PART A - 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

A - 2016 RESULTS

THE VOTE COUNTS ARE FROM JUNE 29 , 2017

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

TOTAL VOTES

Trump 62,985,134 45.93%

Clinton 65,853,652 48.02%

Others 8,286,698 6,05%

Total 137,125,484 100%

Clinton won by 2,868,518 - 2.09% margin

TOTAL STATES = 50

TRUMP STATE WNS = 30 PLUS MAINE CD 2

CLINTON STATE WINS = 20 PLUS DC

TOTAL COUNTIES = 3156

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 2648

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 508

SEE COUNTY WINS BY STATE DATA SHEET FOR EXPLANATION

TOTAL CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS = 435

TRUMP DISTRICT WINS = 230

CLINTON DISTRICT WINS = 205

SEE ELECTION BY CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT DATA SHEET

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

TRUMP 306

CLINTON 232

ELECTORAL COLLEGE TOOK

2 AWAY FROM TRUMP

5 AWAY FROM CLINTON

2016 VS 2012

7,887,842 More Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

5,901,870 More Third Party Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

Clinton has 64,855 less votes than Obama 2012

Trump has 2,050,727 more votes than Romney 2012

MOST INDIVIDUAL VOTES ALL TIME

Obama 2008 69,499,428

Obama 2012 65,918,507

Clinton 2016 65,853,652

Trump 2016 62,985,134

Bush 2004 62,039,572

Romney 2012 60,934,407

McCain 2008 59,950,323

Kerry 2004 59,027,115

MOST TOTAL VOTES ALL TIME

2016 137,125,484 (8,286,698 3rd party)

2012 129,237,642 (2,384,728 3rd party)

2008 131,473,705

2004 122,303,590

2000 105,425,985

RESULTS-TRUMP VS ROMNEY VS POLLS VS VOTES VS CLINTON

THE VOTE COUNTS ARE FROM JUNE 29, 2017

TRUMP VS ROMNEY 50 STATES ELECTION RESULTS

DATA COMPILED FROM FROM DAVID LEIP WEB SITE

2012 Dave Leip's Atlas2012

2016 Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

THE MOST RECENT STATE POLL FOR EACH STATE

AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC ON REAL CLEAR POLITICS

AS OF 8 PM EASTERN NOV 7, 2016

NOTE - USED TRUMP-CLINTON-JOHNSON-STEIN IF AVAILABLE

USED TRUMP-CLINTON JOHNSON FOR

SD, OK, NV, GA, NC, IN = STEIN NOT ON THE BALLOT

===================================================

USED TRUMP-CLINTON-JOHNSON-STEIN-MCMULLIN FOR

UTAH, IDAHO

FOR STATES, WY, AL ND = NO POLLS ON REALCLEAR

USED WASHINGTON POST SURVEY MONKEY POLL TRUMP VS CLINTON

====================================================

NUMBER OF VOTES CAST FOR THE CANDIDATE

PERCENT MARGIN WON OR LOST IN THE STATE

MOST RECENT POLL BEFORE THE ELECTION

MOST RECENT REAL CLEAR POLITICS AVERAGE

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT WIN / LOSS MARGIN

WYOMING

TRUMP 174,419 VOTES, WON BY 46.30%

ROMNEY 170,962 VOTES, WON BY 40.82%

SURVEYMON---8/9-9/1----TRUMP PLUS 38%

RCP AVG =NONE

WEST VIRGINIA

TRUMP 489,371 VOTES, WON BY 41.68%

ROMNEY 417,655 VOTES, WON BY 26.69%

METRO NEWS- 8/9-8/28 ---TRUMP PLUS 18'

RCP AVG = NONE

OKLAHOMA

TRUMP 949,136 VOTES, WON BY 36.39%

ROMNEY 891,325 VOTES, WON BY 33.54%

SOONER ---------9/13-9/15---TRUMP PLUS 15

RCP AVG = NONE

NORTH DAKOTA

TRUMP 216,794 VOTES, WON BY 35.73%

ROMNEY 188,163 VOTES, WON BY 19.63%

SURVEYMON---8/9-9/1-----TRUMP PLUS 28%

RCP AVG = NONE

IDAHO

TRUMP 409,055 VOTES, WON BY 31.76%

ROMNEY 420,911 VOTES, WON BY 31.69%

RASMUSEN-----10/23-10/24--TRUMP PLUS 19

RCP AVG = NONE

KENTUCKY

TRUMP 1,202,971 VOTES, WON BY 29.84%

ROMNEY 1,087,190 VOTES, WON BY 22.68%

WESTERNKU---10/25-10/30- TRUMP PLUS 17

RCP AVG = NONE

SOUTH DAKOTA

TRUMP 227,721 VOTES, WON BY 29.79%

ROMNEY 210,610 VOTES, WON BY 18.02%

NIELSON----------10/24-10/26--TRUMP PLUS 14

RCP AVG = NONE

ALABAMA

TRUMP 1,318,255 VOTES, WON BY 27.73%

ROMNEY 1,255,925 VOTES, WON BY 22.19%

SURVEYMON---8/9-9/1------TRUMP PLUS 21

RCP AVG = NONE

ARKANSAS

TRUMP 684,872 VOTES, WON BY 26.92%

ROMNEY 647,744 VOTES, WON BY 23.69%

HENDRIX--10/21-10/21--TRUMP-PLUS 23

RCP AVG TRUMP PLUS 25.5%

TENNESSEE

TRUMP 1,522,925 VOTES, WON BY 26.01%

ROMNEY 1,462,330 VOTES, WON BY 20.38%

MID TENN---------9/28-10/2----TRUMP PLUS 12

RCP AVG = NONE

NEBRASKA

TRUMP 495,961 VOTES, WON BY 25.05%

ROMNEY 475,064 VOTES, WON BY 21.78%

EMERSON-------9/25-9/26---TRUMP PLUS 27

RCP AVG = NONE

KANSAS

TRUMP 671,018 VOTES, WON BY 20.42%

ROMNEY 689,809 VOTES, WON BY 21.59%

KSN-----------------10/11-10/15---TRUMP PLUS 11

RCP AVG = NONE

MONTANA

TRUMP 279,240 VOTES, WON BY 20.23%

ROMNEY 267,928 VOTES, WON BY 13.64%

MASON DIXON--10/10-10/12-TRUMP PLUS 10

RCP AVG = NONE

LOUISIANA

TRUMP 1,178,638 VOTES, WON BY 19.64%

ROMNEY 1,152,262 VOTES, WON BY 17.21%

SMOR--------------10/19-10/21--TRUMP PLUS 15

RCP AVG = TRUMP PLUS 16.3%

INDIANA

TRUMP 1,557,286 VOTES, WON BY 19.01%

ROMNEY 1,422,872 VOTES, WON BY 10.20%

WTHR---------------11/1-11/3-----TRUMP PLUS 11

RCP AVG = TRUMP PLUS 10.7%

MISSOURI

TRUMP 1,594,511 VOTES, WON BY 18.51%

ROMNEY 1,482,440 VOTES, WON BY 9.36%

EMERSON--------11/4-11/5-----TRUMP PLUS 6

RCP AVG = TRUMP PLUS 9.5%

UTAH

TRUMP 515,231 VOTES, WON BY 17.89%

ROMNEY 740,600 VOTES, WON BY 47.88%

Y2ANALYT--------11/1-11/3------TRUMP PLUS 5

RCP AVG = TRUMP PLUS 10.4%

MISSISSIPPI

TRUMP 700,714 VOTES, WON BY 17.80%

ROMNEY 710,746 VOTES, WON BY 11.50%

MAGELLAN------8/11-8/11---TRUMP PLUS 13

RCP AVG = NONE

ALASKA

TRUMP 163,387 VOTES, WON BY 14.73%

ROMNEY 164,676 VOTES, WON BY 13.99%

MOORE INFO---10/5-10/6------TRUMP PLUS 3

RCP AVG = NONE

SOUTH CAROLINA

TRUMP 1,155,389 VOTES, WON BY 14.27%

ROMNEY 1,071,645 VOTES, WON BY 10.47%

WINTHROP--------9/18-9/26------TRUMP PLUS 4

RCP AVG = NONE

IOWA

TRUMP 800,983 VOTES, WON BY 9.41%

ROMNEY 730,617 VOTES, LOST BY 5.81%

DESMOINES-----11/1--11/4-----TRUMP PLUS 7

RCP AVG = TRUMP PLUS 3.0

TEXAS

TRUMP 4,685,047 VOTES, WON BY 8.98%

ROMNEY 4,569,843 VOTES, WON BY 15.77%

EMERSON--------10/31-11/1---TRUMP PLUS 14

RCP AVG = TRUMP PLUS 12.0%

OHIO

TRUMP 2,841,006 VOTES, WON BY 8.07%

ROMNEY 2,661,437 VOTES, LOST BY 2.97%

EMERSON--------11/4-11/5------TRUMP PLUS 7

RCP AVG = TRUMP PLUS 3.5

GEORGIA

TRUMP 2,089,104 VOTES, WON BY 5.10%

ROMNEY 2,078,688 VOTES, WON BY 7.80%

-LANDMARK------11/6-11/6-------TRUMP PLUS 3

RCP AVG = TRUMP PLUS 4.8

NORTH CAROLINA

TRUMP 2,362,631 VOTES, WON BY 3.66%

ROMNEY 2,270,395 VOTES, WON BY 2,04%

NYT-SIENNA----11/4-11/6--------TIE

RCP AVG-= TRUMP PLUS 1.0%

ARIZONA

TRUMP 1,252,401 VOTES, WON BY 3.50%

ROMNEY 1,233,654 VOTES, WON BY 9.04%

NBC/WSJ---------10/30-11/1-----TRUMP PLUS 5

RCP AVG = TRUMP PLUS 4.0

FLORIDA

TRUMP 4,617,886 VOTES, WON BY 1.19%

ROMNEY 4,163,447 VOTES, LOST BY 0.88%

TRAFALGAR------11/6-11/6-------TRUMP PLUS 4

RCP AVG = TRUMP PLUS 0.2%

WISCONSIN

TRUMP 1,405,284 VOTES, WON BY 0.76%

ROMNEY 1,407,966 VOTES, LOST BY 6.94%

REMINGTON-----11/1-11/2-------CLINTON PLUS 8

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 6.5%

PENNSYLVANIA

TRUMP 2,970,733 VOTES, WON BY 0.72%

ROMNEY 2,680,434 VOTES, LOSY BY 5.38%

TRAFALGAR------11/6-11/6-------TRUMP PLUS 1

RCP AVERAGE = CLINTON PLUS 1.9

MICHIGAN

TRUMP 2,279,543 VOTES, WON BY 0.22%

ROMNEY 2,115,256 VOTES, LOST BY 9.47%

TRAFALGAR------11/6-11/6-------TRUMP PLUS 2

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 3.4%

NEW HAMPSHIRE

TRUMP 345,790 VOTES, LOST BY 0.37%

ROMNEY 329,918 VOTES, LOST BY 5.58%

WMUR--------------10/3-10/6------CLINTON PLUS 11

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 0.6

MINNESOTA

TRUMP 1,323,232 VOTES, LOST BY 1.51%

ROMNEY 1,320,225 VOTES, LOST BY 7.69%

KSTP----------------10/22-10/25--CLINTON PLUS 10

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 6.0%

NEVADA

TRUMP 512,058 VOTES, LOST BY 2.42%

ROMNEY 463,567 VOTES, LOST BY 6.68%

EMERSON--------11/4-11/5------CLINTON PLUS 1

RCP AVG- = TRUMP PLUS 1.5%

MAINE

TRUMP 335,593 VOTES, LOST BY 2.96%

ROMNEY 292,276 VOTES, LOSY BY 15.29%

EMERSON--------10/28-10/30--CLINTON PLUS 4

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 4.5%

COLORADO

TRUMP 1,202,484 VOTES, LOST BY 4.91%

ROMNEY 1,185,243 VOTES, LOST BY 5.36%

PPP------------------11/3-11/4-----CLINTON PLUS 5

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 2.9%

VIRGINIA

TRUMP 1,769,443 VOTES, LOST BY 5.32%

ROMNEY 1,822,522 VOTES, LOST BY 3.87%

CHRIS NEW-------11/1-11/6-----CLINTON PLUS 6

RCP AVERAGE = CLINTON PLUS 5.0%

NEW MEXICO

TRUMP 319,667 VOTES, LOST BY 8.21%

ROMNEY 335,788 VOTES, LOST BY 10.15%

ZIA POLL-----------11/6-11/6-----CLINTON PLUS 2

RCP AVERAGE = CLINTON PLUS 5.0

OREGON

TRUMP 782,403 VOTES, LOST BY 10.98%

ROMNEY 754,175 VOTES, LOST BY 12.09%

FOX12---------------10/25-10/29--CLINTON PLUS 7

RCP = CLINTON PLUS 8.0%

DELAWARE

TRUMP 185,127 VOTES, LOST BY 11.37%

ROMNEY 165,484 VOTES, LOST BY 18.63%

UD---------------------9/16-9/28-----CLINTON PLUS 21

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 15.5%

CONNECTICUT

TRUMP 673,215 VOTES, LOST BY 13.64%

ROMNEY 634,899 VOTES, LOST BY 17.33%

EMERSON---------9/2-9/5---------CLINTON PLUS 15

RCP AVG = NONE

NEW JERSEY

TRUMP 1,601,933 VOTES, LOST BY 13.98%

ROMNEY 1,478,749 VOTES, LOST BY 17.74%

STOCKTON-------10/27-11/2-----CLINTON PLUS 11

RCP AVG = NONE

RHODE ISLAND

TRUMP 180,543 VOTES, LOST BY 15.51%

ROMNEY 157,204 VOTES, LOST BY 27.46%

EMERSON--------10/2-10/4------CLINTON PLUS 20

RCP AVG = NONE

WASHINGTON

TRUMP 1,221,747 VOTES, LOST BY 15.71%

ROMNEY 1,290,670 VOTES, LOST BY 14.77%

SURVEYUSA----10/31-11/2-----CLINTON PLUS 12

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 14.5%

ILLINOIS

TRUMP 2,146,015 VOTES, LOST BY 16.89%

ROMNEY 2,135,216 VOTES, LOST BY 16.84%

EMERSON--------10/27-10/30---CLINTON PLUS 12

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 11.5%

NEW YORK

TRUMP 2,819,557 VOTES, LOST BY 22.49%

ROMNEY 2,490,496 VOTES, LOST BY 28.18%

SIENA---------------11/3-11/4-------CLINTON PLUS 17

RCP AVG = NONE

VERMONT

TRUMP 95,369 VOTES, LOST BY 26.41%

ROMNEY 92,698 VOTES, LOST BY 35.60%

WCAX----------------10/19-10/22----CLINTON PLUS 28

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 25.6%

MARYLAND

TRUMP 943,169 VOTES, LOST BY 26.42%

ROMNEY 971,869 VOTES, LOST BY 26.08%

UM--------------------9/27-9/30-------CLINTON PLUS 36

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 32.6%

MASSACHUSETTS

TRUMP 1,090,893 VOTES, LOST BY 27.20%

ROMNEY 1,188,460 VOTES, LOST BY 23.15%

WESTERN NE----10/23-11/2-----CLINTON PLUS 30

RCP AVG = = CLINTON PLUS 29.4%

CALIFORNIA

TRUMP 4,483,814 VOTES, LOST BY 29.99%

ROMNEY 4,839,958 VOTES, LOST BY 23.09%

KABC----------------10/28-10/31---CLINTON PLUS 21

RCP AVG = CLINTON PLUS 22.3%

HAWAII

TRUMP 128,847 VOTES, LOST BY 32.18%

ROMNEY 121,015 VOTES, LOST BY 42,71%

NO POLL OLN REAL CLEAR

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

TRUMP 12,723 VOTES, LOST BY 86.78%

ROMNEY 21,381 VOTES, LOST BY 83.63%

NO POLL ON REAL CLEAR

How Trump won the Electoral College.

POPULATION AND ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

POPULATION ESTIMATE JULY 1, 2016 WIKIPEDIA

List of U.S. states and territories by population - Wikipedia

12 States Trump won population over 5 million

Texas 27,862,596- 38

Florida 20,612,439- 29

Pennsylvania 12,784,227- 20

Ohio 11,646,273- 18

Georgia 10,310,371- 16

North Carolina 10,146,788- 15

Michigan 9,928,301- 16

Arizona 6,931,071- 11

Tennessee 6,651,194- 11

Indiana 6,633,053- 11

Missouri 6,093,000- 10

Wisconsin 5,778,708 10

10 states Clinton won population over 5 million

California 39,250,017- 55

New York 19,745,289- 29

Illinois 12,801,539- 20

New Jersey 8,944,469 14

Virginia 8,411,808- 13

Washington 7,288,000- 12

Massachusetts 6,811,779 11

Maryland 6,016,447- 10

Colorado 5,540,545- 9

Minnesota 5,519,952- 10

States won population less than 5 million

Trump 18

Clinton 10

THE 6 STATES TRUMP WON THAT ROMNEY LOST

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

Florida

Trump 4,617,886 (All Time Record)

Clinton 4,504,975

Others 379,886

Total 9,502,747

Trump won by 112,911

Romney 4,163,447

Obama 4,237,756

Others 90,972

Total 8,492,175

Obama won by 74,309

1,010,572 More Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

288,914 More Third Party Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

Trump has 454,439 more votes than Romney 2012

Clinton has 267,219 more voies than Obama 2012

Pennsaylvania

Trump 2,970,733 (Republican Record)

Clinton 2,926,441

Others 269,555

Total 6,166,729

Trump won by 44,292

Romney 2,680,434

Obama 2,990,274

Others 84,912

Total 5,755,620

Obama won by 309,840

411,109 More Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

184,643 More Third Party Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

Trump has 290,299 more votes than Romney 2012

Clinton has 63,833 less votes than Obama 2012

Ohio

Trump 2,841,006

Clinton 2,394,169

Others 301,372

Total 5,536,547

Trump won by 446,837

Romney 2,661,437

Obama 2,827,709

Others 101,788

Total 5,590,934

Obama won by 166,272

54,387 Less Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

199,584 More Third Party Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

Trump has 179,569 more votes than Romney 2012

Clinton has 433,540 less votes than Obama 2012

Michigan

Trump 2,279,543

Clinton 2,268,839

Others 276,160

Total 4,824,542

Trump won by 10,704

Romney 2,115,256

Obama 2,564,569

Others 65,491

Total 4,745,316

Obama won by 449,313

79,226 More Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

210,669 More Third Party Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

Trump has 164,287 more votes than Romney 2012

Clinton has 295,730 less votes than Obama 2012

Wisconsin

Trump 1,405,284

Clinton 1,382,536

Others 188,330

Total 2,976,150

Trump won by 22,748

Romney 1,407,966

Obama 1,620,985

Others 39,483

Total 3,068,434

Obama won by 213,019

92,284 Less Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

148,847 More Third Party Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

Trump has 2682 less votes than Romney 2012

Clinton has 238,449 less votes than Obama 2012

Iowa

Trump 800,983

Clinton 653,669

Others 111,379

Total 1,566,031

Trump won by 147,314

Romney 730,617

Obama 822,544

Others 29,019

Total 1,582,180

Obama won by 91,927

16,149 Less Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

82,360 More Third Party Votes Cast In 2016 than 2012

Trump has 70,366 more votes than Romney 2012

Clinton has 168,875 less votes than Obama 2012

CLINTON VS TRUMP

ROMNEY VS OBAMA

CLINTON VS OBAMA

TRUMP VS ROMNEY

IN THE 6 STATES TRUMP WON THAT ROMNEY LOST

FL, PA, OH, MI, WI, IA

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

Clinton vs Trump

Florida lost by 112,911

Pennsyvania lost by 44,292

Ohio lost by 446,837

Michigan lost by 10,704

Wisconsin lost by 22,748

Iowa lost by 147,314

TOTAL = 784,806

Romney vs Obama

Florida lost by 74,309

Pennsyvania lost by 309,840

Ohio lost by 166,272

Michigan lost by 449,313

Wisconsin lost by 213,019

Iowa lost by 91,927

TOTAL = 1,304,680

Clinton vs Obama

Florida won by 267,219

Pennsyvania lost by 63,833

Ohio lost by 433,540

Michigan lost by 295,730

Wisconsin lost by 238,449

Iowa lost by 168,875

NET TOTAL LESS VOTES = 933,208

Trump vs Romney

Florida won by 454,439

Pennsyvania won by 290,299

Ohio won by 179,569

Michigan won by 164,287

Wisconsin lost by 2682

Iowa won by 70,366

NET TOTAL MORE VOTES = 1,156,278

How a candidate can win 40 States and lose the popular vote

THE VOTE COUNTS ARE FROM JUNE 29 , 2017

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

TOTAL VOTES

Trump 62,985,134 45.93%

Clinton 65,853,652 48.02%

Others 8,286,698 6,05%

Total 137,125,484 100%

Clinton won by 2,868,518 - 2.09% margin

NUMBER OF VOTES CLINTON WON THESE 10 STATES BY

Virginia 212,030

Colorado 136,386

Minnesota 44,593

Nevada 27,202

Maine 22,142

New Hampshire 2,736

Delaware 50,476

Rhode Island 71,982

Connecticut 224,357

New Mexico 65,567

TOTAL = 857,471

Trump won 30 States, Clinton won 20 States

Reverse the 10 States above.

Instead of Clinton winning by those vote amounts, let us put Trump winning by those vote amounts.

Trump wins 40 States and Clinton wins10 States and DC

Electoral College Trump 370, Clinton 168

Clinton still wins the National Popular Vote

Trump 63,842,605

Clinton 64,996,181

Clinton wins by 1,153,576



EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE KNOWN TRUMP WAS GOING TO WIN ALL ALONG

THE CNN NATIONAL POLL 7/22 - 7/24

TRUMP PLUS 5

MARGIN OF ERROR 3.5

TRUMP 44, CLINTON 39, JOHNSON 9, STEIN 3

THE MARGIN OF ERROR APPLIES TO BOTH TRUMP'S AND CLINTON'S NUMBERS.

APPLYING THE MARGIN OF ERROR TO BOTH NUMBERS IN FAVOR OF CLINTON, THEN CLINTON IS UP BY 2 PERCENT.

CLINTON 42.5, TRUMP 40.5

WHAT HAPPENED FROM JULY 25, 2016 TO NOV 8, 2016 ELECTION DAY?

DEMOCRAT NATIONAL CONVENTION

WIKILEAKS

COMEY

RUSSIAN MEDDLING

3 CLINTON - TRUMP NATIONAL DEBATES

WOMEN ACCUSING TRUMP

TRUMP'S CAMPAIGN

CLINTON LITTLE TO NO CAMPAIGN

MAINSTREAM MEDIA ATTACKED TRUMP 24/7

CLINTON WON THE POPULAR VOTE BY 2.09% MARGIN

CLINTON WON THE POPULAR VOTE BY THE SAME 2 PERCENT MARGIN, CNN'S POLL 7/22 - 7/24 SAID SHE WOULD WIN BY AFTER APPLYING THE MARGINS OF ERROR.

THE REAL CLEAR POLITICS AVERAGE FOR THE NATIONAL POLLS 4 WAY RACE, ON NOVEMBER 8, 2016 ELECTION DAY, HAD CLINTON PLUS 2.1%.

THIS WAS AN AVERAGE OF 11 NATIONAL POLLS BY 1O DIFFERENT MEDIA COMPANIES AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY, PERFORMED BETWEEN 11/2 - 11/7.

MARGINS OF ERROR ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO THE RCP AVERAGE.

ANY EXPERT WOULD HAVE TOLD YOU THAT IF CLINTON WINS THE POPULAR VOTE BY ONLY 2 PERCENT, THAT TRUMP HAD A GREAT CHANCE TO WIN THE ELECTION.

THIS IS BECAUSE OFTHE MASSIVE CLINTON SUPPORT IN CA, NY, IL, AND MA.

TRUMP WON THE POPULAR VOTE IN THE OTHER 46 STATES PLUS DC BY 4.68% MARGIN.

THE WINNER OF THE ELECTION WAS PREDICTABLE BASED ON

1) CNN'S NATIONAL POLL 7/22 - 7/24

2) THE REAL CLEAR POLITICS AVERAGE OF THE NATIONAL POLLS 4 WAY RACE ON ELECTION DAY

3) THE MOST RECENT STATE POLL FOR EACH STATE BEFORE THE ELECTION.

SEE ELECTORAL POLLS ALTERNATE ANALYSIS DATA SHEET

4) AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE ROSS PEROT AND REAGAN DEMOCRAT FACTORS IN THE BLUE WALL.

SEE COUNTRYSIDE MI-WI-PA-OH 2016 - 2000 DATA SHEET

EVERY SINGLE PERSON WORKING AT CBS, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, AND FOX NEWS, IN FRONT OF AND BEHIND THE CAMERA, SHOULD HAVE KNOWN THIS.

NOT TELLING THE PUBLIC BEFORE THE ELECTION CAUSED GREAT SHOCK WHEN HILLARY LOST.

REMOVING CA, NY, IL, MA

THE VOTE COUNTS ARE FROM JUNE 29 , 2017

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

TOTAL VOTES

Trump 62,985,134 45.93%

Clinton 65,853,652 48.02%

Others 8,286,698 6,05%

Total 137,125,484 100%

Clinton won by 2,868,518 - 2.09% margin

Removing California, New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts

The Vote Count in the other 46 States plus DC are :

Trump 52,444,856 49.36%

Clinton 47,457,793 44.67%

Others 6,343,297 5.97%

Total 106,245,946 100%

Trump wins by 4,987,063 - 4.69% margin

CALIFORNIA

Trump 4,483,814

Clinton 8,753,792

Others 1,000,287

Total 14,237,893

NEW YORK

Trump 2,819,557

Clinton 4,556,142

Others 346,096

Total 7,721,795

ILLINOIS

Trump 2,146,015

Clinton 3,090,729

Others 358,081

Total 5,594,825

MASSACUSETTS

Trump 1,090,893

Clinton 1,995,196

Others 238,957

Total 3,325,046

REMOVING 5 OF 58 COUNTIES IN CALIFORNIA

THE VOTE COUNTS ARE FROM JUNE 29 , 2017

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

TOTAL VOTES

Trump 62,985,134 45.93%

Clinton 65,853,652 48.02%

Others 8,286,698 6,05%

Total 137,125,484 100%

Clinton won by 2,868,518 - 2.09% margin

Removing Los Angeles, Alameda, Santa Clara, San Diego and San Francisco Counties

The Vote Count in the rest of the Nation is :

Trump 61,459,189,

Clinton 61,282,202

Trump wins by 176,987 votes

Los Angeles County California

Clinton 2,464,364

Trump 769,743

Alameda County California

Clinton 514,842

Trump 95,922

Santa Clara County California

Clinton 511,684

Trump 144,826

San Diego County California

Clinton 735,476

Trump 477,766

San Francisco County California

Clinton 345,084

Trump 37,688