G - 50 STATE POLL WASHINGTON POST

50 STATE POLL WASHINGTON POST PUBLISHED SEPT 6, 2016

Poll conducted in all 50 States August. 9, 2016 through September. 1, 2016, asked more than 74,000 registered voters who they currently support for President

Numbers below are from the 4 way race

Post Election Comments

IN THIS ELECTION IF YOU REMOVED FROM YOUR BRAIN THE DETAILS OF THE POLLS SUCH AS MEM VS WOMAN, WHITE VS BLACK, EDUCATED VS UNEDUCATED, WEALTHY VS POOR, AND ALL THE REST OF IT, AND JUST LOOKED AT WHO THE POLLS SAID WAS AHEAD, YOU WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN SHOCKED TRUMP WON

Open you mind.

Look at the big picture.

This 50 State Poll showed Trump had a Good Chance of winning.

That is how I looked at it.

Trump was leading in 25 States, tied in 2 States, and within 2 points in 3 States.

Trump won 29 of those 30 States.

Trump lost Colorado but added Pennsylvania and Maine CD 2.

Trump won the Election 306-232

(Electoral College took 5 away from Clinton and 2 away from Trump, after all the media hoopla, by the actual Delegates)

I also updated daily a tracking sheet for all 50 States to show the Most Recent State Poll for each State as made available to the public on RealClearPolitics.com

SEE =

E - ELECTORAL POLLS ALTERNATE ANALYSIS

F - 50 STATE POLL REAL CLEAR POLITICS - MY TRACKING

On the evening on Nov 7, 2016, the night before the election the 2nd tracking sheet I compiled showed Trump ahead in 28 States and tied in 1 State'

This would Give Trump a win 295-243.

Trump won all 29 of the States , plus added Wisconsin and Maine CD 2.

Conclusion.

Putting the Numbers of the Polls aside and going by whom the Polls showed was leading each State, both the Washington Post 50 State Poll conducted August. 9 through September 1, and the tracking Sheet for the Most Recent State Poll before the Election were:

DEAD ON ACCURATE.

The Most recent State Polls available to the public on Real Clear Politics the night before the election, for each State, were correct in 49 of 50 States (giving the tie NC to Trump). The only State poll that did not accurately predict the winner was the Poll for Wisconsin.

See = F - 50 STATE POLL REAL CLEAR POLITICS - MY TRACKING

The notion promoted by every single Media company that the Polls were wrong WAS FAKE NEWS.

Did not matter Conservative or Liberal Media Company.

They all promoted FAKE NEWS on what the Polls Showed.

IF TRUMP WINS THE FIRST 30 STATES ON THE LIST

TRUMP WINS 294-244

TRUMP IS ONLY BEHIND , WITHIN 2 POINTS, IN 3 OF THE 30 STATES

WYOMING-----------------------------TRUMP PLUS 36

NORTH DAKOTA--------------------TRUMP PLUS 25

WEST VIR-----------------------------TRUMP PLUS 25

OKLAHOMA -------------------------TRUMP PLUS 23

KENTUCKY---------------------------TRUMP PLUS 23

ALABAMA-----------------------------TRUMP PLUS 21

TENNESSEE--------------------------TRUMP PLUS 20

IDAHO-----------------------------------TRUMP PLUS 19

LOUISIANA----------------------------TRUMP PLUS 16

INDIANA--------------------------------TRUMP PLUS 16

SOUTH DAKOTA--------------------TRUMP PLUS 14

MONTANA-----------------------------TRUMP PLUS 13

KANSAS--------------------------------TRUMP PLUS 13

NEBRASKA---------------------------TRUMP PLUS 10

ARKANSAS---------------------------TRUMP PLUS 9

MISSOURI------------------------------TRUMP PLUS 9

UTAH ------------------------------------TRUMP PLUS 7

ALASKA--------------------------------TRUMP PLUS 7

SOUTH CAR---------------------------TRUMP PLUS 7

IOWA-------------------------------------TRUMP PLUS 4

MISSISSIPPI--------------------------TRUMP PLUS 3

OHIO-------------------------------------TRUMP PLUS 3

ARIZONA--------------------------------TRUMP PLUS 2

GEORGIA-------------------------------TRUMP PLUS 1

NORTH CAR---------------------------TRUMP PLUS 1

TEXAS-------------------------------------TIE

COLORADO-----------------------------TIE

MICHIGAN------------------------------CLINTON PLUS 1

FLORIDA--------------------------------CLINTON PLUS 2

WISCONSIN---------------------------CLINTON PLUS 2

NEVADA---------------------------------CLNTON PLUS 3

MAINE------------------------------------CLINTON PLUS 3

PENNSYLVANIA----------------------CLINTON PLUS 3

NEW HAMPSHIRE------------------CLINTON PLUS 6

VIRGINIA--------------------------------CLINTON PLUS 7

NEW MEXICO-------------------------CLINTON PLUS 8

RHODE ISLAND----------------------CLINTON PLUS 8

WASHINGTON------------------------CLINTON PLUS 10

DELAWARE----------------------------CLINTON PLUS 10

MINNESOTA---------------------------CLINTON PLUS 10

CONNECTICUT------------------------CLINTON PLUS 11

ILLINOIS---------------------------------CLINTON PLUS 14

OREGON--------------------------------CLINTON PLUS 15

NEW JERSEY-------------------------CLINTON PLUS 15

MASS-------------------------------------CLINTON PLUS 19

NEW YORK-----------------------------CLINTON PLUS 20

CALIFORNIA----------------------------CLINTON PLUS 21

VERMONT------------------------------CLINTON PLUS 21

HAWAII------------------------------------CLINTON PLUS 26

MARYLAND----------------------------CLINTON PLUS 27

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA---------CLINTON PLUS 64