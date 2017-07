D - STATE MARGINS - VOTE RECORDS

STATE MARGINS - VOTE RECORDS

PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP WON 30 STATES AND MAINE CD 2 BY

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

TRUMP 306

CLINTON 232

WYOMING------------------WON BY 46.30%

WEST VIRGINIA----------WON BY 41.68%

OKLAHOMA --------------WON BY 36.39%

NORTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 35.73%

IDAHO------------------------WON BY 31.76%

SOUTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 29.79%

KENTUCKY----------------WON BY 29.64%

ALABAMA------------------WON BY 27.73%

ARKANSAS----------------WON BY 26.92%

TENNESSEE--------------WON BY 26.01%

NEBRASKA----------------WON BY 25.05%

KANSAS--------------------WON BY 20.42%

MONTANA-----------------WON BY 20.23%

LOUISIANA----------------WON BY 19.64%

INDIANA--------------------WON BY 19.01%

UTAH -----------------------WON BY 17.89%

MISSISSIPPI--------------WON BY 17.80%

MISSOURI-----------------WON BY 16.51%

ALASKA--------------------WON BY 14.73%

SOUTH CAR--------------WON BY 14.27%

MAINE CD 2--------------WON BY 10.28%

IOWA-------------------------WON BY 9.41%

TEXAS----------------------WON BY 8.98%

OHIO-------------------------WON BY 8.07%

GEORGIA------------------WON BY 5.10%

NORTH CAR---------------WON BY 3.66%

ARIZONA--------------------WON BY 3.50%

FLORIDA--------------------WON BY 1.18%

ABOVE IS 260 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

TRUMP ADDED 3 BLUE WALL STATES

WISCONSIN----------------WON BY 0.76%

PENN-------------------------WON BY 0.72%

MICHIGAN------------------WON BY 0.22%

TOTAL = 306

TRUMP WON 306-232

TRUMP ALMOST WON THESE 6 STATE ADDITIONAL STATES

NEW HAMPSHIRE -----------------LOST BY 0.37% (FOR 4)

MINNESOTA-------------------------- LOST BY 1.51% (FOR 10)

NEVADA-------------------------------- LOST BY 2.42% (FOR 6)

MAINE STATE WINNER-----------LOST BY 2.96% (FOR 2)

COLORADO---------------------- -----LOST BY 4.91% (FOR 9)

VIRGINIA--------------------------------LOST BY 5.32% (FOR 13)

CLINTON WON 14 ADDITIONAL STATES, DC, MAINE CD 1

TRUMP SET ALL TIME VOTE RECORDS IN 16 STATES, AND ALL TIME REPUBLICAN RECORDS IN 6 ADDITIONAL STATES.

TRUMP ALL TIME VOTE RECORDS

FL, GA, SC, NC, AR, LA, AL, TN, KY, IN, MO, TX, ND, WY, MT, AZ

PR = PREVIOUS ELECTION RECORD

FLORIDA

TRUMP 4,617,886

PR OBAMA 2008 4,282,367

GEORGIA

TRUMP 2,089,104

PR ROMNEY 2012 2,078,688

=

SOUTH CAROLINA

TRUMP 1,155,389

PR ROMNEY 2012 1,071,645

NORTH CAROLINA

TRUMP 2,362,631

PR ROMNEY 2012 2,270,395

ARKANSAS

TRUMP 684,872

PR ROMNEY 2012 647,744

LOUISIANA

TRUMP 1,178,638

PR ROMNEY 2012 1,152,262

AL.ABAMA

TRUMP 1,318,255

PR MCCAIN 2008 1,266,546

TENNESSEE

TRUMP 1,522,925

PR MCCAIN 2008 1,462,330

KENTUCKY

TRUMP 1,202,971

PR ROMNEY 2012 1,087,190

INDIANA

TRUMP 1,557,286

PR GW BUSH 2004 1,479,438

MISSOURI

TRUMP 1,594,511

PR ROMNEY 2012 1,482,440

TEXAS

TRUMP 4,685,047

PR ROMNEY 2012 4,569,843

NORTH DAKOTA

TRUMP 216,794

PR REAGAN 1984 200,336

WYOMING

TRUMP 174,419

PR ROMNEY 2012 170,962

MONTANA

TRUMP 279,240

PR ROMNEY 2012 267,928

ARIZONA

TRUMP 1,252,401

PR ROMNEY 2012 1,233,654

TRUMP REPUBLICAN VOTE RECORDS

WV, PA, NV, CO, DE, NH

PR = PREVIOUS REPUBLICAN RECORD

WEST VIRGINIA

TRUMP 489,371

PR NIXON 1972 484,964

PENNSYLVANIA

TRUMP 2,970,733

PR GW BUSH 2004 2,793,847

NEVADA

TRUMP 512,058

PR ROMNEY 2012 463,567

COLORADO

TRUMP 1,202,484

PR ROMNEY 2012 1,185,243

DELEAWARE

TRUMP 185,127

PR GW BUSH 2004 171,660

NEW HAMPSHIRE

TRUMP 345,790

PR GW BUSH 2004 331,237

CLINTON SET ALL TIME VOTE RECORDS IN 6 STATES, AND ALL TIME DEMOCRAT RECORDS IN 5 ADDITIONAL STATES.

CLINTON ALL TIME VOTE RECORDS

CA, NV, CO, VA, MD, MA

PR = PREVIOUS ELECTION RECORD

CALIFORNIA

CLINTON 8,753,792

PR OBAMA 2008 8,274,473

NEVADA

CLINTON 539,260

PR OBAMA 2008 533,736

COLORADO

CLINTON 1,338,87

PR OBAMA 2012 1,323,102

VIRGINIA

CLINTON 1,981,473

PR OBAMA 2012 1,971,820

MARYLAND

CLINTON 1,677,928

PR OBAMA 2012 1,677,844

MASSACHUSETTS

CLINTON 1,995,196

PR OBAMA 2012 1,921,761

CLINTON DEMOCRAT VOTE RECORDS

FL, GA, NC, TX, AZ

PR = PREVIOUS DEMOCRAT RECORD

FLORIDA

CLINTON 4,504,975

PR OBAMA 2008 4,282,367

GEORGIA

CLINTON 1,877,963

PR OBAMA 2008 1,844,123

NORTH CAROLINA

CLINTON 2,189,316

PR OBAMA 2012 2,178,391

TEXAS

CLINTON 3,877,868

PR OBAMA 2008 3,528,633

ARIZONA

CLINTON 1,161,167

PR OBAMA 2008 1,034,707

NO INDIVIDUAL VOTE RECORDS SET

MS, OH, WI, IA, OK, KS, NE, SD, ID, UT, AK, HI, WA, OR, NM, MN, IL, NJ, NY, CT, RI, VT, ME

NOTE - IOWA REPUBLICAN VOTE RECORD SET IN 1952

EISENHOWER