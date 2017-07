P - PAST 25 ELECTIONS STATES W-L ANALYSIS - 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

P - PAST 25 ELECTIONS STATES W-L ANALYSIS

PAST 25 ELECTIONS STATES W-L ANALYSIS

================================================

A)

2 TIMES IN THE PAST 25 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS THE CANDIDATE WON THE MAJORITY OF STATES AND LOST THE ELECTION

1960 NIXON WON 26, KENNEDY 22, BYRD 2

1976 FORD WON 27 STATES, CARTER 23

B)

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WINS

REPUBLICANS 13

DEMOCRATS 12

C)

38 PEOPLE HAVE WON STATES INCLUDING 4 THIRD PARY CANDIDATES

D)

THE WINNER WON 30 OR MORE STATES 20 OF 25 ELECTIONS

THE WINNER WON 40 OR MORE STATES 9 OF 25 ELECTIONS

E)

5 TIMES THE WINNER WON LESS THAN 30 STATES

ALL DEMOCRAT WINS

2012 OBAMA 26 STATES PLUS DC, ROMNEY 24 STATES

2008 OBAMA 28 STATES PLUS DC, MCCAIN 22 STATES

1976 CARTER 23 STATES PLUS DC, FORD 27 STATES

1960 KENNEDY 22 STATES, NIXON 26 STATES

1948 TRUMAN 28 STATES, DEWEY 16 STATES

F)

17 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN PRESIDENT

1 PRESIDENT NEVER ELECTED PRESIDENT - FORD

2 PRESIDENTS ELECTED AFTER BECOMING PRESIDENT

TRUMAN, JOHNSON

G)

THE PAST 25 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

STATES HAD 1230 PRESIDENTIAL STATE ELECTIONS

NOTE - ALASKA AND HAWAII FIRST VOTED IN 1960

REPUBLICANS WON 685 STATES 55.69%

DEMOCRATS WON 533 STATES 43.33%

THIRD PARTY 12 STATES 0.975%

REPUBLICANS HAVE AVERAGED 27.40 STATES / ELECTION

DEMOCRATS HAVE AVERAGED 21.32 STATES / ELECTION

THIRD PARTY HAVE AVERAGED 0.48 STATES / ELECTION

H)

4 OF THE 38 PEOPLE THAT WON STATES, WON AND LOST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

HOOVER WON THEN LOST

CARTER WON THEN LOST

GH BUSH WON THEN LOST

NIXON LOST THEN WON TWICE

I)

NIXON, STEVENSON, DEWEY ONLY CANDIDATES TO WIN STATES AFTER LOSING A PREVIOUS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

J)

REPUBLICANS NEVER WON WITH LESS THAN 30 STATES

HAVE WON EVERYTIME THEY REACHED 30

DEMOCRATS HAVE NEVER WON WITH LESS THAN 22 STATES

HAVE WON EVERYTIME THEY REACHED 22

REPUBLICANS WON - MOST TO LEAST

49, 49, 44, 41, 40, 40, 39, 37, 35, 32, 31, 30, 30

27, 26, 24, 22, 19, 18, 16, 12, 10, 6, 6, 2,

= 685

DEMOCRATS WON - MOST TO LEAST

46, 44, 42, 38, 36, 32, 31, 28, 28, 26, 23, 22,

20, 20, 19, 13, 12, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 1, 1

= 533

THIRD PARTY WON - MOST TO LEAST

5, 4, 2, 1

=12

================================================

================================================

================================================

NUMBER OF STATES WON

2016

TRUMP 30 STATES, H CLINTON 20 STATES PLUS DC

====

2012

OBAMA 26 STATES PLUS DC, ROMNEY 24 STATES

====

2008

OBAMA 28 STATES PLUS DC, MCCAIN 22 STATES

=====

2004

GW BUSH WON 31 STATES, KERRY 19 STATES PLUS DC

====

2000

GW BUSH WON 30 STATES, GORE 20 STATES PLUS DC

====

1996

CLINTON WON 31 STATES PLUS DC, DOLE 19 STATES

====

1992

CLINTON WON 32 STATES PLUS DC, BUSH WON 18 STATES

=====

1988

BUSH WON 40 STATES, DUKAKIS 10 STATES PLUS DC

=====

1984

REAGAN WON 49 STATES, MONDALE 1 STATE PLUS DC

=====

1980

REAGAN WON 44 STATES, CARTER WON 6 STATES PLUS DC

=====

1976

CARTER WON 23 STATES PLUS DC, FORD 27 STATES

FORD LOST WITH MAJORITY OF STATES

=====

1972

NIXON WON 49 STATES, MCGOVERN 1 STATE PLUS DC

====

1968

NIXON WON 32 STATES, HUMPHREY 13 STATES PLUS DC

WALLACE 5 STATES

=====

1964

JOHNSON WON 44 STATES PLUS DC, GOLDWATER 6 STATES

=====

1960

KENNEDY WON 22 STATES, NIXON WON 26 STATES

BYRD 2 STATES

NIXON LOST WITH MAJORITY OF STATES

NO DC

=====

1956

EISENHOWER WON 41 STATES, STEVENSON WON 7 STATES

NO DC OR ALASKA OR HAWAII

=====

1952

EISENHOWER WON 39 STATES, STEVENSON WON 9 STATES

NO DC OR ALASKA OR HAWAII

=====

1948

TRUMAN WON 28 STATES, DEWEY WON 16 STATES

THURMOND WON 4 STATES

NO DC OR ALASKA OR HAWAII

=====

1944

ROOSEVELT WON 36 STATES, DEWEY 12 STATES

NO DC OR ALASKA OR HAWAII

=====

1940

ROOSEVELT WON 38 STATES, WILLKIE WON 10 STATES

NO DC OR ALASKA OR HAWAII

======

1936

ROOSEVELT WON 46 STATES, LANDON WON 2

NO DC OR ALASKA OR HAWAII

=======

1932

ROSSEVELT WON 42 STATES, HOOVER WON 6 STATES

NO DC OR ALASKA OR HAWAII

=======

1928

HOOVER WON 40 STATES, SMITH 8 STATES

NO DC OR ALASKA OR HAWAII

=======

1924

COOLIDGE WON 35 STATES, DAVIS 12' STATES

LA FOLLETTE 1 STATE

NO DC OR ALASKA OR HAWAII

======

1920

HARDING WON 37 STATES, COX 11 STATES

NO DC OR ALASKA OR HAWAII

================================================

================================================

================================================

38 PEOPLE WHO WON STATES

PAST 25 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

REAGAN 49 1984 W

NIXON 49 1972 W

F ROSSEVELT 46 1936 W

REAGAN 44 1980 W

JOHNSON 44 1964 W

F ROOSEVELT 42 1932 W

EISENHOWER 41 1956 W

GH BUSH 40 1988 W

HOOVER 40 1928 W

EISENHOWER 39 1952 W

F ROSSEVELT 38 1940 W

HARDING 37 1920 W

F ROSSEVELT 36 1944 W

COOLIDGE 35 1924 W

W CLINTON 32 1992 W

NIXON 32 1968 W

GW BUSH 31 2004 W

W CLINTON 31 1996 W

TRUMP 30 2016 W

GW BUSH 30 2000 W

OBAMA 28 2008 W

TRUMAN 28 1948 W

FORD 27 1976 L

OBAMA 26 2012 W

NIXON 26 1960 L

ROMNEY 24 2012 L

CARTER 23 1976 W

MCCAIN 22 2008 L

KENNEDY 22 1960 W

H CLINTON 20 L

GORE 20 2000 L

KERRY 19 2004 L

DOLE 19 1996 L

GH BUSH 18 1992 L

DEWEY 16 1948 L

HUMPHREY 13 1968 L

DEWEY 12 1944 L

DAVIS 12 1924 L

COX 11 1920 L

DUKAKIS 10 1988 L

WILKIE 10 1940 L

STEVENSON 9 1952 L

SMITH 8 1928 L

STEVENSON 7 1956 L

CARTER 6 1980 L

GOLDWATER 6 1964 L

HOOVER 6 1932 L

WALLACE 5 1968 THIRD PARTY L

THURMOND 4 1948 THIRD PARTY L

BYRD 2 1960 THIRD PARTY L

LANDON 2 1936 L

MONDALE 1 1984 L

MCGOVERN 1 1972 L

LA FOLLETTE 1 1924 THIRD PARTY LOSS

================================================

================================================

================================================