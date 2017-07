O - MICHIGAN COUNTY ANALYSIS

MICHIGAN COUNTY ANALYSIS

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

=========================

WAYNE COUNTY VOTES

OBAMA 2012 595,846

ROMNEY 2012 213,814

OTHERS 8,476

TOTAL VOTES 818.136

OBAMA WON BY 382,032



CLINTON 2016 519,444

TRUMP 2016 228,993

OTHERS 34,282

TOTAL VOTES 782,719

CLINTON WON BY 290,451

35,417 LESS VOTES CAST IN 2016 THAN 2012

CLINTON HAD 76,402 LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA

TRUMP HAD 15,179 MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY

TRUMP REDUCED THE MARGIN IN WAYNE COUNTY BY 91,581 VOTES

=====================================

Michigan

Trump 2,279,543

Clinton 2,268,839

Others 276,160

Total 4,824,542

Trump won by 10,704

Romney 2,115,256

Obama 2,564,569

Others 65,491

Total 4,745,316

Obama won by 449,313

79,226 More Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

210,669 More Third Party Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

Trump has 164,287 more votes than Romney 2012

Clinton has 295,730 less votes than Obama 2012

================================

================================

TRUMP FLIPPED 12 COUNTIES IN MICHIGAN

TOTAL COUNTIES IN MICHIGAN = 83

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 12

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES WON

OBAMA 2012 20

ROMNEY 2012 63

COUNTIES OBAMA WON IN 2012

Bay, Calhoun, Eaton, Genesee, Gogebic, Ingham, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Lake, Macomb, Manistee, Marquette, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Van Buren, Washtenaw, Wayne

TRUMP 2016 75

CLINTON 2016 8

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED 12

Bay, Calhoun, Eaton, Gogebic, Isabella, Lake, Macomb, Manistee, Monroe, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Van Buren

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

MICHIGAN 2008

OBAMA 2,872,579

MCCAIN 2,048,639

OTHERS 89,388

TOTAL 5,010,606

OBAMA WON BY 823,940

WAYNE COUNTY

OBAMA 660,085

MCCAIN 219,582

OTHERS 12,064

TOTAL 891,731

OBAMA WON BY 440,503

REST OF STATE

OBAMA 2,212,494

MCCAIN 1,829,057

MCCAIN LOST BY 383,437

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

MICHIGAN 2004

KERRY 2,479,183

GW BUSH 2,313,746

OTHERS 165,437

TOTAL 4,839,252

KERRY WON BY 165,437

WAYNE COUNTY

KERRY 600,047

GW BUSH 257,750

OTHERS 6,931

TOTAL 864,728

KERRY WON BY 342,297

REST OF STATE

KERRY 1,879,136

GW BUSH 2,055,996

GW BUSH WON BY 176,860

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

MICHIGAN 2000

GORE 2,170,418

GW BUSH 1,953,139

OTHERS 109,154

TOTAL 4,232,711

GORE WON BY 217,279

WAYNE COUNTY

GORE 530,414

GW BUSH 223,021

OTHERS 15,192

TOTAL 768,627

GORE WON BY 307, 393

REST OF STATE

GORE 1,640,004

GW BUSH 1,730,118

GW BUSH WON BY 90,114

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

MICHIGAN COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =6 TRUMP WINS =4

GENESEE TRUMP 84,175 = CLINTON 102,751

INGHAM TRUMP 43,868 = CLINTON 79,110

KALAMAZOO TRUMP 51,034 = CLINTON 67,148

OAKLAND TRUMP 289,203 = CLINTON 343,070

WASHTENAW TRUMP 50,631 = CLINTON 128,483

WAYNE TRUMP 228,993 = CLINTON 519,444

KENT TRUMP 148,180 = CLINTON 138,683

LIVINGSTON TRUMP 65,680 = CLINTON 34,384

MACOMB TRUMP 224,665 = CLINTON 176,317

OTTAWA TRUMP 88,467 = CLINTON 44,973