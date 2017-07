U- REPUBLICAN PRIMARY DATA 2016

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY DATA 2016

DATA COMPILED FROM

PRIMARY VOTES - WIKIPEDIA

GENERAL ELECTION VOTES

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

REPUBLICAN NOMINEE

PRIMARY VOTES VS GENERAL ELECTION VOTES

2016 TRUMP

PRIMARY VOTES = 14,015,993

GENERAL ELECTION VOTES = 62,985,134 WON

2012 ROMNEY

PRIMARY VOTES = 10,031,336

GENERAL ELECTION VOTES = 60,934,407 LOST

2008 MCCAIN

PRIMARY VOTES = 9,902,797

GENERAL ELECTION VOTES = 59,950,323 LOST

2004 GW BUSH

PRIMARY VOTES = 7,853,863

GENERAL ELECTION VOTES = 62,039,572 WON

2000 GW BUSH

PRIMARY VOTES = 12,034,676

GENERAL ELECTION VOTES = 50,462,412 WON

1996 DOLE

PRIMARY VOTES = 9,024,742

GENERAL ELECTION VOTES = 39,198,755 LOST

1992 GH BUSH

PRIMARY VOTES = 9,199,463

GENERAL ELECTION VOTES = 39,104,550 LOST

1988 GH BUSH

PRIMARY VOTES = 8,263,512

GENERAL ELECTION VOTES = 48,886,597 WON

1984 REAGAN

PRIMARY VOTES = 6,484,987

GENERAL ELECTION VOTES = 54,455,472 WON

1980 REAGAN

PRIMARY VOTES = 7,709,793

GENERAL ELECTION VOTES = 43,903,230 WON

MOST INDIVIDUAL REPUBLICAN NOMINATION PROCESS VOTES

OVER 6 MILLION VOTES

TRUMP 2016--------14,015,993

GW BUSH 2000----12,034,676

ROMNEY 2012-----10,031,336

MCCAIN 2008-------9,902,797

GH BUSH 1992-----9,199,463

DOLE 1996-----------9,024,742

GH BUSH 1988-----8,253,512

GW BUSH 2004----7,853,863

REAGAN 1980------7,709,793

CRUZ 2016-----------7,822,100 LOST

REAGAN 1984------6,484,987

MCCAIN 2000-------6,061,332 LOST

TOP REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES

2000-2016

NOTE - 2004 UNCONTESTED

2016

TRUMP

VOTES = 14,015,993

DELEGATES = 1725

CRUZ

VOTES = 7,822,100

DELEGATES = 484

KASICH

VOTES = 4,290,448

DELEGATES = 125

RUBIO

VOTES = 3,515,576

DELEGATES = 123

2012

ROMNEY

VOTES = 10,031,336

DELEGATES = 1462

SONTORUM

VOTES = 3,932,069

DELEGATES = 234

GINGRICH

VOTES = 2,734,570

DELEGATES = 154

PAUL

VOTES = 2,095,795

DELEGATES = 137

2008

MCCAIN

VOTES = 9,902,797

DELEGATES = 1575

ROMNEY

VOTES = 4,699,788

DELEGATES =271

HUCKABEE

VOTES = 4,276,046

DELEGATES = 278

PAUL

VOTES = 1,160,403

DELEGATES = 35

2000

BUSH

VOTES = 12,034,676

DELEGATES = 1496

MCCAIN

VOTES =6,081,332

DELEGATES = 244

KEYES

VOTES = 985,819

DELEGATES = 22

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS

JUNE 16, 2015 - MAY 11, 2016

SOURCE HUFFPOST POLLSTER

TRUMP VS CRUZ VS KASICH

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS WON

TRUMP 256

CRUZ 1

KASICH 0

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS 30% OR HIGHER

TRUMP 185

CRUZ 14

KASICH 0

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS 40 % OR HIGHER

TRUMP 75

CRUZ 0

KASICH 0

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS 50 % OR HIGHER

TRUMP 7

CRUZ 0

KASICH 0

2016 REPUBLICAN NONMINATION CONTESTS

TOTAL CONTESTS 56

CONTESTS WON

TRUMP = 41

CRUZ = 11

RUBIO = 3

KASICH = 1

STATES POPULATION OVER 5 MILLION = 22

STATES WON POPULATION OVER 5 MILLION

TRUMP 17

CRUZ = 3

KASICH = 1

RUBIO = 1

