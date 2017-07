J - COUNTY WINS BY STATE

COUNTY WINS BY STATE

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

I HAND COUNTED EACH STATE. TRIPPLE CHECKED

TOTAL COUNTIES (3156) INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING

(SEE NOTES BELOW)

COUNTIES =3071

INDEPENDENT CITIES = 41

STATE VOTING DISTRICTS = 40

OVERSEAS VOTE COUNTS = 2

WASHINGTON DC = 1

FEDERAL = 1

TOTAL COUNTIES = 3156

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 2648

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 508

TOTAL COUNTIES IN 30 STATES TRUMP WON = 2403

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 2140

CLINTON COUNTY WINS =263

TOTAL COUNTIES IN 20 STATES CLINTON WON = 753

TRUMP COUNTY WIN = 508

CLINTON COUNTY WINS =245

MAJORITY OF COUNTIES WON IN STATES

TRUMP = 43

CLINTON = 7

NOTES

1) COUNTIES IN LOUISIANA ARE CALLED PARISHES

2) ALASKA HAS 20 COUNTIES CALLED BOROUGHS

THE ELECTION RESULTS IN ALASKA ARE TABULATED BY STATE DISTRICT FOR WHICH THERE ARE 40.

STATE DISTRICT USED INSTEAD OF COUNTY.

3) ALASKA AND MAINE EACH HAVE 1 OVERSEAS VOTING COUNT.

COUNTED HERE AS A COUNTY.

4) ST LOUIS IS AN INDEPENDENT CITY COUNTED SEPERATLY FROM ST LOUIS COUNTY, INCLUDED HERE.

5) CARSON CITY NEVADA IS AN INDEPENDENT CITY. COUNTED SEPERATLEY FROM THE COUNTIES. INCLUDED HERE.

6) VIRGINIA HAS 95 COUNTIES AND 38 INDEPENENT CITIES. ALL INCLUDED

FOR 133 TOTAL

7) RHODE ISLAND HAS 5 COUNTIES. THEY HAVE A SEPERATE VOTE COUNT CALLED FEDERAL. INCLUDED HERE FOR A TOTAL OF 6

8) MARYLAND HAS 23 COUNTIES AND 1 INDEPENDENT CITY, BALTIMORE. FOR A TOTAL OF 24 INCLUDED.

9) HAWAII HAS 5 COUNTIES. KALAWAO COUNTY POPULATION 88 HAS NO VOTE COUNT. NOT INCLUDED.

TOTAL OF 4 IN HAWAII

IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP W-L

WYOMING------------------WON BY 46.30%

COUNTY WINS OF 23

TRUMP 22

CLINTON 1

WEST VIRGINIA----------WON BY 41.68%

COUNTY WINS OF 55

TRUMP 56

CLINTON 0

OKLAHOMA --------------WON BY 36.39%

COUNTY WINS OF 77

TRUMP 77

CLINTON 0

NORTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 35.73%

COUNTY WINS OF 53

TRUMP 51

CLINTON 2

IDAHO------------------------WON BY 31.76%

COUNTY WINS OF 44

TRUMP 42

CLINTON 2

SOUTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 29.79%

COUNTY WINS OF 66

TRUMP 63

CLINTON 5

KENTUCKY----------------WON BY 29.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 121

TRUMP 119

CLINTON 2

ALABAMA------------------WON BY 27.73%

COUNTY WINS OF 67

TRUMP 54

CLINTON 13

ARKANSAS----------------WON BY 26.92%

COUNTY WINS OF 75

TRUMP 67

CLINTON 8

TENNESSEE--------------WON BY 26.01%

COUNTY WINS OF 95

TRUMP 92

CLINTON 3

NEBRASKA----------------WON BY 25.05%

COUNTY WINS OF 93

TRUMP 81

CLINTON 2

KANSAS--------------------WON BY 20.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 105

TRUMP 103

CLINTON 2

MONTANA-----------------WON BY 20.23%

COUNTY WINS OF 56

TRUMP 50

CLINTON 6

LOUISIANA----------------WON BY 19.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 64

(PARISHES)

TRUMP 54

CLINTON 10

INDIANA--------------------WON BY 19.01%

COUNTY WINS OF 92

TRUMP 88

CLINTON 4

UTAH -----------------------WON BY 17.89%

COUNTY WINS OF 29

TRUMP 27

CLINTON 2

MISSISSIPPI--------------WON BY 17.80%

COUNTY WINS OF 82

TRUMP 55

CLINTON 27

MISSOURI-----------------WON BY 16.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 115

114 COUNTYS PLUS IND. ST LOUIS

TRUMP 111

CLINTON 4

ALASKA--------------------WON BY 14.73%

COUNTY WINS OF 20

(BOROUGHS)

TRUMP ?

CLINTON ?

STATE DISTRICT WINS OF 41

INCLUDES 1 OVERSEAS

TRUMP 27

CLINTON 14

SOUTH CAR--------------WON BY 14.27%

COUNTY WINS OF 46

TRUMP 31

CLINTON 15

IOWA-------------------------WON BY 9.41%

COUNTY WINS OF 99

TRUMP 93

CLINTON 6

TEXAS----------------------WON BY 8.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 254

TRUMP 226

CLINTON 28

OHIO-------------------------WON BY 8.07%

COUNTY WINS OF 88

TRUMP 80

CLINTON 8

GEORGIA------------------WON BY 5.10%

COUNTY WINS OF 159

TRUMP 128

CLINTON 31

NORTH CAR---------------WON BY 3.66%

COUNTY WINS OF 100

TRUMP 76

CLINTON 24

ARIZONA--------------------WON BY 3.50%

COUNTY WINS OF 15

TRUMP 11

CLINTON 4

FLORIDA--------------------WON BY 1.18%

COUNTY WINS OF 67

TRUMP 58

CLINTON 9

WISCONSIN----------------WON BY 0.76%

COUNTY WINS OF 72

TRUMP 60

CLINTON 12

PENN-------------------------WON BY 0.72%

COUNTY WINS OF 67

TRUMP 56

CLINTON 11

MICHIGAN------------------WON BY 0.22%

COUNTY WINS OF 83

TRUMP 75

CLINTON 8

NEW HAMPSHIRE -----LOST BY 0.37%

COUNTY WINS OF 10

TRUMP 6

CLINTON 4

MINNESOTA--------------LOST BY 1.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 87

TRUMP 78

CLINTON 9

NEVADA------------------- LOST BY 2.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 17

16 COUNTIES PLUS IND. CARSON CITY

TRUMP 15

CLINTON 2

MAINE ----------------------LOST BY 2.96%

COUNTY WINS OF 17

INCLUDES 1 OVERSEAS

TRUMP 9

CLINTON 8

COLORADO--------------LOST BY 4.91%

COUNTY WINS OF 64

TRUMP 42

CLINTON 22

VIRGINIA-------------------LOST BY 5.32%

COUNTY WINS OF 133

INCLUDES 38 INDEPENDANT CITIES

TRUMP 93

CLINTON 40

NEW MEXICO--------------LOST BY 8.21%

COUNTY WINS OF 33

TRUMP 19

CLINTON 14

OREGON---------------------LOST BY 10.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 36

TRUMP 28

CLINTON 8

DELAWARE----------------LOST BY 11.37%

COUNTY WINS OF 3

TRUMP 2

CLINTON 1

CONNECTICUT-----------LOST BY 13.64%

COUNTY WINS OF 8

TRUMP 2

CLINTON 6

NEW JERSEY--------------LOST BY 13.98%

COUNTY WINS OF 21

TRUMP 9

CLINTON 12

RHODE ISLAND-----------LOST BY 15.51%

COUNTY WINS OF 6

INCLUDES ONE VOTING COUNT CALLED FEDERAL

TRUMP 1

CLINTON 5

WASHINGTON-------------LOST BY 15.71%

COUNTY WINS OF 39

TRUMP 27

CLINTON 12

ILLINOIS----------------------LOST BY 16.89%

COUNTY WINS OF 102

TRUMP 90

CLINTON 12

NEW YORK-----------------LOST BY 22.49%

COUNTY WINS OF 62

TRUMP 45

CLINTON 17

VERMONT------------------LOST BY 26.41%

COUNTY WINS OF 14

TRUMP 1

CLINTON 13

MARYLAND----------------LOST BY 26.42%

COUNTY WINS OF 24

INCLUDES IND CITY BALTIMORE

TRUMP 17

CLINTON 7

MASSACHUSETTS-----LOST BY 27.20%

COUNTY WINS OF 14

TRUMP 0

CLINTON 14

CALIFORNIA---------------LOST BY 29.99%

COUNTY WINS OF 58

TRUMP 24

CLINTON 34

HAWAII-----------------------LOST BY 32.18%

COUNTY WINS OF 4

KALWAO NOT INCLUDED, POP. 88

NO VOTE COUNT

TRUMP 0

CLINTON 4

WASH DC-------------------LOST BY 86.78%

TRUMP 0

CLINTON 1

BIGGEST COUNTY VOTE MARGIN WIN IN EACH STATE AND DC CLINTON WON

data from

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

Los Angeles County California

Clinton 2,464,364

Trump 769,743

Denver County Colorado

Clinton 244,551

Trump 62,690

Hartford County Connecticut

Clinton 240,403

Trump 148,173

New Castle County Delaware

Clinton 162,919

Trump 85,525

Washington DC

Clinton 282,830

Trump 12,723

Honolulu County Hawaii

Clinton 175,696

Trump 90,326

Cook County Illinois

Clinton 1,611,946

Trump 453,287

Cumberland County Maine

Clinton 102,981

Trump 57,709

Prince George's County Maryland

clinton G44,049

trump 32,811

Middlesex County Massachusetts

Clinton 520,360

Trump 219,793

Hannepin County Minnesota

Clinton 429,288

Trump 191,770

Clark County Nevada

Clinton 402,237'

Trump 320,057

Grafton County New Hampshire

Clinton 28,150

Trump 19,010

Essex County New Jersey

Clinton 240,837

Trump 63,176

Bernalillo County New Mexico

Clinton 143,417

Trump 94,698

New York County (Manhattan)

Clinton 579,013

Trump 64,930

Multnomah County Oregon

clinton 292,561

trump 67,954

Providence County Rhode Island

clinton 142,899

trump 90,882

Chittenden County Vermont

clinton 54,814

trump 18,601

Fairfax County Virginia

clinton 355,133

trujmp 157,710

King County Washington

clinton 718,322

trump 216,339