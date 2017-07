T - PAST 25 ELECTIONS -STATES WON BY 10 PERCENT

PAST 25 ELECTIONS -STATES WON BY 10 PERCENT

==============================================

BELOW IS THE NUMBER OF STATES EACH PARTY WON BY 10.00 PERCENT OR HIGHER FOR THE PAST 25 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

ONLY TWICE DID THE WINNER OF THE ELECTION WIN LESS STATES BY 10.00 PERCENT OR HIGHER THAN THE LOSER.

2012 = ROMNEY LOST TO OBAMA

1960 = NIXON LOST TO JFK

JFK WON WITH FEWEST STATES BY 10,00 PERCENT OR HIGHER, JUST 5

WASHINGTON DC NOT INCLUDED

W = WON ELECTION

==============================================

2016

DEM 13

REP 20 W

===========

2012

DEM 15 W

REP 20

===========

2008

DEM 20 W

REP 15

==========

2004

DEM 6

REP 22 W

==========

2000

DEM 10

REP 18 W

==========

1996

DEM 20 W

REP 6

==========

1992

DEM 13 W

REP 3

=========

1988

DEM 2

REP 28 W

========

1984

DEMĀ 0

REP 43 W

=======

1980

DEM 2

REP 24 W

======

1976

DEM 10 W

REP 9

======

1972

DEM 0

REP 45 W

======

1968

DEM 5

REP 14 W

======

1964

DEM 38 W

REP 4

======

1960

DEM 5 W

REP 9

======

1956

DEM 4

REP 35 W

======

1952

DEM 4

REP 28 W

======

1948

DEM 14 W

REP 2

======

1944

DEM 17 W

REP 4

=====

1940

DEM 17 W

REP 4

=====

1936

DEM 42 W

REP 2

====

1932

DEM 37 W

REP 2

=====

1928

DEM 5

REP 32 W

=====

1924

DEM 10

REP 25 W

====

1920

DEM 9

REP36 W

=====