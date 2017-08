Y -A- COUNTIES FLIPPED - MARGIN GAIN ROMNEY 24

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

NATIONAL COUNTIES

TOTAL COUNTIES = 3152

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 2649

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 503

TOTAL COUNTIES FLIPPED IN 2016 FROM 2012 = 234

NUMBER OF COUNTIES FLIPPED IN FAVOR OF CANDIDATE

TRUMP 217

CLINTON 17

ROMNEY 24 = 206 3LECTORAL CIOLLEGE VOTES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN

WY, WV, OK, ND, ID, SD, KY, AL, AR, TN, NE, KS

MT, LA, IN, UT, MS, MO, AK, SC, TX, GA, NC, AZ

ROMNEY 24 STATES - STATES WON

TRUMP - 24

CLINTON - 0

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

TRUMP -- 206

CLINTON - 0

ROMNEY 24 STATES

COUNTIES = 1925

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 1718

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 207

ROMNEY 24 STATES

COUNTIES FLIPPED IN FAVOR OF CANDIDATE

TRUMP = 46

CLINTON = 11

NO COUNTIES FLIPPED IN 9 STATES

WY, WV, OK, ID, KS, LA, MO, AK, AZ

TRUMP FLIPPED COUNTIES IN 14 OF ROMNEY 24 STATES

CLINTON FLIPPED COUNTIES IN 6 OF ROMNEY 24 STATES

NE = 2, MT =1, UT=2, TX =2, GA=3, NC = 1

TOTAL NET MARGIN WIN FOR ROMNEY 24 STATES

TRUMP 2016 = 7,572,860

ROMNEY 2012 = 6,799,541

TRUMP MARGIN IMPROVED COMPARED TO ROMNEY BY = 773,319

TOTAL NET MARGIN GAIN FOR ALL 58 COUNTIES FLIPPED

IN FAVOR OF CLINTON

CLINTON MARGIN GAIN = 189,868

NOTES

1)

TRUMP HIGHER VOTE MARGIN THAN ROMNEY IN 19 OF THE 24 STATES.

TRUMP LOWER MARGIN IN KS, UT, TX, GA, AZ , DESPITE SETTING ALL TIME VOTE RECORDS IN TX, GA, AND AZ.

CLINTON MADE BIG GAINS IN TX, GA, AND AZ.

THE MARGIN GAIN IN UTAH IS SKEWED BY ROMNEY'S MASSIVE WIN IN 2012 AND THE THIRD PARTY IN 2016.

TRUMP'S MARGIN GAIN OVERALL IN THE ROMNEY 24 WAS MAINLY DUE TO MARGIN GAINS SPREAD OUT ACROSS THE 24 STATES.

STATES IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN

WYOMING------------------WON BY 46.30%

TRUMP WON BY 118,446

ROMNEY WON BY 101,676

COUNTY WINS OF 23 = TRUMP 22, CLINTON 1

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

WEST VIRGINIA----------WON BY 41.68%

TRUMP WON BY 300,577

ROMNEY WON BY 179,386

COUNTY WINS OF 55 = TRUMP 55, CLINTON 0

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

OKLAHOMA --------------WON BY 36.39%

TRUMP WON BY 528,761

ROMNEY WON BY 447,778

COUNTY WINS OF 77 = TRUMP 77, CLINTON 0

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

NORTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 35.73%

TRUMP WON BY 123,036

ROMNEY WON BY 63,336

COUNTY WINS OF 53 = TRUMP 51, CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 4

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 1947

Benson

Trump==== 929 Clinton 842

Romney===868 Obama 1,235

Trump margin gain = 454 votes

Ransom

Trump==== 1,210 Clinton 838

Romney===1,009 Obama 1,343

Trump margin gain = 706 votes

Sargent

Trump==== 1,088 Clinton 694

Romney=== 879 Obama 1,075

Trump margin gain = 590 votes

Steele

Trump==== 538 Clinton 361

Romney===498 Obama 518

Trump margin gain = 197 votes

IDAHO------------------------WON BY 31.76%

TRUMP WON BY 219,290

ROMNEY WON BY 208,124

COUNTY WINS OF 44 = TRUMP 42, CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

SOUTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 29.79%

TRUMP WON BY 110,263

ROMNEY WON BY 65,571

COUNTY WINS OF 66 = TRUMP 61, CLINTON 5

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 5

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 2653

Corson

Trump==== 588 Clinton 535

Romney===515 Obama 648

Trump margin gain = 186 votes

Day

Trump==== 1,627 Clinton 974

Romney===1,320 Obama 1,497

Trump margin gain = 830 votes

Marshall

Trump==== 1,056 Clinton 754

Romney=== 889 Obama1,061

Trump margin gain = 474 votes

Roberts

Trump==== 2,144 Clinton 1,540

Romney===1,883 Obama 2,302

Trump margin gain = 1023 votes

Ziebach

Trump==== 368 Clinton 353

Romney===314 Obama 439

Trump margin gain = 140 votes

KENTUCKY----------------WON BY 29.64%

TRUMP WON BY 574,117

ROMNEY WON BY 407,820

COUNTY WINS OF 120 = TRUMP 118, CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 2

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 2612

Elliott

Trump==== 2,000 Clinton 740

Romney=== 1,126 Obama 1,186

Trump margin gain = 1320 votes

==========================

Franklin

Trump==== 11,819 Clinton 10,717

Romney===11,345 Obama 11,535

Trump margin gain = 1292 votes

ALABAMA------------------WON BY 27.73%

TRUMP WON BY 588,708

ROMNEY WON BY 460,229

COUNTY WINS OF 67 = TRUMP 54, CLINTON 13

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 2

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 1401

Barbour

Trump==== 5,454 Clinton 4,871

Romney=== 5,550 Obama 5,912

Trump margin gain = 945 votes

==========================

Conecuh

Trump==== 3,420 Clinton 3,080

Romney=== 3,439 Obama 3,555

Trump margin gain = 456 votes

ARKANSAS----------------WON BY 26.92%

TRUMP WON BY 304,378

ROMNEY WON BY 253,335

COUNTY WINS OF 75 = TRUMP 67, CLINTON 8

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 1

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 342

Woodruff

Trump==== 1,347 Clinton 1,118

Romney=== 1,227 Obama 1,340

Trump margin gain = 342 votes

TENNESSEE--------------WON BY 26.01%

TRUMP WON BY 652,230

ROMNEY WON BY 501,621

COUNTY WINS OF 95 = TRUMP 92, CLINTON 3

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 1

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 1351

Hardeman

Trump==== 4,919 Clinton 4,185

Romney=== 4,865 Obama 5,482

Trump margin gain = 1351 votes

NEBRASKA----------------WON BY 25.05%

TRUMP WON BY 211,467

ROMNEY WON BY 172,983

COUNTY WINS OF 93 = TRUMP 91, CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 1

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 2

CLINTON MARGIN GAIN = 12.782

Thurston

Trump==== 1,043 Clinton 919

Romney=== 939 Obama 1,247

Trump margin gain = 432 votes

Douglas

Trump==== 108,077 Clinton 113,798

Romney=== 113,220 Obama 106,456

Clinton margin gain = 12,485 votes

Lancaster

Trump==== 61,588 Clinton 61,898

Romney=== 62,434 Obama 62,015

Clinton margin gain = 729 votes

KANSAS--------------------WON BY 20.42%

TRUMP WON BY 244,013

ROMNEY WON BY 249,901

COUNTY WINS OF 105 = TRUMP 103, CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

MONTANA-----------------WON BY 20.23%

TRUMP WON BY 101,531

ROMNEY WON BY 66,089

COUNTY WINS OF 56 = TRUMP 50, CLINTON 6

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 3

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 1

CLINTON MARGIN GAIN = 182

Blaine

Trump==== 1,268 Clinton 1,202

Romney=== 1,178 Obama 1,616

Trump margin gain = 504 votes

==========================

Hill

Trump==== 3,478 Clinton 2,371

Romney=== 3,164 Obama 3,403

Trump margin gain = 1346 votes

==========================

Roosevelt

Trump==== 1,797 Clinton 1,560

Romney=== 1,514 Obama 2,086

Trump margin gain = 809 votes

==========================

Gallatin

Trump==== 23,802 Clinton 24,246

Romney=== 24,358 Obama 21,961

Clinton margin gain = 2841 votes

LOUISIANA----------------WON BY 19.64%

TRUMP WON BY 398,484

ROMNEY WON BY 343,121

COUNTY WINS OF 64 = TRUMP 54, CLINTON 10

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

INDIANA--------------------WON BY 19.01%

TRUMP WON BY 524,160

ROMNEY WON BY 268,597

COUNTY WINS OF 92 = TRUMP 88, CLINTON 4

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 5

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 32,652

Delaware

Trump==== 24,263 Clinton 18,153

Romney=== 21,251 Obama 22,654

Trump margin gain = 7513 votes

==========================

LaPorte

Trump==== 22,687 Clinton 19,798

Romney=== 18,615 Obama 24,107

Trump margin gain = 8381 votes

==========================

Perry

Trump==== 4,556 Clinton 3,062

Romney=== 3,403 Obama 4,316

Trump margin gain = 2407 votes

==========================

Porter

Trump==== 38,832 Clinton 33,676

Romney=== 34,406 Obama 37,252

Trump margin gain = 8002 votes

==========================

Vigo

Trump==== 21,937 Clinton 15,931

Romney=== 19,369 Obama 19,712

Trump margin gain = 6349 votes

UTAH -----------------------WON BY 17.89%

TRUMP WON BY 204,555

ROMNEY WON BY 488,787

COUNTY WINS OF 29 = TRUMP 27, CLINTON 2

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 2

CLINTON MARGIN GAIN = 119,466

Salt Lake

Trump==== 138,043 Clinton 175,863

Romney=== 223,811 Obama 146,147

Clinton margin gain = 115,484 votes

Summit

Trump==== 7,333 Clinton 10,503

Romney=== 8,884 Obama 8,072

Clinton margin gain = 3982 votes

MISSISSIPPI--------------WON BY 17.80%

TRUMP WON BY 215,583

ROMNEY WON BY 147,797

COUNTY WINS OF 82 = TRUMP 55, CLINTON 27

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 4

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 3684

Benton

Trump==== 2,251 Clinton 1,719

Romney=== 2,041 Obama 2,051

Trump margin gain = 542 votes

Chickasaw

Trump==== 4,127 Clinton 3,649

Romney=== 3,994 Obama 4,378

Trump margin gain = 862 votes

Panola

Trump==== 7,449 Clinton 7,431

Romney=== 7,629 Obama 9,079

Trump margin gain = 1468 votes

Warren

Trump==== 9,767 Clinton 9,284

Romney=== 10,457 Obama 10,786

Trump margin gain = 812 votes

MISSOURI-----------------WON BY 16.51%

TRUMP WON BY 523,443

ROMNEY WON BY 258,644

COUNTY WINS OF 115 = TRUMP 111, CLINTON 4

114 COUNTYS PLUS IND. ST LOUIS

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

ALASKA--------------------WON BY 14.73%

TRUMP WON BY 46,933

ROMNEY WON BY 42,036

STATE DISTRICT WINS OF 40 = TRUMP 27, CLINTON 13

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = UNKNOWN

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = UNKNOWN

SOUTH CAR--------------WON BY 14.27%

TRUMP WON BY 300,016

ROMNEY WON BY 205,704

COUNTY WINS OF 46 = TRUMP 31, CLINTON 15

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 6

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 7759

Barnwell

Trump==== 4,889 Clinton 4,400

Romney=== 4,659 Obama 5,188

Trump margin gain = 1018 votes

==========================

Calhoun

Trump==== 3,787 Clinton 3,573

Romney=== 3,707 Obama 4,045

Trump margin gain = 552 votes

==========================

Chester

Trump==== 7,265 Clinton 6,579

Romney=== 6,367 Obama 7,891

Trump margin gain = 2210 votes

==========================

Colleton

Trump==== 9,091 Clinton 7,627

Romney=== 8,443 Obama 8,475

Trump margin gain = 1496 votes

==========================

Darlington

Trump==== 14,989 Clinton 13,888

Romney=== 14,434 Obama 15,457

Trump margin gain = 2124 votes

==========================

McCormick

Trump==== 2,652 Clinton 2,479

Romney=== 2,467 Obama 2,653

Trump margin gain = 359 votes

TEXAS----------------------WON BY 8.98%

TRUMP WON BY 807,179

ROMNEY WON BY 1,261,719

COUNTY WINS OF 254 = TRUMP 227, CLINTON 27

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 1

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 2

CLINTON MARGIN GAIN = 30,549

Jefferson

Trump==== 42,862 Clinton 42,443

Romney=== 43,242 Obama 44,668

Trump margin gain = 1845 votes

Fort Bend

Trump==== 117,291 Clinton 134,686

Romney=== 116,126 Obama 101,144

Clinton margin gain = 32,377 votes

Kenedy

Trump==== 84 Clinton 99

Romney=== 84 Obama 82

Clinton margin gain = 17 votes

GEORGIA------------------WON BY 5.10%

TRUMP WON BY 211,141

ROMNEY WON BY 304,861

COUNTY WINS OF 159 = TRUMP 128, CLINTON 31

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 4

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 3

CLINTON MARGIN GAIN = 97,254

Early

Trump==== 2,552 Clinton 2,168

Romney=== 2,557 Obama 2,765

Trump margin gain = 592

Peach

Trump==== 5,413 Clinton 5,100

Romney=== 5,287 Obama 6,148

Trump margin gain = 1174

Quitman

Trump==== 575 Clinton 461

Romney=== 510 Obama 612

Trump margin gain = 216

Twiggs

Trump==== 2,035 Clinton 1,971

Romney=== 1,907 Obama 2,270

Trump margin gain = 427

Cobb

Cobb

Trump==== 152,912 Clinton 160,121

Romney=== 171,722 Obama 133,124

Clinton margin gain = 45,807

Gwinnett

Gwinnett

Trump==== 146,989 Clinton 166,153

Romney=== 159,855 Obama 132,509

Clinton margin gain = 46,510

==========================

Henry

Henry

Trump==== 45,724 Clinton 50,057

Romney=== 46,774 Obama 43,761

Clinton margin gain = 7346

NORTH CAR---------------WON BY 3.66%

TRUMP WON BY 173,315

ROMNEY WON BY 92,004

COUNTY WINS OF 100 = TRUMP 76, CLINTON 24

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 7

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 1

TRUMP MARGIN GAIN = 15,964

Bladen

Trump==== 8,550 Clinton 7,058

Romney=== 7,748 Obama 8,062

==========================

Gates

Trump==== 2,874 Clinton 2,385

Romney=== 2,564 Obama 2,786

==========================

Granville

Trump==== 13,591 Clinton 12,909

Romney=== 12,405 Obama 13,598

==========================

Martin

Trump==== 5,897 Clinton 5,846

Romney=== 5,995 Obama 6,583

==========================

Nash

Trump==== 23,319 Clinton 23,235

Romney=== 23,842 Obama 24,313

==========================

Richmond

Trump==== 10,383 Clinton 8,501

Romney=== 9,332 Obama 9,904

==========================

Robeson

Trump==== 20,762 Clinton 19,016

Romney=== 17,510 Obama 24,988

Trump margin gain = 9224

Watauga

Trump==== 13,697 Clinton 14,138

Romney=== 13,861 Obama 13,002

Clinton margin gain = 1300

ARIZONA--------------------WON BY 3.50%

TRUMP WON BY 91,234

ROMNEY WON BY 208,422

COUNTY WINS OF 15 = TRUMP 11, CLINTON 4

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

