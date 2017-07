N - COUNTRYSIDE MI-WI-PA-OH 2016 - 2000

W-L MARGINS IN THE COUNTRYSIDES

OF PA-MI-WI-OH 2016 - 2000

SEE INDIVIDUAL STATE COUNTY ANALYSIS DATA SHEETS

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

MICHIGAN

REMOVING WAYNE COUNTY (DETROIT AREA)

REST OF STATE

2016 TRUMP WON BY 301,155 WON STATE BY 10,704

2012 ROMNEY LOST BY 67,281 LOST STATE BY 449,313

2008 MCCAIN LOST BY 383,437 LOST STATE BY 823,940

2004 GW BUSH WON BY 176,860 LOST STATE BY 165,437

2000 GW BUSH WON BY 90,114 LOST STATE BY 217,279

WISCONSIN

REMOVING MILWAUKIE COUNTY

REST OF STATE

2016 TRUMP WON BY 185,501 WON STATE BY 22,748

2012 ROMNEY LOST BY 35,604 LOST STATE BY 213,019

2008 MCCAIN LOST BY 244,444 LOST STATE BY 414,818

2004 GW BUSH WON BY 105,982 LOST STATE BY 11,384

2000 GW BUSH WON BY 93,130 LOST STATE BY 5,708

PENNSYLVANIA

REMOVING PHILADELPHIA COUNTY

REST OF STATE

2016 TRUMP WON BY 519,569 WON STATE BY 44,292

2012 ROMNEY WON BY 182,499 LOST STATE BY 309,840

2008 MCCAIN LOST BY 141,719 LOST STATE BY 620,478

2004 GW BUSH WON BY 267,858 LOST STATE BY 144,248

2000 GW BUSH WON BY 143,383 LOST STATE BY 204,840

OHIO

REMOVING CUYAHOGA COUNTY AND FRANKLIN COUNTY

REST OF STATE

2016 TRUMP WON BY 822,768 WON STATE BY 446,837

2012 ROMNEY WON BY 272,629 LOST STATE BY 166,272

2008 MCCAIN WON BY 112,541 LOST STATE BY 262,224

2004 GW BUSH WON BY 394,052 WON STATE BY 118,601

2000 GW BUSH WON BY 336,989 WON STATE BY 165,019

MICHIGAN 2012 VS 2016

OBAMA WON BY 449,313 TOTAL VOTE CAST 4,745,316

TRUMP WON BY 10,704 TOTAL VOTE CAST 4,824,542

WAYNE COUNTY

OBAMA WON BY 382,032

CLINTON WON BY 290,451

REST OF STATE

ROMNEY LOST BY 67,281

TRUMP WON BY 301,155

WISCONSIN 2012 VS 2016

OBAMA WON BY 213,019 TOTAL VOTE CAST 3,068,434

TRUMP WON BY 22,748 TOTAL VOTE CAST 2,976,150

MILWAUKEE COUNTY

OBAMA WON BY 177,415

CLINTON WON BY 162,753

REST OF STATE

ROMNEY LOST BY 35,604

TRUMP WON BY 185,501

PENNSYLVANIA 2012 VS 2016

OBAMA WON BY 309,840 TOTAL VOTE CAST 5,755,620

TRUMP WON BY 44,292 TOTAL VOTE CAST 6,166,710

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY

OBAMA WON BY 492,339

CLINTON WON BY 475,277

REST OF STATE

ROMNEY WON BY 182,499

TRUMP WON BY 519,569

OHIO 2012 VS 2016

OBAMA WON BY 166,272 TOTAL VOTE CAST 5,590,934

TRUMP WON BY 446,837 TOTAL VOTE CAST 5,536,547

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

OBAMA WON BY 256,613

CLINTON WON BY 213,064

FRANKLIN COUNTY

OBAMA WON BY 130,376

CLINTON WON BY 151,867

REST OF STATE

ROMNEY WON BY 272,629

TRUMP WON BY 822,768

THE ELECTION IS VERY SIMPLE TO UNDERSTAND

HERE ARE 7 POINTS

1)

TRUMP WAS ALWAYS GOING TO WIN THE ROMNEY 24 STATES FOR 206 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES.

THEY DID NOT VOTE FOR OBAMA AFTER KILLING BIN LADEN.

NO WAY CLINTON WAS WINNING ANY ONE OF THOSE STATES.

NO AMOUNT OF INTERFERENCE OR CONTAMINATION AFFECTED WHO WON IN THOSE STATES,

2 )

EVERYTHING THE SAME, IF TRUMP LOSES FL, IA, AND ME CD 2, TRUMP STILL WINS 270-268

EVERYTHING THE SAME IF CLINTON WINS PA, MI, WI, CLINTON WINS 278-260

3)

THE ELECTION WAS THE BLUE WALL, PA, MI, WI

REPUBLICANS HAVE NOT WON PA AND MI SINCE 1988, AND WI SINCE 1984

4)

TRUMP WAS CAMPAINING IN THOSE STATES AND HAD OTHERS GOING THROUGH THOSE STATES

TRUMP HELD EVENTS IN PA, MI, WI

PA - 27 TOTAL, 19 AFTER CONVENTION

MI - 12 TOTAL, 8 AFTER CONVENTION

WI - 16 TOTAL, 6 AFTER CONVENTION

SEE - I - TRUMP EVENTS 2015-2016 CAMPAIGN

5)

HILLARY CLINTON WAS MIISSING IN ACTION

VIRTUALLY NO PRESENCE IN THOSE STATES

6)

TRUMP'S ECONOMINIC MESSAGE AND OTHER ASPECTS SUCH AS THE US SUPREME COURT, AND SAFTEY, RALLIED MASSIVE NUMBERS OF PEOPLE TO THE POLLS FOR TRUMP IN THE COUNTRYSIDES OF PA, MI, AND WI

TRUMP NEEDED MASSIVE VOTES IN THE COUNTRYSIDES OF PA, MI, AND WI TO WIN THOSE STATES.

7)

NO PROOF THAT ONE PERSON IN THE COUNTRYSIDES OF PA, MI, AND WI, VOTED FOR TRUMP BECAUSE OF RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE.