Y -C- COUNTIES FLIPPED - MARGIN GAIN CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

NATIONAL COUNTIES

TOTAL COUNTIES = 3152

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 2649

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 503

TOTAL COUNTIES FLIPPED IN 2016 FROM 2012 = 234

NUMBER OF COUNTIES FLIPPED IN FAVOR OF CANDIDATE

TRUMP 217

CLINTON 17

CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC = 187 ELETORAL COLLEGE VOTES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN LOSS

NM, OR, DE, CT, NJ, RI, WA, IL, NY, VT, MD, MA, CA, HI, DC

CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC - STATES WON

TRUMP - 0

CLINTON - 14 PLUS DC

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

TRUMP - 0

CLINTON - 187

CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

COUNTIES = 424

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 266

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 158

CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

COUNTIES FLIPPED IN FAVOR OF CANDIDATE

TRUMP = 46

CLINTON = 4

NO COUNTIES FLIPPED IN 2 STATES

MA, HI

TRUMP FLIPPED COUNTIES IN 11 OF 14 CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

CLINTON FLIPPED COUNTIES IN 3 OF 14 CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

TOTAL NET MARGIN LOSS IN CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

TRUMP 2016 = LOST BY 10,781,095

ROMNEY 2012 = LOST BY 9,749,383

TRUMP MARGIN WORSE COMPARED TO ROMNEY BY = 1,031,712

TOTAL NET MARGIN GAIN FOR ALL 50 COUNTIES FLIPPED

IN FAVOR OF TRUMP

MARGIN GAIN = 157,406

NOTES

1)

TRUMP IMPROVED VOTE MARGIN OVER ROMNEY IN 8 OF THE 14 STATES

TRUMP WORSE VOTE MARGIN IN OR, WA, IL, MD, MA, CA, AND DC

STATES IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN LOSS

NEW MEXICO--------------LOST BY 8.21%

TRUMP LOST BY 65,567

ROMNEY LOST BY 79,547

COUNTY WINS OF 33 = TRUMP 19, CLINTON 14

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 3

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 3867

Colfax

Trump==== 2,585 Clinton 2,129

Romney=== 2,699 Obama 2,828

Trump margin gain = 585

Hidalgo

Trump==== 910 Clinton 784

Romney=== 899 Obama 995

Trump margin gain = 222

==========================

Valencia

Trump==== 13,215 Clinton 10,841

Romney=== 12,825 Obama 13,511

Trump margin gain = 3060

OREGON---------------------LOST BY 10.98%

TRUMP LOST BY 219,703

ROMNEY LOST BY 216,313

COUNTY WINS OF 36 = TRUMP 28, CLINTON 8

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 2

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 5661

Columbia

Trump==== 13,217 Clinton 10,167

Romney=== 10,772 Obama 12,004

Trump margin gain = 4282

Tillamook

Trump==== 6,538 Clinton 5,768

Romney=== 5,684 Obama 6,293

Trump margin gain = 1379

DELAWARE----------------LOST BY 11.37%

TRUMP LOST BY 50,476

ROMNEY LOST BY 77,100

COUNTY WINS OF 3 = TRUMP 2, CLINTON 1

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 1

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 7032

Kent

Trump==== 36,991 Clinton 33,351

Romney=== 32,135 Obama 35,527

Trump margin gain = 7032

CONNECTICUT-----------LOST BY  13.64%

TRUMP LOST BY 224,357

ROMNEY LOST BY 270,210

COUNTY WINS OF 8 = TRUMP 2, CLINTON 6

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 1

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 10,144

Windham

Trump==== 25,747 Clinton 21,792

Romney=== 19,768 Obama 25,957

Trump margin gain = 10,144

NEW JERSEY--------------LOST BY 13.98%

TRUMP LOST BY 546,345

ROMNEY LOST BY 647,861

COUNTY WINS OF 21 = TRUMP 9, CLINTON 12

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 2

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 20,093

Gloucester

Trump==== 67,544 Clinton 66,870

Romney=== 59,456 Obama 74,013

Trump margin gain = 15,231

Salem

Trump==== 16,381 Clinton 11,904

Romney=== 14,334 Obama 14,719

Trump margin gain = 4862

RHODE ISLAND-----------LOST BY 15.51%

TRUMP LOST BY 71,982

ROMNEY LOST BY 122,473

COUNTY WINS OF 5 = TRUMP 1, CLINTON 4

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 1

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 14,545

Kent

Trump==== 38,336 Clinton 37,788

Romney=== 31,567 Obama 45,564

Trump margin gain = 14,545

WASHINGTON-------------LOST BY 15.71%

TRUMP LOST BY 520,971

ROMNEY LOST BY 464,726

COUNTY WINS OF 39 = TRUMP 27, CLINTON 12

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 4

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 1

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 18,084

Clallam

Trump==== 18,794 Clinton 17,677

Romney=== 18,437 Obama 18,580

Trump margin gain = 1260

Cowlitz

Trump==== 24,185 Clinton 17,908

Romney=== 20,746 Obama 22,726

Trump margin gain = 8257

==========================

Grays Harbor

Trump==== 14,067 Clinton 12,020

Romney=== 11,914 Obama 15,960

Trump margin gain = 6093

==========================

Mason

Trump==== 13,677 Clinton 11,993

Romney=== 12,761 Obama 14,764

Trump margin gain = 3687

==========================

Whitman

Trump==== 7,403 Clinton 8,146

Romney=== 8,507 Obama 8,037

Clinton margin gain = 1213

ILLINOIS----------------------LOST BY 16.89%

TRUMP LOST BY 944,714

ROMNEY LOST BY 884,296

COUNTY WINS OF 102 = TRUMP 90, CLINTON 12

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 11

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 35,284

Carroll

Trump==== 4,434 Clinton 2,447

Romney=== 3,555 Obama 3,665

Trump margin gain = 2097

Fulton

Trump==== 8,492 Clinton 6,133

Romney=== 6,632 Obama 8,328

Trump margin gain = 4055

==========================

Henderson

Trump==== 2,155 Clinton 1,155

Romney=== 1,541 Obama 1,978

Trump margin gain = 1437

Henry

Trump==== 13,985 Clinton 8,871

Romney=== 11,583 Obama 12,332

Trump margin gain = 5863

Jo Daviess

Trump==== 6,121 Clinton 4,462

Romney=== 5,534 Obama 5,667

Trump margin gain = 1792

==========================

Kankakee

Trump==== 25,129 Clinton 18,971

Romney=== 23,136 Obama 21,595

Trump margin gain = 4617

Knox

Trump==== 10,737 Clinton 10,083

Romney=== 9,408 Obama 13,451

Trump margin gain == 4700

==========================

Mercer

Trump==== 4,807 Clinton 3,071

Romney=== 3,876 Obama 4,507

Trump margin gain = 2367

Putnam

Trump==== 1,767 Clinton 1,147

Romney=== 1,502 Obama 1,559

Trump margin gain = 677

Warren

Trump==== 4,275 Clinton 2,987

Romney=== 3,618 Obama 4,044

Trump margin gain = 1714

Whiteside

Trump==== 12,615 Clinton 11,035

Romney=== 10,448 Obama 14,833

Trump margin gain = 5965

NEW YORK-----------------LOST BY 22.49%

TRUMP LOST BY 1,736,585

ROMNEY LOST BY 1,995,381

COUNTY WINS OF 62 = TRUMP 45, CLINTON 17

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 19

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 222,420

Broome

Trump==== 40,943 Clinton 39,212

Romney=== 37,641 Obama 41,970

==========================

Cayuga

Trump==== 17,384 Clinton 13,522

Romney=== 13,454 Obama 17,007

Trump margin gain = 7415

==========================

Cortland

Trump==== 9,900 Clinton 8,771

Romney=== 8,695 Obama 10,482

Trump margin gain = 2916

Essex

Trump==== 7,958 Clinton 7,762

Romney=== 6,647 Obama 9,784

Trump margin gain = 3333

Franklin

Trump==== 8,221 Clinton 7,297

Romney=== 5,740 Obama 9,894

Trump margin gain = 5078

Madison

Trump==== 15,936 Clinton 11,667

Romney=== 13,622 Obama 13,871

Trump margin gain = 4518

Niagara

Trump==== 51,961 Clinton 35,559

Romney=== 43,240 Obama 43,986

Trump margin gain = 17,148

Orange

Trump==== 76,645 Clinton 68,278

Romney=== 65,367 Obama 73,315

Trump margin gain = 16,315

Oswego

Trump==== 27,688 Clinton 17,095

Romney=== 19,980 Obama 23,515

Trump margin gain = 14,128

Otsego

Trump==== 13,308 Clinton 10,451

Romney=== 11,461 Obama 12,117

Trump margin gain = 3513

Rensselaer

Trump==== 33,726 Clinton 32,717

Romney=== 29,113 Obama 37,408

Trump margin gain = 9304

Richmond

Trump==== 101,437 Clinton 74,143

Romney=== 74,223 Obama 78,181

Trump margin gain = 31,252

St. Lawrence

Trump==== 19,942 Clinton 16,488

Romney=== 15,138 Obama 21,353

Trump margin gain = 9669

Saratoga

Trump==== 54,575 Clinton 50,913

Romney=== 50,382 Obama 52,957

Trump margin gain = 6237

Seneca

Trump==== 7,236 Clinton 5,697

Romney=== 5,889 Obama 7,094

Trump margin gain = 2744

Suffolk

Trump==== 350,570 Clinton 303,951

Romney=== 282,131 Obama 304,079

Trump margin gain = 68,567

Sullivan

Trump==== 15,931 Clinton 12,568

Romney=== 12,705 Obama 15,268

Trump margin gain = 5926

Warren

Trump==== 15,751 Clinton 13,091

Romney=== 14,119 Obama 14,806

Trump margin gain = 3347

Washington

Trump==== 13,610 Clinton 9,098

Romney=== 11,085 Obama 11,523

Trump margin gain = 4950

VERMONT------------------LOST BY 26.41%

TRUMP LOST BY 83,204

ROMNEY LOST BY 106,541

COUNTY WINS OF 14 = TRUMP 1, CLINTON 13

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 1

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 862

Essex

Trump==== 1,506 Clinton 1,019

Romney=== 1,164 Obama 1,539

Trump margin gain = 862

MARYLAND----------------LOST BY 26.42%

TRUMP LOST BY 734,759

ROMNEY LOST BY 705,975

COUNTY WINS OF 24 = TRUMP 17, CLINTON 7

INCLUDES IND CITY BALTIMORE

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 1

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 1

CLINTON MARGIN GAIN = 4870

Somerset

Trump==== 5,341 Clinton 4,196

Romney=== 5,042 Obama 5,240

Trump margin gain = 1343

Anne Arundel

Trump==== 122,403 Clinton 128,419

Romney=== 126,832 Obama126,635

Clinton margin gain = 6213

MASSACHUSETTS-----LOST BY 27.20%

TRUMP LOST BY 904,303

ROMNEY LOST BY 733,301

COUNTY WINS OF 14 = TRUMP 0, CLINTON 14

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

CALIFORNIA---------------LOST BY 29.99%

TRUMP LOST BY 4,269,978

ROMNEY LOST BY 3,014,327

COUNTY WINS OF 58 = TRUMP 25, CLINTON 33

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 2

CLINTON MARGIN GAIN = 175,716

Nevada

Trump==== 23,365 Clinton 26,053

Romney=== 24,986 Obama 24,663

Clinton margin gain = 3011

Orange

Trump==== 507,148 Clinton 609,961

Romney=== 582,332 Obama 512,440

Clinton margin gain = 172,705

HAWAII-----------------------LOST BY 32.18%

TRUMP LOST BY 138,044

ROMNEY LOST BY 185,643

COUNTY WINS OF 4 = TRUMP 0. CLINTON 4

KALWAO NOT INCLUDED, POP. 88

NO VOTE COUNT

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

WASH DC-------------------LOST BY 86.78%

TRUMP LOST BY 270,107

ROMNEY LOST BY 245,689

COUNTY WINS OF 1 = TRUMP 0. CLINTON 1

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

