

A - TRUMP INCREASE NET MARGIN WIN BY 773,319

B - TRUMP INCREASE NET MARGIN WIN BY 2,373,975

C - TRUMP NET MARGIN LOSS BY 1,031,712

TOTAL NET MARGIN GAIN FOR ALL COUNTIES FLIPPED

A - CLINTON MARGIN GAIN = 189,868

B - TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 694,485

C - TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 157,406

NUMBER OF STATES TRUMP IMPROVED VOTE MAGIN OVER ROMNEY

A - 19 OF 24

B - 11 OF 12

C - 8 OF 14

