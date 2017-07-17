B - SUMMARY 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The 2016 Presidential Election Results were not surprising to me.

From June 16, 2015, the day Trump announced he was running for President, I paid attention everyday to the news on television, MSNBC on the Internet, all the polls reported on RealClear Politics, Huffpost Pollster and Wikipedia, Trump's Facebook page, and watched every Trump rally on Youtube or Television.

I started studying and putting data together for the Election in the Summer of 2015. I had a feeling that the Election was going to be Historical.

The 20 Data Sheets included on my Column on Newsvine.com, C through V, are products of 25 months of watching, researching, compiling and organizing data and information, calculating data , writing, and thinking,

I wrote and posted argument after argument everyday on why I thought Trump was going to win the Nomination and win the Election, on MSNBC.COM, from when Trump announced he was running through Election Day.

Before the Election most of the people who replied to my comments were nasty to me or flat out dismissed my points.

After the Election I noticed a lot of confusion about how and why Trump won. The confusion was not only coming from the people I saw commenting on NBC.COM articles, but also from professional news people on Television.

I decided to take the time and organize the data I have, and gather and organize more data, and present it on my column on Newsvine for anyone that wants to get out of the confusion and understand what happened.

Trump won 256 of 269 National Republican Polls for the nomination.

Trump held 438 campaign events in 511 days of the campaign.

The State Polls for the General Election were dead on accurate. The person leading the most recent State Poll available before the election won the State, 49 of 50 States.

Trump had 249 paths to victory based on my analysis of the States. Trump won 8 of those paths. Trump only needed one.

State voting records were set in many States by both candidates.

Trump won the rural and suburban areas with massive votes. Trump beat the Polls in many States based on this support. Trump won an amazing amount of Counties.

Looking at the Election from the perspective of Congressional Districts we can see the Districts for the most part holding to their nature , Democrat or Republican.

The rural and suburban support for Trump is highlighted in the data for the 4 States, that when added to Romney's 24 States, brings Trump to 270 Electoral College Votes. Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

For the past 25 Presidential Elections no Republican has won with less than 30 States and won every time reaching 30 States. Trump won 30 States.

Take the time and explore the Data Sheets I have put together, C through V listed in the Table of Contents.

Here is a list of some of the issues Trump talked about for the 511 days of the campaign.

1 - TRADE, NAFTA, TPP

2 - ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

3 - GUN RIGHTS

4 - LOWERING TAXES

5 - RESPONSIBLE GOVERNMENT

6 - US SUPREME COURT

7 - OBAMACARE AND VA

8 - INFRASTRUCTURE

9 - MILITARY

10 - LAW AND ORDER

11 - ISIS AND TERRORISM

12 - GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

13- MADE IN THE USA

14 - GOVERNMENT WASTE

15 - DRUGS AND BORDER SECURITY

16 - CORRUPT GOVERNMENT

17 - PAY FOR PLAY

18 - FAKE NEWS

19 - BRINGING MONEY BACK FROM OVERSEAS

20 - NATIONAL DEBT

21 - FREEDOM OF RELIGION

Here is a list from when Trump came down the escalator on June 16, 2015 I saw, followed, and understood, that told me Trump was always going to win.

1) For over 2 years, before and during the campaign, 65-72 % of the Nation continued to say the Nation is on the wrong track.

2) A 2 time elected Democrat President in Office 2 full terms has not successfully handed over the Presidency to a Democrat in an Election since the 1800's.

3) Trump rolled through the Primaries winning 253 of 269 National Republican Polls from June 16, 2015 through the last poll in May 2016. They stopped polling cause the race was over.

4) Trump rolled through the Primaries winning 41 of the 56 contests.

5) Trump set all time record for total votes in Republican Primaries and Caucuses with over 14 million votes.

6) The Republicans set all time record for total votes in Primaries and Caucuses, with over 31 million votes.

7) Trump's economic message kick-started the Ross Perot and Reagan Democrat voters in the Blue Wall and Mid-West States - Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

8) Trump was flying around the Nation doing events - 438 events in 511 days June 16, 2015 through November 7, 2016.

Clinton was barely seen or heard.

9) Trump was working in an actual Campaign.

Trump met with Veterans groups, Minority groups, Religious groups and Leaders.

Trump went to the Border and met with Border Patrol.

Trump went to the Flint water plant.

Trump went to Detroit and toured the City and attended Church. Trump went to Steel mills and factories.

Trump went to Mexico and discussed the issues with the Mexican President.

Trump gave several official Policy Speeches.

Trump went on TV and was interviewed countless times.

Trump held many Press Conferences.

I paid attention closely everyday and I can honestly say I did not see a Clinton campaign being presented to the American People.

Clinton completely ignored Ross Perot's 1 million votes in Pennsylvania in 1992. They did not vote for Bill Clinton.

10) The CNN National Poll after the Republican Convention, July 21-24 had Trump up 5 points in the 4 way race..

11) The Washington Post 50 State Poll 4 way race, conducted August 9, 2016 through September 1, 2016, had Trump leading 25 States, tied in 2 States, and within 2 points in 3 States. Trump won 29 of those 30 states.

12) The Real Clear Politics daily list of each individual State Poll. Tracking this to Election Day, Trump was leading in 28 States and tied in 1 State, in the most recent Poll for each State. Trump won all 29 States.

13) The massive over-flowing rally crowds in huge venues.

14) The Republicans at the time of the Election held 247 of the 435 seats in the US House of Representatives. There was a surge of the Republican Party in Elections across the Nation on the State and Federal level 2010 through 2015.

The Republicans held a majority in the US Senate, State Governors, and State Legislatures.

15) With the 24 Romney States locked, as I saw it, Trump needed just 1 of 249 possible combinations from the 12 Battleground States and Maine CD 2.

I submit to the World and all readers of Newsvine the final result of the Election, a Trump win, was predictable and apparent.

The Polls, the Campaigns, an understanding of History, and an understanding of the past Presidential Elections, especially in 1980, 1992, and 2016, pointed to a Trump victory.

Take a look at the Data Sheets, A-V, I am posting on my Column on Newsvine today.

DEMOCRATS4DONALD