O- PA COUNTY ANALYSIS

PENNSYLVANIA COUNTY ANALYSIS

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

=========================

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY VOTES

OBAMA 2012 588,806

ROMNEY 2012 96,467

OTHERS 5503

TOTAL VOTES 690,776

OBAMA WON BY 492,339



CLINTON 2016 584,025

TRUMP 2016 108,748

OTHERS 16,845

TOTAL VOTES 709,618

CLINTON WON BY 475,277

18,842 MORE VOTES CAST IN 2016 THAN 2012

CLINTON HAD 4781 LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA

TRUMP HAD 12,281 MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY

TRUMP REDUCED THE MARGIN IN PHILADELPHIA COUNTY BY 17,062 VOTES

=====================================

Pennsaylvania

Trump 2,970,733 (Republican Record)

Clinton 2,926,441

Others 269,555

Total 6,166,729

Trump won by 44,292

Romney 2,680,434

Obama 2,990,274

Others 84,912

Total 5,755,620

Obama won by 309,840

411,109 More Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

184,643 More Third Party Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

Trump has 290,299 more votes than Romney 2012

Clinton has 63,833 less votes than Obama 2012



================================

================================

TRUMP FLIPPED 3 COUNTIES IN PENNSYLVANIA

TOTAL COUNTIES IN PENNSYLVANIA = 67

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 3

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 1

COUNTIES WON

OBAMA 2012 13

ROMNEY 2012 54

COUNTIES OBAMA WON

Allegheny, Bucks, Centre, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia

TRUMP 2016 56

CLINTON 2016 11

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED 3

Erie, Luzerne, Northampton

ERIE

TRUMP 60,069

CLINTON 58,112

3RD PARTY 6,948

OBAMA 68,036

ROMNEY 49,025

3RD PARTY 2,053

==================

LUZERNE

TRUMP 78,688

CLINTON 52,451

3RD PARTY 4,762

OBAMA 64,307

ROMNEY 58,325

3RD PARTY 2,213

==================

NORTHHAMPTON

TRUMP 71,736

CLINTON 66,272

3RD PARTY 6558

OBAMA 67,606

ROMNEY 61,446

3RD PARTY 1,992

==================

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED 1

CHESTER

=================

TRUMP 116,114

CLINTON 141,682

3RD PARTY 15,202

OBAMA 124,311

ROMNEY 124,840

3RD PARTY 3,425

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

PENNSYLVANIA 2008

OBAMA 3,276,363

MCCAIN 2,655,885

OTHERS 83,228

TOTAL 6,015,476

OBAMA WON BY 620,478

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY

OBAMA 595,980

MCCAIN 117,221

OTHERS 4,824

TOTAL 718,025

OBAMA WON BY 478,759

REST OF STATE

OBAMA 2,680,383

MCCAIN 2,538,664

MCCAIN LOST BY 141,719

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

PENNSYLVANIA 2004

KERRY 2,938,095

GW BUSH 2,793,847

OTHERS 37,648

TOTAL 5,769,590

KERRY WON BY 144,248

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY

KERRY 542,205

GW BUSH 130,099

OTHERS 1,765

TOTAL 674,059

KERRY WON BY 412,106

REST OF STATE

KERRY 2,395,890

GW BUSH 2,663,748

GW BUSH WON BY 267,858

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

PENNSYLVANIA 2000

GORE 2,485,967

GW BUSH 2,281,127

OTHERS 146,025

TOTAL 4,913,119

GORE WON BY 204,840

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY

GORE 449,182

GW BUSH 100,959

OTHERS 11,039

TOTAL 561,180

GORE WON BY 348,223

REST OF STATE

GORE 2,036,785

GW BUSH 2,180,168

GW BUSH WON BY 143,383

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================