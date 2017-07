A - TABLE OF CONTENTS - 2016 RESULTS

B - EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE KNOWN TRUMP WAS GOING TO WIN ALL ALONG.

WHAT I SAW.

C - 2016 RESULTS

VOTES COUNTS

TOTAL VOTES

STATE WINS

COUNTY WINS

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT WINS

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

2016 VS 2012

MOST INDIVIDUAL VOTES ALL TIME

MOST TOTAL VOTES ALL TIME

RESULTS-TRUMP VS ROMNEY VS POLLS VS VOTES VS CLINTON

TRUMP AND ROME VOTES EACH STATE

TRUMP AND ROMNEY % MARGIN W-L EACH STATE

MOST RECENT STATE POLLS AND RCP AVG

STATES WON POPULATION OVER 5 MILLION

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

6 STATES TRUMP WON ROMNEY LOST

VOTE COMPARISON 2016 VS 2012

HOW A CANDIDATE CAN WIN 40 STATES AND LOSE POPULAR VOTE

ELECTION RESULTS REMOVING CA, NY, IL, MA

ELECTION RESULTS REMOVING 5 OF 58 COUNTIES IN CALIFORNIA

PATH TO 270 - SIMPLE ANALYSIS

D - STATE MARGINS - VOTE RECORDS

THE PERCENT MARGIN FOR EACH STATE TRUMP WON BY AND WAS CLOSE IN.

INDIVIDUAL STATE VOTING RECORDS SET

E - ELECTORAL POLLS ALTERNATE ANALYSIS 

TRACKING THE MOST RECENT STATE POLL FOR EACH STATE BEFORE THE ELECTION TRUMP WAS LEADING IN AND CLOSE IN.

F - 50 STATE POLL REAL CLEAR POLITICS - MY TRACKING

TRACKING THE MOST RECENT STATE POLL FOR EACH STATE BEFORE THE ELECTION.

G - 50 STATE POLL WASHINGTON POST

MY POST ELECTION COMMENT ON THE ACCURACY OF THE STATE POLLS.

THE POLL RESULT IN TOR THE 4 WAY RACE IN EACH STATE

H - ELECTORAL COLLEGE PATHS

THE 249 PATHS FOR A TRUMP ELECTORAL COLLEGE WIN.

BASED ON THE ROMNEY 24 STATES AS LOCKS AND 12 BATTLE GROUND STATES AND MAINE CD 2.

I - TRUMP EVENTS 2015-2016 CAMPAIGN

A LIST OF THE 438 EVENTS TRUMP HELD OVER 511 DAYS BY DATE AND LOCATION.

J - COUNTY WINS BY STATE

A LIST OF THE NUMBER OF COUNTIES WON BY TRUMP AND CLINTON IN EACH STATE

CLINTON'S BIGGEST COUNTY WIN IN EACH STATE.

K - 2018 CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION ANALYSIS

AN ANALYSIS OF THE NUMBER OF CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS TRUMP AND CLINTON WON IN EACH STATE

L - COUNTRYSIDE MI-WI-PA-OH 2016 - 2000

COMPARING THE PAST 5 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

W-L VOTE MARGINS IN MICHIGAN, WISCONSIN, PENNSYLVANIA, AND OHIO REMOVING THE LARGEST COUNTY IN EACH STATE

7 POINTS - THE ELECTION IS VERY SIMPLE TO UNDERSTAND

M - MICHIGAN COUNTY ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS OF RESULTS IN MICHIGAN AND WAYNE COUNTY PAST 5 ELECTIONS

NUMBER OF COUNTIES TRUMP, CLINTON, ROMNEY, AND OBAMA WON

COUNTIES OBAMA WON

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED

N - WISCONSIN COUNTY ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS OF RESULTS IN WISCONSIN AND MILWAUKEE COUNTY PAST 5 ELECTIONS

NUMBER OF COUNTIES TRUMP, CLINTON, ROMNEY, AND OBAMA WON

COUNTIES OBAMA WON

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED

O - PENNSYLVANIA COUNTY ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS OF RESULTS IN PENNSYLVANIA AND PHILADELPHIA COUNTY PAST 5 ELECTIONS

NUMBER OF COUNTIES TRUMP, CLINTON, ROMNEY, AND OBAMA WON

COUNTIES OBAMA WON

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED

P - OHIO COUNTY ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS OF RESULTS IN OHIO, CUYAHOGA COUNTY, AND FRANKLIN COUNTY PAST 5 ELECTIONS

NUMBER OF COUNTIES TRUMP, CLINTON, ROMNEY, AND OBAMA WON

COUNTIES OBAMA WON

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED

Q - PAST 25 ELECTIONS STATES W-L ANALYSIS

AN ANALYSIS OF THE NUMBER OF STATES EACH CANDIDATE WON PAST 25 ELECTIONS

ANALYSIS FACTS

LIST BY YEAR

LIST BY CANDIDATE

R - PAST 25 ELECTIONS -STATES WON BY 10 PERCENT

A LIST OF THE PAST 25 ELECTIONS SHOWING HOW MANY STATES THE DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE WON BY AT LEAST 10.00%

S - REPUBLICAN PRIMARY DATA 2016

PRIMARY VOTES VS GENERAL ELECTION VOTES

1980 - 2016

12 MOST INDIVIDUAL REPUBLICAN NOMINATION PROCESS VOTES

TOP REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES

2000-2016

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS

SUMMARY INFORMATION

NUMBER OF CONTESTS WON 2016

T - REPUBLICAN NATIONAL POLLS TRUMP PRIMARY

POLL RESULTS FOR ALL 269 REPUNLICAN POLLS

ROMNEY'S FINAL 100 POLL RESULTS

A LIST OF ALL REPUBLICAN NATIONAL POLLS DURING TRUMP'S CAMPAIGN

