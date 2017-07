P - OHIO COUNTY ANALYSIS

OHIO COUNTY ANALYSIS

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

=========================

CUYAHOGA COUNTY VOTES

OBAMA 2012 447,273

ROMNEY 2012 190,660

OTHERS 7,329

TOTAL VOTES 645,263

OBAMA WON BY 256,613



CLINTON 2016 398,276

TRUMP 2016 184,212

OTHERS 26,391

TOTAL VOTES 608,879

CLINTON WON BY 213,064

36,384 LESS VOTES CAST IN 2016 THAN 2012

CLINTON HAD 48,997 LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA

TRUMP HAD 6448 LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY

TRUMP REDUCED THE MARGIN IN CUYAHOGA COUNTY BY 43,549 VOTES

=====================================

FRANKLIN COUNTY VOTES

OBAMA 2012 346,373

ROMNEY 2012 215,997

OTHERS 9,818

TOTAL VOTES 572,188

OBAMA WON BY 130,376



CLINTON 2016 351,198

TRUMP 2016 199,331

OTHERS 36,995

TOTAL VOTES 587,524

CLINTON WON BY 151,867

15,336 MORE VOTES CAST IN 2016 THAN 2012

CLINTON HAD 4825 MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA

TRUMP HAD 16,666 LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY

CLINTON INCREASED THE MARGIN IN FRANKLIN COUNTY BY 21,491 VOTES

=====================================

Ohio

Trump 2,841,006

Clinton 2,394,169

Others 301,372

Total 5,536,547

Trump won by 446,837

Romney 2,661,437

Obama 2,827,709

Others 101,788

Total 5,590,934

Obama won by 166,272

54,387 Less Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

199,584 More Third Party Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

Trump has 179,569 more votes than Romney 2012

Clinton has 433,540 less votes than Obama 2012

================================

================================

TRUMP FLIPPED 9 COUNTIES IN OHIO

TOTAL COUNTIES IN WISCONSIN = 88

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 9

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES WON

OBAMA 2012 17

ROMNEY 2012 71

COUNTIES OBAMA WON IN 2012

Ashtabula, Athens, Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin, Hamilton, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Montgomery, Ottawa, Portage, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wood

TRUMP 2016 80

CLINTON 2016 8

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED

Ashtabula, Erie, Montgomery, Ottawa, Portage, Sandusky, Stark, Trumbull, Wood

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

OHIO 2008

OBAMA 2,940,044

MCCAIN 2,677,820

OTHERS 103,967

TOTAL 5,721,831

OBAMA WON BY 262,224

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

OBAMA 458,422

MCCAIN 199,880

OTHERS 8,997

TOTAL 667,299

OBAMA WON BY 258,542

FRANKLIN COUNTY

OBAMA 334,709

MCCAIN 218,486

OTHERS 8,568

TOTAL 561,763

OBAMA WON BY 116,223

REST OF STATE

OBAMA 2,146,913

MCCAIN 2,259,454

MCCAIN WON BY 112,541

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

OHIO 2004

KERRY 2,741,167

GW BUSH 2,859,768

OTHERS 26,973

TOTAL 5,627,908

GW BUSH WON BY 118,601

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

KERRY 448,503

GW BUSH 221,600

OTHERS 3,674

TOTAL 673,777

KERRY WON BY 226,903

FRANKLIN COUNTY

KERRY 285,801

GW BUSH 237,253

OTHERS 2,773

TOTAL 525,827

KERRY WON BY 48,548

REST OF STATE

KERRY 2,006,863

GW BUSH 2,400,915

GW BUSH WON BY 394,052

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

OHIO 2000

GORE 2,186,190

GW BUSH 2,351,209

OTHERS 168,058

TOTAL 4,705,457

GW BUSH WON BY 165,019

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

GORE 359,913

GW BUSH 192,099

OTHERS 22,770

TOTAL 573,782

GORE WON BY 167,814

FRANKLIN COUNTY

GORE 202,018

GW BUSH 197,862

OTHERS 14,194

TOTAL 414,074

GORE WON BY 4156

REST OF STATE

GORE 1,624,259

GW BUSH 1,961,248

GW BUSH WON BY 336,989

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================