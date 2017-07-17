V - REPUBLICAN NATIONAL POLLS TRUMP PRIMARY

TRUMP ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR PRESIDENT ON JUNE 16, 2015.

THERE WERE 269 NATIONAL REPUBLICAN PRIMARY POLLS

JUNE 20, 2015 THROUGH MAY 11, 2016

CONDUCTED BY OVER 30 POLLING GROUPS

SOURCES-

THE HUFFPOST POLLSTER AND WIKIPEDIA

http://elections.huffingtonpost.com/pollster/2016-national-gop-primary

Here are Trump's poll percentages for each of the 269 polls

JUNE 20 THROUGH MAY 11

Groups of 10

See Poll List Below

The poll numbers in bold are polls Trump lost

11, 11, 12, 11, 15, 15 , 14,,13, 17, 22, =141

22, 18, 15, 24, 22, 28, 19, 18, 24, 20, = 210

31, 27, 26, 31, 19, 24, 21, 26, 26, 25, , =256

26, 25, 24, 23, 32, 24, 17, 21, 25, 24, = 241

32, 25, 16, 29, 40, 28, 30, 29, 37, 36, = 302

31, 30, 31, 32, 34, 35, 33, 27, 33, 33, = 319

35, 22, 29, 24, 33, 36, 25, 21, 26, 30, = 281

21, 30, 23, 25, 32, 17, 35, 25, 27, 26, =261

31, 31, 27, 28, 34, 33, 28, 27, 32, 25, , = 296

28, 32, 40, 31, 22, 35, 36, 32, 29, 28, = 313

23, 26, 30, 31, 31,24, 25, 26, 23, 29 , =268

34, 32, 20, 33, 27, 31, 42, 38, 28 24, =309

26, 37, 28, 32, 36, 37, 37, 27, 36, 36 =332

27, 27, 24, 41, 38, 35, 42, 34, 37, 37, =342

41, 38, 40, 36, 34, 36, 39, 28, 36, 39 = 367

35, 39, 38, 39, 35, 36, 41, 35, 34, 38 = 370

36, 42, 41, 36, 33, 38, 38, 39, 36, 38 =377

36, 45, 34, 39, 31, 37, 40, 41, 34, 31 = 368

43, 39, 41, 36, 25, 38, 31, 31, 35, 38 = 357

35, 44, 38, 39, 39, 35, 37, 35, 26 41, = 369

35, 40, 36, 36, 36, 31, 42, 42, 44, 49 = 391

44, 40, 41, 39, 30, 34, 40, 41, 53, 44 = 406

42, 46, 43, 43, 45, 41, 47, 46, 43, 45 = 441

40, 41, 45, 45, 42, 49, 41, 48, 48, 44 =443

40, 38, 45, 37, 45, 39, 46, 53, 48, 42 =433

44, 45, 40, 46, 46, 44, 49, 49, 50, 45, =458

49, 49, 48, 48, 56, 49, 56, 55, 60, =

TOTAL = 9121

AVG = 33.91 PERCENT

total people polled = TO BE ADDED

Trump has won 256 of the 269 republican national primary polls.

Trump has won 252 of the last 259

Trump; has won 155 of the last 156

NOTES-

1)

EVERY HUFFPOST POLL NUMBER IS RECORDED ON MY CHART PLUS THE FOLLOWING 3

poll 116 yougov/mass, 31%

poll 117 ipsis reuters 42%

poll 153 wnd/clout 38 %

Not reported on Huffpost Pollster, but are on Wikipedia, and I read articles about them in the news to confirm

2)

HUFFPOST POLLSTER ONLY SHOWS MOST RECENT 100 POLLS.

3)

I WAS KEEPING TRACK FROM WHEN TRUMP ENTERED THE RACE ON JUNE 16

ROMNEY'S POLL NUMBERS

NOV 18, 2011 - APRIL 30, 2012

(THE FINAL 100 REPUBLICAN PRIMARY POLLS)

BOLD ARE POLLS WON

20, 20, 23, 17, 17, 23, 25, 15, 23, 23

21, 18, 27, 25, 23, 18, 20, 30, 22, 28

24, 21, 23, 24, 30, 29, 31, 27, 19, 30

24, 34, 34, 40, 35, 31, 28, 33, 30, 29

28, 31, 28, 26, 29, 31, 38, 29, 34, 32

36, 33, 23, 33, 28, 27, 32, 32, 27, 27

28, 26, 32, 25, 34, 27, 33, 29, 40, 38

31, 36, 33, 33, 30, 37, 37, 38, 28, 35

34,39, 31, 39, 41, 30, 36, 31, 40, 29

44,42, 36, 46, 54, 57, 49, 54, 57, 49

AVERAGE = 31.06 PERCENT

WON 64 OF THE 100 POLLS

The source of these numbers are the Huffpost Pollster

http://elections.huffingtonpost.com/pollster/2016-national-gop-primary

2016 National Republican Primary

2012 National Republican Primary

POLLS

Dates, # of People, Polling Group, and Trump Result

BOLD = POLLS TRUMP DID NOT WIN

DATE/ # OF PEOPLE--POLL NAME----TRUMPS %

June 20-22 -- 235-yougov/economist----------11

june 21-23 --378--fox news---------------------11

june 26-28 --407--cnn/orc international---12

june 27-29 --246--yougov/economist-------11

june 27- 1----478-ipsos/reuters ---------------15

july 4 -6------ 226--yougov/economist----------15

jul4 4 - 8- ---450--ipsos/reuters----------------14

july 9 -12-----336--monmouth university--13

july 9 - 12 ---349--sulfolkuniversity/usa to---17

jull 11-15-----301--ipsos/reuters------------------22

july 14 -14---260----lincon park strategies---22

july 13-18----389----fox news---------------------18

july 14-18----800 --wilson perkins allen--15

july 16-19----341---abc/post----------------------24

july 17-20----754---morning consult-----------22

july 18-20----228---yougov/economist--------28

july 20-21----524 --ppp-----------------------------19

july 22-25----419---cnn-----------------------------18

july 23-27----750---morning consult------------24

july 23-28----710---quinnipiac--------------------20



july 26 -28----476---emerson college poll----31

july 25 -29----409 --ipsos/reuters---------------27

july 28-29-----471---rasmussen------------------26

july 29 -29----732 --gravis marketing/one----31

july 26-30-----262 --nbc/wsj----------------------19

july 29 - 2----408 ---cbs----------------------------24

july 30 2------500 ---bloomberg/setzer --------21

july 30 -2-----423----monmouth university----26

july 30 -2-----475----fox -----------------------------26

july 31-3------763----morning consult ----------25

july 31-4------424----yougov/economist--------26

aug 1-4--------565----zogby/universityakro----25

aug 1-5--------344----ipsos/reuters---------------24

aug 7-8--------1591--nbc/surveymonkey-------23

aug 7-9--------746---morning consult------------32

aug 6-10------278----ipsos/reuters---------------24

aug 8-10------651----rasmussen------------------17

aug 8-12------457----ipsos/reuters-------------- 21

aug 11-13----381----fox------------------------------25

aug 13 -16---506----cnn-----------------------------24

aug 14-16----783---morning consult------------32

aug 14-18----451---yougov/economist---------25

aug 10-19----757---civis analysis---------------16

aug-15-19----291---ipsos/reuters----------------29

aug 20-22---1211--gravis marketing/one-----40

aug 20-25---666----quinnipiac--------------------28

aug 22-26---412----ipsos/reuters----------------30

aug 28-30----572---ppp------------------------------29

aug 28-30---769----morning consult------------37

aug 28-1-----429----yougov/economist---------36

aug 29-2-----578 --ipsos/reuters-----------------31

aug 31-2-----356----monmouth university-----30

sept 4-7-----722--- morning consult-------------31

sept 4-8-----474----cnn-------------------------------32

sept 5-8-----409 ---emerson college polling--34

sept 5-9-----469----ipsos/ reuters----------------35

sept 7-10---342----abc/post-----------------------33

sept 9-13---376----cbs/times----------------------27

sept 11-13-756----morning consult-------------33

sept 11-15--436---yougov/economist----------33

sept 12-16---532---ipsos/reuters-----------------35

sept 16-18---1337--gravis marketing/one-----22

sept 16-18---2070--nbc/surveymonkey--------29

sept 17-19---924----cnn------------------------------24

sept 18-19---405----zogby--------------------------33

sept 18-20--1551---morning consult------------36

sept 17-21---737---quinnipiac---------------------25

sept 18-21---391---bloomberg/selzer-----------21

sept 20-2----398----fox-------------------------------26

sept 19-23---572---ipsos/reuters-----------------30

sept 20-24---220--nbc/wsj--------------------------21

sept 24-27---637--morning consult--------------30

sept 24-28---380--sulfolk/usa today-------------23

sept 25-29---450--yougov.economist-----------25

sept 26-30---481--ipsos reuters------------------32

sept 26-1----377--ibd/tipp-------------------------17

sept 30-1----888--gravis marketing/one--------35

sept 31-4----308--public religion research i---25

oct 1 -4-------627--ppp--------------------------------27

oct 1 -4------305---faitleigh dickinson------------26

oct 2-5------807---morning consult--------------31

oct 3-7------602---ipsos reuters------------------31

oct 4-8------339 --cbs--------------------------------27

oct 8-12----434----yougov/economist----------28

oct 8-12----749----morning consult-------------34

oct 10-14--492----ipsos/reuters------------------33

oct 13-15--1881--nbc/survey monkey---------28

oct 14-17--298----cnn ------------------------------27

oct 16-17--403----emerson college pollin----32

oct 15-18--400----nbc/wsj--------------------------25

oct 15-18---348---monmouth university-------28

oct 15-19---364----abc/post-----------------------32

oct 15-19---770----morning consult-------------40

oct 17-21---806----ipsos/reuters-----------------31

oct 21-25---575----cbs/times---------------------22

oct 22-25---714----morning consult-------------35

oct 26-26---906----gravis marketing/one------36

oct 23-27---447----yougov/economist----------32

oct 24-28---584----ipsis/reuters----------------- 29

oct 24-29---402----ibd/tipp-------------------------28

oct 25-29---400-----nbc/wsj------------------------23

oct 27-29---3387---nbc/survey monkey--------26

oct 30-21---344-----zogby---------------------------30

oct 29-1-----937----morning consult--------------31

oct 28-2-----635----ipsos/reuters------------------31

oct 29-2-----502----quinnipiac----------------------24

oct 29-3----1292----usc/la times/survey mo---25

nov 1-3------476-----fox--------------------------------26

oct 29-4-----431----mccatchy/marist-----------23

oct 31-5-----618-----ipsos/reuters-----------------29

nov 5-6------1567 ---morning consult------------34

nov 5-9-------446-----yougov/economist---------32

nov 6-10----147-----public religion resea--20

nov 7-11-----555-----ipsos reuters----------------33

nov 11-12---672-----rassmusen-------------------27

nov 5-13----318-----yougov/mass----------------31

nov 13--------257-----ipsos reuters----------------42

nov 13-16---774-----morning consult------------38

nov 15-17---2440---nbc/survey monkey-------28

nov 15-17---370-----bloomberg/selzer----------24

nov 16-17---607----ppp------------------------------26

nov 14-18---1299--ipsos/reusters---------------37

nov 16-19---434----fox news-----------------------28

nov 16-19---373---abc/post------------------------32

nov 19-23---600---yougov/economist-----------36

nov 23-23---423---gravis marketin/ americ---37

nov 21-25---352---ipsos/reuters------------------37

nov 23-30---672---quinnipiac----------------------27

nov 27-1-----445---CNN------------------------------36

nov 28-2-----385---ipsos/reuters------------------36

nov 30-4------354---Ibd/tipp-------------------------27

dec 2-6-------357----suffolk/usa today----------27

dec 2-6-------376----public religion researc---24

dec 3-7-------865----morning consult------------41

dec 7-7-------271----zogby--------------------------38

dec 4-8-------431----cbs/times---------------------35

dec 7-8-------691----gravis marketing/one ----42

dec 4-9-------455---yougov/economist----------34

dec 4-9-------494----ipsos/reuters----------------37

dec 6-9-------400----nbc/wsj------------------------27

dec 10-13----385----monmouth university-------41

dec 11-15----362----abc/post------------------------38

dec 11-15----1530--morning consult--------------40

dec 12-16----730----ipsos/reuters------------------36

dec 16-17----532----ppp--------------------------------34

dec 16-17----861----morning consult--------------36

dec 16-17----402----fox---------------------------------39

dec 16-20----508----quinnipiac-----------------------28

dec 17-20----415----emerson college polling---36

dec 17-21----438----cnn--------------------------------39

dec 18-21----473----yougov/economist-----------35

dec 19-23----626----ipsos/reuters------------------39

dec 18-27---445----wnd/clout------------------------38

dec 26-30---722----ipsos reuters-------------------39

dec 28-3-----949----nbc/survey monkey----------35

dec 31 -6----469----yougov/economist------------36

jan 2-6--------634----ipsos reuters-------------------41

jan 4-7--------423----fox---------------------------------35

jan 4-8--------389----ibd/tipp --------------------------34

jan 4-10------2852---nbc/survey monkey---------38

jan 7-10-------442----cbs/times-----------------------36

jan 8-10-------878----morning consult--------------42

jan 10-10-----832----gravis marketing/one-------41

jan 9-11-------552----yougov/economist-----------36

jan 9-13-------400----nbc/wsj -------------------------33

jan 9-13-------575----ipsos/reuters------------------38

jan 11-17-----3342---nbc/survey monkey--------38

jan 14-17-----1635--morning consult--------------39

jan 15-18-----385----monmouth university-------36

jan 15-19-----476----yougov/economist-----------38

jan 16-20-----588-----ipsos/reuters------------------36

jan 19-20-----294-----zogby----------------------------45

jan 18-21-----405-----fox--------------------------------34

jan 18-24-----2327---nbc/survey monkey---------39

jan 20-24-----381----public religion research ---31

jan 20-24----356-----abc/post-------------------------37

jan 21-24----1552---morning consult---------------40

jan 22-24-----405----cnn---------------------------------41

jan 22-26----1021----bloomberg/purple strat-----34

jan 22-27-----395----ibd/tipp----------------------------31

jan 27-30-----481-----yougov/economist-----------43

jan 25-31----3057---nbc/survey monkey----------39

jan 29-1------1491----morning consult--------------41

jan 30-3------568-----ipsos/reuters-------------------36

feb 2-3--------531-----ppp--------------------------------25

feb 2-3--------641-----morning consult--------------38

feb 2-4--------507-----quinnipiac----------------------31

feb 3-4--------725-----rasmussen---------------------31

feb 1-7--------2887---nbc/survey monkey---------35

feb 3-7-------1757----morning consult--------------38

feb 6-10-------- 513-----ipsos/reuters----------------35

feb 10-11-------710-----morning consult------------44

feb 8-14---------3411---nbc/survey monkey-------38

feb 10-15-------602-----quinnipiac---------------------39

feb 11-15-------472-----yougov/economist---------39

feb 11-15-------358-----suffolk/usa today-----------35

feb 11-16-------252-----robert morris university---37

feb 12-16-------581-----cbs/times---------------------35

feb 14-16------400-----nbc/wsj------------------------26

feb 15-16-------662-----morning consult-------------41

feb 11-17--------422------mclaughlin------------------35

feb 13-17--------476------ipsos/reuters---------------40

feb 15-17--------404-------fox news--------------------36

feb 15-21--------3368-----nbc/survey monkey-----36

feb 21-22--------697------rasmussen------------------36

feb 19-24--------400------ibd/tipp-----------------------31

feb 20-24--------493------ipsos/reuters---------------42

feb 24-25-------1430-----morning consult-----------42

feb 24-27--------456------yougov/economist--------44

feb 24-27--------427-------cnn----------------------------49

feb 26-27---------777-------morning consult----------44

feb 27-28---------8759--- -nbc/survey monkey-----40

feb 27-2-----------542----- ipsis/reuters----------------41

feb 29-6-----------6481-----nbc/survey monkey-----39

march 3-6--------397-------nbc/wsj----------------------30

march 3-6--------400------abc/post---------------------34

march 4-6--------781------morning consult-----------40

march 5-9-------=639------ipsos/reuters--------------41

march 10-12----400------yougov/economist--------53

march 11-13----2280----nbc/survey monkey-------44

march 11-13----151------morning consult----------42

march 12-16 605------ipsos/reuters--------------46

march 16-17----719------rasmussen-----------------43

march 16-18----758------morning consult----------43

march 14-20----3489-----nbc/survey monkey----45

march 17-20----363-------monmouth university--41

march 17-20----397-------cnn---------------------------47

march 17-20----362-------cbs/times------------------46

march 16-1------652------quinnipiac------------------43

march 18-21----754-------morning consult---------45

march 19--22-----366-------bloomberg/selzer-----40

march 20-22------388-------fox--------------------------41

march 17-23------436-------mclaughlin---------------45

march 19-23------523-------ipsos reuters------------45

march 24-26------505-------ppp-------------------------42

march 24-26------803-------morning consult-------49

march 17-27------834-------pew-------------------------41

march 21-27-----1611------nbc/survey monkey---48

march 26-29------525------yougov/economist------48

march 27-31------616------ipsos/reuters-------------44

march 29-31------444-------mcclatchy/marist------40

march 28-2-------388--------ibd/tipp--------------------38

march 28-3-------3353------nbc/survey monkey---45

march 30-3-------676--------public religion-----------37

april 1-3------------770--------morning consult-------45

april 4-6------------544--------ipsos/reuters-----------39

april 4-10----------3225------nbc/surveymon---------46

april 6-11----------502--------yougov/econ-------------53

april 8-11---------1413-------morning consult-------48

april 9-12---------399---------cbs-------------------------42

april 9-13----------575-------ipsos/reuters------------44

april 11-13-------419--------fox---------------------------45

april 10-14-------310--------nbc/wsj--------------------40

april 11-17-------???--------nbc/survey mon--------46

april 15-17-------780-------morning consult---------46

april 16-20------499--------ipsos/reuters-------------49

april 20-22------757-------morning consult---------49

april 18-24------???-------nbc/survey mon----------50

april 20/24------292-------suffolk/usa today--------45

april 22-26-----499--------yougov/economist------49

april 12-19-----740-------pew--------------------------44

april 23-27----694--------ipsos/reuters-------------49

april 22-28---397---------ibp/tipp---------------------48

april 26-29----704--------morning consult---------48

april 25-1-----3479------nbc/survey mon---------56

april 28-1-----406--------cnn--------------------------49

april 29-2----723---------morning consult---------56

april 30-4----423---------ipsos/reuters-------------55

may 2-8-----3389--------nbc/survey mon--------60

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS

JUNE 16, 2015 - MAY 11, 2016

SOURCE HUFFPOST POLLSTER

TRUMP VS CRUZ VS KASICH

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS WON

TRUMP 256

CRUZ 1

KASICH 0

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS 30% OR HIGHER

TRUMP 185

CRUZ 14

KASICH 0

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS 40 % OR HIGHER

TRUMP 75

CRUZ 0

KASICH 0

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS 50 % OR HIGHER

TRUMP 7

CRUZ 0

KASICH 0

2016 REPUBLICAN NONMINATION CONTESTS

TOTAL CONTESTS 56

CONTESTS WON

TRUMP = 41

CRUZ = 11

RUBIO = 3

KASICH = 1

STATES POPULATION OVER 5 MILLION = 22

STATES WON POPULATION OVER 5 MILLION

TRUMP 17

CRUZ = 3

KASICH = 1

RUBIO = 1

